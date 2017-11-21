   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

PSD a convocat şedinţa Comitetului Executiv Naţional (CExN) pentru luni

BURSA 14.01.2018

Vlad Dobrea
 
     PSD a convocat şedinţa Comitetului Executiv Naţional (CExN) pentru luni, la sediul central al partidului, pentru a tranşa situaţia din partid ca urmare a disputei dintre premierul Mihai Tudose şi ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Carmen Dan. Şedinţa este convocată la solicitarea mai multor lideri ai PSD, între care Gabriela Firea, Rovana Plumb, Ecaterina Andronescu sau Claudiu Manda, care au susţinut că situaţia din partid trebuie rezolvată de urgenţă. După informaţiile privind convocarea CExN, mulţi dintre miniştri au reacţionat prin mesaje pe Facebook, potrivit news.ro.
     Ministrul Transporturilor Ministrul Transporturilor Felix Stroe spune că "ar fi bine" ca în şedinţa Comitetului Executiv să aibă loc o discuţie serioasă despre cum poate fi democratizată puterea de decizie în partid şi că premierul are responsabilitatea actului de guvernare, dar trebuie să aibă şi decizia, în timp ce Ministrul Turismului Mircea Dobre afirmă că premierul trebuie să fie în orice situaţie şeful Guvernului.
     Liderul PSD Dâmboviţa, Adrian Ţuţuianu, le-a transmis colegilor săi de partid că o nouă schimbare de guvern ar fi sinucidere politică pentru PSD, pentru că o demisie a premierului sau o nouă moţiune de cenzură împotriva propriului Cabinet ar duce partidul din nou la mâna preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis şi la un vot în Parlament, ambele situaţii creatoare de incertitudini.
     Ministrul Agriculturii, Petre Daea, susţine că analizele periodice în partid devin obligatorii şi necesare, iar convocarea Comitetului Executiv Naţional al PSD pentru luni "este o secvenţă a preocupării partidului privind buna desfăşurare a activităţii, în vederea ducerii la îndeplinire a programului de guvernare".
     Ministrul Fondurilor Europene, Marius Nica, spune că responsabilitatea actului de guvernare aparţine prim-ministrului şi echipei sale şi că orice decizie guvernamentală trebuie luată în interiorul Guvernului. El mai afirmă că 2018 este cel mai important an, că România poate pierde definitiv 1,5 miliarde de euro din actualul exerciţiu şi că orice zi pierdută este o crimă la adresa dezvoltării economice a ţării.
     Ministrul Marius Nica a postat pe Facebook, sâmbătă după-amiază, un mesaj de susţine a premierului Mihai Tudose, susţinând că sub mandatul acestuia România a acreditat Autorităţile de Management, a luat măsurile pentru îndeplinirea condiţionalităţilor ex-ante şi a primit primii bani europeni din perioada 2014-2020.
     Ministrul Transporturilor, Felix Stroe, lider al PSD Constanţa, spune că "ar fi bine" ca în şedinţa Comitetului Executiv să aibă loc o discuţie serioasă despre cum poate fi democratizată puterea de decizie în partid şi că organizaţiile locale ar trebui să fie mai implicate, pentru că nu este normal "să decidă doar o mână de oameni". El mai afirmă că premierul are responsabilitatea actului de guvernare, dar trebuie să aibă şi decizia.
     Ministrul Turismului, Mircea Titus Dobre, spune, pe Facebook, că se aşteaptă ca în CExN al PSD social-democraţii să discute mai mult despre modalităţile prin care acest guvern să funcţioneze şi mai bine decât a funcţionat până în prezent şi că premierul Mihai Tudose a demonstrat că cetăţenii acestei ţări vor să fie conduşi de un lider care le înţelege problemele şi caută rezolvarea corectă, fără a face jocuri politice şi fără a lua decizii pripite. El mai afirmă că premierul trebuie să fie în orice situaţie şeful guvernului - "aşa cum este perceput de alegători, prezentat de mass-media şi acuzat, dacă este cazul, atunci când există eşecuri".
     El spune că Guvernul este unul politic, dar că premierul trebuie să fie în orice situaţie şeful Guvernului - aşa cum este perceput de alegători, prezentat de mass-media şi acuzat, dacă este cazul, atunci când există eşecuri, pentru că şeful Guvernului ştie cu ce miniştri poate lucra şi ce oameni nu corespund exigenţelor lui de lider, la fel cum se întâmplă într-o companie care trebuie să producă pentru a exista pe piaţa liberă.
     Ministrul Sănătăţii, Florian Bodog, se declară încrezător că în cadrul Comitetului Executiv Naţional "va fi luată o decizie înţeleaptă care va servi în mod obligatoriu interesul românilor de avea o guvernare solidă şi eficientă" şi le transmite colegilor săi că este nevoie de calm, responsabilitate şi unitate pentru a realiza munca pentru care au fost votaţi.
     "Scopul nostru este unul singur: continuarea implementării măsurilor din Programului de Guvernare, pentru care PSD a fost votat masiv de români. La nivelul Ministerului Sănătăţii, în 2018, vom accelera ritmul implementării acestor politici menite a îmbunătăţi calitatea actului medical oferit pacienţilor români, precum şi condiţiile de muncă pentru personalul medical. PSD a făcut din Sănătate o prioritate a guvernării, lucru care se vede şi în bugetul pentru acest an. Cred, aşadar, că avem nevoie de calm, responsabilitate şi unitate ca să realizăm munca pentru care am fost votaţi", a scris Bodog, pe Facebook.
     Ministrul Economiei, Gheorghe Şimon, spune că se va "supune necondiţionat" oricărei decizii care va fi luată în şedinţa Comitetului Executiv al PSD, pentru că el a fost numit în funcţie prin votul acestui for. El mai arată că România "are nevoie de stabilitate şi de o bună guvernare, pentru ca măsurile propuse în campania electorală din 2016 să poată fi respectate în totalitate".
     Ministrul Economiei arată, într-un comunicat de presă transmis sâmbătă seară de către minister, că este om politic şi a fost numit politic în funcţia de ministru, motiv pentru care decizia partidului este hotărâtoare în ceea ce priveşte poziţia sa de ministru.
     "În calitate de parlamentar ales şi în calitate de ministru numit de către colegii mei din PSD, consider că, în primul rând, România are nevoie de stabilitate şi de o bună guvernare, pentru ca măsurile propuse în campania electorală din 2016 să poată fi respectate în totalitate. Am ajuns deputat PSD Maramureş, la al doilea mandat, prin votul liber exprimat de cetăţenii judeţului pe care îl reprezint, fiind o poziţie care mă onorează şi mă responsabilizează. Am fost numit ministru al Economiei de către colegii mei din PSD, în cadrul unei şedinţe de Comitet Executiv al partidului. Mesajul meu către toţi cei care mi-au acordat încrederea, învestindu-mă cu votul lor, este acela că mă voi supune, necondiţionat, oricărei noi decizii care va fi luată de către CEx al PSD. Înainte de toate primează interesele României şi ale românilor. România are nevoie de stabilitate, de coerenţă şi de o bună guvernare. Pentru a putea asigura această bună guvernare, este imperios necesar ca liderii centrali ai partidului şi factorii decizionali ai Guvernului să dea dovadă de unitate, de înţelegere şi să ia decizii în consens cu interesul ţării. Toţi miniştrii Cabinetului Tudose au fost propuşi de către partid, iar eu, personal, mă voi supune oricărei decizii de partid care va fi luată în cadrul primului CEx al PSD", afirmă ministrul Economiei, Gheorghe Şimon, într-un comunicat de presă transmis de către minister.
     Ministrul Tineretului şi Sportului, Marius Dunca, a reacţionat şi el, sâmbătă, printr-un mesaj pe Facebook în care spune că PSD trebuie să ia decizii şi să dezbată soarta Guvernului "cu deplină responsabilitate, în cadrul Comitetului Executiv Naţional, nu în spaţiul public.
     "Ca membri ai Guvernului avem obligaţia să respectăm încrederea pe care ne-au acordat-o cetăţenii şi să implementăm Programul de Guvernare. Guvernul este un guvern politic şi fiecare funcţie ne-a fost acordată, în mod democratic, prin vot în cadrul Comitetului Executiv Naţional. Partidul Social Democrat este un partid unit şi puternic prin fiecare membru, primar şi preşedinte de organizaţie. Din respect pentru români şi pentru membrii PSD, trebuie să luăm decizii şi să dezbatem soarta Guvernului, cu deplină responsabilitate, în cadrul Comitetului Executiv Naţional, nu în spaţiul public", este mesajul ministrului Tineretului şi Sportului.
     El le mai transmite colegilor săi că au datoria şi responsabilitatea să le dea tuturor motive să creadă în România.
     * Adrian Ţuţuianu: Ar fi sinucidere politică pentru PSD o nouă schimbare de guvern
     Liderul PSD Dâmboviţa, Adrian Ţuţuianu, spune că o nouă schimbare de guvern ar fi sinucidere politică pentru PSD, că o demisie a premierului sau o nouă moţiune de cenzură împotriva propriului Cabinet ar duce partidul din nou la mâna preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis şi la un vot în Parlament, ambele situaţii creatoare de incertitudini, şi că PSD trebuie să dea dovadă de responsabilitate şi să conştientizeze gravele prejudicii de imagine pe care le poate înregistra partidul, precum şi riscul aruncării ţării în instabilitate politică.
     Adrian Ţuţuiani spune că nu este stilul său să se exprime pe teme importante pentru PSD prin postări pe Facebook, dar că momentul îl obligă.
     Liderul PSD Dâmboviţa afirmă că a luat act de intenţia convocării şedinţei Comitetului Executiv Naţional pentru ziua de luni, la cererea mai multor lideri ai partidului. În acest sens, şi se declară îngrijorat cu privire la evoluţiile interne din partid, considerând că PSD este într-un moment de răscruce.
     Adrian Ţuţuianu mai scrie, pe Facebook, că performanţele economice înregistrate în anul 2017, creşterile de salarii şi pensii şi alte lucruri bune ale guvernării au fost, în bună parte, anulate de conflictul intern şi că primarii, consiliile judeţene şi oamenii din judeţe au nevoie de un guvern care să le sprijine proiectele.
     "România are nevoie de stabilitate pentru a continua să se dezvolte. Oamenii aşteaptă de la noi rezultate, locuri de muncă mai bine plătite, autostrăzi, şcoli, spitale etc. Nu cred că putem să o luăm mereu de la capăt din 6 în 6 luni. Ar fi sinucidere politică pentru Partidul Social Democrat o nouă schimbare de guvern. O demisie a Primului Ministru sau o nouă moţiune de cenzură împotriva propriului guvern ar duce partidul din nou la mâna preşedintelui Iohannis (pentru desemnarea premierului) şi la un vot în Parlament, ambele situaţii creatoare de incertitudini. De aceea, trebuie să dăm dovadă de responsabilitate şi să conştientizăm gravele prejudicii de imagine pe care le poate înregistra partidul, precum şi riscul aruncării ţării în instabilitate politică. Este datoria noastră să fim lucizi. Trebuie să strângem rândurile, să analizăm care este cea mai bună soluţie pe baza unei decizii colective şi democratice, făcând apel la toţi oamenii competenţi care pot da un plus actului de guvernare. Nu sunt de acord să sacrificăm partidul şi guvernarea pentru răfuielile şi ambiţiile personale ale unor lideri! Am fost şi rămân un om de partid. Militez pentru unitatea acestuia, diversitatea de opinii şi pentru luarea deciziilor în structurile statutare", adaugă fostul ministru al Apărării.
     * Firea a cerut, sâmbătă, întrunirea urgentă a Comitetului Executiv Naţional (CEx) al PSD pentru "a tranşa criza politică"
     Primarul Capitalei Gabriela Firea a cerut întrunirea urgentă a Comitetului Executiv Naţional (CEx) al PSD pentru "a tranşa criza politică" întrucât a avut drept "reacţie organică" încetinirea motoarelor administraţiei centrale şi locale.
      Firea susţine că indiferent de soluţiile ce vor rezulta din şedinţa CEx, este categoric mai bună decât actuala instabilitate, scrie news.ro
      "Privesc şi eu cu îngrijorare ceea ce se întâmplă în viaţa politică de câteva zile. Nu pot fi indiferentă, chiar dacă sunt preocupată primordial de problemele Capitalei. Observ că motoarele administraţiei publice centrale şi locale au încetinit. Este o reacţie organică la criza politică", a scris Gabriela Firea pe pagina sa de Faebook.
      Primarul Capitalei susţine că trebuie "reinstaurat un climat politic la standarde europene, cu profesionalism şi rigoare", fiind necesară întrunirea CEx "pentru a tranşa criza politică".
      "Orice soluţie va reieşi din dezbaterea CEx va fi mai utilă pentru ţara decat instabilitatea actuală ", a mai scris edilul.
      Liderul PSD Vaslui, Dumitru Buzatu, a declarat, vineri seară, la Antena 3, că mai mulţi colegi de partid i-au cerut să-i solicite liderului PSD, Liviu Dragnea, convocarea imediată a CEX.
      "Nu sunt un fan al domnului Liviu Dragnea, sunt un fan al PSD. Nu cred că are nevoie de aliaţi în momentul acesta, ci de oameni conştienţi de situaţia care s-a creat în partid. Colegii m-au rugat să-i transmit domnului Dragnea solicitarea de a convoca imediat CEX în zilele următoare, luni, marţi, pentru a lămuri situaţia dn partid", a declarat Dumitru Buzatu.
      Întrebat care este situaţia care ar trebui lămurită, acesta a vorbit despre "raportul dintre Guvern şi partid, ruptura evidentă care se creează şi riscă să se adâncească, o autonomizare a premierului în raport cu majoritatea care-l susţine".
      "Autonomizare a premierului în raport cu majoritatea care-l susţine este o formulă cuprinzătoare - Guvernul nu mai aplică un dialog constructiv cu partidul", a mai spus liderul PSD Vaslui.
      Şi deputatul PSD Cătălin Rădulescu a solicitat întrunirea urgentă a CEX pentru a discuta despre o eventuală schimbare a Guvernului după "ieşirea necontrolată şi nestatutară" a premierului Tudose şi insubordonarea sa faţă de deciziile partidului.
     * Rovana Plumb: "PSD trebuie să convoace cât mai rapid CExN pentru a tranşa lucrurile şi pentru a ne întoarce la o stare de calm şi predictibilitate"
     Vicepreşedintele PSD Rovana Plumb s-a alăturat şi ea liderilor PSD care au cerut convocarea rapidă a Consiliului Executiv Naţional (CExN) al partidului, pentru "a tranşa lucrurile şi pentru a ne întoarce la o stare de calm şi predictibilitate".
      Acelaşi mesaj l-a transmis şi liderul PSD Neamţ, Ionel Arsene, preşedinte al Consiliului Judeţean.
      Fostul ministru Rovana Plumb a scris, pe Facebook, că situaţia de instabilitate din ultima perioadă nu mai poate continua, iar "fiecare zi care trece într-un astfel de climat este dăunătoare românilor". Aceasta continuă: " consider că PSD trebuie să convoace cât mai rapid CExN - pentru a tranşa lucrurile şi pentru a ne întoarce la o stare de calm şi predictibilitate!".
      Şi liderul PSD Neamţ, Ionel Arse, a cerut convocarea Consiliului Executiv Naţional al partidului, spunând că "lucrurile au luat o turnură nefastă atât pentru Guvern, cât şi pentru PSD".
      "Responsabilitatea faţă de cetăţean este principala atribuţie a unei guvernări. În momentul în care declaraţiile celor desemnaţi să se ocupe de gestionarea destinului României afectează imaginea ţării, dar şi încrederea românilor în instituţiile statului, atunci suntem într-o situaţie anormală. Lucrurile au luat o turnură nefastă, atât pentru guvern, cât şi pentru PSD în faţa românilor iar cei care ne aflam la conducerea partidului trebuie să luăm atitudine, să dăm dovadă de responsabilitate.", mai precizează liderul local al PSD Neamţ.
      Senatorul Claudiu Manda, preşedintele Comisiei parlamentare de control a activităţii SRI, a postat pe Facebook: "Consider că trebuie convocat cât mai repede Comitetul Executiv National al PSD. Situaţia din ultimele zile nu poate aştepta până la CExN de la Iaşi. Românii aşteaptă de la noi predictibilitate şi stabilitate, aşteaptă punerea în aplicare a programului de guvernare asumat. Guvernul trebuie să funcţioneze ca o echipă unită şi să îşi ducă la îndeplinire obiectivul votat de Parlament: o viaţă mai bună pentru români".
     Iniţial, întrunirea Comitetului Executiv Naţional (CExN) al PSD era programată pentru 29 ianuarie, la Iaşi, dar mai mulţi lideri ai partidului au cerut convocarea de urgenţă a acesteia pentru a rezolva situaţia din partid. 
 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de zaza în data de 13.01.2018, ora 10:52)  
 ...Auzi-o pe Firea : "Climat politic la standardele europene cu profesionalism si rigoare"
  Politica voastra in PSD este plina de ageamii,mitomani su ipocriti...E necesar sa va schimbati de tot....


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 13.01.2018, ora 15:57)
 
 Dupa transare trebuie sa rezulte mai multe parti de PSD, nu ?


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 14.01.2018, ora 09:59)
 
 De partea cealaltă păstrați securiștii, doar vopsiți gardul. PD-ul a ajuns PNL, iar structurile tineretului mafiot securist s-au unit sub umbrela USR.


 
2.  The Brute
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 13.01.2018, ora 12:42)  
 Cine sa fie transat rapid: cazul sau pedofilul? Nu prea e clar. Nemtii nu au guvern de un trimestru si nu sunt asa de stresati. Daca pedofilul e angajatu lu dmnu Orban ce ne facem.


 
3.  Manda spune ca cica zice
    (mesaj trimis de The Brute în data de 13.01.2018, ora 12:47)  
 brutele asteapta Predictibilitate si Stabilitäte. Se pare ca ar fi fost si Doamna Gheorghe in lift, ca prea au transat-o. Sau Inca mai citeaza din Suflet Curat


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 13.01.2018, ora 15:18)  
 intr o tara in care majoritatea e saraca in duh, minciuna organizata face ravagii..


 
  4.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 4 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 14.01.2018, ora 09:57)
 
 După mandatele bețivului securist, propaganda mafiei securiste a mai dat lovitura la alegerile din 2014. De atunci, nimic, doar minciuni goale și devoalări de propagandiști securiști plătiți de mafia securistă.


 
