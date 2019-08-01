Invitation to participate in the audit tender process according to Article 16 of EU Regulation 537/2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities

OMV Petrom SA, a Romanian joint stock company managed in a two-tier system, having its headquarter in Bucharest, 22 Coralilor Street, sector 1 ("Petrom City"), with a subscribed and paid up share capital of RON 5,664,410,833.50, registered with the Trade Registry Office under no. J40/8302/1997, sole identification number R 1590082 ("OMV Petrom"), announces the initiation of the selection process of the financial auditor for the annual individual and consolidated financial statements of OMV Petrom and its subsidiaries for the financial year ending 31 December 2021, in accordance with Article 16 of EU Regulation 537/2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities and Law 162/2017 on statutory audit of annual financial statements and annual consolidated financial statements.

OMV Petrom invites all interested auditors/audit companies to participate in the audit tender process. OMV Petrom will make available information on the selection process and qualification requirements upon request, at the e-mail address audit.tender@petrom.com. All auditors/audit companies interested to participate in the selection process should submit the information required until 1 September 2019.