ÎNTRUCÂT ZĂCĂMINTELE SUNT CONCESIONATE ALtor AGENţI ECONOMICI

Transgaz: "Nu avem cum să controlăm ce se întâmplă cu gazele extrase din Marea Neagră"

09.03.2018

A.S.
 
     Transgaz respinge categoric acuzaţiile că ar face un joc în fa­voarea Ungariei cu privire la gazele din Marea Neagră, după ce premierul ungar Viktor Orban a declarat, recent, că trei companii ungare au câştigat o licitaţie pentru a importa gazele din România.
     Oficialii Transgaz precizează, într-un comunicat, că rezervarea capacităţii de transport este o condiţie prealabilă pentru a putea demara investiţia în BRUA faza 2: "Doar în baza acelor contracte, care arată interes pentru gazele care ar urma să fie transportate, Transgaz poate trece la implementarea proiectului.
     În cazul rezervării unor capacităţi viitoare (incrementale), rezervarea se face printr-o procedură de sezon des­chis angajant. Pregătirea Procedurii de Sezon Deschis Angajant a fost realizată în perioada 2015-2017 prin colaborarea autorităţilor de reglementare din România (ANRE), Ungaria (HEO) şi Austria (ECONTROL), ai operatorilor de transport din cele trei ţări (TRANSGAZ, FGSZ şi GAZ CONNECT), precum şi ai Comisiei Europene. Procesul de sezon deschis s-a derulat în peroada 16 octombrie - 29 decembrie 2017. Raportul comun privind prima rundă de ofertare a fost publicat pe paginile de internet ale TRANSGAZ şi FGSZ în data de 29.12.2017, cu respectarea calendarului Procedurii. Conform raportului, prima rundă de ofertare a fost încheiată cu succes. Conform manualului procedurii de Sezon Deschis, orice date, informaţii sau notificări întocmite şi transmise de către Solicitanţi şi Ofertanţi în contextul Procedurii de Sezon Deschis Angajant sunt considerate confidenţiale şi vor fi utilizate exclusiv în procesul de evaluare din cadrul Procedurii de Sezon Deschis Angajant şi nu vor fi divulgate nici unei terţe părţi, fără consimţământul scris al Solicitantului/Ofertantului relevant". Transgaz susţine, de asemenea, că şi contractul de transport, care este parte integrantă a Manualului de procedură, conţine clauze de confidenţialitate.
     În cadrul acestui proces, Transgaz precizează că a ţinut în permanenţă legătura cu Comisia Europeană şi cu ANRE, care au validat deciziile, pe care toate părţile implicate le-au considerat în interesul României şi din punct de vedere strategic, şi din punct de vedere economic. Transgaz precizează că nu are cum să controleze ce se întâmplă cu gazele extrase din Marea Neagră, pentru că zăcămintele sunt concesionate unor alţi agenţi economici. "Subliniem faptul că, în conformitate cu legislaţia europeană şi naţională în vigoare, Transgaz are doar rolul de operator al sistemului de transport şi nu are dreptul să co­mercializeze gaze naturale", conform Transgaz.
     Compania de transport precizează că BRUA este un proiect de interes naţional, susţinut ferm şi fără echivoc de Comisia Europeană: "BRUA va aduce ţării venituri importante din tarifele de transport gaze naturale şi va trans­forma Româ­nia într-un jucător incontestabil pe piaţa gazelor naturale a Uniunii Europene.
     Transgaz îşi îndeplineşte angajamentele, conform proiectului iniţial, care a beneficiat de sprijinul tuturor Guvernelor României". 

     * Fişă tehnică a proiectului BRUA
     Proiectul "Dezvoltarea pe teritoriul României a Sistemului Naţional de Transport Gaze Naturale pe Coridorul Bulgaria - România - Ungaria - Austria" - BRUA
     Acest proiect vizează dezvoltări ale capacităţilor de transport în sistem între interconectările dintre sistemul românesc de trans­port gaze naturale şi sistemele similare ale Bulgariei şi Ungariei, mai precis, constă în construirea unei conducte noi din zona de sud a României spre frontiera de vest, pe traseul Podişor - Bibeşti - Jupa - Horia, cu o lungime aproximativă de 529 km şi construirea a trei staţii de comprimare.
     Proiectul s-a impus ca necesitate în a doua parte a anului 2013 având la bază următoarele argumente:
     - deselectare a proiectului Nabucco drept rută preferată pentru transportul gazelor naturale din regiunea Caspică înspre pieţele central europene;
     - asigurare a unor capacităţi de transport adecvate între punctele de interconectare transfrontalieră RO-BG şi RO-HU, în scopul creşterii gradului de interconectare la nivel european;
     - asigurarea unor capacităţi de transport pentru valorificarea unor volume de gaze naturale din Marea Neagră pe pieţele central-europene.
     În contextul iniţiativei CESEC (Central East South Europe Gas Connectivity) au avut loc discuţii cu reprezentanţii DG ENER, la recomandarea cărora s-a decis etapizarea proiectului şi realizarea sa în două faze.
     În consecinţă, pe cea de-a doua Listă a Proiectelor de Interes Comun publicată în anul 2015, proiectul BRUA apare etapizat astfel:
     - Dezvoltarea pe teritoriul României a Sistemului Naţional de Transport Gaze pe coridorul conductei de transport Bulgaria - Româ­nia - Ungaria -Austria, SMG Podişor - Horia şi 3 staţii noi de comprimare (Jupa, Bibeşti şi Podişor) (BRUA FAZA I) - (cu codificarea 6.24.2 );
     - Extinderea capacităţii de transport din România către Ungaria până la 4,4 mld. mc/an (BRUA FAZA II) - (cu codificarea 6.24.7).
     Proiectul BRUA FAZA Ieste considerat un proiect prioritar la nivel regional, inclus în lista proiectelor CESEC, datorită faptului că aduce o contribuţie semnificativă la creşterea siguranţei în aprovizionarea cu gaze naturale şi a gradului de interconectivitate regională. Pe aceste considerente implementarea sa este sprijinită de Comisia Europeană prin programe specifice de finanţare.
     Proiectul BRUA FAZA II este considerat un proiect comercial, decizia finală de investiţie pentru realizarea acestuia urmând a fi luată în baza unor teste economice care să releve eficienţa sa economică.
     I.1. Proiectul BRUA Faza 1 - Descriere şi parametrii tehnici
     Proiectul constă în construirea unei conducte noi de transport gaze naturale care să realizeze legătura între Nodul Tehnologic Podişor şi SMG Horia şi în amplasarea a trei staţii de comprimare gaze naturale de-a lungul traseului (SC Jupa, SC Bibeşti şi SC Podişor), precum şi realizarea tuturor facilităţiilor aferente.
     Realizarea proiectului presupune construirea următoarelor obiective:
     - conductă de transport gaze naturale Podişor-Recaş 32" x 63 bar în lungime de aprox.479 km;
      - trei staţii de comprimare gaze naturale (SC Podişor, SC Bibeşti şi SC Jupa) fiecare staţie fiind echipată cu două agregate de comprimare, cu posibilitatea de asigurare a fluxului bidirecţional de gaze
     La finalizarea Etapei I:
     - Se va asigura fluxul de gaze spre Ungaria prin interconectorul Horia - Csanadpalota a 1,75 mld. Smc/an (200 mii Smc/h), la 40 bar la graniţă;
     - Se va asigura fluxul de gaze spre Bulgaria prin interconectorul Giurgiu - Ruse a 1,5 mld Smc/an (171 mii Smc/h), la 30 bar la graniţă;
     Valoare totală estimată pentru Faza I = 478,6 mil. euro.
     Termenul estimat de finalizare: 31.12.2019.
     Pentru proiectul BRUA SNTGN Transgaz S.A. a reuşit obţinerea a două granturi din partea Uniunii Europene prin Agenţia Naţională pentru Inovare şi Reţele (INEA). Primul grant, în valoare de 1.519.342 euro, reprezentând 50% din cheltuielile eligibile estimate, a fost acordat pentru finanţarea proiectării pentru cele trei staţii de comprimare din cadrul proiectului (Podişor, Bibeşti şi Jupa) iar cel de-al doilea grant, în valoare de 179.320.400 euro, reprezentând 40% din cheltuielile eligibile estimate, a fost acordat pentru finanţarea lucrărilor de implementare a proiectului BRUA Faza I.
     I.2. Proiectul BRUA Faza 2 - Descriere şi parametrii tehnici
     Realizarea proiectului presupune construirea următoarelor obiective:
     - conductă de transport gaze naturale Recaş-Horia 32" x 63 bar în lungime de aproximativ 50 km;
     - amplificarea celor trei staţii de comprimare gaze naturale (SC Podişor, SC Bibeşti şi SC Jupa) prin montarea unui agregat de comprimare suplimentar în fiecare staţie;
     - amplificarea staţiei de măsurare gaze naturale SMG Horia.
     La finalizarea Fazei II:
     - Se va asigura creşterea fluxului de gaze spre Ungaria prin interconectorul Horia - Csanadpalota la 4,4 mld Smc/an (502 mii Smc/h) la 40 bar la graniţă;
     Valoare totală estimată - Faza II = 68,8 milioane de euro.
     Termenul estimat de finalizare: 1 octombrie 2022, în corelare cu calendarul Procedurii de Sezon Deschis Angajant pentru rezervarea de capacitate.
     Transgaz

 
 
