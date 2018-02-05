   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Companii Afaceri

IULIAN OFFENBERG, PREŞEDINTE AUTORITATEA COMPETENTĂ DE REGLEMENTARE A OPERAŢIUNILOR PETROLIERE OFFSHORE LA MAREA NEAGRĂ:

"Salariul mediu pentru personalul de execuţie al ACROPO - 5.139 lei"

BURSA 07.03.2018

A.A.
 
măreşte imaginea
     * Aviz negativ, în Comisia pentru Transporturi din Camera Deputaţilor pentru Proiectul de lege referitor la siguranţa operaţiunilor petroliere offshore
     * Comisia de Industrii: "Salariul personalului majorat nu poate depăşi salariul preşedintelui autorităţii competente"
       Personalul Autorităţii Competente de Reglementare a Operaţiunilor Petroliere Offshore la Marea Neagră (ACROPO) va fi salarizat la nivelul maxim prevăzut pentru funcţiile publice din cadrul aparatului de lucru al Guvernului, majorat cu până la 50%, potrivit proiectului de Lege privind aprobarea Ordonanţei Guvernului nr.11/2017 pentru modificarea şi completarea Legii nr.165/ 2016 privind siguranţa operaţiunilor petroliere offshore, aflat în dezbatere în Camera Deputaţilor.
     Deputaţii din Comisia de Transporturi au avizat negativ, ieri, acest Proiect de lege, care a primit până acum, avize pozitive la Comisia pentru muncă şi protecţie socială, Comisia pentru buget, finanţe şi bănci, iar Comisia pentru Industrii a adus unele amendamente formei votate în Senat, la finalul anului trecut.
     Iulian Offenberg, preşedintele ACROPO, a fost întrebat, ieri, de deputaţii din Comisia de Transporturi des­pre derogările de la legea salarizării unitare, care vizează instituţia pe care o conduce.
     Domnia sa a menţionat că salariul mediu pentru personalul de execuţie al ACROPO este de 5.139 lei şi că majorarea de 50% prevăzută în lege este jus­tificată de faptul că Autoritatea are nevoie de personal înalt calificat, care este foarte greu de găsit: "Este dificil să aducem specialişti de la un nivel salarial de câteva mii de euro la câteva mii de lei".
     Deputatul UDMR Zacharie Benedek s-a arătat indignat de răspunsurile primite. "Nu vă bateţi joc de noi!", a exclamat domnia sa, menţionând că el însuşi ar putea să îndeplinească criteriile din lege pentru angajarea la ACROPO, deşi nu este specialist.
     Iulian Offenberg a mai spus, ieri, că ACROPO are în prezent 28 de angajaţi, în schema de personal figurând 54.
     Lucian Bode, preşedintele Comisiei de Transporturi, l-a întrebat ce activitate a desfăşurat până acum Autoritatea, şeful ACROPO menţionând deschiderea celor două sedii din Bucureşti şi Constanţa, angajarea de personal, care a început lucrul la proceduri, şi iniţierea legăturilor instituţionale.
     Potrivit site-ului propriu, Autoritatea Competentă de Reglementare a Operaţiunilor Petroliere Offshore la Marea Neagră - ACROPO - este o autoritate publică înfiinţată în temeiul Legii nr. 165/2016 privind siguranţa operaţiunilor petroliere offshore, care transpune o Directivă europeană: "Obiectivul acestei directive constă în reducerea în măsura posibilului a apariţiei accidentelor majore legate de operaţiunile petroliere şi gaziere offshore, accidente care pot afecta sănătatea şi siguranţa personalului angajat pe instalaţiile offshore şi în activităţile conexe.
     ACROPO este organ de specialitate al administraţiei publice centrale, cu personalitate juridică, în subordinea Guvernului, care exercită următoarele atribuţii: a) evaluarea şi acceptarea rapoartelor privind pericolele majore, evaluarea notificărilor privind proiectarea şi evaluarea notificărilor privind operaţiunile la sondă sau operaţiunile combinate şi a altor astfel de documente care îi sunt prezentate; b) supravegherea respectării dispoziţiilor prezentei legi de către operatori şi proprietari, inclusiv inspecţii, control, investigări şi măsuri de punere în aplicare; c) consilierea altor autorităţi sau organisme, inclusiv a autorităţii semnatare a acordurilor petroliere, ANRM, pentru operaţiuni petroliere offshore; d) instituie o politică, un proces şi proceduri pentru o evaluare completă a rapoartelor privind pericolele majore şi a notificărilor prezentate, precum şi pentru supravegherea conformării cu dispoziţiile prevăzute în lege, incluzând inspecţii, investigaţii şi măsuri de constrângere".
     Potrivit unui amendament adus de Comisia de Industrii, "operatorii au obligaţia să încheie cu autoritatea competentă un acord privind siguranţa operaţiunilor petroliere şi să suporte cheltuielile convenite pentru dezvoltarea capacităţii de prevenţie şi/sau de răspuns în cazul accidentelor majore, monitorizarea factorilor de mediu, know-how, expertize, legislaţie şi studii de impact, transfer de tehnologie şi perfecţionare profesională, necesare realizării atribuţiilor acesteia în îndeplinirea funcţiilor sale. Sumele aferente cheltuielilor convenite se vor vira de către operatori eşalonat într-un cont distinct deschis de autoritatea competentă cu această destinaţie şi vor fi evidenţiate ca atare". 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Salariul mediu pentru personalul de execuţie al ACROPO - 5.139 lei"

 
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
05.03.2018
BVB
Depreciere de 1,12% pentru BET-FI
     * Volum de doar 28 milioane de lei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat săptămâna de tranzacţionare în zona negativă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor suferind pierderi. Toţi indicii bursei au scăzut, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele acţiunilor din Europa se tem de un război comercial cu SUA
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat ultima zi a săptămânii trecute în scădere, după ce preşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat că "războaiele comerciale sunt bune".  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.03.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 24 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri de 7,77% şi 6,5% pentru acţiunile SSIF BRK Financial Group şi Aerostar
       Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a fost de doar 23,9 milioane de lei (5,13 milioane de euro), cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de 62,9 milioane de lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele financiare ale companiilor dezamăgesc bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare anunţate de companii şi a preţului în declin al petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.03.2018
BVB
Salt de 6,09% pentru acţiunile Erste Group Bank
     * Rulaj de aproape 60 de milioane de lei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un rulaj de 59,38 milioane de lei (12,74 milioane de euro), sub cel...  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Bayer" scad, după ce compania a raportat reducerea cu 67% a profitului său
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs negativ ieri, investitorii anticipând că banca centrală americană (Fed) va accelera majorarea dobânzilor, anul acesta.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

