Banci Asigurari

ÎN TIMP CE PARLAMENTARII DEZBAT MAI MULTE PROIECTE LEGISLATIVE ÎN DOMENIUL BANCAR

Bancherii comandă studii despre efectele legilor lui Zamfir

BURSA 12.03.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
     *  Senatorul Daniel Zamfir: "Vrem ca plafonarea dobânzilor să fie votată în Camera Deputaţilor, până la finalul lunii martie"
       Proiectele de lege iniţiate de senatorul Daniel Cătălin Zamfir în domeniul bancar i-au pus pe jar pe bancherii din ţara noastră. Reprezentanţii asociaţiilor bancare vot susţine astăzi o conferinţă care urmează să aibă loc astăzi şi în cadrul căreia vor aborda şi iniţiativele legislative ale lui Zamfir.
     Mai mult decât atât, Asociaţia Română a Băncilor (ARB) şi Consiliul Patronatelor Bancare din România (CPBR) au anunţat prezentarea unui studiu despre efectele proiectului de lege care urmăreşte plafonarea dobânzilor şi ale iniţiativelor ce vizează sectorul leasingului şi rolul de titlu executoriu pe care îl au creditele, precum şi limitarea valorii la care debitorii îşi pot cumpăra imobilele vândute recuperatorilor.
     Bogdan Preda, secretar general şi director executiv relaţii publice şi instituţionale în cadrul CPBR, a anunţat, vineri, că invitaţii prezenţi la conferinţa de astăzi vor prezenta "Studiul de Impact al Iniţiativelor Legislative privind sectorul Financiar-Bancar": "Este vorba despre un studiu independent, realizat de o entitate profesională a cărei reputaţie este recunoscută, atât la nivel naţional, cât şi internaţional. Studiul va fi prezentat de către autorii acestuia în prezenţa preşedinţilor şi membrilor conducerilor celor două organizaţii reprezentative ale sectorului bancar, cât şi a altor conducători de instituţii de credit. Iniţiativele legislative la care face referire studiul sunt cele aflate în diferite stadii de dezbatere, atât în Senat (titlurile executorii în ceea ce priveşte contractele de credit), cât şi în Camera Deputaţilor (plafonarea dobânzilor, limitarea prin lege a valorii creanţelor ce pot fi recuperate de creditori urmare a cesiunii)". Cercetarea a fost realizată de KPMG şi vine în contextul în care Senatul a aprobat, recent, plafonarea dobânzii anuale efective (DAE) la cel mult de 2,5 ori nivelul dobânzii de referinţă pentru împrumuturile ipotecare şi imobiliare şi la 18% pentru creditele de consum. În aceeaşi şedinţă, senatorii au votat şi plafonarea preţului la care un debitor îşi poate achiziţiona locuinţa vândută unei firme de recuperare, la cel mult de două ori preţul la care aceasta a fost vândută de către bancă. Ambele proiecte legislative urmează să fie dezbătute în Camera Deputaţilor, care este for decizional, Daniel Zamfir estimând că, până la finalul acestei luni, iniţiativele sale vor fi votate şi de deputaţi.
     Între timp, comisiile reunite (economică şi de buget) din Senat vor dezbate, mâine, proiectele legislative privind leasingul şi titlurile executorii, discuţiile pe marginea celor două texte de lege fiind amânate, săptămâna trecută, în vederea corelării tuturor amendamentelor. "Vă asigur că amendamentul principal, care priveşte stingerea datoriei o dată cu preluarea bunului, va rămâne în picioare", a scris, atunci, pe Facebook, senatorul Zamfir, făcând referire la iniţiativa din sectorul leasingului. Parlamentarul intenţio­nează ca, prin cealaltă lege, să elimine rolul de titlu executoriu pe care contractele de credit îl au.
     Creditarea din ţara noastră este compromisă, avertizează Florin Dănes­cu, preşedintele executiv al Asociaţiei Româ­ne a Băncilor (ARB), răs­punzând unor întrebări despre potenţialele efecte ale proiectelor de lege amintite mai sus. Domnia sa a aspus, recent: "La nivelul băncilor, preţul este format din câteva elemente - cos­tul resurselor atrase (depozitele şi capitalul), costurile operaţionale (salarii, energie, chirie), nivelul de neperformanţă potenţial sau creditele care nu se rambursează şi elementul de profit, pe care băncile îl scontează. Limitarea dobânzilor va pune presiune pe aceste elemente. Dobânzile depozitelor vor fi presate, iar o eventuală aşteptare pozitivă că dobânzile depozitelor pot creşte este, de fapt, o aşteptare compromisă. Este greu să mai spun că aşteptarea de a avea dobânzi real pozitive la depozite este realistă.
     De asemenea, este greu să mai credem că vor mai putea fi reduse cheltuielile operaţionale, după ce, în ultimii zece ani, băncile s-au tot optimizat din perspectiva costurilor, reducându-se personalul şi reţeaua bancară cu peste 25%. Nu mai este interval de reducere a acestui element de cost.
     Al treilea element de cost şi cel mai important din perspectiva acestei iniţiative legislative este nivelul de neperformanţă sau riscurile pe care şi le asumă băncile. (...) Clienţii care ar fi avut riscuri mai mari, dar care puteau să acceseze un credit astăzi, nu vor mai putea să-l acceseze.
     Sunt două tipuri de clienţi - cei cu venituri mai mici şi cei cu venituri mai mari. Este clar că prima categorie - cei cu venituri mai mici - nu vor mai putea să se încadreze pentru contractarea unui credit, afişând un risc de neperformanţă. Surprinzător este că şi cei cu venituri mai mari nu vor mai putea să se încadreze la credite".
     Florin Dănescu a pus problema posibilităţii ca dobânda cheie să devină negativă, caz în care dobânzile la credite vor fi tot negative: "Ştim cu toţii că dobânda cheie a BCE a fost negativă şi este extrem de probabil să se mai întâmple acest lucru. Dacă vom vedea în România o dobândă cheie negativă, atunci ce vom face? O vom multiplica cu 2,5 ca să obţinem dobânda la credite? Şi băncile vor avea dobândă negativă pentru împrumuturi? Vor veni băncile cu bani de acasă ca să poată să dea credite? Vor da clienţilor bonusuri şi vor intra în pierderi accelerate? Evident că această iniţiativă legislativă pune sub semnul întrebării şi portofoliul curent de credite şi, indiferent de nivelul veniturilor populaţiei, acestea nu vor fi deloc suficiente ca să dăm credite. Într-o perioadă îndelungată de 30 de ani, în care putem avea perioade cu dobânda de referinţă, să spunem minus 1, dacă înmulţim cu 2,5%, vom avea dobânzi la credite de -2,5%. Este nevoie de un dialog raţional, economic, mai puţin politic, pe această temă, pentru că economia nu prea face politică".
     În opinia lui Florin Dănescu, atât celelalte industrii, cât şi cererea în ansamblul său, vor scădea accelerat, dacă va fi plafonată dobânda la credite. Reprezentantul sectorului bancar a menţionat: "Cererea de credite imobiliare va scădea accelerat şi, automat, şi preţul imobiliarelor va scădea la fel de repede, ceea ce va avea efecte asupra fiecăruia dintre noi. La fel se va întâmpla şi în celelalte industrii. În consecinţă, impactul limitării dobânzilor se va transforma într-un impact asupra cererii. Cei care vor dori astăzi un credit ipotecar, vor aştepta să economisească 20 de ani. Şi alte iniţiative legislative trecute au pus presiune pe creditele ipotecare, dar acest proiect de lege comprimă cu totul orice aşteptare de creştere a creditelor ipotecare în România".
     În replică, avocatul Gheorghe Piperea susţine că afirmaţiile bancherilor referitoare la plafonarea dobânzilor sunt nefondate.
     Printre altele, avocatul a scris, pe pagina sa de Facebook: "Hai să îi calmăm, totuşi, pe destinatarii acestor mesaje subliminale şi să îi trezim un pic din beţia PR-ului auto-destructiv pe bancheri. În conturile de depozit sunt, după ultimele statistici ale BNR (februarie 2018) mai mult de 70 de miliarde de euro. Dat fiind efectul de multiplicare permis (exclusiv) băncilor de magicul mecanism al rezervei fracţionare, băncile pot acorda credite de 7 x 70 miliarde euro, adică de 490 de miliarde euro. Tot statisticile recente ale BNR arată că stocul total de credite acordate de bănci este de circa 48 de miliarde euro, adică mai puţin cu 12 miliarde euro decât depozitele. Din cei 48 de miliarde euro plasaţi cu titlu de credit, 92% sunt blocaţi în creditarea statului şi în creditele Prima Casă (garantate de stat). Doar 8% merg în economia reală, deci mai puţin de 3,5 miliarde euro. Statul poate oricând să se oprească din goana după finanţare bancară, virând către împrumuturi de la populaţie, cu dobânzi decente. Creditele de tip Prima Casă sunt, şi ele, pe cale de dispariţie (o spune chiar BNR), atât pentru supra-saturarea, cât şi pentru profunda tulburare a concurenţei".
     Senatorul Daniel Zamfir a iniţiat şi promovat şi Legea dării în plată, sus­ţinând conversia creditelor în franci elveţieni la cursul istoric. 
 
1.  "studiu independent" ???
    (mesaj trimis de Când fata plopu' pere si răchita m în data de 12.03.2018, ora 02:14)  
 Bag mana-n foc ca studiul o sa spună poveștile băncilor caci "de la ei vin bani".
 Cele doua categorie de clienți poate sunt plini de credite si nu mai vor! Te-ai gândit la varianta asta de aceea Inf mizează pe acest tip de credit. Hai la noi cu 10 credite si il facem numa' unu.
 Pentru 8% creditare economie reala nu are rost sa comandați nici studiul ca bani vin de la stat, închideți 92 din punctele de lucru. Stați cu un sediu la București iar când parlamentul casca gura pentru bani ii băgați o moneda sa taca.
 Ce economie ați face daca ați închide 92% din punctele de lucru?


 
Jurnal Bursier
12.03.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din volum, realizat cu titlurile Fondul Proprietatea
     Rulajul consemnat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de circa 42,7 milioane de lei (9,17 milionane de euro), peste 40% (43,5%) din volum fiind asigurat de transferurile cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.03.2018
Bursele europene şi americane, impulsionate de situaţia pieţei muncii din SUA
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, după ce SUA au anunţat date peste aşteptări privind piaţa muncii. Conform cifrelor oficiale, piaţa muncii din Statele Unite a avut, luna trecută,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.03.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de evoluţia titlurilor Sphera Franchise Group
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă, singurul indice ce a închiat şedinţa în scădere fiind BET-FI, a cărui depreciere a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri limitate pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au urcat ieri, însă avansul a fost limitat după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a decis să menţină dobânzile la nivelul curent.
     Titlurile "Lloyds Banking...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.03.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie a acestui an
     * Creştere de 2,88% pentru acţiunile Electrica
       Rulajul pieţei principale a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a scăzut, în şedinţa de ieri, la 35,7 milioane de lei (7,66 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 52 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Demisia unui consilier de la Casa Albă generează precauţie pe pieţele acţiunilor
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, după ce Casa Albă a anunţat demisia consilierului-şef pe economie, Gary Cohn, care pleda pentru un comerţ liber.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 09 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9547
2.3811
2.9423
3.9848
0.1831
0.6252
0.2149
4.6570
5.2308
1.4940
3.5479
0.2250
0.4857
1.1086
0.0665
0.4581
0.9903
3.7865
0.3180
1.1588
0.5977
0.0581
0.3542
0.2034
2.7557
0.0395
0.1424
1.0309
0.6261
0.1208
160.7488
5.4864 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
