Politica

Iohannis solicită Parlamentului reexaminarea legii prin care Monitorul Oficial trece la Camera Deputaţilor

BURSA 19.01.2018

A.G.
 
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a trimis, ieri, Parlamentului, spre reexaminare, Legea pentru modificarea şi completarea Legii nr. 202/1998 privind organizarea Monitorului Oficial al României, care vizează trecerea acestei entităţi publice de sub autoritatea Guvernului sub autoritatea Camerei Deputaţilor.
     Legea stipulează că Monitorul Oficial se organizează ca regie autonomă, persoană juridică ce desfăşoară activitate de interes public naţional şi funcţionează pe bază de gestiune economică şi autonomie financiară.
     "Faţă de soluţia legislativă de trecere a Regiei autonome «Monitorul Oficial» sub autoritatea Camerei Deputaţilor, legea transmisă la promulgare cuprinde şi intervenţii corelative ale normelor ce vizau competenţa Secretariatului general al Guvernului. Cu toate acestea, semnalăm că unele dispoziţii din conţinutul Legii nr. 202/1998 nu au fost modificate în consecinţă", se arată în cererea de reexaminare.
     Astfel, se precizează că, având în vedere că la art. I pct. 2 din legea transmisă la promulgare (art. 2 din Legea nr. 202/1998) se prevede că editorul Monitorului Oficial al României este Camera Deputaţilor se impunea să fie modificate, în mod corespunzător, şi dispoziţiile art. 17 şi art. 21 din Legea nr. 202/1998. Totodată, preşedintele Iohannis indică faptul că intervenţia asupra art. 17 din Legea nr. 202/1998 s-ar fi impus şi din perspectiva noilor reglementări ale art. 22 (art. I pct. 9 din legea transmisă la promulgare).
     Şeful statului arată că legea prevede că actele care se publică în Monitorul Oficial al României, Partea I, se înaintează secretarului general al Camerei Deputaţilor, în copie certificată, de către autorităţile emitente, sub semnătura conducătorului acestora sau a locţiitorului său şi semnalează că din conţinutul acestei dispoziţii lipseşte referirea la actele care se publică în Partea a II-a a Monitorului Oficial. De asemenea, el apreciază că pentru evitarea unei conduite abuzive se impune stabilirea unui termen rezonabil pentru îndeplinirea atribuţiei secretarului general al Camerei Deputaţilor de a transmite Regiei Autonome "Monitorul Oficial" spre publicare actele.
     El consideră că Parlamentul trebuie să reexamineze prevederea conform căreia cheltuielile determinate de publicarea actelor în Monitorul Oficial al României se suportă de către emitenţi, pe baza tarifelor aprobate anual de Biroul permanent al Camerei Deputaţilor, la propunerea Regiei Autonome "Monitorul Oficial".
     "Considerăm că soluţia legislativă de la art. I pct. 8 din legea transmisă la promulgare se impune a fi reanalizată de către Parlament, întrucât Biroul permanent al Camerei Deputaţilor nu poate primi prin lege - fără a adăuga la Constituţie - competenţa de a stabili tarife ce vor fi achitate de persoane fizice şi juridice. De asemenea, adoptarea unei astfel de hotărâri de către Biroul permanent al Camerei Deputaţilor ar ridica reale probleme în ceea ce priveşte opozabilitatea faţă de terţi, efectele sale juridice, precum şi exercitarea controlul judecătoresc asupra acesteia. Aceste probleme sunt accentuate şi de faptul că legea nu instituie obligaţia de publicare a respectivei hotărâri în Monitorul Oficial", arată şeful statului în cererea de reexaminare.
     Şeful statului punctează că şi prevederile art. I, pct. 9, din legea transmisă la promulgare - art. 22 din Legea nr. 202/1998 - ridică probleme similare celor menţionate în ceea ce priveşte ordinul secretarului general al Camerei Deputaţilor referitor la procedura publicării în părţile I-VII, procedura republicării şi a rectificării, precum şi cea a publicării unor acte normative în numere speciale, cu tiraj limitat în Monitorul Oficial.
     "Considerăm că prevederile întregului art. I al legii transmise la promulgare ar trebui reanalizate şi din perspectiva modului în care Camera Deputaţilor - în calitate de autoritate publică tutelară - îşi va îndeplini în mod efectiv atribuţiile în relaţia cu Regia autonomă «Monitorul Oficial al României»", spune preşedintele Iohannis.
     El menţionează că, deşi se prevede că Regia Autonomă "Monitorul Oficial" se organizează ca regie autonomă, sub autoritatea Camerei Deputaţilor, în realitate legea nu cuprinde dispoziţii prin care această Cameră a Parlamentului exercită efectiv o asemenea autoritate, întrucât unele competenţe sunt atribuite Biroului permanent, altele secretarului general, iar altele rămân în competenţa Secretariatului general al Guvernului. El precizează că autorităţile publice tutelare exercită această autoritate prin intermediul unor structuri interne, însă statutul constituţional al Camerei Deputaţilor - şi al Parlamentului în general - nu permite ca în exercitarea prerogativelor sale legale să se poată substitui structurile interne de conducere sau înalţi funcţionari publici.
     "Din această perspectivă, apreciem că prevederile art. I - dincolo de lipsa de unitate a reglementării - ar trebui reanalizate chiar sub aspectul opţiunii plasării Regiei Autonome «Monitorul Oficial» sub autoritatea Camerei Deputaţilor", completează şeful statului, potrivit Agerpres.
     El menţionează că legea transmisă la promulgare prevede că până la aplicarea acestui act normativ, prin ordin al secretarului general al Camerei Deputaţilor, se numeşte Consiliul de administraţie al Regiei Autonome "Monitorul Oficial", compus din 9 membri, dintre care unul este directorul general şi preşedinte al consiliului de administraţie. Totodată, şeful statului arată că, potrivit alin. (2) al aceluiaşi articol, din consiliul de administraţie fac parte, în mod obligatoriu, un reprezentant al secretarului general al Camerei Deputaţilor şi un reprezentant al Ministerului Finanţelor Publice.
     "În lipsa unei prevederi în conţinutul legii transmise la promulgare referitoare la o dată ulterioară intrării în vigoare, de la care aceasta ar urma să fie aplicată, rezultă că momentul de debut al aplicării acestui act normativ va coincide cu momentul intrării sale în vigoare, respectiv la 3 zile de la publicare în Monitorul Oficial, conform art. 78 din Constituţie. Din această perspectivă, considerăm că sintagma «până la aplicarea prevederilor prezentei legi» din conţinutul art. II alin. (1) este neclară. Totodată, redactarea defectuoasă a art. I plasează sub semnul incertitudinii şi mandatele în curs ale membrilor actualului consiliu de administraţie", se arată în cererea de reexaminare.
     În ceea ce priveşte administrarea Regiei Autonome "Monitorul Oficial", şeful statului semnalează că sunt incidente dispoziţiile OUG nr. 109/2011 privind guvernanţa corporativă a întreprinderilor publice, care include regiile autonome înfiinţate de stat sau de o unitate administrativ-teritorială în sfera întreprinderilor publice. El precizează că, în conformitate cu acelaşi act normativ, regia autonomă este administrată de un consiliu de administraţie, format din 3-7 persoane: un reprezentant din cadrul Ministerului Finanţelor Publice, un reprezentant al autorităţii publice tutelare, 1-5 persoane cu experienţă în administrarea sau managementul unor regii autonome sau societăţi, inclusiv societăţi din sectorul privat, iar membrii consiliului de administraţie se numesc de autoritatea publică tutelară, pe baza unor criterii de selecţie şi potrivit unei proceduri prealabile determinate.
     Preşedintele Iohannis subliniază că intervenţia legislativă de la art. II din legea transmisă la promulgare vine în contradicţie cu procedura de desemnare a membrilor consiliului de administraţiei al unei regii autonome, procedură stabilită de OUG nr. 109/2011.
     "Totodată, din modul de redactare a normei, această intervenţie legislativă pare a perpetua soluţia cuprinsă în art. 12 din Legea nr. 15/1990 privind reorganizarea unităţilor economice de stat ca regii autonome şi societăţi comerciale, care însă a fost abrogată în mod expres prin art. 65 din OUG nr. 109/2011", spune el.
     În plus, şeful statului consideră că secretarul general al Camerei Deputaţilor nu se poate substitui autorităţii publice tutelare (Camera Deputaţilor) în ceea ce priveşte exercitarea atribuţiilor acesteia şi nu poate avea propriul reprezentant în consiliul de administraţie. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME / DATORITĂ REZULTATELOR COMPANIILOR
Creşteri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după recordurile consemnate în ziua anterioară pe Wall Street. Sectorul tehnologic a avut cele mai importante câştiguri, în baza...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BVB
O treime din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni "Romgaz"
     * Deal de peste 9 milioane de lei cu titluri "Banca Transilvania"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, printr-o evoluţie pozitivă atât în ceea ce priveşte cotaţiile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin pe pieţele europene, din cauza rezultatelor unor companii
     Titlurile societăţilor listate în Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce companii printre care "Burberry Group" Plc şi "Skanska" AB au raportat rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de aproape 39 milioane de lei
     * Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie...  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene urcă pe fondul deprecierii euro
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, exportatorii din regiune fiind impulsionaţi de deprecierea euro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
