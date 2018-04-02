   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Politica

IOHANNIS A FENTAT MEDIEREA

Împăcare imposibilă

BURSA 18.06.2018

George Marinescu
 
     Medierea este modalitatea prin carea părţile aflate în conflict sunt ajutate de o a treia parte, mediatorul, pentru a găsi soluţia cea mai mulţumitoare posibilă. În mediere, negocierea este colaborativă, adică părţile urmăresc soluţionarea problemei.
     Practic, soluţia aparţine părţilor care decid împreună cum se rezolvă problema.
     De aceea medierea este diferită de arbitraj, pentru că în cazul ultimei proceduri decizia este dată de a treia parte - arbitrul - şi nu este o soluţie luată de comun acord de părţile aflate în conflict.
     Conform art. 80 alineat 2 din Constituţie, Preşedintele României veghează la respectarea actului fundamental al ţării şi "la buna funcţionare a autorităţilor publice. În acest scop, Preşedintele exercită funcţia de mediere între puterile statului, precum şi între stat şi societate."
     Aşa cum am mai scris, Constituţia introduce o funcţie clară pentru Preşedintele României în caz de conflict între autorităţile publice: aceea de mediere. A-i atribui şefului statului un alt rol, numai pentru că aşa vrei tu, excede cadrului constituţional şi înseamnă, practic, o adăugare la textul din Constituţia României.
     Or, nimeni nu poate adăuga sau modifica textul constituţional decât în condiţiile prevăzute de actul normativ fundamental al ţării. Iar această procedură este prevăzută în titlul VII, art.150-152, care se referă la revizuirea Constituţiei.
     Conform art. 150 alineat 1, revizuirea Constituţiei poate fi iniţiată de Preşedintele României la propunerea Guvernului, de cel puţin o pătrime din numărul deputaţilor sau al senatorilor, precum şi de cel puţin 500.000 de cetăţeni cu drept de vot.
     Conform art. 151 alineat 1, proiectul sau propunerea de revizuire trebuie adoptată de Camera Deputaţilor şi de Senat, cu o majoritate de cel puţin două treimi din numărul membrilor fiecărei camere. Iar alineatul 2 prevede: dacă prin procedura de mediere nu se ajunge la un acord, Camera Deputaţilor şi Senatul, în şedinţă comună, hotărăsc cu votul a cel puţin trei pătrimi din numărul deputaţilor şi senatorilor.
     După care se trece la referendum, iar alineatul 3 din art. 151 al Constituţiei României este destul de clar cu privire la finalizarea procedurii: "Revizuirea este definitivă după aprobarea ei prin referendum, organizat în cel mult 30 de zile de la data adoptării proiectului sau a propunerii de revizuire."
     Cu alte cuvinte, nimeni, dar absolut nimeni, nici măcar deciziile Curţii Constituţionale nu pot adăuga vreo literă sau virgulă textului constituţional, decât dacă aceasta va fi adoptată prin referendum.
     *  Preşedintele versus ministrul justiţiei? Conflict inexistent
     Conform aceluiaşi text constituţional, Preşedintele României nu poate fi parte într-un conflict între autorităţi. Nici măcar între puterile statului.
     Pentru că atunci când vorbim des­pre puterile statului, Constituţia României este destul de clară.
     Conform art. 1 alineat 4 din Constituţie, "statul se organizează potrivit principiului separaţiei şi echilibrului puterilor - legislativă, executivă şi judecătorească - în cadrul democraţiei constituţionale".
     Cu alte cuvinte, avem trei puteri bine definite. În practică au existat multe discuţii privind încadrarea Preşedintelui României în categoria puterii executive. Există păreri pro şi contra, chiar şi motivări ale unor decizii emise de Curtea Constituţională în care se stipulează că Preşedintele poate fi catalogat ca parte a puterii executive, chiar dacă are atribuţii tangente în procesul legislativ - promulgarea legilor, retrimiterea lor la Parlament sau atacarea actelor normative la CCR - şi atribuţii tangente privind justiţia - numirea în funcţie a magistraţilor, numirea procurorilor-şefi, a preşedintelui şi vicepreşedinţilor ÎCCJ, asigurarea independenţei justiţiei.
     Nu vom discuta rolul Preşedintelui, ci ne vom mulţumi să constatăm că instituţia Preşedintele României este reglementată în capitolul II al titlului III al Constituţiei, titlu numit "Autorităţi publice".
     Conform acestui titlu, Preşedintele este o autoritate publică.
     Numai că în această calitate, el nu poate fi sursă a unui conflict constituţional. Deoarece art. 80 alineat 2 prevede că Preşedintele veghează la buna funcţionare a autorităţilor publice exercitându-şi în acest scop funcţia de mediere.
     Practic, am putea spune că, deşi este inclus între autorităţile publice, prin dispoziţiile art. 80 Preşedintele transcede acestei categorii, se află deasupra ei, având un rol de mediere între celelalte autorităţi stipulate în titlul III al Constituţiei României.
     Aşa că în cazul de faţă, Klaus Iohannis versus Tudorel Toader, privind revocarea şefei DNA, preşedintele nu poate fi parte a unui conflict constituţional, pentru că rolul lui este cel de mediere.
     Mediere între ministrul justiţiei, pe de o parte, ministru care face parte din puterea executivă, şi DNA şi CSM pe de cealaltă parte, autorităţi care sunt componente ale puterii judecătoreşti.
     Adică exact ce a remarcat în opinia sa separată, Livia Stanciu, magistrat al Curţii Constituţionale a României.
     În motivarea opiniei sale, Livia Stanciu susţine că ministrul justiţiei nu reprezintă o autoritate publică constituţională în sensul articolului 146 lit.e) din Constituţia României şi, deci, nu poate fi parte într-un conflict juridic de natură constituţională. Magistratul mai afirmă că nici Guvernul nu poate fi parte a acestui conflict, deşi este o autoritate publică în conformitate cu textul constituţional, dar nu are nicio atribuţie, nicio competenţă - nici de rang constituţional, nici legal - în privinţa carierei magistraţilor.
     Însă, extrapolând calitatea sa de membru al Guvernului, adică de parte a puterii executive, putem spune des­pre ministrul justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, că a generat un conflict cu componente ale puterii judecătoreşti - DNA şi CSM, conflict pe care Preşedintele României era în drept să îl medieze, conform dispoziţiilor art. 80 alin. 2 din Constituţia României.
     Cu alte cuvinte, conflictul constituţional judecat de CCR ori nu există, ori este unul inventat, forţat... de Tudorel Toader, la ordinul lui Liviu Dragnea sau al lui Codrin Ştefănescu, autorul celebrei expresii "Tudorele, fă ceva!".
     Livia Stanciu mai susţine că în speţă se poate vorbi cel mult de un conflict între CSM şi ministrul justiţiei, dar care nu are natură constituţională, pentru că niciuna dintre cele două instituţii nu sunt autorităţi publice de rang constituţional.
     *  Decizie, fără mediere
     În aceste condiţii, Preşedintele României ar fi trebuit să îşi exercite funcţia de mediere. Adică să discute cu ambele părţi, să le ceară opinii scrise detaliate cu privire la conflictul exis­tent între Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii şi Ministerul Justiţiei şi abia apoi să ia o decizie în privinţa revocării procurorului-şef al DNA, conform dispoziţiilor legii 303/2004.
     Doar că Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a preferat să citească avizul negativ al CSM cu motivarea aferentă şi cerere de revocare formulată de TudorelToader cu motivele bine cunoscute.
     După lecturarea acestor documente, Iohannis nu a încercat să medieze între cele două părţi, nu a purtat o corespondenţă oficială.
     În acest sens, nici cu CSM, nici cu Ministrul Justiţiei, nu a căutat o cale de mijloc, ci a luat decizia de a refuza cererea de revocare.
     Cel puţin până acum, în spaţiul public nu a apărut niciun document sau nicio stenogramă a vreunei discuţii telefonice purtată de Klaus Iohannis cu preşedintele CSM sau cu ministrul Jus­tiţiei, din care să reiasă că şeful statului ar fi încercat medierea conflictului juridic existent între cele două autorităţi.
     Iohannis nu a încercat nici să îi aducă la aceeaşi masă, la Cotroceni, faţă în faţă, pe membrii CSM şi pe ministrul justiţiei, pentru a media disputa privind revocarea şefei DNA.
     Probabil că Preşedintele României a considerat că autorităţile se află în conflict juridic, nu constituţional, iar poziţiile lor sunt ireconciliabile şi nu a mai încercat niciun fel de mediee.
     Putem spune că în această cauză, Iohannis a fentat medierea şi a luat decizia iniţială de a refuza cererea de revocare.
     În loc să se concentreze pe acest aspect, al eludării funcţiei de mediere de către şeful statului, magistraţii CCR au preferat să analizeze un pseudo-conflict constituţional
     Mai mult, ei au disecat şi judecat decizia luată de Klaus Iohannis, deşi nu aveau nicio atribuţie constituţională în acest sens.
     Iar aceasta este şi opinia susţinută de judecătorul CCR Livia Stanciu, care afirmă că decretul de revocare şi refuzul de a revoca sunt acte adminis­trative făcute de Preşedintele Româ­niei în exercitarea atribuţiilor prevăzute de legea 303/2004.
     Şi, pentru că vorbim de acte adminis­trative, acestea pot fi atacate numai la instanţa de contencios administrativ, conform legii 554/2004, şi în niciun caz la Curtea Constituţională, ultima neavând nicio competenţă în acest domeniu.
     Referitor la decizia CCR nr.358/2018, este adevărat că în conformitate cu art. 147, alineat 4, de la data publicării sunt în general obligatorii şi au putere numai pentru viitor. Mai mult singurul termen prevăzut de acelaşi articol este stipulat la alineatul 1 cu privire la timpul în care Parlamentul trebuie să pună legislaţia în acord cu decizia CCR şi acesta este de 45 de zile de la data publicării hotărârii.
     Iar în cazul de faţă, Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis încă se află în interiorul acestui termen de 45 de zile de la publicarea deciziei CCR şi, în concluzie, iniţierea oricărei proceduri de sus­pendare a sa din funcţie până la împlinirea termenului ar fi ilegală.
     Partizanii preşedintelui ar putea spune că deciziile CCR au putere numai pentru viitor, aşa cum prevede alineatul 4 al art. 147 şi că nu s-ar aplica speţei prezente, ci unei speţe asemănătoare, care s-ar ivi după decizia din 30 mai 2018 a CCR. Probabil că de aceea săptămâna trecută, ministrul justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, vorbea în spaţiul public despre faptul că se gândeşte să formuleze o nouă cerere de revocare la adresa Laurei Codruţa Kovesi.
     Pe care Preşedintele României nu ar mai putea să o refuze, dat fiind faptul că ar încălca dispoziţiile art. 147 alineat 4. 
 
