Borcea, acuzat că a "jucat" mai mult în deplasare cât a fost încarcerat

05.09.2018

D.N.
 
     Fostul acţionar al lui Dinamo, Cris­tian Borcea, nu a scăpat definitiv de problemele legate de justiţie. Liderul Federaţiei Sindicatelor din Adminis­traţia Naţională a Penitenciarelor, Sorin Dumitraşcu, susţine că fostul acţionar al Dinamo Cristian Borcea, eliberat condiţionat în 2 iulie, a beneficiat ilegal de 10 permisiuni de ieşire din penitenciar într-un singur an, în perioa­da iunie 2017 - iunie 2018.
     Dumitraşcu anunţă că a cerut Minis­terului Justiţiei să facă verificări în acest caz şi că a sesizat DNA: "Deţinut-vip favorizat sub privirile lui Tudorel Toader. Directorul Marian Dobrică i-a aprobat ilegal 10 permisiuni de ieşire din penitenciar într-un singur an. Astăzi am cerut Ministrului Justiţiei să dispună verificarea modului în care au fost acordate, în perioada iunie 2017 - iunie 2018, cele 10 recompense cu permisiunea de ieşire din penitenciar pentru deţinutul Cristian Borcea şi am sesizat Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie în legătură cu posibile infracţiuni de abuz, fals şi corupţie în legătură cu favorizarea acestui deţinut-vip".
     Potrivit lui Sorin Dumitraşcu, Directorul general Marian Dobrică i-a aprobat deţinutului Cristian Borcea nu mai puţin de 10 recompense cu permisiunea de ieşire din penitenciar, în perioadele 18.06 - 21.06.2017, 06.07 - 11.07.2017, 02.08 - 08.08.2017, 14.09 - 19.09.2017, 01.11 - 06.11.2017, 23.12 - 28.12.2017, 11.02 - 17.02.2018, 07.04 - 14.04.2018, 03.05 - 10.05.2018, 21.06 - 26.06.2018, cu încălcarea prevederilor legale în materie.
     Liderul Federaţiei Sindicatelor din Administraţia Naţională a Penitenciarelor susţine că: "Pentru ca aceste recompense să poată să fie acordate ar fi fost necesare cel puţin 800 de credite conform Deciziei 433/2016, în sistemul penitenciar acest lucru fiind practic imposibil, în medie deţinuţii care se implică în activităţi sau care lucrează realizând 60 - 80 de credite într-un an, în funcţie de programul individual de educaţie şi intervenţie psiho-socială.
     Pentru a obţine aceste credite Cris­tian Borcea ar fi trebuit să finalizeze 20 de cursuri de calificare sau 10 semestre la nivel universitar. Participarea la 20 - 60 de programe recreative şi de asistenţă psiho-socială i-ar fi adus de asemenea aceste credite. 800 de credite ar mai fi putut aduce 40 de luni de muncă la un câştig mediu de 5 zile/luna, pentru fiecare dintre aceste zile-câştig acordându-se câte 4 credite conform Deciziei 433/2016. Sigur, în realitate, detinuţul a beneficiat de o combinaţie de credite din activităţi recreaţionale, educative şi muncă, deşi are un istoric de afecţiuni medicale pentru care a şi fost transportat pentru investigaţii la spitale din reţeaua Minis­terului Sanătăţii şi chiar a fost cazat în spitale penitenciar, ceea ce nu-l recomandă pentru un astfel de efort intelectual şi fizic. In altă ordine de idei, însuşi faptul că în această perioadă de 1 an deţinutul-vip a beneficiat de 54 de zile de permisie, practic o reducere cu 1/6 a timpului de detenţie, face extrem de greu de crezut ca, cel pe care-l des­coperim a fi probabil cel mai performant deţinut din sistemul penitenciar, să poată să obţină acest număr de credite în mod real. Este totuşi posibil ca, scriptic, creditele să fie consemnate, fiind de aşteptat ca directorul Marian Dobrică să încerce să acopere şi să premediteze acordarea acestor favoruri pentru deţinutul-vip Cristian Borcea, situaţie ce aminteşte de episodul favorizării "scriitorilor' din penitenciare, când ministrul Tudorel Toader a refuzat să dispună măsuri în legatură cu rapoarte de control care au identificat favorizarea unor deţinuţi-vip."
     Cristian Borcea a fost încarcerat la Penitenciarul Jilava după ce a fost condamnat definitiv, în anul 2014, de Curtea de Apel Bucureşti, la şase ani şi patru luni de închisoare cu executare în "Dosarul Transferurilor". La un moment dat a fost mutat la Penitenciarul Poarta Albă.
     În martie 2014, Curtea de Apel a dictat pedepse cu executare pentru toţi cei 8 oameni de fotbal implicaţi în "Dosarul Transferurilor". Condamnările au venit după şase ani în care au avut loc zeci de înfăţişări şi sute de audieri. George Copos, fostul acţionar majoritar al Rapidului, a fost condamnat definitiv la trei ani şi opt luni de închisoare cu executare, managerul general al FC Steaua, Mihai Stoica, a fost condamnat definitiv la trei ani şi şase luni de închisoare cu executare, fostul acţionar al FC Dinamo, Cristian Borcea, a fost condamnat definitiv la şase ani şi patru luni, fostul impresar Ioan Becali, a fost condamnat definitiv la şase ani şi patru luni de închisoare, fratele acestuia, impresarul Victor Becali a primit patru ani şi opt luni, Jean Pădureanu, fost preşedinte al Gloria Bistriţa, trei ani şi patru luni, aceeaşi condamnare a primit şi deputatul Gigi Neţoiu, iar fostul căpitan al echipei naţionale, Gică Popescu a fost condamnat la trei ani şi o lună. În octombrie 2008, Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie i-a trimis în judecată pe cei opt pentru modul cum au acţionat în 12 transferuri de jucători. DNA susţinea că faptele săvârşite de cei opt inculpaţi au provocat un prejudiciu total de aproape 1,5 milioane de dolari în dauna statului şi de peste 10 milioane de dolari în dauna a patru cluburi de fotbal (Dinamo Bucureşti, Gloria Bistriţa, Rapid Bucureşti şi Oţelul Galaţi), o parte din banii obţinuţi din transferuri fiind "spălaţi" prin intermediul unor firme off-shore.
     Cristian Borcea a fost cercetat şi în dosarul în care a fost acuzat că, împreună cu fraţii Victor şi Ioan Becali, i-ar fi dat judecătoarei Geanina Terceanu, de la Tribunalul Bucureşti, 195.000 de euro pentru a-i achita în "Dosarul Transferurilor", lucru pe care, de altfel, magistratul l-a şi făcut. Magistraţii Curţii Supreme au dat la începutul acestui an deciziile finale în dosarul "Mită la judecătoare". Astfel, fos­ta judecătoare Geanina Terceanu a fost condamnată la 7 ani de închisoare cu executare, Cristian Borcea a fost achitat, Ioan Becali a primit 7 ani de închisoare cu executare, iar Victor Becali a fost condamnat la 5 ani şi 8 luni cu executare. 
 
