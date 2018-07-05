   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

ÎN PRIVINŢA NUMIRII PROCURORULUI-ŞEF AL DNA,

Klaus, fii preşedinte!

BURSA 10.09.2018

George Marinescu
 
     Alegerea procurorului constănţean Adina Florea de către Tudorel Toader, ministrul Justiţiei, pentru a fi desemnată procuror-şef al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, a iscat multe păreri pro şi contra.
     Nu ne vom pronunţa cu privire la activitatea pe care magistratul Adina Florea a depus-o în cei 27 de ani de activitate şi nici la dosarele pe care le-a instrumentat cu privire la inculpaţii Radu Mazăre - fostul primar al municipiului Constanţa - şi Nicolae Matei - fostul primar al oraşului Năvodari.
     În schimb, nu putem trece cu lejeritate peste proiectul de management care l-a încântat cel mai mult pe Tudorel Toader şi pe cei din coaliţia PSD-ALDE. Nici nu avea cum să fie altfel, atât timp cât proiectul Adinei Florea redă fidel întreaga politică anti-DNA şi anti-Kovesi susţinută de cele două formaţiuni politice în ultimii doi ani şi de presa partizană acestora.
     Îi invităm pe contestatarii materialelor noastre să acceseze site-ul Ministerului Justiţiei şi să citească toate cele şase planuri de management depuse de candidaţii la şefia DNA. Dacă ideile de conducere exprimate de procurorii Andrei Bodean, Gabriela Scutea şi Sorin Armea­nu consemnează aceleaşi linii generale cu privire la nevoile actuale ale DNA, privind lipsa personalului, lipsa tehnicii necesare desfăşurării anchetelor şi modului în care sunt repartizate cauzele, planurile procurorilor Adinei Florea, Nicolae Lupulescu şi Paulei Tănase sunt atinse de disputa politică iscată de coaliţia PSD-ALDE.
     
     *  DNA, desfiinţată în planul de management al Adinei Florea
     
     Cel mai virulent plan de management la adresa DNA şi a fostei conduceri este cel al Adinei Florea, care se distinge încă de la primele trei pasaje:
     "Fără a nega lucrurile bune care s-au realizat în ultimii ani, un bilanţ necosmetizat al activităţii DNA pune în lumină destule, dacă nu prea multe, abateri de la rigorile statului de drept. Fie că vorbim despre activităţile des­făşurate de către procurorii cu funcţie de execuţie, fie (mai grav) că ne raportăm la cei cu funcţii de conducere, chiar la nivel de vârf, regăsim comportamente care s-au îndepărtat simţitor de la abordarea profesionistă, echilibrată, în contrast cu statutul profesiei noastre, iar uneori chiar în conflict cu legea. Aşa s-a ajuns ca prin contribuţia conjugată a unor membri ai corpului profesional din DNA, să se recurgă, caz fără precedent, la revocarea procurorului şef al Direcţiei pentru «exercitarea discreţionară a funcţiei şi deturnarea activităţii de la combaterea corupţiei şi a instituţiei DNA de la rolul său constituţional şi legal»".
     Aceste alegaţii continuă şi în capitolul privind disfuncţiile şi vulnerabilităţile identificate de procurorul Adina Florea în activitatea DNA. Ea susţine că principalele probleme sunt: plasarea activităţii DNA în afara legii prin activităţi de investigare care au depăşit limitele de competenţă prevăzute de Constituţie şi de legile organice; diminuarea încrederii publice în DNA prin activităţi explicite de încălcare a principiilor care guvernează exercitarea funcţiei de procuror-şef; respect instituţional intenţionat diminuat faţă de alte instituţii şi/sau autorităţi publice, cooperare loială deficitară, obligaţie de rezervă eludată; pasivitate în faţa unor semnale publice repetate de încălcare a legii de către unii procurori DNA.
     
     *  Laura Codruţa Kovesi, atacată de procurorul Adina Florea
     
     Adina Florea mai susţine că o dis­funcţie o reprezintă şi lipsa de asumare a responsabilităţilor profesionale a procurorului şef al DNA în situaţii în care o asemenea asumare se impunea ca urmare a stabilirii, prin hotărâri judecătoreşti definitive, a caracterului deficitar şi/sau nelegal a activităţilor procesual-penale derulate de procurorii din cadrul Direcţiei. Totodată magis­tratul constănţean acuză şi numărul mare al soluţiilor de achitare definitivă dispuse de instanţele de judecată, care este important barometru al ineficacităţii DNA.
     Legat de fostul şef, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, procurorul Adina Florea consideră că aceasta a avut o comunicare deficitară cu procurorii cu funcţii de conducere de la nivelul structurilor clasice de parchet şi că a ignorat "semnalele publice privind practicile de «prioritizare» a unor anchete penale, fără niciun fundament legal, cu riscul creării percepţiei sau chiar existenţa unor «vendete»".
     Dacă veţi pune toate aceste consideraţii, ce sunt dezvoltate pe larg în planul de management, lângă cele 20 de motive pe baza cărora Tudorel Toader a solicitat la sfârşitul lunii februarie revocarea din funcţie a Laurei Codruţa Kovesi, veţi constata că tot ce a scris Adina Florea în documentul res­pectiv se regăseşte în materialul ce a dus la demiterea fostului şef al DNA.
     
     *  Preşedintele, în faţa unei decizii importante
     
     În aceste condiţii, contra-propaganda postacilor apropiaţi coaliţiei PSD-ALDE cu privire la numirea Adinei Florea - ce susţin că ea nu trebuia aleasă deoarece se află pe lista magis­traţilor care au semnat împotriva modificării legilor justiţiei şi legislaţiei penale - nu are decât un scop: să îl determine pe preşedintele Klaus Iohannis să accepte numirea procurorului Adina Florea în funcţia de procuror-şef al DNA.
     O numire, care ar fi pe placul lui Tudorel Toader, pe placul coaliţiei PSD-ALDE şi pe placul unuia dintre cei mai longevivi consilieri judeţeni social-democraţi din Constanţa, tatăl Adinei Florea, Dumitru Florea, care a susţinut că "Ştiu că are emoţii, va apărea în faţa lui Iohannis, despre care nu ştim ce gândeşte. Este un mare «dacă». Dar «dacă» va fi numită, o să vedeţi ce treabă face fata mea acolo! În nici trei luni o să facă ordine, că sunt probleme în DNA".
     Sperăm ca şeful statului să nu cadă în capcana întinsă de Tudorel Toader şi de coaliţia PSD-ALDE. Mai ales că legislaţia îi permite să refuze nominalizarea. Conform art. 54 alin. 3 din legea 303/2004, "Preşedintele Româ­niei poate refuza motivat numirea în funcţiile de conducere prevăzute la alin. (1), aducând la cunoştinţa publicului motivele refuzului".
     Cu alte cuvinte, Klaus Iohannis nu este obligat de lege să o numească pe Adina Florea în funcţia de procuror-şef al DNA, ci, după o analiză atentă din partea consilierilor săi, poate refuza propunerea, refuz pe care este obligat să îl motiveze.
     Această prerogativă a preşedintelui ţării a fost păstrată, iar modificarea pe care coaliţia majoritară PSD-ALDE a votat-o în Parlament cu privire la legea 303/2004, ce nu a intrat încă în vigoare, deoarece actul normativ iniţiat de social-democraţi a fost contestat la Curtea Constituţională. Dar şi în acel act se prevede că preşedintele poate refuza motivat, o singură dată.
     Spre deosebire de actualul act normativ aflat încă în vigoare, care nu prevede o limitare a acestui refuz.
     Decizia aparţine preşedintelui, les jeux sont faites, rien ne va plus, pentru că ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader nu va ţine cont de un eventual aviz negativ din partea Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii şi se va prezenta cu Adina Florea la Cotroceni. Unde Klaus Iohannis trebuie să îşi exercite atribuţiile constituţionale şi legale.
     Klaus, fii preşedinte! 

     *  Adina Florea, un candidat nepotrivit pentru şefia DNA
     
     Unii politicieni din teritoriu sunt şocaţi de propunerea lui Tudorel Toader în legătură cu numirea Adinei Florea drept candidat principal pentru ocuparea funcţiei de procuror-şef al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie.
     Printre aceştia, se numără şi liberalul Dumitru Moinescu, fost parlamentar în perioada 1992-1996, fost secretar de stat la Ministerul Comunicaţiilor, fost primar al municipiului Medgidia între anii 2004-2008.
     Dumitru Moinescu susţine într-o postare pe blogul personal: "Eu cred că într-un judeţ în care s-a dezvoltat timp de 16 ani mafia Mazăre-Constantinescu-Strutinsky, toţi procurorii sunt vinovaţi pentru complicitate sau indolenţă. Cum să ajungă şefă peste DNA o procuroare a cărei mare realizare este "redeschiderea dosarului cu Mazăre îmbrăcat în uniformă hitleristă"? Comparaţi această "măreaţă" faptă cu ancheta condusă de Augustin Lazăr care i-a trimis în judecată pe traficanţii bijuteriilor dacice din aur! Un procuror din judeţul retrocedărilor ilegale, din judeţul vânzării pe nimic a domeniului public, din judeţul traficului ilegal prin vama portului Constanţa, scandalul iluminatului public cu becuri de 17 lei decontate la 100 de lei, din judeţul în care a fost scandalul preluării abuzive a bălţilor, scandalul lizierelor cu salcâmi , scandalul pepinierei de la Medgidia, din judeţul în care unii magistraţi au făcut blat cu hoţii producând pagube de multe milioane de euro, ajunge să conducă lupta anticorupţie?".
     Conform politicianului, Adina Florea era procuror la Medgidia, când primarul din perioada 1992-2004, Mircea Pintilie s-a împroprietărit cu 5 ha teren intravilan, când viceprimarul aces­tuia, Marian Iordache, a luat şi el 1 ha, când procurorul Cristian Deliorga şi angajaţi ai Minis­terului de Interne ar fi obţinut prin fals în declaraţii apartamente din fondul locativ de stat.
     Dumitru Moinescu susţine că Adina Florea, pe vremea când era procuror la Medgidia nu s-a autosesizat cu privire la fraudarea fermelor Fruvisat şi Fruvimed şi că, în toată cariera ei, a fost susţinută de procurorul Cristian Deliorga, fost membru al Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii.
     "Adina Florea este «perfect fit» cu echipa «juriştilor» Iordache, Nicolicea, Tudorel Toader", mai scrie Dumitru Moinescu, ce relatează şi o experienţă personală cu procurorul propus de Tudorel Toader pentru şefia DNA.
     Politicianul susţine: "În primăvara anului 2008, trei persoane au pus la cale o strategie de compromitere a mea. (...) «Magistratul» a fost ales de Cristi Deliorga, iar în ziua următoa­re procurorul Adina Florea declara: «Avem elemente convingătoare despre plata ilegală a unui milion de lei de către Moinescu şi am deschis un dosar penal pentru abuz în serviciu». Am încercat să aduc argumente, dar nu am fost lăsat. Dosarul cu «gravul abuz în funcţie» a fost plimbat de la Parchetul Constanţa la Parchetul Medgidia şi a fost închis de procuroarea Cenuşă, în anul 2014, fără ca Adina Florea să producă o probă care să-i susţină minciuna. Mă întreb: ea, care «nu poate fi supusă vreunei presiuni», s-a gândit vreodată că a săvârşit o gravă nedreptate?".
     Dumitru Moinescu s-a adresat Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, iar plângerea lui a fost trimisă la Parchetul de pe lângă Curtea de Apel Constanţa, către un procuror din subordinea Adinei Florea, care nu găseşte nimic ilegal în sarcina şefei sale.
     Dosarul a fost mutat la DNA Constanţa, iar Dumitru Moinescu solicită să fie audiat şi să i se pună la dispoziţie argumentele procurorului Adina Florea. Nu i se permite, iar după şapte zile, plângerea sa formulată împotriva magistratului Adina Florea este clasată.
     "Magistraţii constănţeni? Supuşi, indolenţi, corupţi. Nu de aici, din «Republica Mazăre-Constantinescu-Strutinsky», trebuie ales cel mai important procuror anticorupţie", concluzionează Dumitru Moinescu.

 
 
