GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Politica

ÎN PLIN ATAC LANSAT DE PSD LA ADRESA JUSTIŢIEI,

CE verifică regresul ţării noastre în aplicarea MCV

BURSA 26.06.2018

George Marinescu
 
     O delegaţie a Comsiei Europene a ajuns, ieri, la Bucureşti pentru a verifica modul în care ţara nostră a pus în practică recomandările din raportul pentru anul 2017 în privinţa Mecanismului de Cooperare şi Verificare (MCV).
     Dacă ar fi să notăm doar declaraţiile ministrul justiţiei Tudorel Toader, ţara noastră se află în grafic cu privire la aplicarea celui mai recent raport pe MCV.
     În realitate, lucrurile nu stau deloc aşa. Conform raportului de anul trecut şi a concluziilor Comisiei Europene, România mai avea de făcut mulţi paşi pentru respectarea MCV.
     Cel mai important dintre aceştia este asigurarea independenţei justiţiei. Un punct important pentru realizarea acestui obiectiv îl reprezintă, conform raportului din 2017, punerea în practică a unui cod de conduită atât pentru parlamentari, cât şi pentru membrii guvernului.
     În iulie 2017, guvernul a adoptat un cod de conduită pentru miniştri, care include o dispoziţie cu privire la respectarea separării puterilor în stat. Parlamentul a adoptat un cod de conduită la 11 octombrie 2017.
     Comisia consideră că "ar fi oportun ca acest cod de conduită să fie însoţit de orientări, exemple şi acţiuni de sensibilizare cu privire la modalitatea de a aborda situaţii concrete, pentru a-l ajuta să devină un instrument eficient în reducerea criticilor publice la adresa magistraţilor şi în sporirea respectului pentru sistemul judiciar şi pentru hotărârile judecătoreşti".
     Ce au făcut autorităţile române în acest sens? Nimic. Luaţi de exemplu atacurile furibunde de la sfârşitul săptămânii trecute la adresa magistraţilor Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie (ÎCCJ) care l-au condamnat în primă instanţă pe Liviu Dragnea la 3 ani şi 6 luni de închisoare cu executare. Premierul Viorica Dăncilă a spus că sentinţa este arbitrară şi vindicativă, Liviu Dragnea şi colegii lui de partid s-au declarat nemulţumiţi de faptul că judecătorii ÎCCJ nu respectă o decizie a Curţii Constituţionale.
     În aceste condiţii, prin raportul din 2017, Comisia Europeană recomandă că "ar fi de aşteptat ca, ori de câte ori Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii condamnă declaraţiile unui parlamentar care critică un magistrat sau sistemul judiciar, să existe o acţiune subsecventă clară în cadrul Parlamentului pentru a evalua dacă a fost încălcat codul de conduită."
     I-aţi văzut până acum sancţionaţi de Parlament pe Şerban Nicolae, Florin Iordache, Eugen Nicolicea, Liviu Dragnea, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, Olguţa Vasilescu etc. pentru atacurile repetate aduse judecătorilor şi sistemului judecătoresc din ţara noastră?
     Nu, niciunul nu a fost sancţionat.
      "Prin urmare, aplicarea practică a codurilor de conduită în ceea ce priveşte reacţia faţă de membrii Parlamentului şi ai Guvernului care critică sistemul judiciar este, de asemenea, importantă", stipula Comisia Europea­nă în raportul pe MCV privind România, întocmit la sfârşitul anului 2017.
     *  Pachetul legislativ privind justiţia nu respectă raportul MCV
     În raportul pentru anul trecut, un capitol aparte este dedicat modificării legilor 303/2004 şi 304/2004, privind organizarea judecătorească şi statutul magistraţilor. Comisia se referă şi la modificările privind Codul Penal şi Codul de Procedură Penală.
     În textul raportului, oficialii europeni susţin că toate aceste modificări trebuie să ţină cont de propunerile organizaţiilor profesionale ale magistraţilor, ale avocaţilor, de avizele date de Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii, de opiniile exprimate de societatea civilă, etc.
     În realitate, toate aceste legi au trecut ca prin brânză în Comisia Iordache şi în Parlament, iar foarte multe dintre amendamentele aduse de CSM celor patru legi nici nu au fost luate în considerare, fiind respinse. De exemplu, unul dintre acestea stipulează că propunerile pentru funcţiile de procurori şefi la Parchetul General, DNA, DIICOT şi pentru conducerea ÎCCJ să fie făcute de CSM cu avizul ministrului justiţiei şi să fie trimise spre aprobare Preşedintelui României. Mai mult, CSM a propus în cadrul aceluiaşi document ca, dacă primul amendament va fi respins, atunci popunerile pentru şefii de parchete superioare şi de la ÎCCJ să fie făcute de ministrul justiţiei, dar cu avizul conform al Consiliului şi nu cu avizul simplu aşa cum este stipulat în legislaţia actuală.
     Comisia Iordache şi membrii Parlamentului nu au ţinut cont de propunerea CSM şi au dat ministrului justiţiei aproape toată puterea privind propunerea şi revocarea procurorilor şefi de la DIICOT, DNA şi Parchetul General, fapt care era criticat în raportul de anul trecut al CE pe MCV.
     Comisia Europeană a subliniat necesitatea unui echilibru adecvat "de aşa natură încât acesta să câştige încrederea publicului şi respectul magistraţilor şi al practicienilor dreptului."
     Conform oficialilor europeni, "rolul Preşedintelui şi competenţele ministrului de justiţie de selecţie a candidaţilor au făcut parte din dezbatere, dar este necesar să se recurgă la sprijinul Comisiei de la Veneţia pentru a încheia această dezbatere de lungă durată".
     Ce a făcut în schimb ministrul justiţiei Tudorel Toader? În conflictul privind revocarea lui Kovesi, în loc să se adreseze Comisiei de la Veneţia, aşa cum reiese din raportul MCV pentru anul 2017, Toader s-a adresat Curţii Constituţionale a României. Iar şase dintre cei nouă magistraţi ai CCR au luat decizia revocării, fără a respecta recomandarea CE din raportul MCV de a se cere opinia Comisiei de la Veneţia înainte de luarea vreunei decizii.
     Conform raportului MCV pe anul trecut, "punerea în aplicare a acestei recomandări va trebui, de asemenea, să asigure garanţii
     corespunzătoare în ceea ce priveşte transparenţa, independenţa şi sistemul de control şi echilibru al puterilor în stat, chiar dacă decizia finală ar aparţine în continuare nivelului politic".
     Mai mult, în privinţa modificării acestor legi şi a legislaţiei penale, în raportul tehnic care a însoţit raportul MCV, Comisia Europeană arată că, într-un aviz de anul trecut, Consiliul consultativ al judecătorilor europeni din cadrul Consiliului Europei a făcut următoarea recomandare: "autorităţile judiciare ar trebui să fie consultate şi să participe activ la elaborarea legislaţiei referitoare la statutul acestora şi la funcţionarea sistemului judiciar".
     Nici această recomandare nu a fost respectată de Comisia Iordache şi de Parlament atunci când au adoptat pe repede înainte legile privind modificarea statului magistraţilor şi a organizării judecătoreşti, precum şi Codul de Procedură Penală. În privinţa primelor, la nerespectarea recomandării propuse de judecătorii europeni, şi-a dat largul concurs şi Curtea Constituţională a României care a considerat că legile adoptate de Parlament respectă dispoziţiile din actul fundamental al ţării, deşi în raportul MCV pe anul trecut Comisia Europeană critica faptul că aceste acte normative au fost asumate direct de Parlament, fără să treacă prin guvern şi având avize negative din partea Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii.
     În concluzie, putem afirma de pe acum, înainte ca delegaţia Comisiei Europene care se află în aceste zile în România pentru analizarea MCV, că recomandările privind asigurarea independenţei justiţiei nu au fost respectate nici de guvern, nici de parlament. 
 
.