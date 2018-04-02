   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
ÎN LUNA MAI A ACESTUI AN,

Eurostat: "România - cea mai mare inflaţie din UE"

BURSA 18.06.2018

Ramona Radu
 
     *  Rata inflaţiei anuale de la noi s-a situat la 4,6%, potrivit Biroului de Statistică al UE
     *  BNR: "Dinamica ascendentă a ratei anuale a inflaţiei contrabalansează evoluţiile favorabile ale altor indicatori macroeconomici financiari"
     
     Ţara noastră a înregistrat, în luna mai a anului curent, cea mai mare rată a inflaţiei din Uniunea Europeană, res­pectiv 4,6%, aceasta fiind urmată de Estonia, cu 3,1%, arată un raport publicat, vineri, de Biroul de Statistică al Uniunii Europene (Eurostat).
     Conform raportului, în UE inflaţia anuală s-a situat la 2%, luna trecută, urcând de la 1,5% în aprilie şi de la 1,6% în perioada similară a anului trecut.
     În zona Euro, inflaţia anuală s-a situat la valoarea de 1,9%, în mai, consemnând o creştere faţă de valoarea de 1,3%, înregistrată luna precedentă, şi faţă de 1,4% - valoarea consemnată în aceeaşi peri­oadă a anului 2017.
     La nivelul UE, cele mai mici rate ale inflaţiei anuale semnalate în perioada analizată au fost înregistrate în Irlanda (0,7%) şi în Grecia (0,8%), iar comparativ cu aprilie 2018, rata anuală a inflaţiei a scăzut într-un singur stat membru, a rămas stabilă la nivelul altuia şi a crescut în celelalte 26 de ţări, mai notează raportul.
     Luna trecută, cea mai mare contribuţie la majorarea inflaţiei din zona euro au avut-o sectorul serviciilor (cu o creştere de 0,72 puncte procentuale), energia (cu o creştere de 0,58 puncte procentuale), domeniile alimentar, băuturi alcoolice şi ţigări (cu o creştere de 0,50 puncte procentuale) şi bunurile industriale non-energetice (cu o creştere de 0,08 puncte procentuale).
     Specialiştii din domeniu anticipează că trendul ascendent al inflaţiei se va tempera spre finalul anului curent, când aceasta ar urma să atingă o valoare situată în jurul pragului minim de 3,5%, până la 4,5%.
     *  BNR: "Foarte multe economii emergente se confruntă cu niveluri ridicate ale inflaţiei"
     Raportul asupra stabilităţii financiare, prezentat joi de Banca Naţională a României (BNR), subliniază faptul că dinamica ascendentă a ratei anuale a inflaţiei, care s-a accentuat de la data ultimului Raport (n.r. decembrie 2018) contrabalansează evoluţiile favorabile ale unor indicatori macroeconomici financiari, printre care creşterea economică, de la noi din ţară, care s-a menţinut la unul dintre cele mai ridicate niveluri din UE (6,9% pe parcursul lui 2017); rata şomajului, care a rămas pe trendul descrescător din ultimii ani, în timp ce rata ocupării a continuat să se îmbunătăţească; menţinerea la valori reduse (35% din PIB, în anul 2017, în scădere cu 2,4 puncte procentuale, faţă de finalul anului 2016) a ponderii datoriei publice în PIB se menţine la valori reduse.
     Totodată, Raportul BNR mai notează: "Creşterea inflaţiei, în paralel cu scăderea apetitului de risc, poate influenţa dinamica intermedierii financiare. De altfel, dacă este luat în considerare şi efectul generat de rata inflaţiei, îndatorarea totală a firmelor şi populaţiei s-a contractat cu aproximativ 1%, în termeni reali anuali. (...). România a înregistrat o creştere economică de 6,9% în anul 2017, una dintre cele mai ridicate din UE. Similar anilor precedenţi, contributorul principal a rămas consumul, dar s-a remarcat pentru prima dată din anul 2015 aportul pozitiv al investiţiilor."
     Conform Băncii Centrale, un număr important de economii emergente se confruntă cu niveluri ridicate ale ratelor de inflaţie (peste ţintele stabilite de băncile centrale) şi cu o senzitivitate ridicată la evoluţia cursului de schimb, îngrijorările viitoare privind creşterea economică globală vizând presiunile asupra inflaţiei, pe fondul creşterii preţului petrolului ca urmare a extinderii acordului de limitare a producţiei dintre principalele state producătoare de petrol şi a tensiunilor din Orientul Mijlociu, precum şi o posibilă supraîncălzire a economiei.
     De asemenea, în raportul citat se mai precizează: "În contextul unei reconfigurări a arhitecturii Uniunii Europene, coroborată cu aspecte incerte referitoare la evoluţia pieţelor financiare, precum persistenţa unei inflaţii încă foarte scăzute în ciuda unor relaxări cantitative de mari dimensiuni, expansiunea sectorului bancar paralel, apariţia inovaţiilor tehnologice în domeniul financiar şi a monedelor virtuale, reformele structurale sunt necesare pentru a asigura o integrare financiară sustenabilă în UE".
     Majorarea peste aşteptări a ratei inflaţiei, alături de majorarea deficitului de cont curent şi de reducerea apetitului de risc al investitorilor, reprezintă o cauză a manifestării tendinţei de depreciere a monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, mai arată BNR.
     Acesta notează că, în perioada iunie 2017 - martie 2018, pieţele financiare din România au întâmpinat episoade de volatilitate în creştere, în contextul majorării peste aşteptări a ratei inflaţiei şi înăspririi condiţiilor monetare. 

     Raportul BNR asupra inflaţiei, din mai 2018, notează: "Rata anuală a inflaţiei IPC şi-a continuat traiectoria ascendentă în trimestrul întâi din 2018, plasându-se la finele intervalului la 4,95% (înregistrând o creştere de 1,6 puncte procentuale faţă de finalul anului 2017), peste limita superioară a intervalului de variaţie a ţintei staţionare de 2,5 la sută (±1 punct procentual).
     Potrivit aceluiaşi raport, din avansul de 1,6 puncte procentuale înregistrat în martie anul curent, comparativ cu finele anului 2017, un punct procentual a avut ca provenienţă epuizarea efectelor statistice resimţite de rata anuală a inflaţiei IPC, asociate modificării unor impozite indirecte şi eliminării unor taxe nefiscale la începutul anului trecut.
     Din perspectiva evoluţiilor curente, o contribuţie semnificativă la accelerarea ritmlui de creştere a preţurilor de consum în prima parte a anului 2018 a revenit majorării unor preţuri administrate, respectiv a tarifelor practicate pentru furnizarea energiei electrice şi gazelor naturale, se mai precizează în raport. Conform BNR, acestor influenţe li s-au adăugat, printre altele, creşterea costurilor de producţie şi tendinţa de depreciere a monedei naţionale în raport cu euro, cu menţiunea că mărfurile alimentare rămân, totuşi, componenta cea mai dinamică a inflaţiei de bază.
     
     ________________________
     
     Guvernatorul Băncii Naţionale a României (BNR), Mugur Isărescu, consideră că inflaţia se va plafona, în următoarele luni, la nivelul de 5% şi va scădea până la 3,5%, la finalul anului.
     Liderul BNR, a afirmat, recent, că ţara noastră are nevoie de un cadru macroeconomic stabil, pentru a putea avea şi o inflaţie stabilă.
     Domnia sa a declarat: "Din decembrie 2007, avem nu mai puţin de patru cocoaşe, pe graficul evoluţiei inflaţiei, şi câteva prăbuşiri. Noi am trecut aici numai măsurile fiscale - majorarea TVA, micşorarea TVA, producere de acciză, retragere de acciză. Este efectiv greu să îţi atingi ţinta cu atâtea coborâşuri şi suişuri fiscale. (...) Toate aceste măsuri fiscale ce arată, într-adevăr, ca să folosesc cuvintele preşedintelui, a ţopăială, cu care este foarte greu să lucrezi, pentru că noi lucrăm cu anticipaţii. (...) Îţi trebuie un cadru macroeconomic stabil ca să ai o inflaţie stabilă".
     Totodată, potrivit lui Muggur Isărecu, principalii factori care au pus presiune pe acest indicator sunt exogeni, domnia sa adugând: "Două treimi din inflaţie au venit din elemente exogene. Declaraţia comună, de după întâlnirea cu preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor, referitoare la componentele exogene, nu are nimic exagerat".

 
 
.