Apanova

Politica

KLAUS IOHANNIS:

"Sunt spitale care, în ciuda greutăţilor cu care se confruntă sistemul sanitar, reuşesc să ofere servicii de calitate"

BURSA 17.04.2018

D.I.
 
Klaus Iohannis (Sursa foto: Twitter)
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a decorat astăzi mai multe cadre medicale şi spitale cu Ordinul "Meritul Sanitar" pentru rezultatele obţinute în perfecţionarea actului medical, informează News.ro.
     În cadrul ceremoniei, Klaus Ionannis a declarat că sunt spitale care, cu toate că sistemul de sănătate din ţara noastră se confruntă cu greutăţi, reuşesc, prin efortul medicilor, să ofere servicii de calitate românilor şi i-a lăudat pe angajaţii din spitale, afirmând că sunt exemple de profesionalism, dăruire şi responsabilitate
     Preşedintele a ţinut de asemenea să sublinieze: "Pentru noi, românii, 2018 este un moment de mare însemnătate, în care celebrăm trecutul şi vorbim despre viitor, despre viziune, despre cum va arăta România peste 100 de ani. Tocmai de aceea, Centenarul Marii Uniri reprezintă cel mai potrivit prilej pentru a acorda Ordinul «Meritul Sanitar» spitalelor care împlinesc un număr semnificativ de ani de la înfiinţare, ani în care s-au remarcat prin rezultatele obţinute în perfecţionarea actului medical. Mă bucur că această recunoaştere are loc în perioada în care marcăm şi Ziua Mondială a Sănătăţii".
     El a continuat, afirmând că există medici de excepţie, care au făcut cunoscută ţara noastră peste hotare: "Când evocăm trecutul, ne gândim la medici de excepţie, care au făcut cunoscut numele ţării noastre peste hotare, la promotori ai unor specialităţi medicale precum urologia sau chirurgia plastică şi reconstructivă, la spitale care le poartă numele în semn de profundă consideraţie şi recunoaştere a meritelor lor. Ne referim, totodată, la spitale care, în pofida greutăţilor cu care se confruntă sistemul de sănătate din România, au reuşit de-a lungul deceniilor de existenţă şi reuşesc şi în continuare, prin devotamentul şi efortul cadrelor medicale şi echipelor de management, să ofere servicii de calitate tuturor românilor".
     Iohannis a mai precizat că medicii tineri au datoria de a duce mai departe numele predecesorilor lor: "Când vorbim despre viitor, vorbim despre tineri medici, cărora le revine datoria de a duce mai departe numele predecesorilor lor şi reputaţia spitalelor în care s-au format, dar şi despre proiectele şi obiectivele pe care ni le-am asumat în plan extern. Viitorul înseamnă acces universal la actul medical şi un nou concept bazat pe prevenţie, medicină personalizată, inovare şi sustenabilitate. Pentru atingerea acestor obiective, este nevoie rapid de măsuri concrete pentru a rezolva problemele cronice ale sistemului sanitar românesc".
     În cele din urmă, preşedintele li s-a adresat cadrelor medicale, le-a mulţumit cadrelor medicare pentru efortul şi profesionalismul dovedite în exercitarea atribuţiilor: "Cu medici de excepţie, cu echipe de management animate de determinare şi abnegaţie, precum cele din care faceţi parte şi dumneavoastră, vom avea spitale în care să păşim cu încredere! Sunteţi exemple de profesionalism, responsabilitate, dăruire şi efort continuu în slujba unei cauze nobile, aceea de a avea grijă de sănătatea noastră, a tuturor. Am certitudinea că veţi contribui la acea schimbare a sistemului medical românesc pe care ne-o dorim cu toţii! Vă felicit şi vă mulţumesc!". 
 
English Section
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
