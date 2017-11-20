   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Politica

ÎNALTA CURTE DE CASAŢIE ŞI JUSTIŢIE:

Modificările privind răspunderea materială a magistraţilor nu respectă Constituţia, sunt neclare şi confuze

BURSA 23.12.2017

GEORGE FORCOŞ
 
măreşte imaginea
     Înalta Culte de Casaţie şi Justiţie (ÎCCJ) susţine în sesizarea trimisă joi Curţii Constituţionale că modificările aduse Legii 303/2004 în legătură cu răspunderea materială a magistraţilor încalcă Constituţia şi reglementări internaţionale, deoarece au un conţinut "neclar" şi "confuz", nu corespund cerinţelor de previzibilitate şi vor ridica în practică probleme de interpretare.
     În sesizarea înaintată joi CCR, judecătorii Instanţei supreme reclamă neconstituţionalitatea a 12 articole modificate de Parlament din Legea 303/2004 privind statutul magistraţilor, potrivit Agerpres.
     Conform ÎCCJ, prin modificările aduse Legii 303/2004 au fost încălcate următoarele dispoziţii din Constituţia României: art. 1 alin. (4) privind separaţia puterilor în stat; art. 1 alin. (5) în ceea ce priveşte claritatea şi previzibilitatea legii; art.16 alin. (1) privind egalitatea în faţa legii şi a autorităţilor publice; art. 20 referitor la tratatele internaţionale privind drepturile omului; art. 21 privind liberul acces la justiţie; art. 41 alin. (1) privind dreptul la muncă; art. 52 alin. (3) în ceea ce priveşte răspunderea magistraţilor, art. 53 alin. (2) în ceea ce priveşte proporţionalitatea măsurii de restrângere a exerciţiului unor drepturi sau al unor libertăţi; art. 124 privind înfăptuirea justiţiei; art. 125 privind statutul judecătorilor; art. 126 privind instanţele judecătoreşti; art. 129 privind folosirea căilor de atac; art. 133 şi art. 134 privind Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii şi art. 147 alin. (4) teza a II-a privind obligativitatea deciziilor Curţii Constituţionale.
     Unul dintre articolele contestate de judecători este cel privitor la răspunderea materială a magistraţilor (art. 96 din Legea 303/2004).
     ÎCCJ susţine că modificările sunt contrare art. 1 alin. (5) din legea fundamentală referitoare la obligaţia respectării Constituţiei şi a legilor, "prin conţinutul lor neclar şi confuz", încălcând principiul legalităţii, care este fundamental pentru buna funcţionare a statului de drept.
     "De asemenea, derogă de la dispoziţiile art. 52 alin. (3) din Constituţie, instituind în sarcina magistraţilor o răspundere materială ce depăşeşte graniţele trasate de acest articol. Prin intermediul acestor prevederi, Constituţia României asigură un echilibru perfect între necesitatea asigurării cadrului legal şi instituţional al funcţionării unei justiţii independente - ca premisă fundamentală a existenţei statului de drept şi democratic - şi drepturile persoanei care a avut de suferit în urma săvârşirii unei erori judiciare, stabilind următoarele: Statul răspunde patrimonial pentru prejudiciile cauzate prin erorile judiciare. Răspunderea statului este stabilită în condiţiile legii şi nu înlătură răspunderea magistraţilor care şi-au exercitat funcţia cu rea-credinţă sau gravă neglijenţă", mai spune ÎCCJ.
     Instanţa supremă susţine că actualul cadru constituţional oferă garanţia fermă a faptului că o persoană care a fost victima unei erori judiciare va fi despăgubită pentru prejudiciile astfel cauzate, precum şi faptul că actualul conţinut al legii fundamentale prevede răspunderea magistraţilor, pe care o circumscrie, însă, condiţiei privitoare la existenţa unei exercitări a funcţiei de magistrat cu rea-credinţă ori cu gravă neglijenţă şi o stabileşte într-o manieră care nu implică în niciun fel elementele unei răspunderi materiale directe.
     Conform ÎCCJ, dispoziţia actuală este în perfect acord cu conţinutul Recomandării Comitetului Miniştrilor nr. 12/2010 emisă în baza art. 15 din Statutul Consiliului Europei, potrivit căreia 'judecătorii nu răspund personal în cazul în care decizia lor este infirmată sau modificată într-o cale de atac ori pentru modul de interpretare a legii, de apreciere a faptelor sau de evaluare a pedepselor, cu excepţia cazurilor de rea-credinţă şi gravă neglijenţă', precum şi cu Opinia nr. 3/2002 a Consiliului Consultativ al Judecătorilor Europeni unde se precizează faptul că 'magistratul nu trebuie să muncească sub ameninţarea unei sancţiuni financiare sau, mai grav, a unei pedepse cu închisoarea, ameninţări a căror existenţă ar putea, chiar inconştient, să influenţeze judecata sa'.
     De asemenea, în pct. 5 lit. iii) din lucrările preliminare ale avizului nr. 3 al Consiliului Consultativ al Judecătorilor Europeni se reţine că nu este potrivit ca judecătorul să fie expus, în ceea ce priveşte exerciţiul funcţiunii sale, vreunei răspunderi personale, cu excepţia cazului în care face o greşeală intenţionată. Aceeaşi concluzie este reluată în 'Magna carta privind statutul judecătorilor', (pct. 20 - 22).
     ÎCCJ precizează că textul art. 96, în forma propusă pentru modificare, schimbă viziunea constituţională asupra acestei construcţii juridice a răspunderii pentru eroarea judiciară (gândită ca o răspundere directă a statului şi o răspundere subsidiară a judecătorului) şi, prin stabilirea caracterului obligatoriu al acţiunii în regres împotriva magistratului, instituie, în esenţă, în sarcina acestuia, contrar spiritului constituţional, o răspundere materială obiectivă.
     "Noţiunea de eroare judiciară este reglementată în legislaţia internaţională, deoarece art. 3 din Protocolul adiţional nr. 7 la Convenţia europeană a drepturilor omului şi art. 14 par. 6 al Pactului Internaţional cu privire la drepturile civile şi politice prevăd că, atunci când o condamnare penală definitivă este ulterior anulată sau când este acordată graţierea, pentru că un fapt nou sau recent descoperit dovedeşte că s-a produs o eroare judiciară, persoana care a suferit o pedeapsă din cauza acestei condamnări este despăgubită conform legii ori practicii în vigoare în statul respectiv, cu excepţia cazului în care se dovedeşte că nedescoperirea în timp util a faptului necunoscut îi este imputabilă în tot sau în parte. Prin urmare, la nivel internaţional, eroarea judiciară este reglementată doar în materie penală şi presupune, în primul rând, existenţa unei hotărâri definitive de condamnare şi, urmare a acestei condamnări, să se fi executat o pedeapsă cu închisoarea", arată ÎCCJ.
     În al doilea rând, explică ÎCCJ, dispoziţiile internaţionale invocate se aplică numai atunci când condamnarea este anulată sau se acordă graţierea, dacă, un fapt nou, demonstrează că s-a produs o eroare judiciară.
     De asemenea, reglementările internaţionale conturează eroarea judiciară ca o figură juridică distinctă, care nu se confundă cu greşeala de judecată, pentru care, atât dispoziţiile legale interne, cât şi cele internaţionale, prevăd alte mijloace de remediere.
     "Faţă de aceste reglementări, se constată că definiţia dată erorii judiciare prin forma propusă de modificarea art. 96 alin. (3) din Legea nr. 303/2004 încalcă art. 3 din Protocolul adiţional nr. 7 la Convenţie şi art. 14 par. 6 al Pactului internaţional cu privire la drepturile civile şi politice. Astfel, forma propusă presupune că există eroare judiciară atunci când, în înfăptuirea actului de justiţie, se determină o desfăşurare greşită a unei proceduri judiciare şi prin acesta se produce o vătămare a drepturilor şi intereselor legitime ale unei persoane. Or, 'desfăşurarea greşită a unei proceduri judiciare' excede cu totul noţiunii de eroare judiciară şi se circumscrie mai degrabă noţiunii de greşeală de judecată. Neconcordanţa reglementării propuse cu cele două reglementări internaţionale atrage şi încălcarea art. 20 din Constituţia României, potrivit căruia 'dacă există neconcordanţe între pactele şi tratatele privitoare la drepturile fundamentale ale omului la care România este parte şi legile interne au prioritate reglementările internaţionale, cu excepţia cazului în care Constituţia României sau legile interne conţin dispoziţii mai favorabile. Nu se poate susţine faptul că propunerea reprezintă o normă internă mai favorabilă, deoarece favorabilitatea normei trebuie să se circumscrie profilului juridic al instituţiei de drept în discuţie, iar nu să creeze o nouă instituţie, derogatorie de la profilul juridic reglementat internaţional", mai declară Instanţa supremă.
     În opinia ÎCCJ, sub un alt aspect, se constată că sintagmele cuprinse în alin. (3) al propunerii referitoare la "înfăptuirea actului de justiţie" şi "se determină o desfăşurare greşită a unei proceduri judiciare" nu corespund cerinţelor de previzibilitate şi claritate a legii, deoarece ambele sunt vagi şi generale şi vor ridica în practică probleme de interpretare, încălcând astfel, dispoziţiile art. 1 alin. (5) din Constituţia României.
     În plus, alin. (8) al art. 96 din proiect ridică probleme de neconstituţionalitate în ceea ce priveşte art. 1 alin. (5) din Constituţia României, deoarece prevede că acţiunea în regres se exercită împotriva judecătorului sau procurorului care a determinat eroarea judiciară, competenţa de judecată revenind Curţii de Apel Bucureşti, dispoziţiile Codului de procedură civilă fiind pe deplin aplicabile.
     "În lipsa oricărei alte reglementări, se deduce că instanţa sesizată, respectiv Curtea de Apel Bucureşti, va verifica în cadrul acţiunii dacă 'eroarea judiciară' a fost săvârşită cu rea-credinţă sau gravă neglijenţă. În condiţiile în care reaua-credinţă sau grava neglijenţă nu pot fi analizate decât în cadrul unei proceduri penale sau disciplinare, atribuirea unei astfel de competenţe unei instanţe civile este de natură a încălca normele de competenţă în materie penală şi în materie disciplinară. Se încalcă, astfel, dispoziţiile art. 1 alin. (5) din Constituţia României privind previzibilitatea şi claritatea legii, dar şi ale art. 134 alin. (2) din Constituţie, care prevăd că, în materie disciplinară, Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii îndeplineşte rolul de instanţă de judecată, prin secţiile sale. Dacă s-ar accepta ideea că reaua-credinţă şi grava neglijenţă pot fi analizate în proceduri paralele, se creează riscul imprevizibilităţii actului de justiţie, în condiţiile în care este posibil ca instanţele disciplinare sau penale să statueze diferit asupra relei-credinţe sau gravei neglijenţe în raport cu instanţa civilă învestită cu soluţionarea acţiunii în regres. O lipsă acută de precizie a textului legal se poate constata, de altfel, şi în ceea ce priveşte definiţia noţiunii de 'gravă neglijenţă' care, deşi prin însuşi sensul firesc al sintagmei impune o culpă în formă agravată, este circumscrisă unei culpe simple. Din acest motiv, textul de lege propus poate oferi temei pentru răspunderea materială a magistraţilor inclusiv atunci când există culpă în cea mai puţin gravă dintre formele sale (culpa levissima)", explică judecătorii.
     Mai mult, arată ÎCCJ, dispoziţiile alin. (8) - care stabilesc faptul că statul prin Ministerul Finanţelor Publice 'se întoarce în mod obligatoriu' împotriva judecătorului sau procurorului care a determinat eroarea judiciară - instituie o prezumţie legală relativă de culpabilitate pentru magistratul chemat să răspundă material, îngreunându-i acestuia în mod nejustificat sarcina probei.
     De altfel, Curtea Constituţională, analizând constituţionalitatea propunerii legislative privind revizuirea Constituţiei României, prin decizia nr. 80/2014, publicată în M.Of. nr. 246 din 7 aprilie 2014 a statuat după cum urmează: "Deşi sintagma propusă a fi introdusă pare a viza indicarea titularului dreptului de regres în cazul prejudiciilor cauzate prin orice eroare judiciară care a fost rezultatul exercitării funcţiei cu rea-credinţă sau gravă neglijenţă, în realitate, din cauza modului său de formulare, obligă statul să îşi exercite dreptul de regres. Caracterul imperativ al sintagmei propuse a fi introduse poate duce la situaţii inadmisibile, în care statul va promova în mod automat acţiunea în regres ori de câte ori acoperă un prejudiciu cauzat printr-o eroare judiciară, fără a mai avea un drept de apreciere asupra faptului dacă magistratul şi-a exercitat funcţia cu rea-credinţă sau gravă neglijenţă, solicitând, astfel, în mod mecanic intervenţia instanţei judecătoreşti. De aceea, conţinutul normativ propus ar trebui să aibă în vedere, eventual, posibilitatea statului de a exercita dreptul de regres în condiţiile legii. Aşadar, textul constituţional nu poate constrânge statul la iniţierea, în toate cazurile, a unor acţiuni în regres, ci trebuie să lase în marja sa de apreciere problema exercitării acestei acţiuni pentru ca, desigur, în final, tot instanţa judecătorească să se pronunţe asupra acţiunii astfel promovate", aminteşte Instanţa supremă. 

 link:
 Secretarul general al Consiliului Europei îl îndeamnă pe Klaus Iohannis să ceară opinia Comisiei de la Veneţia în privinţa modificării legilor justiţiei

 link: VICTOR NEGRESCU:
 "Situaţia din România, total diferită de cea a Poloniei în privinţa activării articolului 7"

 link: DRAGNEA, DESPRE LEGILE JUSTIŢIEI:
 "Cred că preşedintele trebuie liniştit, mai ales că vin sărbătorile"
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Modificările privind răspunderea materială a magistraţilor nu respectă Constituţia, sunt neclare şi confuze

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  O întrebare scurtă
    (mesaj trimis de Sika în data de 23.12.2017, ora 05:23)  
 Dar faptul că vă bucuraţi de privilegii nesimţite, că nu răspundeţi în faţa nimănui pentru abuzurile grosolane comise şi că acţionaţi precum o gaşcă de bandiţi, astea nu sunt oare neconstituţionale?


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.12.2017, ora 06:08)
 
 Libertatea costa. Nu ai cum sa afli decit dupa ce scrii mai frumos dar de dupa gratii.
 Sida nu te costa nimic acolo inauntru.


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.12.2017, ora 16:40)
 
 Ei ei ei puctul pe i.


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.12.2017, ora 06:02)  
 Lasa ca o sa fie clare si limpezi in foarte scurt timp. Sa va vedem atunci daca mai sunteti dumnezei pe pamant


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Ancuța Teodor în data de 23.12.2017, ora 10:13)  
 Urgent trebuie rezolvată legea răspunderii magistraților și nu trebuie ca statul să plătească pentru erorile comise cu rea credință, neglijență, mai ales când abaterile sunt făcute cu bună știință și când interesele sunt de milioane de euro!. Am sesizat toate instituțiile (CSM, DIICOT, DNA, INSPECȚIA JUDICIARĂ,despre infracțiunile săvârșite de un procuror și unde am sperat că se vor analiza dar spre surprinderea mea plângerile pentru abuzul în serviciu (art.297), neglijență în serviciu (art.298), favorizarea făptuitorului (art.269), fals intelectual (art.321) sesizate de mine au fost transmise la Curtea de Apel Alba unde era normal ca judecătorul de cameră să-l protejeze. Acest procuror care a venit din miliție a făcut ancheta cum au vrut mușchii lui, dispărând probe din dosarul de urmărire penală, cele mai importante documente nu le-a analizat,a lăsat în nelucrare timp de 23 de luni plângerea mea penală iar ale infractorului deși depuse cu 6 luni după a mea, le-a analizat în 8 luni și fără probe mi-a dat mie calitatea de suspect, calitate pe care o am și după 30 de luni. Deși ordonanța procurorului nu a fost validată de judecătorul de cameră preliminară și toate cele 26 de soluții au fost desființate, cauza a fost transmisă în vederea completării aceluiași procuror care bineînțeles că nu a efectuat nimic din obiectivele transmise de judecătorul de cameră pentru completarea urmăririi penale. Deși cele două expertize criminalistice făcute de poliție în acest dosar dovedesc contrariul deciziei procurorului, acestuia nu i-a păsat de nimic și s-a dovedit a fi incorect, tendențios, părtinitor și în loc să administreze probe, a produs probe pentru infractor cu singurul scop de a trece cei 5 ani și faptele penale să se prescrie și infractorul să rămână cu o averea de 9,0 milioane euro pentru suma de 100.000 euro (1% plătit)!. Cu documente false neanchetate de același procuror am fost prejudiciat de 1,0 mil. lei prin anularea după 14 ani a două Decizii al ICCJ. Nu este aici spațiul pentru a detalia toate abaterile magistraților săvârșite în cei 4 ani de anchete și pe care le pot dovedi cu documente! Sper că se va aproba legea răspunderii magistraților și în acest fel să se sperie și să nu-i mai tenteze nimic.


 
  3.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de ANONIM , in data de 23.12.2017, ora 10:52)
 
 Te-a scos Țepeș din top 500 după 5 ani?
 E grea lupta cu Țepeș e în bani și relații!
 I-ați adio de la răspundere ! este ciorchine


 
  3.2.   Ghinion  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.12.2017, ora 16:45)
 
 Ai calcat pe coada un mahar.
 In Ro dreptatea se cumpara?


 
4.  O intrebare simpla
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.12.2017, ora 16:39)  
 Noi restul suntem prosti ca platim un pahar daca il spargem la un bar, sa nu mai vorbim daca stricam ceva la munca?


 
5.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de robert în data de 23.12.2017, ora 17:46)  
 Si care ar fi problema daca s-ar adopta legea raspunderii magistratilor ?
 Ar avea cosmaruri pentru practici "necurate" ? Vezi cazul Nades.. si multe altele.


 
  5.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5 )
    (mesaj trimis de Anonim , in data de 23.12.2017, ora 18:14)
 
 Asta le trebuie coșmaruri să nu mai calce strâmb și să plătească dacă greșesc cu voie sau fără voie.Au averi și probabil că cei favorizați sau achitat de datorii pe viață


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
MIHAI CHIRICA (PSD):
"Suntem într-o situaţie mai rea decât Polonia" detalii
BĂSESCU, CĂTRE TĂRICEANU:
"Nu am folosit instituţiile statului în lupta politică în timpul mandatului meu" detalii
VIORICA DĂNCILĂ:
"Peter Simon vorbeşte în necunoştinţă de cauză despre modificarea Legilor Justiţiei" detalii
VICTOR NEGRESCU:
"Situaţia din România, total diferită de cea a Poloniei în privinţa activării articolului 7" detalii
DRAGNEA, DESPRE LEGILE JUSTIŢIEI:
"Cred că preşedintele trebuie liniştit, mai ales că vin sărbătorile" detalii
Secretarul general al Consiliului Europei îl îndeamnă pe Klaus Iohannis să ceară opinia Comisiei de la Veneţia în privinţa modificării legilor justiţiei detalii
21-22 Decembrie, Zilele Demnităţii Naţionale detalii
Klaus Iohannis a promulgat Legea prevenirii detalii
MINISTERUL AFACERILOR EXTERNE (MAE):
"Ambasadorii să ţină cont de dialogul cu Parlamentul privind Legile justiţiei" detalii
PACT cere excluderea ALDE din grupul liberalilor europeni detalii
ROBERT SIGHIARTĂU (PNL):
"Avem datoria să împlinim visele celor căzuţi pentru libertate" detalii
EUROPARLAMENTAR S&D, DESPRE MODIFICĂRILE LEGILOR JUSTIŢIEI DIN ROMÂNIA:
"Inacceptabile" detalii
PRIMARUL PSD AL IAŞIULUI:
"Repartiţia investiţiilor de la bugetul de stat pentru regiunea de nord-est este una mizerabilă" detalii
PNL a atacat la Curtea Constituţională modificările aduse legii privind organizarea judiciară detalii
Monitorul Oficial a fost trecut de la Guvern în subordinea Camerei Deputaţilor detalii
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 17:54
Peste 700 de persoane semnalate prin SIS, depistate de poliţiştii români
     Peste 700 de persoane şi aproape 100 de autovehicule care erau semnalate prin Sistemul Informatic Schengen au fost depistate, în ultima săptămână, de poliţiştii români şi de autorităţile de pe teritoriul celorlalte state membre. Totodată, 330 de persoane căutate de autorităţile române au fost identificate de autorităţile străine pe teritoriul lor, potrivit Poliţiei Române.  detalii
Miscellanea, 17:28
Cod galben de viscol în patru judeţe
     Până la ora 22:00, în Mehedinţi, Gorj şi Vâlcea, în zona montană înaltă, vântul va prezenta intensificări ce vor atinge şi depăşi la rafală 80-90 km/h viscolind ninsoarea sau spulberând zăpada şi determinând scăderea vizibilităţii. Izolat se va semnala ninsoare.  detalii
Sport, 16:55
Real Madrid a fost înfrântă de FC Barcelona
     FC Barcelona a învins, astăzi, în deplasare, cu scorul de 3-0 (0-0), echipa Real Madrid, în etapa a XVII-a a campionatului spaniol de fotbal LaLiga. Gazdele au jucat cu un fotbalist mai puţin din minutul 62.  detalii
Internaţional, 16:35
Noul ambasador al SUA la Haga îşi apără declaraţiile contra musulmanilor
     Noul ambasador al SUA la Haga, Pete Hoekstra, a încercat să-şi apere propriile declaraţii făcute în ultimii ani cu privire la musulmani, comunitate despre care diplomatul american a afirmat că a creat «haos» din Olanda, transmite astăzi AFP.  detalii
Internaţional, 16:15
Mai muţi londonezi au fost răniţi uşor, în urma unui incendiu la Grădina Zoologică
     Grădina Zoologică din Londra a fost închisă temporar, după ce, în urma unui incendiu care a izbucnit astăzi dimineaţă, câţiva angajaţi au fost răniţi, unul ajungând la spital şi alţi opt primind îngrijiri la faţa locului, informează bbc.com.  detalii
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
22.12.2017
BVB
Rulajul scade la 5,7 milioane de euro
     * Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Este posibil ca, săptămâna viitoare, să asistăm la şedinţe cu volatilitate crescută"
       Piaţa principală de Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost caracterizată, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de oscilaţii relativ reduse ale indicilor, cea mai mare scădere, de...  detalii
21.12.2017
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni Banca Transilvania
     * BET - NG, singurul indice în scădere
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săpătămânii a fost marcată de creşterea celor mai mulţi indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), singurul coş de acţiuni ce a încheiat ziua în scădere...  detalii
21.12.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME/DUPĂ ADOPTAREA REFORMEI FISCALE ÎN SUA
Curs negativ pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au scăzut ieri, după ce Senatul din SUA a votat normele de reformă fiscală, determinând avansul randamentelor titlurilor de stat americane.  detalii
20.12.2017
BVB
"Deal" cu 0,46% din "SIF Oltenia"
     * Rulaj de 10,6 milioane de euro, în şedinţa de marţi
     * Titlurile "Banca Transilvania" au generat aproape 40% din lichiditatea totală
       Lichiditatea înregistrată pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) în a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 49,15 milioane lei (10,63 milioane euro), sub rulajul de luni (25,5 milioane...  detalii
19.12.2017
BVB
Transferuri cu 1% din acţiunile "Fondul Proprietatea"
     Prima şedinţă de tranzacţioare a săptămânii a ieşit în evidenţă prin transferurile realizate pe "piaţa regular" cu titlurile "Fondul Proprietatea" (FP), simbol pe care au fost...  detalii
19.12.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşte sectorul bancar din Europa
     Acţiunile societăţilor listate la bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, pentru prima oară în ultimele patru sesiuni, cele mai importante câştiguri fiind înregistrate de sectorul bancar, în aşteptarea...  detalii
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRL
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 ..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  details
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  details
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  details
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  details
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  details
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  details
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  details
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  details
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  details
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  details
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  details
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  details
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  details
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  details
20.11.2017
ANPC STRIKES AGAIN
BCR, slammed by the courts in a class action lawsuit over abusive lending clauses
     * BCR: "Ongoing contracts no longer contain the clauses that have been subjected to examination"
     * Sources: "ANPC has 6 lawsuits against BCR, which will lead to enormous losses for Erste Bank if BCR loses in court"
       After forcing Raiffeisen Bank to eliminate the unfair practices from the loan agreements, the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) strikes again, this time the biggest bank in the system. BCR lost in the court of first instance, against the ANPC, in a class action lawsuit concerning abusive lending clauses.  details
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook