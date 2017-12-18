   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

INSTANŢA CLUJEANĂ, FERMĂ CU PRACTICILE BĂNCILOR ÎNTR-UN PROCES PE ÎNGHEŢAREA CURSULUI CHF:

"Piraeus Bank a acţionat în scopul prejudicierii clientului"

BURSA 09.02.2018

EMILIA OLESCU
 
     * "Banca trebuia să fie loială, prudentă, temperantă, dreaptă cu clientul"
     * "Între statutul de profesionist al finanţatorului şi amatorismul consumatorului nu se poate pune semnul egalităţii"
     * "Nu este nici raţional, nici echitabil ori moral ca din jocul fluctuaţiei monetare cu privire la care consumatorul nu a fost corect informat, valoarea prestaţiei sale să fie dublată, triplată, în timp ce starea economică avută în vedere pentru determinarea eligibilităţii consumatorului a rămas neschimbată"
     * "Este important de semnalat că doar unele instituţii bancare au pus pe piaţă creditul în CHF"
       Instanţa clujeană a emis o nouă motivare impresionantă într-un proces de îngheţare a cursului francului elveţian, deschis de client împotriva Piraeus Bank. Curtea de Apel Cluj conchide că profesionistul a acţionat în scopul prejudicierii partenerului contractual, într-un mod excesiv şi nerezonabil, contrar bunei-credinţe.
     Banca, din postura profesionistului, trebuia să se manifeste cu loialitate, prudenţă, temperanţă în etapa precontractuală, să evalueze cu intenţie dreaptă, liceitate bonitatea viitoare a clientului în cazul unei devalorizări importante ca amploare a monedei, să ia măsuri active pentru asigurarea acestui risc, arată motivarea, obţinută de ziarul BURSA.
     Decizia, care este executorie, a fost pronunţată în luna decembrie 2017 şi vine după ce tribunalul clujean a respins acţiunea formulată de reclamantă.
     Curtea de Apel stabilizează cursul de schimb CHF/RON, pentru efectuarea plăţilor în temeiul contractului de credit, pe toată durata acestuia, la cursul valabil la momentul semnării lui, respectiv 2,1514 lei/CHF.
     În opinia instanţei de la Cluj, în cazul consumatorilor care obţin venituri în moneda naţională, riscul de credit trebuia evaluat în mod conform de către profesionist şi prin raportare la riscul valutar. "Banca trebuie să se asigure în etapa precontractuală asupra faptului că premisele necesare şi avute în vedere pentru eliberarea creditului pot să subziste pe toată durata derulării contractului", apreciază Curtea, menţionând: "Asimetria informaţională între bancă şi consumator nu poate fi contestată, iar profesionistul trebuie să valorifice acest avantaj cu responsabilitate.
     Fluctuaţiile previzibile ale cursului trebuie inventariate de societatea bancară, iar rezultatele sale se impun a fi notificate expres consumatorului şi, în acelaşi timp, avute în vedere la determinarea gradului de îndatorare acceptat de debitor şi stabilit funcţie de veniturile obţinute în moneda naţională la data constituirii dosarului de creditare. Absenţa unei astfel de expertize constituie sursa dezechilibrului contractual, din care rezultă de altfel supraîndatorarea debitorului".
     Documentul sus­ţine: "Împrumutătorul are şi trebuie să aibă interesul ca debitorul său să fie solvabil pentru a rambursa creditul. Im­posibilitatea împrumutatului de a aprecia, evalua avantajele şi inconvenientele care pot rezulta din contract echivalează implicit cu imposibilitatea finanţatorului de a estima la data încheierii convenţiei dacă este sau nu în măsură să realizeze la rându-i interesul partenerului său contractual. De aceea, singura dispoziţie care se bucură de previzibilitate, claritate şi care corespunde exigenţelor referitoare la solidarismul contractual putând asigura executarea cu bună credinţă a contractului de împrumut este aceea a stabilizării cursului de schimb valutar CHF-LEU, pentru efectuarea plăţilor în temeiul con­tractului de credit mai sus menţionat, la cursul valabil la momentul semnării contractului de credit".
     Din maniera în care a ales să structureze ofertele şi din modul defectuos al informării consumatorului rezultă indubitabil faptul că profesionistul a acceptat/urmărit crearea premiselor favorabile perturbării raportului dintre prestaţiile părţilor, consideră Instanţa, explicând: "Chiar dacă intimata se raportează la faptul că, conform informaţiilor care îi erau accesibile, moneda părea una stabilă, numai ei îi era cunoscut faptul că în istoricul evoluţiei sale ea s-a comportat ca o monedă de refugiu, susceptibilă de fluctuaţii majore în perioade de criză".
     Din raportările instituţiilor financiare de profil, era extrem de clar profesionistului faptul că fluctuaţia cursului poate înregistra creşteri substanţiale pe parcursul derulării contractului, subliniază Curtea de Apel.
     Instanţa clujeană apreciază: "Din întâmpinare rezultă că această monedă are un mecanism complex de cotaţie, el neraportându-se direct la leu, ci la euro, împrejurare care a determinat, în parte, fluctuaţiile sale majore ulterioare şi care nu a fost făcută cunoscută apelantei. Tocmai pentru că mecanis­mul de cotaţie a CHF depinde de o multitudine de variabile, profesionis­tul ar fi trebuit să evalueze cu responsabilitate lansarea pe piaţă a unui astfel de produs de creditare".
     * Curtea de Apel Cluj: "Este important de semnalat că doar unele instituţii bancare au pus pe piaţă acest produs"
     Este important de semnalat că doar unele instituţii bancare au pus pe piaţă acest produs, se atrage atenţia în motivare.
     Documentul evidenţiază că, în contextul neinformării consumatorului cu privire la vulnerabilitatea monedei, acesta a pus consumatorul în imposibilitatea prospectării viitorului, din perspectiva urmării propriilor interese. "Vorbim de un consumator total neiniţiat în specificul pieţei valutare, consumator provenind din blocul estic european care a experimentat de puţin timp şi insuficient particularităţile economiei de piaţă", arată sursa citată, adăugând: "Creditele destinate publicului larg erau recent lansate pe piaţă, iar consumatorul român obişnuit nu avea exerciţiul de­celării între parti­cularităţile diverselor monede străine folosite ca monede de referinţă".
     Opinând că se insistă în mod "obsesiv şi nejustificat" asupra riscurilor asumate, Curtea reaminteşte că, "în contextul istoric şi social al epocii la care s-a realizat creditarea (anul 2007), era imposibil pentru consumatorul având calităţile medii ale unui om cu diligenţă şi vigilenţă normale să sesizeze la momentul încheierii contractului efectul nefast al deciziei de a asuma creditul în absenţa unei informări corecte în ce priveşte variaţiile posibile ale cursului şi impactul lor asupra gradului de îndatorare. Prin urmare, apărările legate de caracterul de notorietate al volatilităţii monedei în care s-a contractat nu poate fi opus cu succes în circumstanţele cauzei. Între statutul de profesionist al finanţatorului şi amatorismul consumatorului nu se poate pune semnul egalităţii. Cu alte cuvinte, ceea ce era evident pentru împrumutător nu era deloc predictibil pentru consumator".
     Felul în care a fost cosmetizat creditul l-a transformat într-un produs credibil şi tentant, chiar irezistibil, apreciază Curtea, considerând că epoca încheierii contractului este extrem de relevantă în economia cauzei, intervalul 2007-2008 constituind apogeul tranzacţiilor imobiliare.
     Astfel, în contextul neinformării corecte a consumatorului, nu se poate susţine în mod legitim faptul că riscul intervenit (fluctuaţia valutară) decurge din natura contractului, spune sursa citată.
     Aceasta precizează: "Sub apanajul nominalismului monetar din dreptul comun nu poate fi tolerat dezechilibrul contractual generat de fluctuaţia monedei în care s-a generat creditul, fluctuaţie care conduce la împovărarea excesivă a obligaţiei de restituire. Nu este nici raţional, nici echitabil ori moral ca din jocul fluctuaţiei monetare cu privire la care consumatorul nu a fost corect informat, valoarea prestaţiei sale să fie dublată, triplată în timp ce starea economică avută în vedere pentru determinarea eligibilităţii con­sumatorului a rămas neschimbată".
     Mai mult decât atât, Instanţa consideră că "este un abuz să ceri executarea unui contract fără să ţii seama de intenţia părţilor şi limita voinţei reciproce de a contracta, după cum este un abuz de drept să aplici dreptul, să ceri folosinţa legilor în afară de practica obişnuită juridică şi îngăduită de raporturile sociale normale".
     Împrumutătorul avea obligaţia de a se abţine de la producerea prejudiciului, conchide Curtea de Apel, adăugând: "Se poate reţine că exista îndatorirea de colaborare tradusă prin îndeplinirea obligaţiilor de informare în etapa precontractuală, dar şi obligaţia de facilitare a executării contractului de către împrumutător". În aceste condiţii, intervenţia instanţei este "nu numai posibilă juridiceşte, dar şi imperios necesară pentru restabilirea echilibrului contractual, fiind permisă prin corelarea principiului bunei-credinţe şi cel al echităţii", spune Instanţa.
     În opinia acesteia, refacerea echilibrului contractual perturbat drastic prin activarea efectelor specifice unei clauze abuzive face necesară plasarea prestaţiilor în trecut, când aspectul cantitativ s-a raportat la un alt curs valutar: "Câtă vreme nu putem vorbi de risc natural asumat şi nici de un risc convenţional ce să fi fost constituit în mod legal în sarcina exclusivă a debitorului, este necesară intervenţia judiciară în vederea reechilibrării contractului. Reechilibrarea presupune, în circumstanţele date, fixarea valorii obligaţiei exprimată în valută, pe toată durata contractului în funcţie de factorul de referinţă de la data încheierii contractului care este cursul valutar practicat la acea dată, acest element fiind, din perspectiva debitorului, singurul factor de predicţie la momentul accesării creditului pentru evaluarea în ansamblu a gradului său de îndatorare şi a valorii finale a obligaţiei.
     Nu se poate considera că acţionând în această manieră s-ar produce o dezechilibrare a contractului în sens contrar şi aceasta deoarece dobânda creditului bancar cuprinde o componentă de indexare monetară.
     Remediul nu poate consista însă în conversia creditului acordat reclamantei, din CHF în RON, la cursul CHF/RON de la data contractării lui, întrucât acţionând în această manieră s-ar modifica substanţa contractului care a fost configurat sub as­pectul modului de determinare a do­bânzii prin raportare la o altă monedă".
     * Instanţa: "Puterea de cumpărare a consumatorului se raportează la moneda naţională în care realizează veniturile"
     Puterea de cumpărare a consumatorului se raportează la moneda naţională în care realizează veniturile, gradul său de îndatorare fiind evaluat, la data acordării creditului, tot în moneda naţională, leul românesc, evidenţiază Curtea de Apel Cluj. De aceea, pentru un consumator, informarea, înaintea încheierii unui contract, cu privire la condiţiile contractuale şi la consecinţele respectivei încheieri este de o importanţă fundamentală. Acesta din urmă decide, în special pe baza respectivei informări, dacă doreşte să se oblige potrivit condiţiilor redactate în prealabil de către vânzător sau furnizor. O clauză standard care permite o astfel de adaptare unilaterală trebuie, cu toate acestea, să respecte cerinţele de bună-credinţă, de echilibru şi de transparenţă impuse prin directivele din domeniu, informează motivarea Instanţei, arătând că este esenţial ca acest consumator să fie informat de către vânzător sau furnizor despre conţinutul dispoziţiilor în cauză.
     Posibilitatea consumatorului de a conştientiza natura reală a tranzacţiei este unul dintre factorii cheie ce trebuie avuţi în vedere, conform sursei citate: "Or, atunci când împrumutatul nu este acoperit în mod natural la riscul valutar întrucât nu obţine venituri eligibile pentru rambursarea creditului la moneda în care acesta este acordat, nivelul maxim admis pentru gradul de îndatorare trebuie definit inclusiv prin luarea în considerare a riscului valutar, a riscului de rată a dobânzii şi a riscului de diminuare a veniturilor disponibile pe perioada de derulare a creditului. Astfel, derularea scenariilor privitoare la variaţiile posibile şi şocul pe curs de schimb valutar, variaţiile posibile şi şocul pentru rata dobânzii, şocul pe venit trebuie să caracterizeze etapa precontractuală, numai prin parcurgerea lor consumatorul fiind în măsură să conştientizeze în mod real natura tranzacţiei".
     Contractul de împrumut trebuie să indice în mod transparent motivul şi particularităţile mecanismului de schimb al monedei străine, iar consumatorul mediu, rezonabil şi normal informat trebuie să poată anticipa şi să înţeleagă consecinţele angajamentului pe care şi l-a asumat, iar angajamentele să fie echilibrate sub aspectul drepturilor şi obligaţiilor părţilor, apreciază Curtea, care avertizează că profesionistul deţine controlul conţinutului contractului: "Predicţiile legate de volatilitatea cursului ţin exclusiv de portofoliul profesionistului. Astfel, asumarea de către consumator a riscului pentru variaţiile de curs ale monedei de plată trebuie să fie expresă şi conştientă, să aibă la bază simulări exprimate în limite matematice de profesionist aşa încât consumatorul să aibă capacitatea de estimare a riscului de credit indus de variaţiile non liniare ale cursului de schimb valutar, iar variaţiile cursului previzionat să fie corelate cu gradul de îndatorare permis, îndatorare care să-şi păstreze proporţia agreată de părţi pe parcursul derulării contractului în conformitate cu predicţiile avute în vedere. Consumatorul trebuie să cunoască şi să accepte valoarea maximă rambursabilă în moneda de plată în care obţine veniturile curente. Numai în aceste condiţii o clauză privind riscul valutar în ce priveşte moneda de plată ar putea fi calificată drept clară şi inteligibilă".
     Nu în ultimul rând, Instanţa clujeană apreciază că impreviziunea este o problemă de ordin economic şi financiar, fiind legată de fluctuaţiile preţurilor care generează un dezechilibru între prestaţii, una din premisele impreviziunii constituind-o existenţa unui contract valabil încheiat.
     * Clientul invocă reaua credinţă a băncii şi dezechilibrul semnificativ din contract
     Clientul reclamant, reprezentat de Casa de avocatură Piperea şi Asociaţii, a contractat un credit de nevoi personale cu garanţie imobiliară în limita a 82.590 CHF, cu dobândă variabilă calculată în funcţie de indicele de referinţă libor la 3 luni şi marja băncii de 4,3 puncte procentuale.
     Printre altele, reclamantul susţine că banca a încălcat obligaţia de informare, consultare şi avertizare; obligaţia de a nu pune în vânzare produse/ servicii financiare defectuoase; obli­gaţia de a nu utiliza practici comerciale înşelătoare; precum şi obligaţia de a nu introduce în contract clauze abuzive.
     Clientul a relevat că prevederile contractuale aduse în discuţie provoacă un dezechilibru semnificativ între drepturile şi obligaţiile părţilor, contrar cerinţelor bunei-credinţe.
     Reclamantul susţine, conform motivării obţinută de ziarul BURSA: "Clauzele contestate nu au fost redactate în mod clar şi inteligibil, motiv pentru care pot face obiectul analizei caracterului abuziv. Dacă lipseşte informaţia privitoare la risc sau, şi mai grav, dacă informaţia este disimulată sau ascunsă, contractul se transformă în mod nepermis, prin voinţa unilaterală a părţii puternice a contractului, mai precis, se perverteşte, într-un contract aleatoriu".
     În apel, clientul a arătat că, deşi intră sub incidenţa noţiunii "obiectul principal al contractului", clauzele reclamate nu sunt redactate în mod clar şi inteligibil: "Nu numai că banca are, în raport de consumator, avantajul asimetriei informaţionale, dar raporturile juridice inegalitare, de putere, dintre bancă şi consumator îl fac pe acesta să fie, pur şi simplu, dependent informaţional de bancă. Faptul că şi-ar asuma un risc al deprecierii monedei de plată faţă de moneda naţională nu are relevanţă în privinţa băncii, întrucât aceas­ta este un profesionist al riscului care (ar trebui să) ştie că o monedă străină, mai ales una exotică, poate fluctua în sens de super-valorizare pe timp de crize sau turbulenţe financiare. Şi, de altfel, în contract sunt inserate mai multe tipuri de garanţie contra riscurilor, precum şi diverse comisioane, speze, taxe, prime de asigurare şi altele asemenea, toate menite a acoperi anticipat aceste riscuri. Altfel spus, ce îşi poate asuma şi suporta banca, nu îşi poate asuma şi suporta un consumator".
     Clientul mai precizează că, potrivit CJUE, ceea ce trebuia să facă banca şi nu a făcut era să prezinte, anterior semnării contractului, "simulări ale capacităţii împrumutatului de rambursare a creditului, în condiţiile în care moneda creditului, CHF, se apreciază cu 10%, 20%, 30%, 50% sau 100% (procente indicate cu titlu de exemplu)". De precizat că deprecierea leului faţă de francul elveţian a fost, în anul 2011 şi, ulterior, în perioada 15 ianuarie 2015 - prezent, de peste 150%, evidenţiază clientul.
     "Potrivit CJUE, banca are expertiză şi cunoştinţe în materia variaţiilor cursurilor de schimb valutar şi a riscurilor ce le comportă un împrumut în monedă străină. În schimb, consumatorul, care este un simplu particular, un profan, nu are aceste cunoştinţe şi, cu atât mai puţin, nu are expertiza (în sens de cunoştinţe aprofundate, specializate, de detaliu) pe care o are banca în domeniul riscurilor valutare", subliniază reclamantul, care invocă reaua cre­dinţă a băncii şi dezechilibrul sem­nificativ din contract.
     * Banca: "Instanţele de judecată nu trebuie să se limiteze la lecturarea dispozitivului Hotărârii CJUE"
     În cadrul procesului din justiţie, Piraeus Bank a susţinut, printre altele, că dispoziţiile contestate care prevăd obligaţia împrumutatului de a restitui creditul în moneda în care i-a fost acordat reprezintă o reluare a dispoziţiilor privind nominalismul monetar: "Suportarea riscului valutar a fost reglementată şi consimţită contractual de către părţile convenţiei de credit fără existenţa unei con­strângeri".
     În opinia intimatei, clauzele contestate au fost negociate, fac parte din obiectul principal al contractului, fiind exprimate în mod clar şi in­teligibil.
     Banca spune că aces­te clauze sunt clare şi inteligibile deoarece:
     "a) Consumatorul a înţeles la momentul încheierii Contractului riscurile de a se angaja la restituirea unei sume mai mari de bani în lei decât cea avută în vedere la momentul încheierii contractului;
     b) Banca nu putea informa consumatorii cu privire la aspecte pe care nu le cunoştea şi nu le putea influenţa;
     c) Obligaţia legală a Băncii de a informa consumatorii cu privire la riscul valutar a fost introdusă în legislaţia naţională doar ulterior încheierii contractului de credit".
     Consumatorii au înţeles consecinţele economice ale contractării creditului într-o valută străină, mai susţine instituţia de credit, potrivit motivării.
     Aceasta precizează: "Instituţia bancară nu putea să prevadă la momentul încheierii contractului viitoarea depreciere semnificativă a monedei naţionale faţă de francul elveţian. Pe de altă parte, obligaţia de informare cu privire la riscul valutar nu exista în legislaţia în vigoare de la momentul încheierii Contractului de Credit. La data încheierii Contractului de Credit (2007-2008), instituţia bancară a furnizat împrumutaţilor informaţii suficiente pentru a le permite să adopte-decizii prudente şi în cunoştinţă de cauză, iar un consumator mediu, normal informat şi suficient de avizat, putea să evalueze consecinţele economice, potenţial semnificative, ale clauzelor contestate, iar cele pe care nu le putea evalua, nu puteau fi anticipate nici măcar de către bancă, profesionist în domeniu, motiv pentru care aceasta din urmă nici nu avea cum să îl informeze cu privire la aceste consecinţe".
     În Apel, banca a subliniat că instanţele de judecată nu trebuie să se limiteze la lecturarea dispozitivului Hotă­rârii CJUE, ci trebuie să analizeze toate aspectele reţinute de instanţa de contencios "comunitar" în motivarea hotărârii sale.
     "Instanţa naţională, respectiv CCR, ale cărei dezlegări sunt obligatorii pentru instanţele de judecată, a stabilit deja că împrumutaţii în franci elveţieni au înţeles la momentul încheierii contractului riscul deprecierii monedei naţionale faţă de cea străină, precum şi consecinţele economice potenţial defavorabile pe care le putea genera o asemenea depreciere, respectiv riscul de a se angaja la restituirea unei sume mai mari în lei", apreciază banca, spunând că nu putea informa consumatorii cu privire la ceea ce nu putea să prevadă nici ea.
     Evoluţia cursului de schimb CHF/RON şi CHF/EUR anterior acordării creditelor demonstrează că francul elveţian era o monedă stabilă, menţionează Piraeus Bank, adăugând că, atât graficul CHF/RON, cât şi graficul EUR/CHF demonstrează clar stabilitatea CHF ca monedă, în perioada acordării creditelor, până la declanşarea crizei financiare. 

     * Curtea de Apel Cluj consideră că:
     - cerinţa privind redactarea clară şi inteligibilă şi transparenţa clauzei trebuie înţeleasă în mod extensiv;
     - contractul trebuie să expună în mod transparent funcţionarea concretă a mecanismului la care se referă clauza respectivă;
     - pentru un consumator, informarea, înaintea încheierii unui contract, cu privire la condiţiile contractuale şi la consecinţele respectivei încheieri este de o importanţă fundamentală;
     - consumatorul trebuie să fie în măsură să evalueze, pe baza unor criterii precise şi inteligibile, consecinţele economice ale angajamentului sau contractual; împrumutatul trebuie să fie clar informat cu privire la faptul că, prin încheierea unui contract de împrumut într-o monedă străină, se expune unui risc de schimb valutar pe care îi va fi, eventual, dificil din punct de vedere economic să şi-l asume în cazul devalorizării monedei în care îşi primeşte veniturile;
     - instituţiile financiare trebuie să furnizeze împrumutaţilor informaţii suficiente pentru a le permite să adopte decizii prudente şi în cunoştinţă de cauză, acestea trebuind să includă cel puţin impactul pe care o depreciere severă a mijloacelor legale de plată ale statului membru în care îşi au domiciliul sau sediul împrumutaţii şi majorarea ratelor dobânzilor la împrumuturile în monedă străină îl au asupra ratelor împrumutului;
     - profesionistul trebuie să prezinte posibilele variaţii ale cursurilor de schimb valutar şi ris­curile inerente contractării unui împrumut în monedă străină, în special în ipoteza în care consumatorul împrumutat nu îşi primeşte veniturile în respectiva monedă;
     - instituţiile financiare trebuie să furnizeze împrumutaţilor informaţii suficiente pentru a le permite să adopte decizii prudente şi în cunoştinţă de cauză;
     - o clauză potrivit căreia împrumutul trebuie restituit în aceeaşi monedă străină în care a fost contractat trebuie să poată fi înţeleasă de consumator atât pe plan formal şi gramatical, cât şi în ceea ce priveşte efectele concrete ale acesteia;
     - un consumator mediu, normal informat şi suficient de atent şi de avizat, să poată nu numai să cunoască posibilitatea aprecierii sau a deprecierii monedei străine în care a fost contractat împrumutul, ci şi să evalueze consecinţele economice, potenţial semnificative, ale unei astfel de clauze asupra obligaţiilor sale financiare;
     - această chestiune trebuie examinată de instanţa de trimitere având în vedere ansamblul elementelor de fapt pertinente, printre care se numără publicitatea şi informaţiile furnizate de împrumutător în cadrul negocierii unui contract de împrumut;
     - mai precis, revine instanţei naţionale, atunci când ţine seama de toate circumstanţele care însoţesc încheierea contractului, obligaţia să verifice că, în cauza respectivă, au fost comunicate consumatorului toate elementele care pot avea un efect asupra întinderii obligaţiei sale şi care îi permit acestuia să evalueze, printre altele, costul total al împrumutului său;
     - revine instanţei naţionale obligaţia de a verifica faptul că profesionistul a comunicat consumatorilor respectivi orice informaţie pertinentă care să le permită să evalueze consecinţele economice ale unei clauze, precum cea în discuţie în litigiul principal, asupra obligaţiilor lor financiare".

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Piraeus Bank a acţionat în scopul prejudicierii clientului"

 
Opinia cititorului 
1.  Mugurel inflaționistul
    (mesaj trimis de Vinny în data de 09.02.2018, ora 01:15)  
 Atunci când doi sau mai multi indivizi au păreri diametral opuse pe aceiași speță, pot sa înțeleg.
 Când două sau mai multe instanțe au păreri (decizii) diametral opuse, pe aceiași speță, e mai mult decât confuzie, bate spre neputință.
 Din articol rezultă că toți care au contractat în CHF și nu au fost corect informați (probabil niciunul) pot solicita înghețarea cursului.
 Dar nu este asa. Este exact invers. Adică o asemenea cerere a fost respinsa de mai multe ori (ești descurajat din start sa incerci). Dar nici invers nu e. Dar cum e ?


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 09.02.2018, ora 01:29)
 
 Cum vrea manole, securistul din fruntea benere


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Mugurel , in data de 09.02.2018, ora 01:31)
 
 Tind sa cred că pe măsură ce acumulam mai multe informații despre economia de piata, ajungem la concluzia, după 10 ani (poate mai trec 10) că cei ce au luat tipul ăsta de credite nu au fost bine consiliați in primul rand de bancă (cu experiență privind economia de piața la care tindem, că nu erau acționari români). Și că acest lucru ar fi trebuit să fie basic, gen inadmisibil (Mugurel fii atent k e vorba și de tine).
 După 20 ani vine și răspunsul autorităților: da mă săracii, au plătit degeaba. Asta e. Mergand mai departe, oare astăzi o sa ploua sau tot așa că ieri ...


 
