Macroeconomie

ÎN PRIMELE NOUĂ LUNI ALE ANULUI TRECUT:

Ţara noastră a importat produse agroalimentare de peste 5 miliarde euro

05.01.2018

Andreea Cuzub
 
     Ţara noastră s-a menţinut pe deficit în comerţul cu produse agroalimentare după primele trei trimestre din 2017, exporturile avansând cu doar 2,7% faţă de perioada corespunzătoare din 2016, până la 4,453 miliarde de euro, în timp ce importurile au totalizat 5,211 miliarde de euro, un plus de 9,5%, conform datelor Ministerului Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale (MADR).
     În primele 9 luni din 2017, deficitul comercial cu produse agroalimentare s-a majorat cu 79,34%, la 757,34 milioane de euro, în timp ce în perioada similară a anului trecut era de circa 422,27 de milioane de euro, potrivit Agerpres.
     Potrivit datelor MADR, în perioada menţionată au fost importate peste 6,57 milioane de tone de produse agroalimentare, cantităţile exportate fiind de aproape două ori mai mari la 9 luni, respectiv de 11,85 de milioane de tone.
     Statistica Ministerului Agriculturii arată că, în topul importurilor din ţările UE şi terţe, domină carnea de porc proaspătă şi refrigerată, cu 342,27 milioane de euro (165.419 tone), produsele de patiserie, brutărie şi biscuiţi - 200,46 milioane de euro (98.689 tone), preparatele alimentare - 184,27 de milioane de euro (47.942 tone), grâul şi meslinul - 166 de milioane de euro (1,021 milioane de tone), precum şi preparatele de tipul celor folosite pentru hrana animalelor - 158,41 de milioane de euro (256.467 tone).
     În comunicat se precizează: "În ceea ce priveşte exporturile, România continuă să obţină cele mai mari încasări din livrarea cerealelor în spaţiul intra şi extra comunitar, pe primul loc situându-se grâul şi meslinul, cu o valoare de 833,91 de milioane de euro şi o cantitate de 4,86 de milioane de tone. Ţigările de foi şi trabucurile ocupă locul al doilea cu 514,48 milioane de euro (37.480 tone), fiind urmate de seminţele de rapiţă - 461,51 milioane de euro (1,22 milioane tone), porumb - 384,313 milioane de euro (1,69 milioane de tone) şi seminţe de floarea-soarelui - 278,73 milioane de euro (638.705 tone)".
     UE rămâne principalul partener în comerţul agroalimentar al ţării noastre, atât în ceea ce priveşte livrările către această destinaţie din total exporturi, cât şi pe partea de achiziţii de produse agroalimentare din statele membre.
     Ţara noastră a înregistrat, în 2016, un deficit de 557,4 milioane de euro în comerţul cu produse agroalimentare, de peste şase ori mai mare decât cel din 2015, când a totalizat 89,2 milioane de euro, importurile atingând însă un maxim istoric, de 6,51 de miliarde de euro.
     Anii 2013 şi 2014 sunt singurii în care ţara noastră a încheiat pe excedent în comerţul cu produse agroalimentare, cu un plus de 300 de milioane de euro, respectiv 500 de milioane de euro, după 20 de ani în care importurile au devansat exporturile de alimente şi produse agricole, însă în anul 2015 a revenit din nou pe deficit, înregistrând un minus de 89 de milioane de euro, potrivit sursei citate. 
 
Politică, 08:46
Noua conducere a CSM va fi aleasă astăzi
     * ACTUALIZARE 10:05 Şedinţa plenului CSM a început
     Şedinţa plenului CSM a început, la aceasta fiind prezent şi Klaus Iohannis.
     ---------
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis va participa astăzi, începând cu ora 10:00, la şedinţa plenului Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii (CSM), în care va fi aleasă noua conducere şi se va discuta raportul de activitate pe anul 2017.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:49
Bursele europene au deschis în apreciere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:28
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:03
Spotify a ajuns la 70 de milioane de abonaţi plătitori
     Serviciul de streaming muzical Spotify anunţă depăşirea pragului de 70 de milioane de abonaţi care plătesc pentru acces.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 09:30
Cheltuielile Tarom vor fi diminuate cu aproximativ 12,7 milioane lei pe an
     Cheltuielile Tarom vor fi diminuate cu aproximativ 12,7 milioane lei pe an, în urma unei reevaluări a cheltuielilor, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
20.11.2017
ANPC STRIKES AGAIN
BCR, slammed by the courts in a class action lawsuit over abusive lending clauses
     * BCR: "Ongoing contracts no longer contain the clauses that have been subjected to examination"
     * Sources: "ANPC has 6 lawsuits against BCR, which will lead to enormous losses for Erste Bank if BCR loses in court"
       After forcing Raiffeisen Bank to eliminate the unfair practices from the loan agreements, the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) strikes again, this time the biggest bank in the system. BCR lost in the court of first instance, against the ANPC, in a class action lawsuit concerning abusive lending clauses.  click here to read the entire article
