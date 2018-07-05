   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

INFRASTRUCTURA FEROVIARĂ A ROMÂNIEI, LA PĂMÂNT

Trenule, viteză mică!

BURSA 11.09.2018

George Marinescu
 
     *  Reprezentanţii salariaţilor celor trei companii feroviare de stat: "Proiectul de strategie propus este unul care va duce la falimentarea structurii feroviare din ţara noastră"
     
     
     Strategia Ministerului Trans­portului şi a CFR SA pentru infrastructura feroviară pentru anii 2018-2022 poate fi rezumată astfel: prin investiţiile pe care statul doreşte să le facă la modernizarea căii ferate, viteza trenurilor de marfă va creşte de la 20 km/h la 30 km/h pe magistralele principale. Pe cele secundare, conform mecanicilor de locomotivă, se circulă pe anumite porţiuni cu o viteză cuprinsă între 5 şi 10 km/h.
     Dezbaterea publică organizată, ieri, la sediul ministerului de profil, la solicitarea Federaţiei Mecanicilor de Locomotivă, a fost una aprinsă, deoarece reprezentanţii salariaţilor celor trei companii feroviare de stat consideră că proiectul de strategie propus este unul care va duce la falimentarea structurii feroviare din ţara noastră.
     Viitoarea strategie pe care ministerul de resort doreşte să o aprobe prin Ordin al Ministrului Lucian Şova nu răspunde însă nevoilor actuale cu care se confruntă operatorii publici şi operatorii privaţi de pe calea ferată.
     Reprezentanţii operatorilor şi cei ai angajaţilor din sistem acuză faptul că strategia este contrară actualei politici europene cu privire la infrastructura feroviară şi că se bazează foarte mult pe masterplanul de transport, deşi acesta a fost dezavuat de către Comisia de la Bruxelles.
     În replică, reprezentanţii Ministerului Transporturilor şi cei ai CFR SA susţin că au preluat din masterplan doar lucrurile pozitive privind reînnoirea infrastructurii feroviare şi finanţarea proiectelor pentru modernizarea căii ferate.
     Cu toate acestea, încă de la începutul dezbaterii, s-a conturat clar ideea că aplicarea viitoarei strategii feroviare, indiferent de modul în care ea va fi alcătuită, depinde în mare măsură de finanţarea de la bugetul de stat.
     Dorin Mitan, reprezentant al CFR SA la dezbaterea strategiei feroviare a declarat: "Noi am programat anual re­înnoirea a 350 km de cale ferată. Din păcate, în ultimii 15 ani ritmul de re­înnoire a fost de 10-12 km/an, din cauza subfinanţării de la bugetul de stat".
     
     *  Viteze reduse, poduri în pericol
     
     Două dintre priorităţile viitoarei strategii sunt reabilitarea transportului feroviar pe piaţa internă şi reînnoirea infrastructurii. Conform reprezentantului CFR SA, Dorin Mitan, situaţia actuală este critică, deoarece peste 60% din subsisteme trebuie reînnoite, iar un program în acest sens ar trebui aplicat în următorii 15 ani.
     Dorin Mitan a spus: "În 10 ani, dacă vom respecta programul ce va fi stabilit prin strategie şi vom aduce liniile la nivel calitativ european, vom putea să avem pe magistrale o creştere de minimum 25% a vitezelor tehnice şi o creştere de maximum 50% a vitezelor comerciale actuale, ceea ce ar însemna un salt foarte important pentru transportul feroviar".
     Cu toate acestea, liderii sindicali consideră că majorările preconizate în strategia feroviară sunt foarte mici şi că, de fapt, nu se urmăreşte o modernizare rapidă a reţelei feroviare din ţara noastră, fapt care nu va schimba actuala politică a Ministerului Transporturilor de favorizare a transportului rutier în detrimentul celui de pe calea ferată.
     Iulian Măntescu, preşedintele Federaţiei Mecanicilor de Locomotivă a menţionat: "Această strategie este o dezamăgire, deoarece nu conţine concluzii sau propuneri concrete privind reînnoirea şi modernizarea sistemului feroviar. Este inadmisibil ca o companie care administrează infrastructura feroviară să vină cu nişte propuneri din masterplanul care a fost contestat. Este inadmisibil să spunem, în conţinutul documentului, că pentru transportul de marfă viteza comercială nu contează. Ca şi concurenţă cu transportatorii rutieri, viteza este prima care contează, pentru că ea ne dă în primul rând oferta financiară.
     Nu cred că este irelevant cum ducem mărfurile din punctul A în punctul B pe o distanţă de 200 km, dacă le duc într-o zi sau în trei săptămâni. În aceas­tă strategie nu este prevăzut niciun leu pentru următorii patru ani. De aceea, solicităm ca documentul să fie refăcut în totalitate".
     Sindicaliştii susţin că în timp ce în Uniunea Europeană trenurile de marfă circulă pe calea ferată cu viteze cuprinse între 70 şi 90 km/h, în ţara noas­tră garniturile respective "se târăsc" cu 20 km/h, iar propunerea din strategie va mări această viteză cu foarte puţin şi se va circula cu 30 km/h pe liniile magistrale, în timp ce în sistemul secundar viteza va rămâne aceeaşi de acum, cuprinsă între 5 şi 10 km/h pe anumite porţiuni.
     Situaţia este la fel de dramatică şi cu privire la 5.000 de poduri şi podeţe din infrastructura feroviară, dintr-un total de 17.694 de astfel de obiective aflate în patrimoniul CFR SA. Conform reprezentantului companiei de stat, Dorin Mitan, aceste 5.000 de obiective fac parte din procentul de 60% al infrastructurii care a depăşit termenul de scadenţă în privinţa reîn­noirii şi modernizării. El a specificat că depăşirea acestui termen nu înseamnă că podurile şi podeţele sunt inutilizabile, afirmaţie la care liderii de sindicat au susţinut că de fapt pe aceste poduri şi podeţe se circulă cu o viteză de 5 km/h.
     "Pe ritmul actual de finanţare, dacă nu s-ar aproba o strategie clară, pentru repararea şi modernizarea tuturor obiectivelor ar trebui să treacă 100 de ani", a menţionat Dorin Mitan.
     Rodrigo Maxim, preşedintele Federaţiei Sindicatelor Transportatorilor Feroviari din România, a spus: "Aceas­tă strategie arată că nimeni din conducere nu este interesat de infrastructura feroviară. Am ajuns pe calea ferată într-o stare jalnică. Avem în acest moment 175 de pagini de restricţii şi limitări de viteză ce arată starea în care se află în acest moment calea ferată. În strategie nu se prevede nimic cu privire la reducerea acestui număr impresionat de restricţii".
     
     *  Guvernul liberalizează piaţa transportului feroviar de călători
     
     Un alt punct controversat din strategia feroviară îl reprezintă modul în care Guvernul şi Ministerul Transporturilor doresc să realizeze liberalizarea transportului de călători pe calea ferată. Conform datelor actuale, liberalizarea totală a transportului de călători ar urma să fie făcută la sfârşitul acestui an.
     Cu privire la acest aspect, Iulian Măntescu, liderul Federaţiei Mecanicilor de Locomotivă a spus: "Discutăm despre transportul de călători. Pachetul IV feroviar prevede liberalizarea totală a transportului de călători, iar România vrea să o facă din decembrie 2018. De ce ne grăbim, dacă legislaţia ne permite să mergem până la termenul de graţie decembrie 2023? Sau, în cel mai rău caz, până la finalizarea contractelor de servicii publice, putem să semnăm contracte pe 10 ani, să securizăm transportul şi cele 6 sau 7 firme care operează în momentul actual să aibă timp să se doteze, pentru a concura cu orice alt operator, cu orice altă multinaţională din Europa. Dar liberalizând din decembrie 2018, e clar că îi scoatem de pe piaţă şi pe CFR Călători, şi pe ceilalţi operatori. Probabil că vor mai rămâne unu sau doi pe anumite secţii".
     Reprezentanţii angajaţilor din domeniul feroviar susţin că, în timp ce statele din Uniunea Europeană generalizează conceptul de tram-train, cu o dezvoltare pe scară largă a infrastructurii feroviare urbane, în ţara noastră se încearcă adoptarea unei strategii feroviare pe trei coridoare de transport, dintre care în 19 ani a fost realizat doar o jumătate de coridor; adică din 890 km, au fost modernizaţi şi recepţionaţi doar 406 km de cale ferată de pe coridorul IV.
     Rodrgio Maxim, liderul FSTFR a susţinut: "Toată lumea se pregăteşte de liberalizarea pieţei de transport feroviar de călători în anul 2019, în loc să fim preocupaţi de starea infrastructurii şi a materialului rulant. De aceea, solicităm retragerea acestei strategii pentru că nu cuprinde toate elementele din teren şi nici nu indică sursele de finanţare". El a declarat că, dacă solicitările angajaţilor nu vor fi luate în seamă, mecanicii de locomotivă sunt pregătiţi să declanşeze acţiuni de protest, care ar implica, în ultimă fază, încetarea lucrului.
     Atitudinea angajaţilor este cauzată şi de faptul că într-una dintre anexele strategiei feroviare se prevede o scădere a numărului de salariaţi din cadrul celor trei companii feroviare de stat.
     "În anexa 12, scrie că vom avea cu aproape 5.000 de salariaţi mai puţin până la finalul anului 2022. În loc să avem o analiză clară cu privire la starea infrastructurii şi a materialului rulant şi cu privire la finanţarea necesară şi a surselor de finanţare pentru perioada 2018-2022, în strategie unii s-au ocupat strict de politica de personal", a spus, pentru Ziarul BURSA, Rodrigo Maxim, preşedintele FSTFR.
     Susţinătorii strategiei aflată în dezbatere susţin că sunt prevăzute sursele de finanţare: din veniturile proprii ale companiei CFR SA şi din alocări bugetare.
     "În acest moment, alocarea de la bugetul de stat pentru infrastructura feroviară nu atinge 800 milioane lei anual. Noi dorim pe această strategie să atingă 1,45 miliarde lei. Ce s-a stricat în ultimii 30 de ani, nu se poate rezolva într-un an sau doi. Ştim ce vrem să facem, ştim ce trebuie făcut cu aceşti bani şi, dacă îi vom primi, vă garantez că vor fi folosiţi aşa cum trebuie" a precizat Dorin Mitan, reprezentant al CFR SA.
     Conform tuturor părţilor implicate în domeniul feroviar, ar fi necesară o alocare de 2% din Produsul Intern Brut ca să avem un sistem la standarde europene, cu căi de rulare moderne, cu linii de mare viteză pe rutele Bucureşti-Budapesta, Bucureşti-Belgrad şi Bucureşti-Sofia, şi cu material rulant nou şi nu second-hand. 

     *  500 de călători într-un singur vagon
     
     Problemele reclamate de sindicalişti privind materialul rulant pe calea ferată au primit, ieri, o nouă confirmare. CFR Călători a pus la dispoziţie un singur vagon pentru 500 de călători la trenul Regio 8386 de pe ruta Mangalia - Constanţa. Oamenii au făcut scandal şi nu au lăsat trenul să pornească din staţie. O parte dintre ei au plecat cu alte mijloace de transport, iar la faţa locului a sosit un echipaj de poliţie care a încercat să calmeze spiritele încinse.
     Mihai Cojocaru, unul dintre cei care şi-au cumpărat bilet la trenul respectiv a spus: "CFR a scos din orar trenurile soarelui şi a vândut bilete pentru un tren cu un vagon, pentru 500 de persoane. Oamenii nu au permis plecarea trenului din staţia Eforie Nord. Menţionez că pasagerii au fost nevoiţi să stea în toaleta trenului, ca să poată urca mai mulţi călători. Eu am renunţat să mai merg. Voi merge cu alt mijloc de transport. Trenul are deja întârziere şi oamenii au pierdut legăturile din Constanţa".

 
 
Jurnal Bursier
11.09.2018
BVB
Peste 30% din lichiditate, asigurată de BRD
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în sedinţa de luni, un rulaj de 39,83 milioane de lei, în apropierea valorii medii...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene lasă în urmă temerile privind războiul comercial
     * Titlurile "Danske Bank" scad pe fondul unui scandal din Estonia
     
     Bursele din Europa au urcat ieri, investitorii din regiune lăsând în urmă temerile legate de războiul comercial global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.09.2018
BVB
Peste o treime din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile Romgaz
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în ultima zi de tranzacţioare a săptămânii la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 40,63 milioane de lei, în apropierea valorii medii consemnate în acest an, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
07.09.2018
BVB
Banca Transilvania a asigurat 21% din rulaj
     * BET-BK şi BET-FI, singurii indici în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de joi, un rulaj de numai 24,91 milioane de lei (5,37 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.09.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursieri
     
     * Rulaj de numai 8,43 milioane de euro
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de miercuri, printr-un rulaj de numai 39.09 milioane de lei, sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.09.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se menţine sub media anului
     * BET-FI, singurul indice pe minus
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, un rulaj în creştere de 21,99 milioane de lei, aproape dublu faţă...  click să citeşti tot articolul
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 10 septembrie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8501
2.3690
3.0369
4.1113
0.1807
0.6213
0.2234
4.6332
5.1791
1.4278
3.6008
0.2381
0.4775
1.0751
0.0572
0.4426
0.6203
4.0019
0.2643
0.9858
0.5833
0.0554
0.3547
0.2075
2.6163
0.0392
0.1420
1.0895
0.6244
0.1218
153.6285
5.5900 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
.