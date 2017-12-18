   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie

ÎNALTA CURTE DE CASAŢIE ŞI JUSTIŢIE DECIS:

Darius Vâlcov, condamnat la 8 ani de închisoare

BURSA 09.02.2018
Darius Vâlcov
     *  Decizia nu este definitivă
       Darius Vâlcov, fost primar al municipiului Slatina şi ministru al Finanţelor, a fost condamnat, ieri, de Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie la 8 ani de închisoare în dosarul în care este acuzat de trafic de influenţă şi spălare de bani.
     Potrivit deciziei instanţei, Vâlcov a primit 4 ani pentru trafic de influenţă, 6 ani pentru spălare de bani, 2 ani pentru efectuarea de operaţiuni financiare incompatibile cu funcţia. Aceste pedepse s-au contopit, aplicându-se pedeapsa cea mai mare, la care se adaugă un spor, rezultând astfel o condamnare finală de 8 ani.
     Totodată, se confiscă de la acesta suma de 6,2 milioane lei, fiind menţinut sechestrul asigurător dispus de procurorii DNA.
     În acelaşi dosar, Minel Prina, fost primar al municipiului Slatina, a fost condamnat la 4 ani şi şase luni de închisoare cu executare, iar Lucian Petruţ Şuşală, fost şofer al lui Darius Vâlcov, a primit 2 ani cu suspendare, cu un termen de supraveghere de 5 ani.
     De asemenea, Petre Bogdan Timofte a fost condamnat la 3 ani cu executare, iar Constantin Tomescu a primit 3 ani şi 6 luni cu executare.
     Decizia nu este definitivă.
     Darius Vâlcov a fost trimis în judecată, în mai 2015, pentru trafic de influenţă, spălare de bani şi efectuarea de operaţiuni financiare, ca acte de comerţ, incompatibile cu funcţia, atribuţia sau însărcinarea pe care o îndeplineşte o persoană ori încheierea de tranzacţii financiare, utilizând informaţiile obţinute în virtutea funcţiei, atribuţiei sau însărcinării sale, în formă continuată.
     Potrivit DNA, în cursul anului 2009, omul de afaceri Theodor Berna, administratorul companiei Tehnologica Radion, l-a contactat pe Darius Vâlcov, la acea dată primar al municipiului Slatina, căruia i-a propus ca, în schimbul oferirii sprijinului în influenţarea factorilor de decizie din cadrul autorităţii contractante (SC Compania de Apă Olt SA), în vederea câştigării unor licitaţii de lucrări pentru obiective situate în Slatina, Scorniceşti, Piatra Olt şi Drăgăneşti, să îi dea 20% din valoarea sumelor încasate, conform contractelor de execuţie a respectivelor lucrări.
     Propunerea a fost făcută în contextul în care, în noiembrie 2008, fusese aprobat la nivel guvernamental proiectul "Extinderea şi reabilitarea sistemelor de apă şi apă uzată în judeţul Olt", al cărui beneficiar final este SC Compania de Apă Olt SA, operator regional, finanţarea fiind asigurată, majoritar, din fonduri europene nerambursabile.
     În cadrul acestui proiect au fost încheiate trei contracte - "Reabilitarea şi extinderea reţelei de apă şi canalizare în oraşele Scorniceşti şi Potcoava", "Reabilitarea şi extinderea reţelei de apă şi canalizare în municipiul Slatina" şi "Reabilitarea şi extinderea reţelei de apă şi canalizare în oraşele Drăgăneşti Olt şi Piatra Olt".
     Cu ocazia derulării procedurilor de licitaţie referitoare la atribuirea celor trei contracte, membrii comisiei au procedat, la îndemnul lui Darius Vâlcov, în mod abuziv, la eliminarea din caietul de sarcini a unor condiţii de eligibilitate în scopul favorizării firmei Tehnologica Radion.
     În consecinţă, Tehnologica Radion a câştigat licitaţiile organizate în cadrul proiectului "Extinderea şi reabilitarea sistemelor de alimentare cu apă şi apă uzată în judeţul Olt", fiind semnate contracte, cu Compania de Apă Olt, pentru mai multe lucrări, de 78.201.552 lei.
     Conform DNA, Theodor Berna şi Darius Vâlcov au stabilit de comun acord ca sumele de bani să-i fie remise acestuia din urmă, în numerar, în lei şi numai la sediul firmei.
     Astfel, în baza acestei înţelegeri, în perioada ianuarie - martie 2011, Darius Vâlcov s-a prezentat periodic la sediul firmei Tehnologica Radion, unde a primit suma totală de 1.200.000 lei (în 3 tranşe a câte 400.000 lei fiecare), remiterea fiind realizată ori de câte ori contractantul Compania de Apă Olt efectua plăţi în contul societăţii.
     De asemenea, în perioada aprilie - decembrie 2011, Darius Vâlcov a primit de la Theodor Berna, prin intermediul lui Minel Prina, suma totală de 2.500.000 lei (în 5 tranşe a câte 500.000 lei fiecare).
     În plus, în perioada 2012 - 2013, Darius Vâlcov a primit de la omul de afaceri, prin intermediul mai multor firme, suma de 3.080.000 lei, potrivit Agerpres.
     "În scopul disimulării provenienţei ilegale a banilor, Darius Vâlcov a derulat, cu ajutorul celorlalţi inculpaţi, un mecanism financiar fictiv între Tehnologica Radion şi o altă firmă, prin încheierea a trei contracte fictive de furnizare de bunuri/servicii, fără ca această societate să presteze vreun serviciu în virtutea contractelor special încheiate în acest sens. De aici, transferul sumelor de bani a fost realizat cu sprijinul şi prin intermediul inculpaţilor Lucian Şuşală, Petre Timofte şi Constantin Tomescu şi a altor oameni de afaceri, persoane de încredere din anturajul primarului şi viceprimarului municipiului Slatina, administratori ai unor societăţi comerciale, care au creat un circuit de documente financiar-contabile fictive, pentru a disimula provenienţa şi destinaţia reală a sumelor de bani. Contractele încheiate între aceste firme, precum şi facturile emise în baza acestor contracte erau fictive, atestând împrejurări care nu corespund realităţii", mai spun procurorii.
     DNA mai arată că acest mecanism a avut drept rol, pe lângă disimularea sumei de 3.080.000 lei, şi transferul bunurilor provenite din săvârşirea infracţiunii de trafic de influenţă, sub forma unor opere de artă şi sub forma unor servicii, amenajări şi bunuri, în beneficiul unui hotel din municipiul Slatina, pe care Vâlcov îl deţinea şi controla prin interpuşi.
     Vâlcov mai este acuzat că, începând cu anul 2011, a efectuat operaţiuni financiare sau acte de comerţ incompatibile cu funcţiile de primar, senator şi ministru, utilizând informaţii deţinute în virtutea acestora, în legătură cu şapte firme pe care le deţine în fapt şi pe care le administrează, prin interpuşi, obţinând astfel, pentru sine, un folos în cuantum de 2.272.200 lei.
     În dosar, s-a dispus instituirea sechestrului asigurător asupra a trei lingouri din aur, în valoare de 465.355 lei, 172 opere de artă, în valoare de 2.558.658 lei, 63.010 lire sterline, 290.334 euro şi 73.077 dolari. De asemenea, s-a instituit sechestrul asigurător prin poprirea sumelor de 90.000 dolari, 1.322.950 lei şi 600.000 lei. Toate aceste bunuri şi sume de bani au ajuns în posesia lui Darius Vâlcov, cu excepţia sumei de 600.000 lei care a rămas în contul unei societăţi comerciale. 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de micutu de la 5 în data de 09.02.2018, ora 06:31)  
 Va dati seama ca tara asta e pe mana a doi infractori unu care face si desface guvernele si altu care ne calculeaza taxele si impozitele si care a fost propus de primul? Asta asa de centenar.


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 09.02.2018, ora 06:50)
 
 Glumesti?


 
2.  Bani ii primea cash?
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 09.02.2018, ora 06:48)  
 Ce facea cu ei?
 Ce de bani !


 
Internaţional, 07:06
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în depreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:01
Wall Street a închis în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în depreciere accentuată.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 06:54
REVISTA PRESEI 09.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Etapele măsurilor pe care UE le-ar putea lua împotriva României
     Răspunsurile şi acţiunile politicienilor din majoritatea PSD-ALDE în ceea ce priveşte respectarea statului de drept, de multe ori similare cu cele ale omologilor din ţări ca Ungaria sau Polonia, ar putea atrage, în viitorul apropiat, pedepsirea atitudinii României de către instituţiile Uniunii Europene.  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele unor companii repun bursele europene pe curs negativ
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
Adrian Simionescu, Vienna Investment Trust:/ BVB
"Creşterea bursei, pe fondul aprecierilor din pieţele externe"
     Majoritatea cotaţiilor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au urcat în şedinţa de ieri, în contextul unui rulaj de 32,45 milioane de lei (6,68 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel înregistrat în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     * Sectorul petrolier, impulsionat de rezultatele financiare ale companiilor
       Pieţele europene au revenit pe creştere ieri, după scăderile masive din zilele precedente, cele mai mari câştiguri fiind înregistrate în sectorul petrolului, datorită rezultatelor anunţate de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
07.02.2018
FRISON ÎN PIAŢA FINANCIARĂ MONDIALĂ / BVB
Scăderi de peste două procente pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Analişti: "Căderea pieţei locale de capital este dată de deprecierea pieţelor internaţionale"
       Scăderea generalizată a pieţei locale de capital a continuat şi în şedinţa de ieri, toţi indici Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind ziua de tranzacţionare cu deprecieri de peste două...  click să citeşti tot articolul
