Politica

KOVESI:

"Voi continua să îmi fac treaba, până când voi fi revocată sau până când îmi va expira mandatul"

BURSA 30.01.2018
     Unii inculpaţi au făcut atacuri asupra justiţiei, au demonizat procurorii şi judecătorii şi şi-au dat seama că singura soluţie de scăpare este aceea de a fugi din ţară, a declarat, ieri, procurorul-şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, într-un interviu acordat Agerpres.
     Domnia sa a explicat: "S-au speriat şi au fugit. (...) De foarte multe ori, controlul judiciar este aplicat, dar aceste persoane reuşesc să părăsească ţara înainte de a se pronunţa o soluţie definitivă de condamnare. Şi atunci, poliţia sau cei care au aceste măsuri de supraveghere trebuie să vină şi să spună ce le lipseşte pentru ca astfel de situaţii să fie evitate".
     Referitor la anunţul pe care ar urma să-l facă ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, în cazul său, Kovesi spune că nu a avut niciun fel de întâlnire cu aceasta şi că nu-i cunoaşte decizia.
     "Eu o să continui să îmi fac treaba până când va exista o decizie legală de revocare a mea din funcţie sau până când îmi va expira mandatul, în mai 2019", arată procurorul-şef.
     Despre modificările la legile Jus­tiţiei, Kovesi atrage atenţia că aces­tea pot avea efecte devastatoare asupra sistemului judiciar şi asupra societăţii, în general: "Vorbind despre aceste proiecte de legi, care au fost adoptate, ar trebui să precizăm de la început că nu au la bază niciun fel de studiu de impact, nu au la bază nicio notă de fundamentare care să ne arate de ce trebuie modificate anumite dispoziţii sau nu. Haideţi să revenim cu ceea ce este mai grav de fapt. Nu este ceea ce se regăseşte în lege.
     Ceea ce este cel mai grav, din punc­tul nostru de vedere, este ceea ce nu se regăseşte în această lege. Potrivit legii în vigoare, în acest moment, procurorii se bucură de stabilitate şi independenţă. Proiectul noii legi elimină cuvântul independenţă. În aparenţă, dacă citeşti acel articol 3 pare că este un text care nu ridică probleme. Dar ce se ascunde în spatele acestui text? Lipseşte cuvântul independenţă. Ce înseamnă acest lucru? Înseamnă că procurorii, din momentul în care această lege va intra în vigoare, nu vor mai fi independenţi în activitate, vor fi subordonaţi ministrul Justiţiei, care, de regulă, este un om politic. Ca atare, ce se doreşte prin această lege? Nu se doreşte întărirea independenţei, nu se doreşte eficientizarea şi reformarea sistemului de justiţie, ci se do­reşte dependenţa procurorilor de ceva. O să vedem dacă de ministrul Justiţiei sau de politic. Şi se doreşte limitarea atribuţiilor pe care procurorii le pot avea atunci când sunt independenţi.
     Haideţi să vedem ce înseamnă un procuror care nu este independent în activitate şi să ne uităm puţin la ce se întâmpla în anii 2000, sau până în anul 2004, când procurorii nu se bucurau de independenţă în activitatea lor. Nu existau anchete de corupţie la nivel înalt, nu existau persoane care deţineau funcţii importante în stat care să fie anchetate, au fost situaţii chiar când deciziile în anumite dosare penale s-au luat la sediul unor partide politice.
     Dacă dorim să ne reîntoarcem la acele vremuri, când nu se întâmpla nimic, atunci aceste dispoziţii ar trebui să intre în vigoare. Dacă voinţa politică este ca procurorii să nu facă nimic sau să facă anchete în funcţie de ceva de ce vor fi dependenţi, atunci aceste dispoziţii vor intra în vigoare. Noi, de fapt, suntem foarte îngrijoraţi cu privire la aceste legi, pentru că una dintre condiţiile de bază în a obţine rezultate în lupta cu infracţionalitate, dar în special cu corupţia la nivel înalt a fost această independenţă a procurorilor. Faptul că prin independenţa care era garantată de lege procurorii au putut să deschidă anchete, să le finalizeze, să trimită în judecată persoane care au deţinut funcţii importante în stat, care au fost investigate pentru fapte de corupţie la nivel înalt, ne-a arătat că eficienţa în lupta cu corupţia se poate obţine doar cu un sistem de justiţie independent, în special cu procurori independenţi. Ori, acest cuvânt lipseşte în totalitate din dispoziţiile noilor legi care sunt adoptate în acest moment de Parlament, dar care încă nu au intrat în vigoare.
     (...) Dacă analizăm în ansamblu toate dispoziţiile legale nou introduse o să vedem că pot avea efecte devastatoare asupra sistemului de justiţie şi nu doar, ci asupra societăţii în general. Haideţi să vă dau un exemplu, deşi este destul de dificil, pentru că sunt foarte multe dispoziţii tehnice. Dar am să încerc să găsesc câteva exemple, ca publicul să înţeleagă de ce aceste legi sunt grave.
     Există o dispoziţie privind pensionarea magistraţilor atunci când aceştia au 20 de ani vechime în magis­tratură. În aparenţă, este o dispoziţie bună, mai ales pentru magistraţi, pentru că unii din ei nu trebuie să lucreze până la 65 de ani, la fel cum se întâmplă cu alte categorii profesionale, ci au posibilitatea de a se pensiona mai devreme. Deci, în aparenţă, nu ar trebui să ne îngrijoreze. Hai­deţi să vedem care sunt consecinţele. Magistraţii care au această vechime sunt magistraţii care, din punct de vedere profesional, au ajuns la o maturitate, care au o experienţă foarte mare şi care au promovat ierarhic, ajungând, de cele mai multe ori, la instanţele şi parchetele superioare - la Parchetul de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie sau la Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie. Ca să ajungă acolo aceşti magistraţi au dat nişte examene extrem de grele, extrem de dificile. Dacă această dispoziţie intră în vigoare, există posibilitatea ca aceşti magis­traţi să iasă la pensie. Nu avem niciun fel de previzibilitate, pentru că este o decizie personală. Doar în DNA, peste 25% din colegii procurori vor putea să iasă la pensie. Problema intervine atunci când ne raportăm la cauze. Se va bloca soluţionarea cauzelor sau unele din ele nu se vor mai finaliza. Şi dacă mă raportez, spre exemplu, la ÎCCJ, vechimea pentru a promova la această instanţă va fi de 18 ani. Un magis­trat care are 18 ani va da examen, va promova la Înalta Curte, dar în doi ani el se va putea pensiona. În această perioadă de doi ani, dosarele care sunt pe rolul Înaltei Curţi nu pot primi întotdeauna o decizie finală definitivă, tocmai pentru că sunt cauze complexe, cauze în care sunt de audiat multe persoane, sunt de administrat probe şi există şi o cale de atac. Şi atunci vom ajunge în situaţii în care poate judecătorii vor ieşi la pensie şi aceste dosare se vor relua până vin alţi judecători, care, din nou, după doi ani de zile se pot pensiona. O să ajungem în situaţia în care justiţia poate să se blocheze şi aceste dosare să nu fie soluţionate. Mai mult decât atât, un exemplu care poate este tehnic şi greu de înţeles, dar este important de explicat de ce aceste legi vor împiedica buna funcţionare a Justiţiei şi care automat va afecta şi societatea. Condiţiile de accedere şi mărirea duratei de stagiatură va duce la situaţia în care patru ani nu vom avea absolvenţi noi. Cu această ieşire masivă la pensie, există situaţia ca dosarele să fie soluţionate într-o perioadă mai mare de timp sau sistemul chiar să se blocheze. Există multe asemenea exemple, am ales doar câteva care în aparenţă pot să fie dispoziţii bune, din punctul unora de vedere, dar care să aibă consecinţe extrem de grave.
     Despre decizia Curţii Constituţionale a României (CCR) care spune că trebuie să se prezinte la Comisia parlamentară privind alegerile prezidenţiale din 2009, Laura Kovesi spune: "Am respectat în totalitate deciziile CCR pronunţate din 1991 până la zi. Am transmis Comisiei răspunsuri la fiecare solicitare pe care mi-a adresat-o. Am transmis răspunsuri cu privire la ceea ce am fost întrebată şi am răspuns că nu deţin informaţii sau date care să facă obiectul comisiei parlamentare. În momentul în care am primit solicitări de a mă prezenta la acea comisie, de a transmite date şi informaţii, mi s-a adus la cunoştinţă în scris care este obiectul acelei comisii. Eu nu deţin date şi informaţii legate de obiectul acelei comisii parlamentare şi am respectat toate deciziile constituţionale, am răspuns la fiecare din aceste solicitări şi am comunicat ceea ce se poate comunica. Atunci când nu deţii date sau informaţii, nu ai ce să pui la dispoziţie".
     În cursul anului trecut, DNA a avut de investigat, potrivit procurorului şef DNA, în jur de 11.000 de dosare, în care au lucrat 107 procurori: "Au rămas în lucru la începutul anului peste 6.000 de dosare. Deci, un volum destul de mare de activitate de gestionat, un număr impresionant de dosare pe care procurorii trebuie să-l gestioneze. Avem posturi care sunt vacante şi încă nu sunt ocupate, facem interviu, pentru că în cursul anilor trecuţi numărul de procurori care au venit în DNA şi al celor care au plecat a fost aproximativ acelaşi. Avem un număr de posturi vacante şi la ofiţerii de poliţie. Sigur, încercăm să gestionăm tot acest volum de muncă cu resursele pe care le avem. Noi avem nişte solicitări anterioare făcute la Ministerul Justiţiei, încă din 2015, din 2016 cu privire la posibilitatea de a avea posturi în plus. O să vedem cum se vor soluţiona.
     Din punct de vedere statistic, activitatea noastră este cam aceeaşi din ultimii patru ani. Din punct de vedere statistic putem spune că lucrurile stau la fel de bine ca şi în anii trecuţi. Sunt în jur de 1.000 de persoane care au fost trimise în judecată, în jur de 700 de persoane care au fost condamnate de către instanţele de judecată. A crescut volumul dosarelor care au fost soluţionate. (...) Ce este important, din perspectiva calităţii activităţii, este faptul că numărul de achitări a scăzut. Dacă ne raportăm la anul trecut, sunt mai puţine persoane achitate. Mare parte dintre aces­te persoane au fost achitate datorită unor decizii ale Curţii Constituţionale, dezincriminării unor fapte sau datorită perioadei mari în care dosarele s-au judecat. Sunt situaţii în care dosarele au fost judecate după şapte sau opt ani de zile şi interpretarea probelor, interpretarea legislaţiei, practica judiciară neunitară au influenţat aces­te soluţii". 

     *  Kovesi: "Niciodată în activitatea noastră nu ne orientăm după ceea ce se întâmplă în spaţiul public sau politic"
     Există în ultima perioadă de timp o situaţie în care anumiţi inculpaţi, când se apropie sentinţa, pleacă din ţară, a mai spus Kovesi, precizând: "O parte dintre inculpaţi au făcut atacuri asupra justiţiei, au demonizat procurorii şi judecătorii şi şi-au dat seama că singura soluţie de scăpare este aceasta de a pleca din ţară. S-au speriat şi au fugit. Noi, ca procurori, sau în interiorul sistemului de justiţie, uzăm absolut toate pârghiile legale pentru a preveni aceste fenomene. Sunt multe situaţii în care procurorii propun arestarea preventivă sau aplică acea măsură preventivă a controlului judiciar, care în majoritatea cazurilor este menţinută de către instanţele de judecată. Problema intervine în momentul monitorizării acestor măsuri. Cum se respectă măsurile pe care judecătorii le aplică atunci când dispun măsura controlului judiciar pentru persoanele care sunt judecate? Şi acest lucru nu se face de către procuror sau judecător, se face de către alte instituţii: poliţia naţională, poliţia de frontieră. Sunt cunoscute situaţiile în care persoane care aveau control judiciar cu interdicţia de a părăsi ţara totuşi au reuşit să plece din ţară. Cred că răspunsul la această întrebare trebuie să vină din partea autorităţilor de poliţie, să ne spună ce anume măsuri suplimentare ar trebui introduse în legislaţie pentru a preveni astfel de situaţii, pentru că ei sunt singurii care pot evalua ce anume îi ajută sau îi încurcă atunci când monitorizează aceste persoane. De foarte multe ori, controlul judiciar este aplicat, dar aceste persoane reuşesc să părăsească ţara înainte de a se pronunţa o soluţie definitivă de condamnare. Şi atunci, poliţia sau cei care au aceste măsuri de supraveghere trebuie să vină şi să spună ce le lipseşte, pentru ca astfel de situaţii să fie evitate".
     Despre acuzaţiile din spaţiul public potrivit cărora anumite proceduri derulate de DNA au loc exact în anumite momente politice şi că nu ar fi o simplă coincidenţă, procurorul şef al DNA spune: "Niciodată în activitatea noastră nu ne orientăm după ceea ce se întâmplă în spaţiul public sau în spaţiul politic, sau evenimente politice sau alte evenimente publice. Ancheta îşi urmează cursul, în funcţie de probele care trebuie administrate, conform legii. Sunt foarte multe situaţii în care noi începem, deschidem o inves­tigaţie sau suntem sesizaţi cu o anumită faptă penală şi începem o investigaţie, anumite acte procedurale sau anumite acte şi măsuri pe care noi le dispunem pot fi făcute publice în anumite momente şi în alte situaţii nu pot fi făcute publice. Dacă într-un dosar, care este deja cunoscut publicului, se efectuează anumite acte care pot fi comunicate publicului, da, putem şti ce se întâmplă. Dar sunt foarte multe situaţiile în care se lucrează ritmic în aceste dosare, în fiecare zi se fac activităţi şi ele nu pot fi comunicate publicului. Faptul că, uneori, astfel de activităţi se suprapun pe anumite evenimente politice, pe care nu le putem prevedea sau nu ştim de ele, nu are nicio legătură cu activitatea noastră şi nici nu ne interesează ce se întâmplă în spaţiul public. Pe noi ne interesează să administrăm probele, în conformitate cu legea şi în termene, în aşa fel încât să nu depăşim termenele impuse de Codul de procedură penală şi dosarele să fie soluţionate cât mai operativ. Şi am să vă dau câteva exemple. Sunt situaţii în care sunt citate persoane la DNA, în calitate de suspect sau de martor, peste două săptămâni, peste zece zile. În acel interval de timp se pot întâmpla lucruri în spaţiul public, pe care procurorul nu are cum să le prevadă. Sunt situaţii în care se finalizează o expertiză. Această expertiză trebuie comunicată sus­pecţilor, ei sunt citaţi peste două săptămâni, spre exemplu, la DNA, pentru a lua cunoştinţă de expertiză, pentru a-şi putea face apărarea. În acel interval de timp pot să apară evenimente.
     Majoritatea dosarelor în DNA se deschid pe baza unor sesizări care vin de la alte instituţii, de la persoane fizice sau persoane juridice. Noi nu putem să controlăm momentul în care o persoană face o sesizare sau nu o face. Când primim o sesizare, noi suntem obligaţi să o înregistrăm şi să facem acea investigaţie, indiferent de ceea ce se întâmplă în spaţiul public. Dacă cineva crede că anumite acte din anumite dosare s-au suprapus pe evenimente publice şi sunt alte motive în spatele acestei decizii, acest lucru se poate verifica de către Inspecţia Judiciară şi atunci se vede foarte clar într-un dosar că procurorii lucrea­ză ritmic şi că administrează probe doar pe baza a ceea ce rezultă în dosar. Deci, nu ne orientăm activitatea în niciun fel în funcţie de ceea ce se întâmplă în spaţiul public".

 
 
