CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

Indicatorul de Încredere Macroeconomică al CFA România a crescut în luna februarie

BURSA 20.03.2018

D.I.
 
     Indicatorul de Încredere Macroeconomică al CFA România a crescut în luna februarie 2018, cu 0,7 puncte până la valoarea de 46,7 puncte., se arată într-un comunicat al companiei, remis Redacţiei.
     Aceast evoluţie s-a datorat componentei de condiţii curente a Indicatorului.
     Astfel, Indicatorul condiţiilor curente a crescut cu 9,9 puncte, până la valoarea de 67,1 puncte, în timp ce Indicatorul anticipaţiilor a scăzut cu 3,8 puncte până la valoarea de 36,6 puncte.
     In ceea ce priveşte cursul de schimb euro/lei, peste 81% dintre participanţi anticipează o depreciere a leului in următoarele 12 luni (comparativ cu valoarea actuală). Astfel valoarea medie a anticipaţiilor pentru orizontul de 6 luni este de 4,7021, în timp ce pentru orizontul de 12 luni valoarea medie a cursului anticipat este de 4,7651.
     Rata anticipată a inflaţiei pentru orizontul de 12 luni (martie 2019/martie 2018) a înregistrat o valoare medie de 4,11% (valoare mediană 4.50%). De asemenea, peste 84% dintre participanţi anticipează o majorare a ratei inflaţiei în următoarele 12 luni (la momentul realizării sondajului, rata inflaţiei avea o valoare de 4.32%).
     Sunt de remarcat anticipaţiile de majorare a ratelor de dobândă (faţă de valorile actuale) la leu atât pentru scadenţele pe termen scurt (3 luni), cât şi pentru cele pe termen mediu (5 ani), 96%, si respectiv 88% dintre participanţii la sondaj anticipând aceasta evoluţie.
     Astfel rata medie a ROBOR cu scadenţă de 3 luni anticipată peste 12 luni este 3,13%, iar randamentul obligaţiunilor suverane denominate în lei cu scadenţă de 5 ani este de 4,60%. Ca urmare, pentru scadenţele pe termen scurt, sunt anticipate dobânzi real negative. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Indicatorul de Încredere Macroeconomică al CFA România a crescut în luna februarie

 
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:04
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6655 lei, peste referinţa de ieri
     * Dolarul a pierdut 0,39 bani în faţa monedei naţionale
     * Francul a ajuns la 3,9781 lei
       Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6655 lei pentru moneda europeană, în creştere cu 0,05 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa de ieri, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6650 lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 10:03
Comisia Iordache a eliminat preşedintele ţării din procedura de numire a conducerii ICCJ
     * ACTUALIZARE 12:30 Comisia Iordache a decis că informaţiile privind statutul magistraţilor, organizarea şi funcţionarea CSM sunt de interes public
     Membrii Comisiei paralmentare pentru modificarea Legilor Justiţiei au decis, astăzi, că informaţiile privind statutul magistraţilor, organizarea judiciară şi organizarea CSM, precum şi cele legate de cooperare instituţională devin informaţii de interes public, după schimburi de replici între putere şi opoziţie.
     --------------
     Comisia specială care modifică Legile Justiţiei, condusă de deputatul PSD Florin Iordache, a dat astăzi raport de admitere pe legea 303/2004 privind statutul magistraţilor, astfel încât prevederea care îl elimină pe preşedintele ţării din numirea conducerii ICCJ a fost corelată cu legea 317/2004 privind Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii (CSM), informează News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 12:41
Maria Rangelova a primit aprobarea ASF pentru preluarea funcţiei de Director General Adjunct al CertAsig
     Asiguratorul corporate CertAsig anunţă primirea deciziei Autorităţii de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF) de a o numi pe Maria Rangelova în poziţia de Director General Adjunct al CertAsig, se arată într-un comunicat al CertAsig, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 12:32
Deputaţii USR, protest cu spatele către parlamentari, în timpul dezbaterilor la Legile Justiţiei
     Deputaţii USR au protestat astăzi, în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor, în timpul debzaterilor asupra legilor justiţiei, informează News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 12:21
Hidroelectrica furnizează aproape jumătate din energia ţării
     Hidroelectrica produce astăzi aproximativ jumătate din necesarul de electricitate al ţării, conform datelor publicate pe site-ul operatorului de transport al energiei electrice Transelectrica, se arată într-un comunicat remsi astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
20.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi uşoare, după finalul foarte bun al săptămânii trecute
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut un început de săptămână negativ din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei terminând şedinţa de tranzacţionare în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile privind războiul comercial global, resimţite pe pieţele din Europa
     Bursele europene au urmat un curs negativ ieri, analiştii atribuind această evoluţie temerilor legate de războiul comercial global.
     Titlurile producătorului britanic de software "Micro Focus...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Evoluţia inflaţiei din Europa, motiv de creştere pe pieţele din regiune
     Bursele din Europa au crescut vineri, în baza datelor oficiale care arată o evoluţie lentă a inflaţiei în regiune. În zona euro, rata anuală a inflaţiei a atins 1,1% în februarie, faţă de 1,3% în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.03.2018
Volum aproape dublu faţă de media anului
     * BET urcă cu 1,49%
       Volumul înregistrat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 117,15 milioane de lei (25,11 milioane de euro), aproape dublul valorii medii zilnice din acest an, de circa 59...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează un avans de 1%
     * Banca Transilvania, în topul creşterilor şi al rulajului
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa bursieră de ieri, toţi indicii încheind ziua în creştere, BET a urcat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Revine apetitul la risc în Europa şi SUA
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în majoritate, pe fondul revenirii apetitului la risc.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
