Apanova

Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie

KOVESI:

"Protocolul DNA-SRI a fost aplicat şi în perioada lui Daniel Morar, a fost aplicat ani de zile de mii de magistraţi, nimeni nu a sesizat că ar fi ceva ilegal"

03.04.2018

Mihaela Dan
 
Laura Codruţa Kovesi
Laura Codruţa Kovesi
     Procurorul şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, a declarat, astăzi, la Europa FM că protocolul de colaborare a DNA cu SRI s-a aplicat şi atunci când Daniel Morar a condus DNA, că a fost aplicat ani de zile de către magistraţi şi că nimeni, nici Daniel Morar, nici altcineva nu a denunţat că ar fi fost ceva ilegal în acest protocol. Ea a mai spus că protocolul era unul de cooperare între instituţii, ci nu de colaborare, care "nu a dat drepturi în plus acestor două instituţii, ci a vrut să creeze practici unitare", subliniind că ofiţerii SRI nu făceau activităţi în cadrul dosarului penal, ci doar activităţi tehnice, prevăzute de lege.
     Procurorul şef al DNA a explicat că, atunci când a fost întocmit protocolul cu SRI, în 2009, s-a constituit un grup de lucru din care au făcut parte procurori din mai multe structuri.
     "A fost, iniţial, întocmit un proiect de protocol, s-au făcut observaţii şi modificări pe marginea lui. Apoi, cu aprobarea lui Daniel Morar, acest protocol a fost multiplicat (...) şi mii de magistraţi l-au aplicat ani de zile. Nimeni, nici Daniel Morar, nu a făcut vreo sesizare că ar fi fost ceva ilegal în acest protocol", a declarat Kovesi.
     Ea a precizat că acest protocol era unul de cooperare instituţională, ci nu de colaborare, care, din Kovesi a mai spus că ofiţerii SRI nu făceau activităţi în cadrul dosarului penal, ci doar activităţi tehnice, prevăzute de lege.
     "Ofiţerii SRI nu administrau probe, nu audiau martori, nu făceau niciun fel de activităţi în cadrul dosarului penal, ci pur si simplu aveau activităţi tehnice, specifice, prevăzute în lege. Atunci când procurorul solicita filaj pentru a prinde în flagrant o persoană se întocmea această echipa comună - procurorul putea să discute şi să aibă un diaolog cu ofiţerii care făceau filajul (...) Trebuia să exisste un diaolg. Această activitate nu o putea face procurorul singur, şi atunci acest protocl a stabilit limitele şi competenţele pe care le avea fiecare membru. Ceeea eu spun este că nu există noţiunea de echipă mixtă în acest protocol şi nu există noţiunea de colaborare, ci de cooperare", a arătat Kovesi.
     Daniel Morar, fostul procuror şef al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, în prezent judecător la Curtea Constituţională, a declarat, referindu-se la desecretizarea protocolului de colaborare SRI-DNA, că în perioada în care el s-a aflat la conducerea Direcţiei protocolul semnat în 2009 nu a fost respectat.
     "La începutul anului 2009, am primit, în calitate de procuror şef al DNA, spre conformare, sub forma unui document clasificat, protocolul de colaborare încheiat între PÎCCJ şi SRI. Este vorba de documentul care a fost declasificat şi care a apărut în spaţiul public săptămâna trecută. La acel moment, după studierea acestuia, am avut o discuţie telefonică cu doamna procuror general, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, ocazie cu care i-am spus că eu nu agreez un asemenea protocol în condiţiile în care prin acesta se adaugă la Codul de procedură penală, iar unele dispoziţii sunt chiar contrare legii. Mi-a spus că aceasta este decizia luată şi că protocolul trebuie respectat. I-am răspuns că nici procurorii DNA şi nici eu nu vom respecta şi nu vom aplica acest protocol. Acesta este motivul pentru care nu am prelucrat protocolul procurorilor din cadrul DNA, nu l-am adus la cunoştinţa lor, dispunând doar arhivarea acestuia la Compartimentul de documente clasificate din cadrul instituţiei.", a completat Morar. Fostul şef al DNA a declarat că deşi "fiecare sesizare a SRI era însoţită de o adresă în care ni se cerea ca, în conformitate cu art.6 din Protocol, să comunicăm modul de valorificare a informaţiilor cuprinse în sesizare", acesta, în calitate de şef al instituţiei le-a comunicat procurorilor şefi de secţie existenţa acestui protocal "dar pe care îl vom ignora şi, prin urmare, nu vom comunica modul în care vor fi valorificate informaţiile primite de la SRI", a declarat Daniel Morar într-un interviu pentru Sorina Matei.
     Serviciul Român de Informaţii (SRI) a publicat, vineri, protocolul de colaborare încheiat de SRI cu Parchetul General în anul 2009. Protocolul a fost semnat în februarie 2009 de procurorul general Tiberiu Niţu şi prim-adjunctul SRI Florian Coldea şi a înlocuit documente similare încheiate chiar imediat după înfiinţarea de către Guvernul Năstase a Parchetului Naţional Anticorupţie (PNA), actuala DNA. 
 
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 02 aprilie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8990
2.3799
2.9308
3.9600
0.1835
0.6246
0.2136
4.6548
5.3092
1.4891
3.5515
0.2294
0.4815
1.1043
0.0658
0.4528
0.9522
3.7746
0.3194
1.1420
0.6008
0.0580
0.3579
0.2075
2.7291
0.0394
0.1443
1.0277
0.6263
0.1211
161.6449
5.4890 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
