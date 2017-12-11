   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

"Interconectarea este cheia pentru viitorul sectorului energetic din România"

BURSA 05.02.2018

A consemnat ANCUŢA STANCIU
 
     * (Interviu cu doamna Clara Volintiru, coordonator al Caietului documentar "Energia", lansat de Club România)
     * "Securitatea energetică şi competitivitatea preţurilor ar trebui să fie priorităţile Preşedinţiei României a Uniunii Europene" * Firmele de energie au devenit «puşculiţe» pentru politicieni şi sunt acum căpuşate de oameni incompetenţi"
         Editura Club România a lansat, recent, seria de lucrări "Caiete documentare-Club România", aceasta debutând cu un volum consacrat domeniului Energie, la care au contribuit experţi din domeniu şi a fost coordonat de Clara Volintiru şi Marius Stoian.
       Caietul documentar este o reacţie a elitelor din România la dezastrul pe care îl vedem acum în politică, potrivit doamnei Clara Volintiru, care ne-a spus, într-un interviu: "Mă aştept ca volumul să aibă impact în spaţiul public şi administrativ. Iniţiativa caietelor documentare aparţine unui grup numeros de profesionişti, lideri, manageri, reprezentanţi ai mediului academic care trag un semnal de alarmă despre deprofesionalizarea actului de guvernare. Este o formă de implicare a noastră şi a autorilor, trecând de la cadrul dialogului principial, la nivelul concret al măsurilor instituţionale necesare astăzi în sectorul energetic din România".
       Clara Volintiru este conferenţiar universitar în cadrul Departamentului de Relaţii Economice Internaţionale (REI), al Academiei de Studii Economice din Bucureşti (ASE).

       Reporter: Politica energetică este o Prioritate a Preşedinţiei Române a Consiliului UE. Cum ar trebui să acţioneze autorităţile noastre pe parcursul celor şase luni de Preşedinţie pentru atingerea obiectivelor stabilite în cadrul pachetului Comisiei - "Energie curată pentru toţi europenii"?
     Clara Volintiru: România, prin trecutul şi prezentul său, îşi asumă statutul de participant activ la definirea politicilor energetice ale Uniunii Europene.
     Uniunea Energetică reprezintă pentru România un obiectiv strategic major, aliniat ideii de integrare aprofundată, ca şi aderarea la Eurozonă.
     Opţiunea pentru energie curată corespunde opţiunii pentru progresism în spaţiul ideologic larg şi în această cheie trebuie privite angajamentele şi poziţiile pe care trebuie să şi le asume România în cadrul UE.
     Cred că este o oportunitate de neratat ca politica energetică să se numere printre priorităţile viitoarei Preşedinţii dacă luăm în calcul priorităţile Comisiei Juncker şi contextul energetic al României. Această idee figurează proeminent în contribuţiile autorilor din Caietul Documentar Energie.
     Trebuie să reţinem că România, alături de alte state din Europa Centrală şi de Est, doreau ca obiectivele stabilite (35% energii regenerabile şi 35% creştere în eficienţa energetică) până în 2030 să fie mult mai mici şi nu obligatorii. Obiectivul UE este însă de a deveni lider mondial în tranziţia către o energie curată. De aceea văd şi presiunea mare de a se menţine obiectivele asumate la Acordul de la Paris COP21. Important pentru noi este că rămâne încă flexibil cadrul de implementare a măsurilor necesare şi suma alocărilor financiare disponibile ţării noas­tre. Preşedinţia Consiliului UE poate fi ocazia perfectă de a atrage cât mai multe instrumente europene în susţinerea tranziţiei sectorului energetic românesc către energie curată.
     Consider de asemenea că Româ­nia va juca o carte importantă în plan regional în discuţiile referitoare la politica energetică a UE. Dacă Preşedinţia Bulgariei are ca prioritate relaţia Uniunii Europene cu statele din Balcani, România poate avea un cuvânt greu în ceea ce priveşte relaţia UE cu statele Parteneriatului Estic, unde securitatea energetică şi dependenţa faţă de Rusia sunt o mare problemă.
     România joacă un rol important în regândirea arhitecturii europene şi participă la realizarea bazelor Uniunii Energetice. Concluzia grupului nostru de experţi arată că avem nevoie de mai multă integrare şi de o prezenţă susţinută în cadrul mecanis­melor europene.
     Reporter: Care sunt, în opinia dumneavoastră, priorităţile energetice ale României în cadrul Politicii Energetice Europene? Cum vedeţi integrarea României în Uniunea Energetică?
     Clara Volintiru: Priorităţile Pre­şedinţiei României a Uniunii Eu­ro­pene ar trebui să fie securitatea energetică şi competitivitatea preţurilor.
     Securitatea energetică înseamnă, în primul rând, realizarea accelerată a obiectivelor de interconectare cu toate statele vecine.
     Cea mai bună modalitate de îm­bunătăţire a competitivităţii preţurilor o constituie operaţionalizarea ins­trumentelor de eficienţă energetică.
     Corelat cu acestea, România se impune să militeze pentru o definiţie agreată la nivel european a conceptului de consumator vulnerabil.
     România se numără printre statele UE cu o dependenţă ridicată faţă de importurile energetice. UE importă 53% din necesarul de energie. Cheltuielile de acest tip însumează aproximativ 400 miliarde de euro anual şi fac din UE cel mai mare importator de energie din lume.
     La nivelul întregii Uniuni se pariază pe creşterea gradului de autonomie energetică prin dezvoltarea pieţei interne de energie, a energiei regenerabile şi a creşterii eficienţei energetice. Practic din­colo de nivelul de se­curitate energetică, toa­te priorităţile Româ­niei trebuie să vizeze atingerea obi­ec­tivelor asumate pe palierele Pachetului de Energie Curată, după cum reiese şi din contribuţiile acestui Caiet Documentar.
     Uniunea Energetică este pivotul central al integrării aprofundate. România nu poate fi un actor internaţional relevant pe cont propriu, ci doar ca parte a Uniunii Europene. La rândul ei, fără parcurgerea procesului de integrare aprofundată, Europa însăşi nu poate fi un jucător relevant în mediul internaţional din ce în ce mai competitiv.
     Reporter: Care sunt principalele vulnerabilităţi ale sectorului energetic din România?
     Clara Volintiru: Stoparea deprofesionalizării şi politizării companiilor de stat, întărirea şi eficientizarea instituţiilor din domeniu energetic, precum şi crearea un mediu predictibil şi atractiv pentru investitorii privaţi, sunt condiţii vitale pentru o participare activă şi eficientă, în susţinerea inteligentă a interesului naţional, la realizarea obiectivului strategic al pieţei unice europene de energie.
     Consider că România se confruntă în momentul de faţă cu două categorii de vulnerabilităţi: structurale şi administrative. Vulnerabilităţile structurale nu pot fi depăşite decât prin performanţă administrativă şi reprezentare în forumurile decizionale. În maniera actuală, e ca şi cum am aştepta trenul să ne ia din casă, în loc să mergem la gară.
     La nivel structural, ţintele asumate în domeniul mix-ului energetic nu par realiste dacă ne uităm la activitatea CEO Oltenia spre exemplu. Investiţiile reduse în surse de energie alternativă amplifică provocările de aliniere la noile standarde.
     La nivel administrativ, strălucim de multe ori prin absenţă la Bruxelles. Avem în mod nejustificat un aparat subdimensionat de personal pe politica energetică. Companiile de stat din sectorul energetic şi anumite agenţii sunt frecvent căpuşate şi politizate, astfel încât suntem privaţi şi de mijloacele prin care am putea elimina anumite vulnerabilităţi actuale. De multe ori pare că decidenţii din sectorul energetic trăiesc în camere de ecou, neluând în calcul consecinţele pe termen lung a lipsei de acţiune constructivă în prezent.
     Reporter: Este lumea pregătită pentru a patra Revoluţie Industrială? Dar Româ­nia? Este ţara noastră pregătită pentru noile realităţi tehnologice care apar cu atât de mare repeziciune?
     Clara Volintiru: România trebuie să se pregătească pentru adaptarea sectorului energetic la revoluţia digitală care se desfăşoară cu o viteză fără precedent în toate sectoarele industriale, prin integrarea experienţelor inovative europene şi globale.
     Da, unele oraşe din România sunt pregătite, dar totul depinde de liderii politici! Sibiul a fost primul exemplu de oraş care a reuşit să se poziţioneze pe harta europeană a oraşelor inteligente.
     Mă aştept ca România să parcurgă un proces de leapfrogg-ing în sectorul energetic. Avem un capitol în caietul documentar dedicat conceptului de oraşe autonome din punct de vedere energetic. Se propune chiar şi dezvoltarea unui Plan Naţional pentru Oraşe Autonome şi la nivelul municipiilor de dimensiuni medii. Într-un oraş precum Alba-Iulia ne putem aştepta la implementarea cu succes a unei serii de inovaţii tehnologice în viitorul apropiat pentru o mai bună gestiune a energiei.
     Procesul de integrare a noilor tehnologii poate fi mult avansat de iniţiative private şi administraţii publice locale care se pot ancora în cadrul investiţional al UE. Un exemplu în acest sens: proiectul Acţiuni Urbane Inovatoare - oraşele Gothenburg, Paris şi Viladecans au început testarea soluţiilor inovative ce pot fi trans­ferate altor oraşe UE, poate chiar din România dacă există des­chiderea şi competenţa factorilor de decizie în acest sens.
     Reporter: Care este opinia dum­neavoastră despre Strategia Energetică Naţională care s-a tot discutat în ultimii ani? Mai este de actualitate?
     Clara Volintiru: Sunt absolut obligatorii adoptarea şi asumarea formală a unei strategii energetice bazată pe un consens rezonabil între forţele politice şi ceilalţi actori economici şi sociali, pornind de la "bunurile" deja câştigate. Strategia energetică naţională constituie nu numai o viziune aplicată asupra viitorului României, ci şi un puternic mesaj de politică externă.
     Un document strategic, chiar şi unul excepţional, este doar o condiţie necesară, dar nu una suficientă pentru realizarea obiectivelor de politici publice în ziua de astăzi. E ca şi cum am discuta că am ieşit din casă, nu dacă am ajuns sau nu la destinaţie.
     Strategia Energetică Naţională trebuie privită astfel punctul de pornire. Ea este de actualitate, a fost dezvoltată de experţi cu viziune de ansamblu, independenţi, încorporea­ză formule de simulare armonizate cu cele la nivel european şi fiind elaborată sub mai mulţi miniştri, are un atu extrem de important prin echidis­tanţă politică. Ar fi o mare eroare să nu ne referim la ea.
     Planul de măsuri şi instrumentele concrete este însă absolut necesar pentru a o pune în aplicare. În absenţa unui astfel de instrumentar, totul rămâne o scrisoare către Moş Crăciun.
     Ecosistemul în care trăim permite numeroase interferenţe din regiune şi de la nivel global. Alegerea instrumentarului adecvat de politici publice în energie depinde în mod obligatoriu de sincronizarea în timp real cu aceste schimbări rapide. Decidenţii trebuie să fie mai degrabă navigatori capabili să se orienteze în ape nedocumentate, decât simplii macagii.
     Reporter: Cum ar putea Româ­nia să devină independentă energetic, în condiţiile unui mix energetic de invidiat?
     Clara Volintiru: Interconectarea este cheia pentru viitorul sectorului energetic din România!
     Uniunea Energetică presupune amplificarea interdependenţelor şi nu a independenţei statelor membre. Noi alături de autorii Caietului Documentar Energie argumentăm clar oportunităţile pentru România de a se alătura şi susţine construcţia noii Uniuni Energetice. Consider că interdependenţa este cea mai bună cale de a asigura securitate energetică a statelor din spaţiul Europei Centrale şi de Est, prin interconectarea aces­tora mai profundă în regiune şi faţă de reţelele pan-europene.
     Reporter: De ce credeţi că firmele de energie preferă să stea pe cash, în loc să facă investiţii? Având în vedere lipsa investiţiilor din energie, cum credeţi că va face faţă România unui consum enorm de energie (de exemplu maşinile electrice, tehnologia blockchain)?
     Clara Volintiru: Lipsa de viziune şi presiunea politicului - firmele de energie au devenit "puşculiţe" pentru politicieni şi sunt acum căpuşate de oameni incompetenţi.
     Companiile de stat din România "stau pe cash" dintr-o proastă raportare la practicile internaţionale. După cum se menţionează în Caietul Documentar Energie, companiile sunt valoroase pentru investitori pentru abilitatea de a genera cash şi reinvestirea lichidităţilor poate fi o foarte bună modalitate de a genera plus valoare. Problema este că în companiile de stat de multe ori se preferă manipularea nevoilor pentru supradimensionarea achiziţiilor în defavoarea investiţiilor.
     De obicei unde este o problemă, apare şi o soluţie (dacă cineva o finanţează). Pentru a depăşi faza consum mare - costuri mari, politicile de eficientizare vizează scăderea consumului, inovaţia tehnologică vizează scăderea costurilor. Progresul tehnologic şi inovaţia în sectorul energetic impune investiţii pe termen mediu în capacităţi de stocare, staţii de reîncărcare a vehiculelor electrice şi chiar activităţi antreprenoriale în implementarea descentralizată a soluţiilor de generare a electricităţii. Am mai mari aşteptări de la sectorul privat, decât de la stat în acest sens.
     Reporter: Care ar fi, în opinia dumneavoastră, principalele investiţii pe care România ar trebui să le faca în sectorul energetic?
     Clara Volintiru: Planul de Inves­tiţii al Europei pentru Uniunea Energetică implică o alocare substanţială către sectorul energetic din Fondul European de Investiţii Strategice (EFSI) de aproximativ 29% din cele 26 miliarde de euro. Proiectul de interconectare al Transgaz BRUA a fost singurul proiect românesc ce a reuşit să acceseze acest tip de fon­duri, fiind estimat la o finanţare totală de 281 milioane de euro. Transelectrica este înscrisă de asemenea pe lista proiectelor de interes comun (PCI) primind foarte recent cele 27 milioane euro pentru linia Cernavodă-Stâlpu. Prin comparaţie, Polonia are semnate şi în curs de finanţare şase proiecte mari pan-europene în sectorul energetic şi trei proiecte naţionale. În acest context, investiţiile private sunt extrem de importante la rândul lor, precum cele ale ExxonMobile-OMV Petrom în Marea Neagră.
     România are un nivel relativ scăzut de investiţii în infrastructură şi surse regenerabile. Chiar şi la nivelul eficienţei energetice unde există de mulţi ani deja o serie de programe naţionale sau cu finanţare europeană în implementare, tot nu atingem nivelul dezirabil investiţional. Transformarea sectorului energetic presupune investiţii semnificative, în special în infrastructura reţelelor de transport şi distribuţie, dar şi în centralele electrice. Putem propune orice tip de prioritizare a investiţiilor publice în conformitate cu obiectivele europene asumate, dar cel mai important este să accesăm cât mai multe fonduri.
     Reporter: Care este opinia dumneavoastră despre guvernanţa corporativă în companiile energetice?
     Clara Volintiru: Am realizat recent un amplu proiect de cercetare pe captura companiilor de stat din România, Bulgaria, Cehia şi Italia şi reiese clar nivelul disproporţionat de mare în care se produce captura în companiile de stat din România. Cel mai frecvent invocate probleme în guvernanţa corporativă din România sunt: controlul discreţionar al resurselor, contracte supraevaluate, abuz de putere şi manipularea nevoilor. Sursa problemelor este absenţa unui cadru de monitorizare transparent şi predictibil care ar fi putut fi înlesnit prin aplicarea principiilor guvernanţei corporative. Actualele modificări legislative prin exceptare au făcut inutile prevederile cadrului de guvernanţă corporativă din România (OUG 109, L111 şi Normele Metodologice). Contribuţiile Caietului Documentar pe această temă explică de ce în momentul de faţă se înregistrează un regres teribil în domeniu guvernanţei corporative în companii cu mize mari în sectorul energetic.
     Reporter: Ce aşteptări aveţi de la Caietul Documentar Energia, având în vedere că sunteţi unul din coordonatori? De ce Energia?
     Clara Volintiru: Caietul documentar este o reacţie a elitelor din România la dezastrul pe care îl vedem acum în politică. Volumul arată că România are profesionişti foarte bine pregătiţi.
     Mă aştept ca volumul să aibă impact în spaţiul public şi administrativ. Iniţiativa caietelor documentare aparţine unui grup numeros de profesionişti, lideri, manageri, reprezentanţi ai mediului academic care trag un semnal de alarmă despre deprofesionalizarea actului de guvernare. Este o formă de implicare a noastră şi a autorilor, trecând de la cadrul dialogului principial, la nivelul concret al măsurilor instituţionale necesare astăzi în sectorul energetic din România.
     Am început cu sectorul energetic deoarece este piatra de temelie pentru viitorul Uniunii Europene. În simetrie elegantă cu Comunitatea Europeană a Cărbunelui şi Oţelului, regăsim astăzi proiectul Uniunii Energetice ce poate antrena un efect de domino asupra forţelor de centrifugă din UE. Amplificarea interdependenţelor statelor membre prin acest cadru conturează clar alături de Pachetul pentru Energie Curată o viziune de integrare profundă ce poate face din Europa un lider mondial.
     Cred că progresismul politic se suprapune astăzi pe opţiunile asumate de tranziţie la energie curată şi sper ca volumul să emane acest mesaj în spaţiul public.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

     Clara Volintiru este conferenţiar universitar în cadrul Departamentului de Relaţii Economice Internaţionale (REI), al Academiei de Studii Economice din Bucureşti (ASE). A absolvit studiile doctorale de la London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) şi a fost implicată în numeroase proiecte de cercetare internaţionale în domeniul ştiinţelor comportamentale, buna guvernanţă şi economia informală. A fost consultant pentru asemenea organizaţii internaţionale precum Banca Mondială, Comisia Europeană, Eurofound, Comitetul Regiunilor sau think tank-ul britanic PRIAD. Cele mai recente publicaţii ale sale au apărut la Oxford University Press sau în jurnale de specialitate precum European Political Science Review, Eastern European Politics sau Research & Politics. În spaţiul public, comunică pe platforme online precum Forbes, EUROPP, Global Observatory, Emerging Europe sau Huffington Post.

 
 
