CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie

Kovesi, DNA: "Asistăm la un festival disperat al inculpaţilor"

BURSA 15.02.2018
     * "Procurorii au acţionat legal"
     * "Nu am niciun motiv să îmi dau demisia, am respectat legea în tot ce am făcut"
       Procurorul şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, a declarat, aseară, că "asistăm la un festival disperat al inculpaţilor, în care inculpaţi trimişi în judecată spun neadevăruri sau părţi de adevăr", iar justiţia este sub asalt de peste un an de zile.
     "Nu cred că acest atac este întâmplător", a spus şefa DNA, precizând: "Acest atac nu este despre Kovesi. El vizează îngenuncherea statului român şi umilirea cetăţenilor. Pentru ce suntem atacaţi? Pentru că ne-am făcut treaba?"
     Domnia sa a mai precizat că nu are nici un motiv să demisioneze, pentru că a respectat legea în tot ce a făcut.
     Laura Codruţa Kovesi a declarat că, în urma informaţiilor apărute în spaţiul public începând de duminică seară, a solicitat DNA Ploieşti şi a primit, în cursul zilei de ieri, un raport privind stadiul dosarelor vizându-i pe membrii familiei Cosma şi aspectele presupus nelegale. Ea a spus că a trimis acest raport şi procurorului general.
     Kovesi a precizat că la DNA Ploieşti au fost instrumentate mai multe cauze în care au fost audiaţi membri ai familiei Cosma, amintind că Vlad Cosma şi tatăl acestuia, Mircea Cosma, au şi o condamnare la 5 ani, respectiv opt ani de închisoare.
     Conform şefei DNA, Vlad Cosma a avut calitate de martor în 12 dosare: "De foarte multe ori, prezenţa sa a fost solicitată de procurori, în special când a fost audiat ca inculpat, dar de foarte multe ori, din proprie iniţiativă, s-a prezentat şi a formulat denunţuri cu privire la fapte de corupţie".
     După pronunţarea sentinţei de condamnare, care nu e definitivă, aceşti inculpaţi condamnaţi în prima instanţă au început diverse demersuri pentru a obţine un act care să îi ajute să obţină o pedeapsă mai mică, a mai spus şefa DNA.
     Vineri, 9 februarie, persoane din anturajul familiei Cosma s-au prezentat la sediul DNA Ploieşti încercând să intimideze procurorii sub forma unor avertismente de difuzare în presă a unor înregistrări trunchiate de natură să compromită procurorii, a adăugat Laura Kovesi: "Evident că procurorii nu au cedat, pentru că ştiu că au respectat legea". Potrivit acesteia, persoana care s-a prezentat vineri la DNA a susţinut că duminică va apărea la televizor, să distrugă pe toată lumea, că o să iasă un scandal fantastic şi că "e ditamai regia făcută". Procurorilor li s-a cerut expres să cadă la pace, a precizat Kovesi, adăugând că "procurorii nu au cedat pentru că ştiu că nu au falsificat probe".
     Duminică seara au apărut exact acele situaţii descrise încă de vineri de persoane din anturajul inculpaţilor, a mai spus Kovesi.
     Conferinţa şefei DNA vine în contextul în care Vlad Cosma, fiul fostului şef al CJ Prahova, a lansat un uriaş scandal, prin prezentarea unor presupuse convorbiri între el şi fostul procuror DNA Mircea Negulescu.
     Postul Antena 3 a difuzat duminică seara o înregistrare în care Vlad Cosma lansează acuzaţii grave la adresa fostului procuror DNA Mircea Negulescu, recent exclus din magistratură, şi a şefului DNA Ploieşti, Lucian Onea.
     Dezvăluirile lui Vlad Cosma arată că, din punctul său de vedere, procurorii DNA Ploieşti ar fi încercat să planteze, cu ajutorul lui, probe într-un dosar ce îi vizează pe Sebastian Ghiţă şi pe Victor Ponta - probe pe care însuşi Ghiţă şi le-a asumat, fiind vorba de înscrisuri.
     Pe de altă parte, procurorii spun că interceptările prezentate de Vlad Cosma fac parte dintr-un colaj bine pus la punct, în condiţiile în care ar exista deja la DNA un dosar privind acuzaţii de şantaj la adresa apropiaţilor lui Cosma. Ei susţin că ar fi existat un plan de compromitere a procurorilor anti-corupţie, inclusiv a şefei DNA şi au prezentat stenograme în acest sens. 
 
1.  Continua serialul "pupam clanta DNA"
    (mesaj trimis de Acoperitul anonim în data de 15.02.2018, ora 00:43)  
 Incepe sa devina cam mare coincidenta ... nicio zi fara sa pupam clanta DNA .. criptoprostanul e pe frecventa?
 PS: rog autorul sa nu o mai arda anonim .. Dane ..asuma-ti meritele omule..


 
  1.1.   Kovesi, imperiala !  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de x , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 08:05)
 
 A fost un recital Kovesi cu o femeie matura, perfect argumentata, calma si cerebrala. Fara a fi neaparat un fan al justitiei roamanesti, Kovesi m-a impresionat profund prin logica echilibru si argumentarea oricarui raspuns. Dupa o singura conferinta de presa, ani de propaganda sterila s-au spulberat. Kovesi a demonstrat ca DNA are si inteligenta, nu numai siretenie si forta bruta. O fi nevoie si de forta bruta in lupta cu alde Cosma dar bine ca inteligenta conduce.


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Galibardi în data de 15.02.2018, ora 01:29)  
 Iote, cum se mai olicaie postacii anti-DNA! PSD-isti cu justitiarul Dragnea la goarna, alde Tariceanu de la ALDE, PNL-isti pe stil vechi, fosti PDL vopsiti PNL, UDMR-isti, PMP-isti cu Mos BASESCU pirat, minoritari, independenti si transsexuali, toti rasculatii pentru dreptate si democratie, se ratoiesc in postari demne, vedea-v-as la Jilva, la parnaie cu voi nu in subsolul articolului, huuuoooo, manca-v-ar ciuma-n Madagascar!


 
  2.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 01:53)
 
 Cu 100 000 de securiști, Securitatea chiar dacă ar mai exista n-am avea de unde să știm pentru că este peste tot și-n toate.
 O mențiune aș avea, totuși. Ai uitat de partidul Securității finanțat direct în contul lui Plicușor Dan. USR cred că-i zice.
 Nu vor ajunge toți Galibarzii la pârnaie, dar vârfurile Securității simt deja fiori reci. :)


 
  2.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 07:20)
 
 Pe langa festivalul disperat al inculpatilor avem placerea sa va urmarim si in festivalul disperat al postacilor ;-)


 
  2.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 07:31)
 
 Pe lângă rețeaua de informatori, Securitatea se baza și pe micii infractori selectați de Miliție.
 Pe de o parte avem mafia securistă, de partea cealaltă, propaganda securistă, iar amândouă se scaldă în mulțimea de țuțări mononeuronați care nu pot traversa singuri strada.


 
  2.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 08:18)
 
 Sa tii cu penalii e o dovada clara ca esti securist, tovarase locotenent. Oricat veti striga "Securitatea" va da de gol cashketa de militian si pensia grasa pe care o sugeti de la buget incepand cu minunata varsta de 42 de ani.
 Asa ca nimeni nu va mai crede, puteti sa va zvarcoliti cat vreti. Adevarul l-au aflat romanii oricate productii record sau lupte imaginare cu imperialistii aruncati in public. #PENALILOR


 
  2.5.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.4 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 08:35)
 
 De ce ții cu penalii Kovesi, Lazăr, Coldea, Maior și milițienii securiști Negulescu, Onea, Alrfed?
 Sandi Matei este tânăr pensionar handicapat de dreapta, la numai 41 de ani. Uitați-vă-n propria tabără. :)


 
  2.6.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 08:58)
 
 Mai bine sa tin ca tine, tovarase locotenent, cu Dragnea singurul BUGETAR cinstit care si-a cumparat din salariul de bugetar o VILA LA ALEXANDRIA si un HOTEL IN BRAZILIA? Tovarase securist credeti ca daca tipati "Securitatea" va mai crede cineva cu minciuni ca Dragnea care n-ar fi hot sau cu Tariceanu care alaturi de cele 6 sotii cu acte aoara familia teaditionala?? Cat de prosti ne credeti, ciumatilor #PENALI de la psd?


 
  2.7.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.6 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 09:03)
 
 Tăriceanu nu este penal pentru că a avut 6 soții. O fi având omul calități pe care tu nu le ai.
 O vilă la Alexandria are valoarea unui apartament normal din centrul Bucureștiului. În centrul Bucureștiului locuiesc numai penali?


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de nelu din darmanesti în data de 15.02.2018, ora 06:21)  
 In primul rand e de apreciat faptul ca 2 ore a raspuns in picioare la toate tampeniile. Acum trebuie sa recunoastem ca in afara de Tolo cu obsesiile lui si fixurile lui si Oanta de la PROTV care au pus intrebari serioase, celelalte maimute doar transmiteau intrebari din redactii ca sa aiba vedetele subiecte de talk-show, intrebari care se repetau doar ca sa o enerveze pe Kovesi. In al doilea rand e de remarcat cum se manipuleaza ex-post aceeasi conferinta in functie de tabara la care te uiti. De-aia e bine ca fiecare om care e cat de cat interesat de ce se intampla sa gandeasca cu capul propriu sa fie informat si sa se uite la toate posturile nu numai la unu. Asta daca vrei sa fii obiectiv si echilibrat. Si in al treilea rand Kovesi a fost surprinzator de calma si echilibrata nefiind aroganta sau dispretuitoare cu reporterii (cu mici puseuri dar nesemnificative). Asta intr-o perioada in care toate tunurile sunt pe ea. Acum ramane de vazut miscarea in plic a lui Tudorel.


 
  3.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 06:28)
 
 Azi ii da jet lui k.


 
  3.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 06:42)
 
 azi asaltul final al hotilor


 
  3.3.   Recunoașteți hoții  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 06:58)
 
 Procuror Mircea Negulescu: El poate… pe mine nu m-au lasat sa il iau pe evaziune si pe spalare ca era mort demult (n.r – deputatul Sebastian Ghita)
 Deputat Vlad Cosma: De ce nu te-au lasat?
 Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Nu venise vremea atunci, nu stiu
 Deputat Vlad Cosma: Si acum? De ce nu te lasa acum pe evaziune?
 Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Pentru ca nu vreau eu sa ies la inaintare. A zis ca e mai bine asa.


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 15.02.2018, ora 09:18)  
 Kovesi a mai spus odata ca procurori au actionat corect dar intre timp Negulescu a fost suspendat.Daca Negulescu inca nu era la DNA si facea ce se auzea din iregistrari(impreuna cu cei de la DNA) atunci ce au facut dupa ce a intrat la DNA?Discursul de aseara se aseamana cu discursul presedintelui amarican inaintea interventiei in Irac(arme nucleatre) care nu s-au gasit.DNA trebuie sa existe dar trebuie curatat de aceia care fac abuzuri si introdusa legea raspunderi magistratilor.Este adevarat ca depinde putin de noi.Ce mai suntem?O colonie.Aproximativ 50% din teritoriul tari este a strainilor etc etc.Altii decid pentru noi.


 
5.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 15.02.2018, ora 09:24)  
 Asaltul final al excrocilor a fost cu legea retrocedarilor integrale.De fapt si pana atunci tot distrugerea tari se facea.


 
ÎN DOSARUL PRIVIND DESPĂGUBIRILE DE LA ANRP
Fostul şef al ANI Horia Georgescu, condamnat la 4 ani închisoare cu executare click să citeşti tot articolul
Horia Georgescu, fost director al ANI, a fost condamnat la 4 ani de închisoare click să citeşti tot articolul
Procurorul General Augustin Lazăr declară că are încredere în sistemul judiciar click să citeşti tot articolul
Fost deputat de Neamţ, urmărit penal pentru trafic de influenţă click să citeşti tot articolul
Autoexilaţi pe termen nelimitat! click să citeşti tot articolul
LAURA CODRUŢA KOVESI:
"Asistăm la un festival al inculpaţilor care spun neadevăruri" click să citeşti tot articolul
Asediul asupra DNA se înteţeşte click să citeşti tot articolul
Plângere penală la Parchetul ICCJ cu privire la situaţia de la DNA Ploieşti click să citeşti tot articolul
LUCIAN ONEA, ŞEFUL DNA PLOIEŞTI:
"Procurorii DNA Ploieşti nu vor ceda în faţa intimidărilor şi presiunilor" click să citeşti tot articolul
DNA:
"Înregistrările difuzate de Antena 3 au ca scop compromiterea procurorilor şi a ofiţerilor de poliţie" click să citeşti tot articolul
Dragnea: "Să stea doamna Kovesi cât vrea la DNA!" click să citeşti tot articolul
CURTEA SUPREMĂ A DECIS, ÎN NOIEMBRIE 2016, ÎN PRIMĂ INSTANŢĂ:
Mircea Cosma şi Vlad Cosma, condamnaţi la închisoare pentru că ar fi primit şpagă click să citeşti tot articolul
Andreea Cosma, acuzată de complicitate la abuz în serviciu click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN DOSARUL DE SPONSORIZARE ILEGALĂ A CAMPANIEI ELECTORALE DIN 2012
Vlad Cosma a fost trimis în judecată click să citeşti tot articolul
SEBASTIAN GHIŢĂ:
"Acel cetăţean Serghei Petruş nu există. E un fals. Nu au scăpare cei de la Parchetul General!" click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 09:17
ADVERTISMENT MAE:
"Republica Moldova se află sub cod galben de precipitaţii puternice sub formă de ninsori şi lapoviţă"
     Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează cetăţenii români care se află, tranzitează sau doresc să se deplaseze în Republica Moldova că Serviciul Hidrometeorologic de Stat local a emis un avertisment de cod galben de precipitaţii puternice sub formă de ninsori şi lapoviţă, valabil pentru zilele de 15 şi 16 februarie 2018.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 08:57
Guvernul polonez lucrează la un program de pensii care va aduce şase miliarde de dolari anual la bugetul de stat
     Guvernul polonez lucrează la un program de pensii furnizate de angajator, care potrivit autorului va creşte sumele economisite anual cu 20 de miliarde de zloţi (şase miliarde de dolari) şi va consolida şi piaţa de capital din Varşovia, transmite Bloomberg.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 08:31
Ministrul Justiţiei, care şi-a întrerupt vizita în Japonia, se întâlneşte astăzi cu premierul, înaintea şedinţei de Guvern
     Premierul Viorica Dăncilă ar urma să aibă o discuţie, astăzi, înaintea şedinţei de Guvern, cu ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, care şi-a întrerupt vizita oficială în Japonia pentru a reveni în ţară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:52
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:37
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
15.02.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 24 milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii în teritoriul pozitiv, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând creşteri.  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cifrele privind inflaţia din SUA, în atenţia pieţelor de acţiuni
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, în condiţiile în care SUA au anunţat o creştere peste aşteptări a preţurilor de consum în ianuarie, generând temeri privind...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest: "Piaţa a fost dominată de o stare de aşteptare"
     * Declin de 7,33% pentru acţiunile Oil Terminal
       Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad din nou
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 23 de milioane de lei
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Creşterea pieţei americane şi aşteptările pozitive privind rezultatele financiare ale companiilor pentru 2017 reprezintă factorii ce au impulsionat creşterea bursei"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început săptămâna în teritoriu pozitiv, din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind şedinţa în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Semne de optimism pe pieţele europene
     Bursele europene au crescut ieri, după ce, în intervalul 5-9 februarie, au înregistrat cel mai puternic declin din ultimii doi ani, analiştii considerând că avansul s-a datorat tonului încurajator...  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
