ÎN TIMP CE ERSTE BANK A ÎNREGISTRAT CEL MAI MARE PROFIT DIN ISTORIE - 1,31 MILIARDE EURO

BCR şi-a scăzut profitul net cu 36%, la 668 milioane lei

BURSA 01.03.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
     *  Sergiu Manea: "Pentru a măsura performanţa noastră în 2017, privesc mai întâi de toate la impactul pe care l-am generat în construcţia de bunăstare şi la modul în care am reuşit să fim o bancă responsabilă"
     *  Anul trecut, ANAF a impus sume suplimentare de plată, în urma unui control efectuat la BCR
       Banca Comercială Română (BCR) şi-a diminuat profitul net cu 36,11%, anul trecut faţă de 2016, de la peste 1 miliard de lei la circa 668 milioane lei, conform comunicatelor băncii.
     În acest context, Sergiu Manea, CEO BCR, declară: "Pentru a măsura performanţa noastră în 2017, privesc mai întâi de toate la impactul pe care l-am generat în construcţia de bunăstare şi la modul în care am reuşit să fim o bancă responsabilă. Îmi doresc să fi făcut mai mult şi cred că putem face mult mai mult învăţând de la clienţii noştri despre ceea ce contează cu adevărat pentru ei.
     Acestea fiind spuse, sunt recunoscător clienţilor şi angajaţilor noştri pentru că au făcut posibile rezultatele noastre bune din anul 2017: creştere semnificativă a afacerilor noi şi de calitate, expansiune a bilanţului BCR în sectoare cu impact ridicat social şi economic, rezultate concrete ale programului nostru de educaţie financiară. (...)
     Vom continua pe drumul început de a prioritiza creditarea în moneda naţională, cu dobânzi fixe şi opţiuni atractive de asigurare. Nu în ultimul rând, BCR va continua să investească în servicii şi procese moderne facilitate digital, pentru a oferi clienţilor accesibilitate şi convenienţă".
     Sergiu Manea spune că banca pe care o conduce "este determinată să se angajeze într-un dialog substanţial şi constructiv pentru a construi capacitatea şi încrederea întregii ţări de a capitaliza oportunităţile sale majore de dezvoltare: infrastructură, educaţie, tehnologie, calitatea locuirii şi a sistemului de sănătate".
     Raportul financiar al BCR aferent primelor şase luni ale anului trecut, publicat pe site-ul băncii, menţionează că, în perioada 3 mai 2016 - 9 iunie 2017, Banca Comercială Română a fost subiectul unui control fiscal cu scopul verificării impozitului pe profit şi a taxei pe valoare adăugată pentru perioada 1 ianuarie 2012 - 31 decembrie 2015. Raportul citat menţionează: "Ca urmare a acţiunii de control, sume adiţionale au fost considerate de către autorităţile fiscale ca şi obligaţii de plată şi au fost contabilizate în consecinţă la data de 30 iunie 2017, chiar dacă banca va contesta această decizie în perioada imediat următoare. Datorită faptului că BCR a solicitat deductibilitate pentru cheltuielile cu deprecierea subsidiarelor, activul privind impozitul amânat recunoscut anterior pentru aceste diferenţe temporare a fost reversat la 30 iunie 2017. Cu toate acestea, banca consideră că deductibilitatea acestor cheltuieli se va obţine, prin urmare a recunoscut un activ din creanţe fiscale".
     Raportul BCR arată că, la un profit de circa 434 milioane lei, în prima jumătate a anului trecut, impozitul calculat se ridică la aproximativ 176 milioane de lei, adică 40,57% din profit.
     Creditele neperformante de 16,5 milioane de euro ale companiilor "Cemacon" şi "Ambient", cedate de BCR pe 2 euro, se numără printre problemele identificate de ANAF, în urma controlului efectuat la bancă şi încheiat cu un impozit suplimentar de peste 100 de milioane de lei impus instituţiei financiare, conform unor surse apropiate situaţiei. Se pare că Autoritatea Fiscală a evaluat diferit faţă de BCR transferurile de credite neperformante, dar şi vânzarea, din ianuarie 2014, a pachetului deţinut de BCR la fondul Business Capital for Romania Opportunity Fund (BOF) către Erste Bank, pentru suma de 15,5 milioane de euro, în baza unui raport de evaluare întocmit de KPMG. Fondul BOF, în care Erste are o participaţie de 83,33%, restul fiind în posesia omului de afaceri Florin Pogonaru, este cel care preluase, în 2013 şi 2014, creanţele "Cemacon" şi "Ambient", pentru câte un euro fiecare.
     Anul trecut, fostul ministru al finanţelor Ionuţ Mişa a anunţat că ANAF a finalizat controalele la două bănci, una dintre ele fiind "mare, mare de tot în sistem", fiind stabilite plăţi suplimentare: "Această pierdere era artificial creată. Diminuându-se pierderea, în anii următori acea bancă va plăti impozit pe profit. Nu va mai compensa impozit pe profit cu pierderile anterioare". Ionuţ Mişa a mai spus: "Acolo este vorba şi de o plângere penală. Au fost nişte tranzacţii succesive de vânzare/cumpărare de creanţe, prin care o parte din active, sute de milioane de euro, au mers în paradisuri fiscale. (...) Spre exemplu, a fost o bancă ce a vândut o creanţă cu o valoare nominală de 14 milioane euro cu un euro, în străinătate, iar cumpărătorul a venit la firma românească şi i-a spus simplu: dacă nu intru acţionar, cer lichidarea. Gândiţi-vă că avem firme de stat care pot ajunge în această situaţie când iau credite de la bănci străine din România. Acestea pot fi preluate pe nimic prin acest mecanism. Este chiar şi o problemă de siguranţă naţională".
     Ziarul "BURSA" a scris, în iunie 2016, că se zvoneşte că cedarea creanţelor Cemacon şi Ambient de către BCR, pe 2 euro ar fi ajuns chiar în atenţia procurorilor.
     În iunie 2016, Liviu Stoleru, directorul general al Cemacon, ne-a spus că nu deţine informaţia că restructurarea datoriilor Cemacon ar fi în atenţia procurorilor.
     Într-un interviu din iunie 2015, fostul CEO BCR, Tomas Spurny, ne-a oferit detalii despre circumstanţele înţelegerilor cu "Cemacon" şi "Ambient": "Acţionarii de la Cemacon au venit la noi şi ne-au spus că firma are datorii foarte mari şi nu poate supravieţui. Ne-au întrebat dacă am fi de acord să transformăm o parte din datorie în acţiuni. Am încheiat un acord cu societatea clujeană în vara lui 2013, am realizat o evaluare şi am decis să convertim 15 sau 17 milioane de euro în acţiuni şi să salvăm compania. Asta e povestea! (...) Nu sunt mulţumit, pentru că pentru bancă a fost foarte dureros să facă asta. Totuşi, în alte cazuri, banca a pierdut practic toţi banii, de exemplu la Romstrade. La Cemacon am făcut lucrul corect, am salvat societatea, locurile de muncă, am salvat o parte din economie. Suntem mulţumiţi? Sigur că nu".
     Spurny a spus atunci că, pe lângă "Cemacon", Ambient este singurul caz unde banca a mai practicat conversia datoriilor, însă că a avut negocieri cu alte 12 societăţi pentru această operaţiune.
     *  Rata creditelor neperformante - 8,1%
     BCR a înregistrat, anul trecut, un rezultat operaţional de 1,34 miliarde lei (294,1 milioane euro), cu 3,5% mai mare decât în anul precedent, ca urmare a veniturilor operaţionale mai mari şi a eficientizării cheltuielilor, arată comunicatul băncii.
     În 2017, BCR a acordat clienţilor retail şi corporate credite noi în valoare totală de 8,1 miliarde lei, ceea ce a condus la un avans al soldului creditelor nete acordate clienţilor de 3,7%, an pe an.
     Comunicatul Băncii Comerciale subliniază: "În activitatea bancară de retail, BCR a acordat credite noi în valoare totală de 5,5 miliarde lei, înregistrându-se vânzări solide de credite de consum şi garantate - în special datorită creditului de nevoi personale cu rate fixe «Divers», ale cărui vânzări au consemnat o creştere de 7% an pe an. Conform sondajelor noastre, cele mai multe dintre creditele de nevoi personale s-au îndreptat către renovarea locuinţelor (56%), achiziţia unei maşini (14%) şi cumpărare de mobilă (10%). (...) BCR a marcat, de asemenea, în 2017 o serie de creşteri substanţiale în operaţiunile electronice şi digitale - 78% mai mulţi clienţi de Mobile Banking şi 32% mai mulţi clienţi de internet Banking".
     Pe segmentul de finanţări corporate, BCR a acordat credite noi în valoare totală de 2,6 miliarde lei (volume în bilanţ), potrivit comunicatului băncii, care menţionează: "Se remarcă aici o creştere semnificativă, de 16,8%, a finanţărilor pentru întreprinderile mici şi mijlocii (IMM), ca urmare a strategiei proactive de susţinere a antreprenorilor locali. În cadrul finanţărilor de tip corporate, BCR se implică în câteva sectoare-cheie pentru economia românească, precum industria auto, agricultură, energie şi logistică. Co-finanţarea proiectelor care beneficiază de fonduri europene a crescut, în ultimul an, BCR deţinând o cotă de piaţă semnificativă şi un portofoliu de peste 8,0 miliarde lei co-finanţări acordate. Per total, aceste evoluţii au condus la o creştere a portofoliului de credite nete corporate al băncii de 1,7% an pe an".
     Banca anunţă că veniturile nete din dobânzi au scăzut cu 1,3%, la 1,76 miliarde lei, în timp ce veniturile nete din comisioane s-au diminuat cu 1,2%, la 7 miliarde lei.
     Cheltuielile administrative generale au scăzut, anul trecut, cu 1,7%, la 1,54 miliarde lei, a anunţat instituţia de credit.
     Aceasta menţionează: "Referitor la deprecierea activelor financiare care nu sunt măsurate la valoarea justă prin profit şi pierdere, în anul 2017 s-a înregistrat o alocare scăzută de provizioane în valoare de 32,4 milioane lei (7,1 milioane de euro), faţă de o reluare netă de 280 milioane lei (62,4 milioane lei) în anul 2016, pe fondul unor evoluţii fireşti în ceea ce priveşte provizionarea de risc".
     Rata creditelor neperformante (NPL) s-a cifrat la 8,1%, la 31 decembrie 2017, mai mică faţă de 11,8% - nivelul NPL la finalul lui 2016, în urma operaţiunilor de recuperare, vânzare de portofolii şi scoateri în afara bilanţului. Rata de acoperire cu provizioane a NPL s-a situat la un nivel de 92,7%, respectiv 128,5%, incluzând valoarea garanţiilor.
     Rata de adecvare a capitalului băncii, conform standardelor locale, era de 21,3%, la sfârşitul lui 2017, peste cerinţele obligatorii ale Băncii Naţionale a României.
     Depozitele clienţilor au crescut cu 8,8%, la circa 52,5 miliarde lei, acestea rămânând principala sursă de finanţare a BCR, în timp ce banca beneficiază de surse de finanţare diversificate, incluzând compania mamă.
     BCR se concentrează pe creditarea în lei, reuşind să inverseze mixul de valute din portofoliul de credite în favoarea monedei locale, subliniază comunicatul citat.
     *  Erste Bank: "Venitul net din dobânzi ar urma să se majoreze uşor, după creşterea dobânzilor în principal în Cehia şi România"
     La nivel de grup, în acest an, venitul net din dobânzi ar urma să crească uşor, după majorarea dobânzilor pe termen scurt şi lung, în principal în Republica Cehă şi România, dar şi la nivel global, estimează specialiştii de la Erste Bank.
     Venitul net din taxe şi comisioane, a doua componentă cheie, este de asemenea aşteptat să crească moderat, în 2018. La fel ca în 2017, operaţiunile cu valori mobiliare, administrarea de active şi asigurările ar uma să înregistreze un reviriment. Se aşteaptă ca celelalte componente ale venitului să rămână stabile, în cea mai mare măsură, în ciuda volatilităţii venitului net din tranzacţionare. În consecinţă, venitul operaţional ar trebui să crească uşor în acest an, conform Erste Bank.
     Grupul din Austria preconizează scăderi uşoare ale cheltuielilor operaţionale, în 2018, în principal pentru că anul trecut au fost angajate cheltuieli mai mari de IT în proiectele de reglementare, iar acestea nu vor mai atinge acelaşi nivel în anul în curs. Erste Group va continua să investească în digitalizare.
     Referitor la rezultatele de anul trecut, Andreas Treichl, CEO al Erste Group Bank AG, a precizat: "Anul 2017 a dovedit încă o dată că modelul nostru de business de bancă în serviciul clienţilor şi companiilor din Europa Centrală şi de Est funcţionează şi dă rezultate excelente - incluzând aici cel mai mare profit net înregistrat vreodată, de 1,31 miliarde de euro. Dovadă sunt şi intrările nete excepţionale de 13 miliarde de euro înregistrate de depozitele clienţilor şi cererea puternică din partea antreprenorilor şi a clienţilor de retail, cărora le-am acordat împrumuturi noi, de peste 9 miliarde de euro.
     Această evoluţie a fost susţinută puternic de creşterea economiilor din regiunea ECE, care a depăşit-o pe cea din Europa de Vest şi ar trebui să continue să o facă şi în 2018. În plus, indicatorii noştri de capital şi de lichiditate au contribuit semnificativ la rezultatele raportate în anul 2017.
     Rata creditelor neperformante a scăzut la 4%, nivel pe care nu l-am mai atins de dinainte de criza financiară globală, iar provizioanele noastre de risc au atins un nivel extrem de redus, de 9 puncte de bază. Însă, obiectivul nostru nu este eliminarea provizioanelor de risc, pentru că doar asumându-ne riscuri ne putem sprijini clienţii.
     Având în vedere o perspectivă pozitivă, considerăm că acţionarii noştri ar trebui să beneficieze de aceste rezultate bune pentru anul 2017 şi, prin urmare, le vom propune un dividend de 1,20 euro pe acţiune, în creştere cu 20% faţă de anul precedent.
     Pentru anul 2018, avem două zone clare de interes: să investim în angajaţi, astfel încât să putem oferi cea mai bună consiliere clienţilor, şi să extindem platforma noastră digitală bancară George în toate ţările în care suntem prezenţi. Vrem să fim o bancă complet digitalizată şi care are cei mai buni consilieri pentru clienţi".
     Venitul operaţional al Erste Bank a rămas aproape stabil - la 6,66 miliarde euro, cheltuielile administrative generale crescând la 4,16 miliarde euro.
     Comunicatul băncii arată că profitul operaţional s-a diminuat la 2,5 miliarde euro, costurile nete cu provizioanele aferente activelor financiare continuând să scadă, ajungând la 132 milioane euro. Rata creditelor neperformante a continuat să se îmbunătăţească, până la 4%.
     Erste Group estimează o rentabilitate a capitalului tangibil (ROTE) de peste 10%, în 2018. Creşterea economică foarte solidă anticipată în pieţele principale Republica Cehă, Slovacia, Ungaria, România, Croaţia, Serbia şi Austria, creşterea dobânzilor în mai multe din pieţele noastre şi costurile de risc aflate încă la minime istorice ar trebui să fie factori de susţinere pentru obţinerea acestui obiectiv, subliniază grupul bancar austriac, menţionând: "În 2018, evoluţia pozitivă a economiei ar trebui să se reflecte în rate de creştere (creştere reală a PIB-ului) cuprinse între 3% şi 5% în pieţele principale din ECE în care activează Erste Group. Toţi ceilalţi parametri economici sunt aşteptaţi să evolueze de asemenea semnificativ. Ratele şomajului ar urma să se menţină la minime istorice - în Cehia şi Ungaria acestea sunt deja printre cele mai reduse din UE. Se estimează că inflaţia va creşte, însă va rămâne la un nivel scăzut, iar poziţiile competitive puternice ar trebui să ducă din nou la excedente ale contului curent. Este de aşteptat ca situaţia fiscală şi nivelele datoriei publice să rămână la un nivel solid".
     În acest context, Erste Group se aşteaptă la o creştere de 4-6% a creditării nete. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] BCR şi-a scăzut profitul net cu 36%, la 668 milioane lei

 
