Apanova

Banci Asigurari

INSTANŢA, ÎNTR-UN PROCES ÎMPOTRIVA OTP BANK:

"Banca a ascuns informaţii esenţiale despre riscul creşterii CHF"

BURSA 17.04.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
măreşte imaginea
     * Tribunalul Constanţa a îngheţat cursul CHF la valoarea istorică
     * Instanţa: "Neinformarea clientului despre riscul de creştere a CHF - sever sancţionată în dreptul european"
     
     Neinformarea consumatorului de către bancă asupra riscului de creştere a cursului francului elveţian (CHF) este sever sancţionată de dreptul european şi de cel naţional, arată Tribunalul Constanţa, în cadrul motivării unei decizii de îngheţare a CHF la valoarea din momentul acordării creditului.
     Hotărârea judecătorească a fost luată în apel, în cadrul unui proces deschis de client împotriva OTP Bank, după ce instanţa de fond dăduse câştig de cauză instituţiei de credit. Printre altele, Tribunalul Constanţa susţine că banca a ascuns informaţii esenţiale despre ris­cul creşterii CHF.
     Instanţa subliniază că orice contract încheiat între profesionişti şi consumatori pentru vânzarea de bunuri sau pres­tarea de servicii trebuie să cuprindă clauze contractuale clare, fără echivoc, pentru înţelegerea cărora nu sunt necesare cunoştine de specialitate, profesioniştilor fiindu-le interzisă stipularea de clauze abuzive în contractele încheiate cu consumatorii.
     Conform legii, "o clauză contractuală care nu a fost negociată direct cu consumatorul va fi considerată abuzivă dacă, prin ea însăşi sau împreună cu alte prevederi din contract, creează, în detrimentul consumatorului şi contrar cerinţelor bunei credinţe, un dezechilibru semnificativ între drepturile şi obligaţiile părţilor, aceasta fiind considerată ca nefiind negociată direct cu consumatorul dacă a fost stabilită fără a da posbilitatea consumatorului să influenţeze natura ei, cum ar fi contractele standard preformulate sau condiţiile generale de vânzare practicate de comercianţi pe piaţa produsului sau serviciului respectiv", evidenţiază Tribunalul Constanţa, adăugând: "Faptul că anumite aspecte ale clauzelor contractuale sau numai una dintre clauze a fost negociată direct cu consumatorul nu exclude aplicarea prevederilor prezentei legi pentru restul contractului, în cazul în care o evaluare globală a contractului evidenţiază că acesta a fost prestabilit unilateral de profesionist. Dacă un profesionist pretinde că o clauză standard preformulată a fost negociată direct cu consumatorul este de datoria lui să prezinte probe în acest sens".
     Instanţa a reţinut că o clauză contractuală este abuzivă dacă sunt îndeplinite cumulativ următoarele condiţii:
     1. clauza să nu fi fost negociată direct cu consumatorul;
     2. clauza să nu încalce exigenţele bunei-credinţe;
     3. clauza, prin ea însăşi sau împreună cu alte prevederi din contract, creează, în detrimentul consumatorului, un dezechilibru semnificativ între drepturile şi obligaţiile părţilor.
     Astfel, teza probatorie care ar fi trebuit să fie urmărită şi dovedită de profesionist în vederea probării caracterului negociat al contractelor de credit în litigiu viza o etapă anterioară celei a realizării acordului de voinţă, respectiv faza negocierii, arată instanţa citată, menţionând: "În această logică, sunt lipsite de relevanţă faptul că reclamanta a semnat contractul de împrumut, precum şi împrejurarea că aceasta a optat pentru un anumit tip de contract preformulat dintr-o serie de alte contracte similare de acelaşi gen, câtă vreme legiuitorul nu consideră suficient faptul aderării la contract sau al opţiunii între mai multe tipuri de contracte de adeziune, ci impune ferm dovada negocierii directe a contractului în întregul lui sau a unora dintre clauzele acestuia, respectiv dovada acelor discuţii prealabile încheierii contractului şi din care a reieşit obţinerea acordului împrumutatului cu privire la conţinutul clauzei denunţate".
     Tribunalul Constanţa mai arată, în motivarea deciziei: "Instanţa de fond corect a reţinut că acest contract de credit este un contract de adeziune, consumatorul având doar posibilitatea de a alege între mai multe pachete de creditare, neputând influenţa şi negocia conţinutul produsului de creditare în momentul în care a ales unul. Singura posibilitate a consumatorilor era aceea de a alege între creditele existente pe piaţă, însă în toate cazurile contractele erau tipizate, singura opţiune fiind aceea de a semna sau nu contractul pentru tragerea creditului".
     Tribunalul subliniază că, potrivit legii, clauza contractuală care nu a fost negociată direct cu consumatorul va fi considerată abuzivă dacă prin ea însăşi sau împreună cu alte prevederi din contract creează, în detrimentul consumatorului, contrar cerinţelor bunei credinţe, un dezechilibru semnificativ între drepturile şi obligaţiile părţilor contractante.
     Legislaţia în vigoare prevede că o clauză contractuală va fi considerată ca nefiind negociată direct cu consumatorul dacă aceasta a fost stabilită fără a da posibilitatea consumatorului să influenţeze natura ei, cum ar fi contractele standard performante sau condiţiile generale de vânzare practicate de comercianţi pe piaţa produsului sau serviciului respectiv: "Potrivit dispoziţiilor legale menţionate, este abuzivă o clauză care nu a fost negociată individual (cum este cazul contractelor de împrumut încheiate cu societăţile bancare); este contrară bunei credinţe; creează un dezechilibru semnificativ între drepturile şi obligaţiile părţilor, evident în detrimentul consumatorului. Clauzele de efectuare a plăţilor în moneda creditului, cu suportarea exclusivă a riscului valutar de către împrumutaţi, nu au fost negociate direct cu reclamantul, având în vedere caracterul prestabilit şi impus consumatorilor al contractelor de credit, consumatorii exprimându-şi adeziunea la aceste contracte tipizate, fără a avea posibilitatea de a influenţa natura lor.
     Raportând comportamentul reclamantului la noţiunea de consumator mediu şi normal informat este mai mult decât evident faptul că aceasta nu putea să prevadă o modificare radicală a cursului de schimb valutar pentru francul elveţian. Astfel, banca avea obligaţia de a explica riscurile clienţilor, de a le pune la dispoziţie informaţiile necesare, astfel încât aceştia să aibă posibilitatea de a evalua consecinţele economice ale contractării creditelor.
     Hipervalorizarea CHF constituie un eveniment imprevizibil, viitor şi incert raportat la puterea de înţelegere a consumatorilor, întrucât aceştia nu au cunoştinţe de specialitate în domeniul financiar-bancar care să le permită anticiparea unei creşteri accelerate a cursului de schimb şi, în consecinţă, asumarea în cunoştinţă de cauză a riscului valutar.
     Omisiunea băncilor de a informa consumatorul asupra riscului de hipervalorizare a CHF, fenomen care era previzibil pentru experţii financiari ce activează în cadrul acestora, dat fiind faptul că CHF-ul este o monedă instabilă, ea nefiind o monedă de circulaţie internaţională, iar la momentul încheierii contractului valoarea acestei monede era la un minim istoric, creşterea valorii faţă de moneda naţională fiind inevitabilă, constituie o încălcare a obligaţiei de consiliere, sever sancţionată în dreptul european şi naţional, întrucât este de natură să angajeze din punct de vedere juridic un consumator plecând de la o imagine deformată a întinderii drepturilor şi obligaţiilor asumate".
     * Instanţa: "Pentru creditele contractate în CHF, banca percepea dobânzi mult mai mici decât pentru cele în lei şi euro"
     Tribunalul Constanţa evidenţiază că, pentru creditele contractate în CHF, banca percepea debânzi mult mai mici decât pentru cele acordate în lei şi euro. "Este evident că, în această situaţie, orice consumator dornic de a obţine un credit bancar ar fi preferat să obţină o creditare în CHF, datorită dobânzii avantajoase, deşi, în fapt, după cum s-a arătat anterior, solicitantului nu îi era necesară moneda elveţiană, care nu circula pe piaţa internă", subliniază Instanţa. Aceasta arată: "Cerinţa negocierii clauzelor contractuale impusă de lege trebuie să fie una efectivă, completă, iar nu formală. De asemenea, pârâta avea obligaţia de a explica reclamantului, anterior încheierii contractului, modul de comportare pe piaţa monetară a valutei CHF, a-i aduce la cunoştinţă că pe perioade de criză economică această monedă are tendinţe de hipervalorizare, aşa încât consumatorul să fie conştient că în momentul în care îşi asumă restituirea unui credit în moneda naţională, dar echivalent monedei CHF pe o perioadă destul de lungă, de 25 de ani, va suporta riscul valutar cauzat de hipervalorizarea valutei CHF".
     Dezechilibrul major care rezultă dintr-un astfel de contract de adeziune constă în imposibilitatea consumatorului de a cunoaşte şi anticipa mărimea obligaţiilor sale, conform motivării deciziei judecătoreşti, care susţine: "În aprecierea echilibrului/dezechilibrului contractual, trebuie să aibă în vedere criteriul echivalenţei prestaţiilor, fapt ce presupune existenţa unei proporţionalităţi între drepturile şi obligaţiile asumate de către părţi, ori riscul valutar, care incumbă în mod exclusiv consumatorilor şi conferirea băncii unui avantaj economic vădit disproporţionat.
     În prezenta cauză, pârâta bancă nu a făcut dovada că, la momentul contractării creditului în CHF, i-a adus la cunoştinţă reclamantei posibilitatea devalorizării monedei creditului, deşi în calitatea sa de profesionist avea această posibilitate, cunoscând predicţiile cursului valutar pentru franci elveţieni. Prin urmare, pârâta a ascuns informaţii esenţiale, relative la riscul de depreciere a monedei naţionale, ceea ce produce un dezechilibru semnificativ. În condiţiile în care creditul în CHF era un produs nou pe piaţă şi în lipsa unor informaţii corespunzătoare cu privire la moneda în care reclamantul a contractat împrumutul, respectiv cu privire la istoricul evoluţiei francului elveţian şi riscuri generate de variaţiile cursului de schimb valutar, reclamantul s-a obligat să returneze sumele împrumutate la termenele şi în cuantumul menţionate în contract, având ca premisă cursul de schimb valutar CHF/leu din perioada respectivă.
     Prin urmare, se impune calcularea şi plata ratelor de rambursare a creditului la valoarea cursului de schimb valutar de la momentul încheierii contractelor pe întreaga perioadă de valabilitate a acestora".
     În acest context, Instanţa a decis că se impune restituirea plăţilor efectuate de către reclamant în temeiul acestor clauze abuzive.
     Tribunalul Constanţa a constatat caracterul abuziv al clauzei contractuale privind cursul de schimb valutar şi nulitatea absolută a acestei clauze, obligând banca să restituie în echivalent lei la data plăţii diferenţele între sumele achitate cu titlu de rate lunare la cursul de schimb pentru perioada 27.03.2008 - 23.02.2018 şi sumele care ar fi trebuit plătite la cursul de schimb din 27.03.2008. Instanţa a mai decis şi plata dobânzii legale aferente acestui debit, calculată de la data plăţii fiecărei sume şi până la achitarea debitului şi a obligat instituţia financiară la plata sumei de 2.908 lei către apelantă, reprezentând cheltuieli de judecată, taxe de timbru la fond şi în apel şi onorariul avocatului. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
17.04.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 22 milioane lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, un volum de numai 21,7 milioane de lei (4,67 milioane de euro), inferior celui...  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene scad, pe fondul tensiunilor geopolitice
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în majoritate, din cauza situaţiei din Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.04.2018
BVB
Cădere de 1,21% pentru BET-NG
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Deprecierea cotaţiilor pieţei reprezintă o corecţie normală după creşterea din ultima perioadă"
     
     Şedinţă de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii a fost...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în notă pozitivă
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, deşi investitorii au fost atenţi la situaţia din Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
Volumul coboară la 33 de milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă din punctul de vedere al preţurilor acţiunilor, cotaţiile majorităţii emitenţilor...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     Acţiunile din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul atenuării uşoare a temerior legate de un potenţial conflict militar în Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
