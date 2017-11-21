   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

International

În curând grecii nu vor mai putea nici muri fără acordul creditorilor externi

BURSA 16.01.2018

CĂLIN RECHEA
 
CĂLIN RECHEA      Grecia avea nevoie de o minune după atâţia ani de suferinţă. Nu, nu este vorba despre sustenabilitatea creşterii economice fragile din ultima perioadă şi nici despre schimbarea perspectivelor economice după finalizarea ultimului program de salvare, care se va încheia în vara acestui an.
     Minunea o reprezintă scăderea dramatică a costurilor de finanţare pe termen scurt în 2017, pe fondul introducerii treptate în legislaţie a cerinţelor din memorandumul semnat cu creditorii externi.
     În ultima lună a anului trecut, randamentul obligaţiunilor guvernamentale ale Greciei cu maturitatea la 2 ani a scăzut sub 2%, după ce a fost aproape de 10% în februarie 2017. Mai mult, costul de finanţare al acestei ţări falimentare, din toate punctele de vedere, mai puţin cel al unei declaraţii oficiale în acest sens, a coborât sub cel al Statelor Unite pentru o maturitate similară (vezi graficul).
     Tendinţa a continuat şi în prima jumătate a lunii ianuarie 2018. La sfârşitul săptămânii trecute, randamentul obligaţiunilor americane cu maturitatea la 2 ani a crescut peste 2%, cel mai ridicat nivel de la declanşarea crizei financiare globale, în timp ce randamentul obligaţiunilor Greciei a scăzut sub 1,5%. Tot săptămâna trecută, randamentul obligaţiunilor de 10 ani ale Greciei a coborât până la circa 3,7%, un minim al ultimilor 12 ani.
     "Nivelul randamentelor pentru obligaţiunile Greciei este justificat", a declarat Kalin Anev Janse, membru al Mecanismului European de Stabilitate (ESM), pentru Reuters, deoarece "s-au realizat reforme structurale fără precedent, iar Grecia este una dintre puţinele membre ale zonei euro, alături de Olanda şi Germania, cu surplus fiscal".
     Din păcate, reformele structurale nu justifică acest "optimism" al pieţelor în ceea ce priveşte perspectivele Greciei după finalizarea celui de-al treilea program de salvare din ultimul deceniu, mai ales că Raportul Curţii Europene de Conturi (European Court of Auditors) din noiembrie 2017, cu privire la intervenţia Comisiei Europene în criza financiară din Grecia, nu are deloc concluzii optimiste.
     În raport se arată că "obiectivele programului (n.a. ultimul program de bailout, din 2015) au fost atinse doar parţial", iar "capacitatea ţării de a se finanţa integral de pe piaţă rămâ¬ne o provocare", după cum a declarat Baudilio Tome Muguruza, coor¬donatorul raportului.
     Este vorba, desigur, de acelaşi program de "salvare" care a fost respins de cetăţenii Greciei prin referendum în vara anului 2015.
     În prima parte a anului trecut, Yanis Varoufakis, ministru de finanţe al Greciei în perioada negocierii acordului de bailout din 2015, şi-a publicat memoriile politice sub titlul "Adulţi în cameră". Cartea reprezintă un avertisment puternic la adresa tuturor guvernelor europene "înclinate" către iresponsabilitate fiscală, o cale "sigură" pentru intrarea sub tutela creditorilor şi eliminarea oricăror perspective de dezvoltare.
     Varoufakis scrie că unul dintre puţinele acte de rezistenţă ale premierului Alexis Tsipras, în cadrul negocierilor cu Troika, a fost ameninţarea cu default-ul pentru o tranşă care trebuia rambursată Fondului Monetar Internaţional.
     Încetarea plăţilor a fost evitată printr-o "minune" a băncii centrale a Greciei. Cu două zile înainte de scadenţă şi cu o zi înainte de o întâlnire crucială a Eurogrupului, a venit un telefon de la Yannis Stournaras, guvernatorul Băncii Greciei, care a anunţat "găsirea" într-un cont "uitat" a sumei de 650 de milioane de euro, aproape cât toată tranşa care trebuia plătită FMI.
     Cu câteva ore înainte de acea reuniune a Eurogrupului, de la mijlocul lunii mai 2015, Varoufakis s-a întâlnit cu ministrul german de finanţe Wolfgang Schäuble, care i-a declarat că "organizarea unui referendum este o şansă fantastică", însă trebuie spus clar cetăţenilor că rămâ¬nerea în zonă implică şi acceptarea condiţiilor din memorandum.
     Schäuble a mai precizat că în lunile până la referendum "vă vom finanţa complet", iar fostul ministru de finanţe al Greciei şi-a exprimat furia în cartea sa faţă de această recunoaştere implicită a faptului că refuzul anterior al BCE de asigurare a lichidităţii a fost motivat politic şi nu o consecinţă a unor reguli care nu puteau fi încălcate.
     "Memorandumul va avea consecinţe negative pentru cetăţenii Greciei, nu este bun pentru creştere şi nu va permite redresarea", a recunoscut Wolfgang Schäuble, cu nonşalanţă, în faţa lui Varoufakis, iar "acesta este motivul pentru care trebuie ţinut referendumul, astfel încât totul să fie foarte clar".
     La referendumul din 5 iulie 2015, cetăţenii Greciei au respins condiţiile noului program de bailout, însă "exerciţiul de democraţie" a fost zadarnic, în condiţiile în care, după o remaniere guvernamentală care l-a eliminat pe Yanis Varoufakis din executiv, premierul Tsipras a trecut la îndeplinirea cerinţelor cre¬ditorilor.
     Acum guvernul de la Atena grăbeşte îndeplinirea tuturor cerinţelor programului de bailout, iar unul dintre acestea a scos, din nou, cetăţenii în stradă.
     "Mii de protestatari au participat la marşul din Atena împotriva noilor reforme, care includ restricţionarea dreptului la grevă", arată o ştire recentă de la Reuters. Alte măsuri privesc restructurarea ajutoarelor sociale pentru familii şi reorganizarea procesului de executare silită a garanţiilor pentru creditele imobiliare. Protestele vor continua şi în această săptămână.
     "Noile decizii guvernamentale reprezintă, practic, anularea dreptului la grevă", a declarat un fost căpitan de navă pentru Reuters, iar "astfel de lucruri s-au mai întâmplat doar pe vremea juntei militare".
     În special măsurile de "austeritate" din ultimii doi ani, care parcă fac parte dintr-un program de exterminare, au transformat Grecia într-un teren deosebit de "fertil" şi "deschis" pentru "privatizări" deosebit de avantajoase pentru "norocoşii" care au beneficiat de banii tipăriţi de marile bănci centrale.
     Se pare că aceasta este soarta datornicilor care cred necondiţionat în promisiunile de bunăstare ale politicienilor, indiferent de "culoarea" lor politică, aşa cum a fost cazul Greciei de la căderea "Regimului Co¬loneilor" din 1974.
     Numeroasele taxe şi impozite introduse la cererea creditorilor internaţionali, alături de creşterea celor existente, au condus la creşterea explozivă a restanţelor şi numărului restanţierilor către bugetul statului. Datele oficiale din noiembrie 2017 arată că valoarea restanţelor noi acumulate în cele 11 luni ale anului trecut a fost de 11,63 miliarde de euro, iar valoarea totală a restanţelor a ajuns al 100,73 miliarde de euro, în condiţiile în care numărul total al restanţierilor a fost de 4,207 mi¬lioane.
     Restanţele populaţiei şi firmelor faţă de bănci se află, de asemenea, la un nivel foarte ridicat. În ultimul raport al Băncii Greciei, cu privire la calitatea activelor din sistemul bancar, se arată că, la sfârşitul lunii septembrie 2017, valoarea expunerilor neperformante era de 100,4 miliarde de euro, adică 44,6% din total expuneri, după o scădere cu 8,2 miliarde de euro faţă de maximul înregistrat în martie 2016.
     Cotidianul Kathimerini a scris recent că unele instituţii financiare, precum Alpha Bank şi Eurobank, le oferă clienţilor, persoane fizice şi IMM-uri, posibilitatea ştergerii unor datorii cu până la 90%. În cazul Alpha Bank, oferta vine pe fondul vânzării unui portofoliu de credite neperformante cu o valoare nominală de circa 2,5 miliarde de euro. Banca a trimis scrisori către 156 de mii de debitori, care au 240 de mii de credite restante.
     Dacă în cazul băncilor se pare că este posibilă ştergerea unor datorii care nu mai pot fi plătite, nu acelaşi lucru se poate spune şi despre stat. Aici trebuie stors şi ultimul eurocent, iar la finalizarea implementării în legislaţie a cerinţelor creditorilor externi, grecii nu vor mai putea, probabil, nici muri fără acordul lor.
     În perioada războiului din Vietnam, aviaţia americană a ras de pe suprafaţa pământului localitatea Ben Tre, pe fondul unor informaţii referitoare la infiltrarea forţelor inamice. Un maior din armata Statelor Unite a declarat pentru Peter Arnett, pe atunci reporter la Associated Press, că "a fost necesar să distrugem oraşul pentru a-l salva".
     Creditorii Greciei par să urmeze aceeaşi cale, dar fără bombe şi napalm, ci doar cu ajutorul unei "arme de distrugere în masă" mult mai puternice: politicienii iresponsabili care nu scapă nicio ocazie pentru a-şi declara dragostea de ţară, dar sunt gata să o "vândă" pe nimic creditorilor doar pentru câteva zile în plus la putere.
     Oare putem spera că avertismentul lui Yanis Varoufakis va ajunge şi la noi înainte de a fi prea târziu? 
 
Ediţii precedente
