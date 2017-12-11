   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

În gura gamblingului, cu Mircea Badea

BURSA 01.02.2018
     * Unibet i-a cerut lui Mircea Badea să dovedească provenienţa banilor din cont
     * Badea: "Gata! Mi-am închis contul la descreieraţii ăştia securistoizi. În cont mai aveam câteva zeci de milioane. Să le ia dracu! Să le folosească la înmormântare!"
     * Sorin Constantinescu: "Dacă operatorul are impresia că cineva mai mult vrea să mişte banii decât să-i joace - în limbaj comun, îl suspectează pe client de spălare de bani -, atunci trebuie să raporteze şi acest lucru"
       Celebrul Mircea Badea, realizatorul emisiunii televizate "În gura presei", a intrat, de curând, în gura...gamblingului.
     Vedeta TV a anunţat, zilele trecute, conform DC News, că şi-a închis contul Unibet: "Gata! Mi-am închis contul la descreieraţii ăştia securistoizi. În cont mai aveam câteva zeci de milioane. Să le ia dracu! Să le folosească la înmormântare!".
     Sursa citată arată că Mircea Badea a primit de la managerul contului său Unibet următoarea solicitare: "Mă numesc Oana Găvruţă şi sunt managerul contului dumneavoastră Unibet.
     În concordanţă cu ultima directivă europeană împotriva spălării banilor, Unibet împreună cu toţi operatorii de jocuri de noroc online licenţiaţi, pentru menţinerea securităţii contului dumneavoastră, luptă împotriva infracţiunilor financiare şi a furtului de identitate.
     Pentru a fi în concordanţă cu această directivă, ne ajută să avem informaţii legate de provenienţa fondurilor pe care le depuneţi.
     Ce este considerat a fi document doveditor al sursei fondurilor folosite pentru pariere?
     - Documentul furnizat de dumneavoastră trebuie să conţină atât sursa fondurilor, precum şi suma/valoarea exactă a acestora;
     - Trebuie, de asemenea, să nu fie un document mai vechi de 3 luni şi să aibă detaliile relevante vizibile.
     Exemple de documente valide: extras de cont din care să reiasă venituri constante cu surse ale acestora, identificabile.
     Sursa veniturilor: de exemplu - fluturaş salar, dividende sau pensie, cu sume/valoari clare.
     Vă rog să trimiteţi copia/copiile documentelor doveditoare ca ata­şament la acest e-mail.
     Orice documente ne trimiteţi vor fi în siguranţă, întrucât operăm în exclusivitate în concordanţă cu Legea nr. 677/2001 cu privire la prelucrarea datelor cu caracter personal.
     Vă rămân la dispoziţie pentru orice informaţii necesare".
     Referitor la solicitarea pe care Unibet, brand deţinut de compania Kindred, i-a făcut-o lui Mircea Badea, opiniile specialiştilor sunt împărţite.
     Dacă unii experţi subliniază că solicitarea operatorului de jocuri nu ar fi trebuit să existe, întrucât nu are o bază legală în legislaţia noastră care să o susţină, alţi consultanţi spun că, dimpotrivă, solicitarea operatorului de jocuri de noroc este una corectă.
     "Există o directivă europeană în domeniul prevenirii şi combaterii spălării banilor, care urmează să fie transpusă şi la noi şi care prevede obligaţia operatorilor de gambling de a întreba clienţii în legătură cu provenienţa banilor. Până în acest moment, unele ţări au trans­pus-o în legea naţională, iar altele, printre care şi noi, încă nu, aşa că operatorii de jocuri nu au o bază legală adoptată de ţara noastră ca să îi întrebe pe jucători de unde au banii", ne-au spus unii specialişti din piaţă.
     Sorin Constantinescu, expert în combaterea criminalităţii economico-financiare în domeniul jocurilor de noroc, ne-a explicat că legea în vigoare spune că orice entitate raportoare - cazinouri, bănci, firme de avocaţi, dealeri auto etc. - trebuie să raporteze la ONPCSB orice tranzacţie de peste 15.000 de euro. Domnia sa a adăugat: "De asemenea, mai există un raport de tranzacţii suspecte (RTS) care trebuie întocmit, conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Cu alte cuvinte, dacă operatorul are impresia că cineva mai mult vrea să mişte banii decât să-i joace - în limbaj comun, îl suspectează pe client de spălare de bani -, atunci trebuie să raporteze şi acest lucru.
     Noua directivă europeană spune că în cazurile în care cineva joacă sume peste o anumită limită, operatorul trebuie să ceară dovada de provenienţă a banilor. Firma Unibet, fiind cotată la bursă şi fiind o companie multinaţională, aplică directiva europeană în toate ţările unde are licenţă. Ea poate face acest lucru legal, în baza regulamentului de ordine interioară aprobat de ONJN. Unii clienţi s-au conformat, alţii nu au dorit să transmită dovada provenienţei banilor".
     Când un client îşi deschide un cont pe un site online sau vine în cazino, el îşi dă acceptul pentru termenii şi condiţiile companiei, ne-a mai spus domnul Constantinescu, adăugând: "În acest caz, când respectivele persoane încep să ruleze zeci de milioane de lei, primesc o solicitare ca cea transmisă lui Mircea Badea. Potrivit legii, dacă clientul refuză să facă această dovadă, într-un anumit număr de zile firma închide automat respectivul cont fără să returneze banii, care intră într-un cont la Oficiul Naţional pentru Jocuri de Noroc (ONJN)".
     Şi alţi specialişti din domeniu ne-au oferit aceleaşi explicaţii, menţionând că nu este nimic abuziv în situaţia prezentată de Mircea Badea. Aceştia ne-au precizat: "Există deja o directivă europeană mai veche, transpusă la noi, adresată societăţilor comerciale din diferite domenii care au suspiciuni de genul spălării de bani pe anumite zone. Conform acestei reglementări, după ce se înscriu pe o anumită platformă, clienţii respectivelor companii pot fi urmăriţi cu nişte roboţi care monitorizează piaţa şi dacă aceştia se situează într-o zonă de risc (de exemplu să depăşească o anumită sumă de bani, să joace mai mulţi bani decât este prevăzut în lege, să bage şi să scoată frecvent sume de bani), atunci este transmis automant un mesaj, care stă la baza unui fel de anchetă, răspunsurile urmând să fie transmise Oficiului Naţional de Prevenire şi Combatere a Spălării Banilor (ONPCSB).
     Companiile mari cum sunt Unibet nu îşi permit să încalce legea din domeniu şi, la deschiderea unui cont, fiecare jucător semnează unele reguli şi condiţii care cu siguranţă că prevăd şi astfel de situaţii. Ideea este ca jucătorii să şi citească aceşti termeni.
     În plus, dacă un operator de joc solicită astfel de date, înseamnă că el este corect, că reprezintă o companie care colaborează cu autorităţile, că protejează clientul, iar jucătorul, odată ce a semnat un contract care conţine termeni şi condiţii, trebuie să îl respecte".
     Contactat prin intermediul unei terţe persoane, Mircea Badea nu a răspuns solicitării noas­tre pe subiect.
     * Kindred: "Pentru marea majoritate a clienţilor, verificările de bază sunt suficiente, însă pentru alţi clienţi pot fi necesare mai multe informaţii"
     Reprezentanţii Kindred subliniază că operatorul deţine licenţe de operare în mai multe jurisdicţii ale Uniunii Europene, fiind supusă unei duble reglementări. Aceştia ne-au trans­mis: "Fiind o companie centrată în jurul clienţilor, pentru care ne străduim să oferim mereu o experienţă remarcabilă, înţelegem că anumite solicitări ale noastre pot da naştere unor neclarităţi.
     Scopul nostru este să asigurăm jucătorilor un climat sigur, sustenabil, care să respecte legislaţia în vigoare. Acest lucru presupune că în anumite cazuri putem solicita informaţii de la clienţii noştri, inclusiv date care ţin de identitatea acestora sau anumite aspecte de natură financiară, în concordanţă cu reglementările naţionale şi cele europene. Pentru marea majoritate a clienţilor, verificările de bază sunt suficiente, însă pentru alţi clienţi pot fi necesare mai multe informaţii.
     Compania Kindred deţine licenţe de operare în mai multe jurisdicţii ale Uniunii Europene, fiind supusă unei duble reglementări: deopotrivă normele impuse la nivelul Uniunii Europene, precum şi reglementările naţionale specifice".
     ONPCSB a iniţiat un proiect de lege pentru prevenirea şi combaterea spălării banilor şi finanţării terorismului, care transpune în legislaţia noastră Directiva UE 2015/849, aceasta fiind a patra directivă în domeniu.
     Conform informaţiilor disponibile, proiectul legislativ instituie un mecanism naţional de prevenire şi combatere a spălării banilor şi a finanţării terorismului şi va avea un impact semnificativ asupra activităţii unor entităţi care operează în diverse domenii, inclusiv asupra industriei jocurilor de noroc.
     Printre altele, iniţiativa îi obligă pe operatorii de jocuri să transmită Oficiului un raport pentru activitate suspectă, dacă aceştia cunosc, suspectează sau au motive rezonabile să suspecteze că:
     a) bunurile/fondurile, indiferent de sumă, provin din săvârşirea de infracţiuni sau au legătură cu finanţarea terorismului;
     b) persoana sau împuternicitul/reprezentantul/mandatarul acestuia nu sunt cine pretind a fi;
     c) informaţiile deţinute pot fi relevante pentru investigarea unei infracţiuni.
     De asemenea, operatorii vor raporta către ONPCSB tranzacţiile în numerar, în lei sau valută, a căror limită minimă reprezintă echivalentul în lei a 10.000 euro, potrivit avocaţilor de la Ţuca Zbârcea & Asociaţii, citaţi de Hotnews.
     Şi actuala lege - 656/2002 - conţine prevederi referitoare la măsurile de cunoaştere a clientelei, dar nu sunt atât de detaliate, noul proiect modificând şi pragurile peste care aplicarea măsurilor de cunoaştere a clientelei devine obligatorie.
     Conform sursei citate, pe lângă cazurile cu caracter general, proiectul de lege prevede şi un caz special, aplicabil operatorilor de jocuri de noroc: aceştia vor fi obligaţi să aplice măsurile-standard de cunoaştere a clientelei în momentul colectării câştigurilor, în momentul punerii unei mize, la cumpărarea sau schimbarea de jetoane, ori în toate cazurile atunci când se efectuează tranzacţii a căror valoare minimă reprezintă echivalentul în lei a 2.000 de euro, indiferent dacă tranzacţia se realizează printr-o singură operaţiune sau mai multe operaţiuni ce par a avea o legătura între ele. 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 01.02.2018, ora 01:22)  
 Așa-i la alba-neagra, dacă-l prejudiciezi pe țepar, te alungă cu poliția, în numele directivelor europene. :)))


 
Jurnal Bursier
01.02.2018
BVB
Peste 60% din volum, realizat cu acţiuni Banca Transilvania
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un rulaj de aproape 54 de milioane de lei (11,59 milioane de euro), peste...  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Curs pozitiv în Europa, în baza profiturilor raportate de companii
     Acţiunile societăţilor listate pe pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în baza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Sectorul tehnologic european urcă datorită rezultatelor AMS
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri. Sectorul tehnologic s-a înscris pe un curs pozitiv după ce AMS AG din Elveţia a raportat un avans semnificativ al veniturilor sale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BVB
Societăţile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     * Salt de 7% al preţului de închidere SIF Moldova, în condiţiile în care cotaţia medie a urcat cu numai 1,7%
       Rulajul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 16,15 milioane de lei, cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de circa 48,4 milioane de lei, cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BVB
Aprecieri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * "Deal" de 3,4 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, printr-o apreciere a majorităţii cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei toţi...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
"Louis Vuitton" pune pe curs pozitiv bursele europene
     Bursele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în urcare, datorită rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
