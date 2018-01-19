   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
     * Dragnea: "Nu luăm în calcul suspendarea preşedintelui dacă refuză revocarea şefei DNA"
        

 Şefa Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, va fi audiată astăzi, la CSM, în cadrul procedurii declanşate de ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, de revocare a ei din funcţie.
 "În întâmpinarea interesului general suscitat de avizul consultativ solicitat Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii, Secţia pentru procurori informează opinia publică cu privire la faptul că urmează să ia în discuţie solicitarea ministrului Justiţiei privind revocarea din funcţie a procurorului-şef al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie în şedinţa stabilită pentru ziua de marţi, ora 14.00, la sediul Consiliului", se precizează într-un comu­nicat al Secţiei pentru procurori a CSM, citat de Agerpres.
 Ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, a anunţat joi că va declanşa procedura de revocare din funcţie a procurorului şef al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, pentru "acte şi fapte de netolerat într-un stat de drept''.
 "În temeiul prevederilor art. 54 alin. 4 coroborat cu art. 51 alineatul 2 litera b din Legea 303/2004 privind Statutul judecătorilor şi procurorilor, declanşez procedura de revocare din funcţie a procurorului şef al DNA. Raportul, însoţit de propunerea de revocare a procurorului-şef, va fi transmis către Secţia pentru procurori a CSM, precum şi către preşedintele României, pentru a analiza şi pentru a decide în acord cu competenţele constituţionale pe care fiecare le are", preciza Tudorel Toader.
 În opinia ministrului, DNA nu se identifică cu procurorul-şef al Direcţiei, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, "ale cărei acţiuni au demonstrat că pot pune în pericol chiar instituţia pe care o conduce, prin excesul de autoritate, comportamentul discreţionar, sfidarea autorităţii Parlamentului, a rolului şi competenţelor Guvernului, contestarea deciziilor Curţii Constituţionale şi autorităţii acesteia''.
 Ministerul Justiţiei a publicat, vineri, pe pagina de internet a instituţiei, raportul privind activitatea managerială de la DNA. Pe lângă raport, MJ a publicat şi 11 anexe care conţin rapoarte ale Inspecţiei Judiciare, decizii ale Curţii Constituţionale, un aviz şi un raport al Comisiei de la Veneţia, comunicate de la IJ, un raport de activitate pe anul 2006 al Ministerului Public şi Codul deontologic al judecătorilor şi procurorilor.
 Potrivit legii, ministrul Justiţiei poate cere revocarea din funcţie a procurorului-şef al DNA, Secţia pentru procurori a CSM dă un aviz consultativ, iar decizia o ia şeful statului.
 *DNA îşi prezintă, miercuri, bilanţul de activitate pe 2017, la o zi după ce CSM discută revocarea lui Kovesi
 DNA îşi prezintă, miercuri, bilanţul de activitate pe 2017, la o zi după ce procurorul şef al DNA Laura Codruţa Kovesi va fi audiată la Secţia pentru procurori a CSM în legătură cu cererea de revocare a sa, formulată de ministrul Justiţiei.
 "Vă informăm că în ziua de miercuri, 28 februarie 2018, ora 11:00, la Sala de Marmură a Cercului Militar Naţional din Bucureşti (str. Constantin Mile), va avea loc prezentarea "Raportului anual de activitate al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie pe anul 2017", anunţă DNA.
 *Dragnea: "Nu trebuie să îmi asum nici eu, nici PSD decizia de revocare a lui Kovesi"
 Preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a declarat, luni, că propunerea de revocare a procurorului-şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, nu trebuie să fie asumată nici de el, nici de partid, iar preşedintele Klaus Iohannis "va exprima un punct de vedere mai devreme sau mai târziu" cu privire la decizia ministrului Justiţiei. El susţine că nu ia în calcul suspendarea preşedintelui.
 Întrebat dacă îşi asumă decizia luată de ministrul Justiţiei, liderul social-democraţilor a spus că nici el, nici partidul nu îşi asumă asta, fiind vorba de o procedură definită de lege şi pe care trebuie să o analizeze preşedintele României: "Nu trebuie să îmi asum nici eu şi nici PSD nu trebuie să îşi asume asta, pentru că aici nu e vorba de asumare (...) Este o procedură instituţională foarte clar definită în lege. Ministrul (Justiţiei - n.r.), CSM, preşedintele României. N-are ce să caute PSD aici şi nici nu vrea să se implice. Argumentele ministrului Justiţiei trebuie să fie analizate de Administraţia Prezidenţială şi de preşedinte, care îşi va exprima un punct de vedere mai devreme sau mai târziu".
 Liderul PSD a spus că partidul său nu ia în calcul suspendarea preşedintelui, dacă acesta refuză revocarea procurorului-şef DNA.
 "Categoric nu luăm în calcul suspendarea preşedintelui. Orice discuţie pe această temă în care este implicat PSD este falsă", a declarat preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, întrebat despre eventualitatea suspendării preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis în cazul în care nu o va revoca pe Laura Codruţa Kovesi", a afirmat liderul PSD, potrivit News.ro.
 Întrebat dacă refuzul preşedintelui înseamnă oprirea procedurii de revocare, acesta a explicat: "Habar nu am. Nu sunt nici specialist în Constituţie, nici jurist. Sunt dezbateri, unii spune într-un fel, alţii în alt fel".
 Procurorul-şef al DNA Laura Codruţa Kovesi a transmis, vineri, că va urma procedura legală şi se va prezenta, oricând este nevoie, să răspundă, punct cu punct, tuturor afirmaţiilor prezentate de ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader.
 Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, vineri, că raportul prezentat de ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, nu i-a plăcut, că a fost lipsit de claritate şi de temeinicie, el spunând că nu vede motive temeinice, din ceea ce a prezentat ministrul, pentru a propune revocarea.
 Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis, aflat la Bruxelles, le-a declarat jurnaliştilor că raportul ministrului Justiţiei privind conducerea DNA nu a ajuns la Preşedinţie, iar ceea ce a văzut aseară a fost "total lipsit de claritate şi de temeinicie" şi nu l-a făcut să-şi schimbe opinia în privinţa susţinerii DNA şi a Laurei Codruţa Kovesi.
 *Ţuţuianu: "Dacă preşedintele va refuza să ia act de solicitarea de revocare a procurorului şef al DNA, soluţia este sesizarea Curţii Constituţionale"
 Senatorul PSD Adrian Ţuţuianu a declarat luni că dacă preşedintele Klaus Iohannis va refuza să ia act de solicitarea de revocare din funcţie a procurorului şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, soluţia este sesizarea Curţii Constituţionale.
 "Dacă preşedintele va refuza să ia act de solicitarea de revocare făcută de ministrul Justiţiei, soluţia este aceea a sesizării Curţii Constituţionale, pentru că ne-am afla în situaţia unui conflict constituţional între puterile statului. Soluţia apelării la CCR stă în mâna preşedintelui Camerei Deputaţilor, preşedintelui Senatului sau preşedintei CSM", a precizat Ţuţuianu, după şedinţa grupului parlamentar senatorial al PSD.
 Totodată, el a adăugat că ar fi posibil ca orice persoană interesată să se adreseze instanţei de contencios-administrativ, "pentru că refuzul preşedintelui s-ar încadra în situaţia prevăzută de legea contenciosului-administrativ".
 "De asemenea, stau şi mă gândesc acum că tot juridic ar fi posibil ca orice persoană interesată să se adreseze instanţei de contencios-administrativ, pentru că refuzul preşedintelui s-ar încadra în situaţia prevăzută de legea contenciosului-administrativ. Dacă Constituţia îţi spune că preşedintele decide, cum ar putea fi iscat acest conflict constituţional? Explicaţia foarte completă şi argumentată juridic a dat-o fostul preşedinte al CCR, domnul profesor Vida (Ioan Vida - n.r.). Este o explicaţie corectă, bine fundamentată juridic şi aş vrea să vă spun foarte clar că aici nu e vorba nici de o luare de poziţie politică, şi nici de o dispută politică. Aici e vorba pur şi simplu de aplicarea unui text constituţional în limitele şi litera Constituţiei", a susţinut Ţuţuianu.
 Întrebat cum comentează faptul că fostul preşedinte al CCR Augustin Zegrean spunea că tocmai Constituţia îi dă dreptul acesta de a decide preşedintelui României, senatorul social-democrat a arătat că este o opinie exprimată în spaţiul public, aşa cum a exprimat-o şi Ioan Vida.
 "Ea probabil va avea un răspuns dacă va exista o sesizare, un răspuns care va fi istoric. Pentru că, de aici încolo, în raport de decizia Curţii Constituţionale, vom avea o practică ce va fi aplicată în orice situaţie identică", a menţionat Ţuţuianu.
 Cât priveşte raportul prezentat de ministrul Tudorel Toader, senatorul PSD a spus că este un raport juridic, şi nu politic, făcut de profesionişti, "de care preşedintele trebuie să ţină seama".
 "Este un raport în primul rând juridic, nu este un raport politic, prin care se constată cu argumente, care în opinia mea sunt pertinente, anumite neregularităţi în ceea ce înseamnă actul de management al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie. Sunt lucruri în general cunoscute de opinia publică, sunt lucruri care sunt evaluate din perspectivă juridică. De exemplu, de Curtea Constituţională, dacă facem referire la Ordonanţa 13 de anul trecut, sunt lucruri pe larg dezbătute în media naţională şi sunt chestiuni care îşi au fiecare, punctual, fundamentare sau motivare în fapt şi în drept. Cred că este un raport complet, făcut de profesionişti, un raport fundamentat juridic, şi nu politic, de care preşedintele trebuie să ţină seama", a punctat Ţuţuianu.
 Adrian Ţuţuianu a mai precizat că argumentele ministrului Justiţiei "sunt mult mai multe decât în Ordonanţa 13", menţionând că, "într-un fel, ministrul Tudorel Toader a strâns elemente care să contureze mai bine propunerea pe care a făcut-o, de revocare".
 

 
Opinia cititorului 
1. fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de zaza în data de 27.02.2018, ora 11:26)  
 ....Este un raport juridic "imbracat" f.bine politic...,afirmatiile politice predomina.


 
English Section
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
