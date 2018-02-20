   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Banci Asigurari

ISĂRESCU, CĂTRE ZAMFIR:

"Veţi fi surprins, dar vă împărtăşesc opinia - băncile trebuie să crească dobânzile la depozite"

BURSA 30.03.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
     * Cei 11 senatori care l-au primit pe Isărescu au fost trei - Cîţu, Lungu şi Zamfir
     * Cîţu şi Zamfir au făcut circ în faţa boardului BNR
     
     Anunţată încă de săptămâna trecută, cu surle şi trâmbiţe, pe reţelele de socializare şi pusă pe ordinea de zi a Comisiei economice de la Senat, şedinţa de ieri a senatorilor economişti a atras o prezenţă de-a dreptul hilară.
     Pe de o parte, chemată de mai multe ori în Parlament, conducerea Băncii Naţionale a României (BNR) a fost prezentă, ieri, în integralitatea ei (Mugur Isărescu - Guvernator, Florin Georgescu - prim-viceguvernator, Eugen Nicolăescu şi Liviu Voinea - viceguvernatori, Marin Dinu, Daniel Dăianu, Gheorghe Gherghina, Agnes Nagy, Virgiliu Stoenescu - membri în Consiliul de Administraţie al BNR) la Comisia economică din Senat, eveniment care a strâns în sala de şedinţe cea mai mare parte a presei specializate.
     Pe de altă parte, din cei 11 senatori care alcătuiesc Comisia economică - cea care a transmis invitaţiile către BNR - au fost prezenţi doar trei (liberalii Florin Cîţu, care este preşedintele comisiei şi Daniel Zamfir, pe care BEx a votat să îl elimine din partid şi Cristian Lungu, din PMP).
     Ceilalţi senatori - Gheorghe Marin (PSD), Romulus Burlacu (PNL), Monica Dinică (USR), Vasile Ilea (PSD), Marian Pavel (PSD) Istval Antal (UDMR), Emanoil Savin (PSD), Liliana Sbîrnea (PSD) - au lipsit.
     Florin Cîţu spune că PSD a boicotat şedinţa de ieri, dedicată în totalitate discuţiilor cu şefii Băncii Centrale: "Şi Guvernatorul a fost surprins că nu sunt aici cei din PSD, deşi ei îl cheamă tot timpul şi îi spun că se tot ascunde şi nu vrea să vorbească. Astăzi (n.r. ieri), când a venit cu toată echipa, nu au fost prezenţi, deci au boicotat comisia. Şi Guvernatorul a crezut că vor fi aici şi vor pune întrebări. Aşa am crezut şi eu. I-am anunţat pe membrii comisiei şi ştiau de această şedinţă, am făcut invitaţia de aproape două săptămâni. Nu a fost un secret, a fost pus pe site. Ştiu că cei de la PSD au urmărit şedinţa online. Am înţeles că s-a uitat şi Liviu Dragnea".
     În replică, însă, şeful PSD Liviu Dragnea a precizat, citat de News.ro: "Or fi avut vreun motiv. Ce boicot? Nu boicotăm BNR. O sprijinim de 28 de ani. Înţeleg că e stabilitate, că e acelaşi guvernator, dar aleşii PSD, nevăzând răspunsul la scrisoare (n.r. scrisoarea adresată de Liviu Dragnea lui Mugur Isărescu pe tema inflaţiei) şi nu ştiu intenţia BNR de a face parte dintr-un program de sprijin, nu au avut încredere".
     La rândul său, liderul grupului senatorial PSD Şerban Nicolae a declarat, conform HotNews.ro, că nu a fost vorba de un boicot, ci că toţi senatorii partidului se aflau în Dâmboviţa, la o acţiune comună, iar Florin Cîţu ştia dinaintea şedinţei că senatorii PSD din comisie nu vor putea fi prezenţi.
     Un alt aspect care a atras atenţia, ieri, a fost faptul că Florin Cîţu, care, în ianuarie, l-a înlocuit la conducerea Comisiei economice pe Daniel Zamfir, nu i-a dat voie acestuia din urmă să-i adreseze Guvernatorului BNR toate întrebările pe care le pregătise. Cîţu a încheiat brusc şedinţa de ieri, interzicându-i lui Zamfir să-l întrebe pe Mugur Isărescu ce face BNR pentru educaţia financiară a populaţiei. Florin Cîţu a spus că Daniel Zamfir încalcă procedura, adresând prea multe întrebări, şi a menţionat că educaţia financiară se face din cărţi.
     Momentul în care cei doi liberali s-au certat în faţa Guvernatorului Băncii Naţionale a României şi a întregului Consiliu de Administraţie al Băncii Centrale, unul dintre subiectele pe marginea căruia Cîţu şi Zamfir s-au contrazis fiind dacă întâlnirea de ieri a fost o audiere sau o simplă discuţie, a fost cu adevărat penibil.
     * Isărescu: "Dobânzile şi cursul pot fi plafonate atunci când avem un eşec de piaţă"
     Băncile trebuie să crească dobânzile la depozite, a spus, ieri, Mugur Isărescu, în Comisia economică din Senat, răspunzând unei întrebări adresată de Daniel Zamfir. Guvernatorul BNR nu consideră normală diferenţa dintre dobânzile pe care le plătesc băncile deponenţilor şi cele pe care le încasează de la BNR, afirmând, către Zamfir: "Veţi fi surprins, dar vă împărtăşesc opinia".
     Referitor la plafonarea dobânzilor - pe care liberalul Zamfir o cere într-un proiect de lege care se află în dezbatere în Camera Deputaţilor -, Mugur Isărescu a spus: "Avantajul economiei de piaţă este că preţurile se pot stabili relativ liber. Dobânzile şi cursul pot fi plafonate atunci când avem un eşec de piaţă. (...) Adică piaţa nu funcţionează din anumite considerente. Sunt pieţe care nu funcţionează normal şi atunci autoritatea poate să intervină cu plafonări, cu intervenţii pe piaţă, dar ele trebuie în general evitate. Nu răspund la întrebarea pe care mi-aţi pus-o dumneavoastră indirect, dacă e bine sau nu să plafonăm, dar vă răspund în principiu. Am văzut că s-a adus ca argument faptul că, în 2008, noi, banca centrală, am intervenit cu o plafonare. În 2008, când BNR a intervenit asupra ROBOR, a fost un eşec de piaţă, pentru că Banca Centrală dădea bani băncilor cu o dobândă de 15%, iar dobânzile în piaţă erau de 200-300%, însă intervenţia autorităţii a fost temporară".
     Referitor la rata dobânzii cheie, şeful Băncii Centrale a spus că, în perioada care urmează, BNR va acţiona în funcţie de cum va reacţiona piaţa, pentru că "Europa este încă într-o perioadă «neortodoxă»". Guvernatorul a declarat: "BNR a fost nevoită să crească rata dobânzii de politică monetară, întrucât rata anuală a inflaţiei este în afara ţintei, comparativ cu celelalte ţări, unde rata inflaţiei se încadrează în ţintă". În plus, monedele din celelalte ţări au un trend de apreciere, în timp ce leul are o tendinţă de depreciere.
     Mugur Isărescu a mai spus: "Nu împărtăşesc estimările conform cărora cursul şi inflaţia vor creşte până în puncte pe care nu le putem pronunţa, dar avem şi noi temerile noastre. (...) Dacă politica fiscală nu va ajuta politica bugetară, atunci creşterea dobânzilor ar putea să fie mai dură".
     Iniţiativa legislativă care prevede plafonarea dobânzilor are în vedere un prag maxim al DAE de 18% pentru creditele de consum şi un nivel maxim de 2,5 ori mai mare decât dobânda cheie pentru împrumuturile ipotecare şi imobiliare.
     * Zamfir, către Isărescu: "Dacă nu aţi atins ţinta de inflaţie, pentru ce v-aţi acordat bonusuri de performanţă?"
     Tema discuţiilor de ieri a fost creşterea inflaţiei şi efectele economice ale acesteia, Florin Cîţu evidenţiind că anul trecut a început cu o rată a inflaţiei egală cu 0% şi s-a încheiat cu peste 3% rată a inflaţiei, iar acum suntem la 4,7%: "Rata inflaţiei a fost mereu mai mare, pe parcursul anului trecut, decât estimările BNR".
     În acest context, Daniel Zamfir I-a întrebat pe Isărescu: "În niciun an (n.r. referindu-se la perioada crizei), această ţintă nu a fost atinsă. Este acest lucru o neperformanţă a BNR? Pentru ca v-aţi acordat bonusuri de performanţă. De ce v-aţi acordat bonusuri de performanţă?"
     Guvernatorul a răspuns, după cum urmează: "Anul trecut, am îndeplinit ţinta de inflaţie, ce-i drept, la limită. Şi în alţi vreo doi ani...În ceilalţi ani nu am atins-o, dar din cauza factorilor economici (...) Adevărata inflaţie a fost ecranată de măsurile fiscale, în 2017, precum reducerea TVA, iar dacă am calcula rata inflaţiei fără impactul fiscal, ea nu a fost atât de negativă în prima jumătate a anului trecut". Acesta a precizat că BNR nu are nicio putere asupra preţurilor administrate sau a politicilor fiscale, în afară de discuţie sau dialog şi găsirea unui mix care să ţină sub control echilibrele în economie.
     Conform lui Mugur Isărescu, printre factorii care au stat la baza creşterii inflaţiei se numără majorarea preţurilor energiei electrice, a gazelor naturale, energiei termice, combustibililor, precum şi creşterea preţurilor legumelor, fructelor şi ouălor ".
     După şedinţă, senatorul PNL s-a declarat nemulţumit de faptul că şeful BNR nu a răspuns la întrebarea referitoare la bonusurile de performanţă acordate conducerii băncii centrale. Zamfir l-a mai întreabat pe Guvernator dacă faptul că a anunţat o inflaţie de 4% nu este o invitaţie către comercianţi să crească preţurile.
     "Condiţiile de piaţă sunt cele care formează preţurile, cu sau fără declaraţiile guvernatorului", a răspuns Mugur Isărescu.
     Banca Naţională a României nu are o viziune optimistă cu privire la inflaţia din acest an, dar nici una pesimistă, ci una realistă, a adăugat domnia sa.
     BNR a fost obligată să majoreze de două ori dobânda de politică monetară din cauza creşterii accelerate a inflaţiei, cu efecte ample asupra mediului economic, în condiţiile în care deficitul de cont curent şi deficitul bugetar au crescut mai mult decât în ţările din regiune, iar presiunea pe deprecierea monedei naţionale a fost semnificativă, a afirmat, ieri, Mugur Isărescu.
     În replică, preşedintele PSD Liviu Dragnea, care a transmis, recent, o scrisoare Guvernatorului Mugur Isărescu, referitoare la creşterea inflaţiei, a declarat, ieri, că politica monetară trebuie realizată în urma unui dialog constant, atât cu Parlamentul, cât şi cu Guvernul, şi că este dispus să dezbată motivul pentru care a crescut inflaţia. Dragnea a menţionat: "Am vorbit ieri (n.r. miercuri) cu Guvernatorul BNR. M-a sunat şi mi-a spus că mi-a trimis răspuns la scrisoare. O să o studiez azi (n.r. ieri) sau mâine (n.r. astăzi), pentru că nu am avut timp, şi apoi voi face public şi ce i-am transmis eu, în detaliu".
     Rata anuală a inflaţiei a fost de 3,3%, la finalul lui 2017, pe fondul scumpirii mărfurilor alimentare cu 4,07% şi a celor nealimentare cu 4,11%. Rata inflaţiei a urcat, în februarie 2018, la 4,7%, de la 4,3% în ianuarie 2018, conform INS. BNR a revizuit în creştere, la 3,5%, de la 3,2%, prognoza de inflaţie pentru finalul acestui an, iar pentru sfârşitul lui 2019, BNR estimează o rată a inflaţiei de 3,1%.
     * Guvernatorul: "Sunt necesare 20 de amendamente la Legea BNR ca să ne putem integra în zona euro"
     Pentru a ne putea integra în zona euro sunt necesare circa 20 de amendamente la Legea de funcţionare a BNR, total opuse celor care se cer acum în Parlament, a mai spus, ieri, Mugur Isărescu.
     Menţionăm că Daniel Zamfir a redepus, zilele trecute, un proiect de lege care prevede eliminarea articolului 25 din Statutul BNR, respectiv ridicarea imunităţii penale şi civile de care beneficiază conducerea Băncii Naţionale a României. Amendamentele despre care vorbeşte Isărescu vizează independenţa băncii centrale.
     Mugur Isărescu a menţionat că, odată cu aprobarea structurii noii comisii pentru aderarea la zona euro, a fost suspendat comitetul care funcţiona până acum în acest sens. Comisia care se ocupă de trecerea la moneda euro are scopul să pregătească procesul şi să obţină consensul populaţiei. 

     Deşi ţara noastră are o creştere economică peste potenţial, este preocupant faptul că deficitul bugetar şi cel structural nu scad, ci, dimpotrivă, cresc, consideră viceguvernatorul BNR Liviu Voinea. Acesta a spus că, totuşi, România nu se află într-o situaţie similară cu cea din 2008, condiţiile macro-economice fiind net superioare celor de atun
     
     FLORIN GEORGESCU:
     "Continuarea nesustenabilă a raportului cerere-ofertă va atrage corecţii economice foarte dureroase"
     Continuarea de o manieră nesustenabilă a raportului cerere-ofertă ar putea duce la o situaţie care să necesite ajustări sau corecţii economice foarte dureroase, a spus prim-viceguvernatorul Băncii Naţionale a României Florin Georgescu: "Dacă se continuă de o manieră nesustenabilă în ceea ce priveşte raportul cerere - ofertă, se poate ajunge nu la o situaţie ca în 2008, dar la o situaţie care să necesite apoi nişte ajustări, nişte corecţii economice foarte dureroase şi care pot fi distribuite în raport cu orientarea politică a celor care operează acele ajustări de o manieră care să tensioneze şi mai mult relaţiile din societate. Ceea ce nu este de dorit. Atunci, traducerea noastră se referă la următoarea situaţie: sunt trei obiective care se doresc a fi realizate concomitent, după părerea mea, cam de toată lumea, dar care nu pot fi aplicate în acelaşi timp. Ceva trebuie sacrificat. Aşa numita trinitate imposibilă care e şi în domeniul monetar şi în cel fiscal. Un prim lucru ar fi creşterea puterii de cumpărare, pe care şi-l doreşte societatea, pentru că oamenii se uită după 30 de ani spre Vest, spre standardele de viaţă şi de servicii sociale din Vest, se doreşte creşterea puterii de cumpărare, echilibrat pe segmente sociale şi îmbunătăţirea infrastructurii fizice şi sociale a ţării. Asta vor cetăţenii şi vedem discuţiile din spaţiul public. Un al doilea obiectiv presupune menţinerea ţintei de deficit de 3% din PIB, iar al treilea presupune să nu se apeleze la pârghia redistribuirii în cadrul economiei, pentru că aceasta nu poate fi activată din cauza lipsei de informaţii cu privire la avere sau venit şi nici nu există mecanismele fiscale legale pentru a putea amenda, îmbunătăţi echilibrul economic şi social, mecanisme care funcţionează şi care au la bază informaţii specifice. După părerea mea, aceste trei obiective se impune a fi armonizate în sensul de a fi aplicate cu înţelepciune, pentru că, altfel, trebuie să sacrifici unul dintre ele. Dacă vrei creşterea puterii de cumpărare şi îmbunătăţirea serviciilor publice fără redistribuire bazată pe informaţii, sacrifici 3% şi derapezi şi vin ajustări dure. Dacă vrei să ţii şi 3% şi lipsă de redistribuire, sacrifici creşterea puterii de cumpărare şi îmbunătăţirea infrastructurii şi vezi cum explici oamenilor acest blocaj decizional. Dacă vrei să rezolvi creşterea puterii de cumpărare, îmbunătăţirea serviciilor şi menţinerea în 3%, vezi cum stai cu averea şi venitul din societate după 30 de ani de reforme şi transformări pe care tot oamenii ăştia le-au suportat şi vezi ce măsuri se impun când pui pe un perete aşa de mare ca aici, la Parlament, toate datele, pe surse de venituri, pe categorii de cetăţeni, pe proprietăţi şi aşa mai departe. Altfel, facem politică fiscală, cum se cheamă, în orb".

 
 
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro a crescut la 4,6569 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight, în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
SENATORII PSD DIN COMISIA ECONOMICĂ NU S-AU PREZENTAT LA ÎNTÂLNIREA CU GUVERNATORUL BNR
Isărescu, la Comisia Economică a Senatului
Isărescu, la Comisia Economică a Senatului click să citeşti tot articolul
ASOCIAŢIA PROFESIONIŞTILOR ÎN REGULARIZAREA DAUNELOR:
Asiguratorii plătesc în prezent un cost mediu de 112 de euro/dosar de daună, cost ce ar putea fi redus cu aproximativ 30% click să citeşti tot articolul
Bulgaria nu vrea ca BCE să îi supervizeze băncile înainte de aderarea la euro
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6569 lei, peste referinţa de ieri
ROBOR la trei luni a crescut la 2,08%
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight au crescut click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a depreciat la 4,6557 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Mai are Banca Naţională a României o strategie de politică monetară?
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6557 lei, peste referinţa anunţată ieri
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,06%
DUPĂ CUM A SCRIS ZIARUL BURSA, DIN FEBRUARIE
Ştefan Nanu, numit director de departament la Banca Internaţională de Investiţii click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
ROBOR la 3 luni a crescut la 2,06% click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro a scăzut la 4,6502 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
30.03.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 34 de milioane de lei
     Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie negativă, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând scăderi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * 65% din rulaj realizat prin transferul deal cu aproape 5% din SIF Oltenia
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un volum de 97,34 milioane de lei (20,91 milioane de euro), circa 65% din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BVB
BET-FI, singurul indice care a închis în teritoriu negativ
     Valoarea tranzacţiilor de ieri, de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, a fost de 44,41 milioane de lei (9,55 milioane de euro), peste nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 35 de milioane de lei, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene continuă să crească
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii fiind din nou atenţi la informaţiile despre companii, după ce temerile legate de un război comercial s-au atenuat.
     Titlurile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile de pe pieţele europene şi americane se atenuează
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, analiştii considerând că tensiunile comerciale recente s-au mai atenuat în urma apariţiei informaţiilor conform cărora SUA...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 35 milioane de lei
     Volumul a scăzut, în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, la 34,8 milioane de lei (7,47 milioane de euro), sub nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 58 de milioane de lei, în contextul în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
