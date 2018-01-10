   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

LA CEREREA UNUI ACŢIONAR,

DIICOT a început urmărirea penală in rem, în cazul Romcab

BURSA 19.02.2018

ADINA ARDELEANU
 
măreşte imaginea
     * Cercetările sunt legate de prezentarea cu intenţie de situaţii financiare inexacte ori de informaţii nereale
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "O anchetă este singura soluţie care să arate unde sunt banii, eu ştiu că mi-am făcut treaba"
       Procurorii DIICOT au început urmărirea penală in rem (asupra faptelor), în cazul "Romcab" (MCAB), potrivit unui răspuns transmis de procurori lui Valentin Stănescu, acţionar al companiei. Acesta a depus, vara trecută, o plângere penală împotriva administratorilor emitentului - Zoltan Prosszer, Sebastian Vlădescu şi alţi directori, pentru săvârşirea mai multor infracţiuni, precum prezentarea de date neadevărate asupra condiţiilor societăţii în comunicările adresate publicului, prezentarea cu rea credinţă a unei situaţii financiare inexacte, în vederea ascunderii situaţiei reale, manipularea pieţei de capital, înşelăciune, constituirea unui grup infracţional organizat.
     Producătorul de cabluri Romcab (MCAB) a intrat în insolvenţă la începutul anului trecut, pe fondul unei deprecieri masive a stocurilor, de la 629,62 milioane de lei, la 30 septembrie 2016, la 498,9 milioane de lei, la 31 decembrie 2016 (conform datelor auditate).
     Tribunalul Mureş a aprobat, pe 20 februarie 2017, intrarea în insolvenţă a producătorului de cabluri, la cerere, în condiţiile în care societatea a raportat o pierdere de 39 de milioane de euro, în 2016, deşi înregistrase un profit de 9 milioane de euro, în primele nouă luni ale anului trecut.
     Tocmai aceste raportări ale companiei către BVB au fost reclamate la DIICOT de Valentin Stănescu, care susţine că are o deţinere de 1% din companie.
     DIICOT i-a răspuns acţionarului, în ianuarie, că a început urmărirea penală, fiind efectuate cercetări sub aspectul infracţiunii prevăzute la articolul din legea pieţei de capital legat de "prezentarea cu intenţie de către administratorul, directorul sau directorul executiv al societăţii către acţionari de situaţii financiare inexacte ori de informaţii nereale privind condiţiile economice ale societăţii", care se pedepseşte cu în­chisoa­rea de la 6 luni la 5 ani şi interzicerea unor drepturi.
     Valentin Stănescu ne-a declarat: "Romcab a transmis Bursei de Valori Bucureşti informaţii false şi a indus în eroare investitorii. Organele de cercetare penală trebuie să acţioneze înainte să fie prea târziu. Pentru că societatea a intrat în insolvenţă, noi, acţionarii nu putem spera la recuperarea prejudiciului decât de la cei vinovaţi. Dacă nu se începe urmărirea penală faţă de persoane, nu se poate pune nici sechestru pe bunurile celor vinovaţi pentru situaţia companiei, din care s-au evaporat, în trei luni de zile, aproximativ 200 de milioane de lei. Până acum, autorităţile statului - procurorii şi Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF) - nu au făcut nimic pentru protejarea intereselor investitorilor de pe piaţa de capital".
     Sebastian Vlădescu, fost pre­şedinte Romcab, consideră că era de aşteptat să înceapă o anchetă penală, în cazul companiei, aceasta fiind singura soluţie pentru a afla unde sunt banii.
     "Nu pot să spun că o anchetă penală îmi face plăcere, dar trebuie să fie lămurit ce s-a întâmplat acolo - ce a fost greşeală, ce a fost infracţiune. Este singura soluţie ca să se afle adevărul, unde sunt banii, dacă s-a furat, cine a furat. În afară de neplăcerea de a fi într-o anchetă penală nu am nicio emoţie. Fiecare vom răspunde pentru ce am făcut, iar eu ştiu că mi-am făcut treaba. În Consiliu, mi-am făcut treaba mea pe baza informaţiilor primite, iar în momentul când nu am mai primit informaţii, am reacţionat".
     În plângerea penală, acţionarul arată că a investit în acţiunile MCAB, având în vedere raportările financiare ale companiei din decembrie 2012- septembrie 2016, care reflectau o creştere semnificativă şi susţinută a cifrei de afaceri şi a profitului, precum şi o profitabilitate excelentă raportată la capitalurile proprii.
     Valentin Stănescu notează că a cumpărat 99.546 acţiuni (1,1% din companie), astfel: 39.546 acţiuni, la preţuri între 8,76 şi 9,4/acţiune, între 9 septembrie 2016 şi 18 noiembrie 2016, şi 60.000 de acţiuni, la preţul de 3,92 lei/acţiune, în data de 19 ianuarie 2017, pentru o sumă totală de 599.435 lei.
     Acesta precizează că, ulterior achiziţiilor efectuate, pe site-ul BVB, au apărut ştiri negative în legătură cu compania: - raportarea cu întârziere a unor incidente de plată, cererea de intrare în insolvenţă, raportările preliminare pentru decembrie 2016, ce arătau diferenţe semnificative faţă de raportările anterioare.
     Acţionarul menţionează că nu a mai achiziţionat acţiuni după apariţia acestor ştiri.
     Valentin Stănescu aminteşte, în plângerea penală, că pe 23 ianuarie 2017, Romcab a dat un comunicat semnat de Zoltan Prosszer în calitate de preşedinte, prin care acesta anunţă pentru prima dată investitorii des­pre numeroase incidente de plată apărute în perioada 23 decembrie 2016 - 16 ianuarie 2017 şi încearcă să liniştească investitorii şi mass-media, arătând că acele incidente de plată se încadrează în "condiţiile specifice industriei în care activăm [...] majoritatea clienţilor noştri închizându-şi porţile în perioada 15 decembrie-15 ianuarie". Acţionarul adaugă: "Mai mult, domnul Prosszer continuă: «Estimăm că în perioada imediat următoare vom intra în cursul normal al activităţii...» şi concluzionează astfel: «Dorim să subliniem faptul că, în opinia noastră, situaţia curentă a companiei este una temporară, iar măsurile pe care le-am identificat au gradul de fezabilitate necesar pentru a rezolva toate chestiunile ridicate în mass-media»".
     Domnul Stănescu precizează, în plângerea penală, că aceste clarifi­cări au fost date de companie doar după ce BVB a cerut Romcab să adreseze informaţiile apărute în presă privind incidentele de plată.
     În ciuda acestui comunicat, pe 10 februarie 2017, societatea a solicitat intrarea în insolvenţă, iar în data de 16 februarie 2017, pe site-ul BVB, au fost publicate situaţiile financiare preliminare pentru decembrie 2016, arată acţionarul, adăugând: "În contrast cu profitul de aproximativ 39,5 milioane de lei la septembrie 2016, raportarea pentru decembrie 2016 arată o pierdere de 178 milioane de lei. (...)
     Este extrem de puţin probabil ca o astfel de pierdere să apară într-un singur trimestru, ca urmare a desfăşurării normale a activităţii. Este deci probabil ca aceste pierderi să fie cumulate din perioadele anterioare şi ascunse cu ştiinţă sau la îndemnul conducerii companiei.
     De asemenea, în data de 17 februarie 2017, pe site-ul BVB apare informarea că acţiunile sunt suspendate de la tranzacţionare, având în vedere că ASF a cerut companiei să lămurească public diferenţele între situaţiile financiare la septembrie 2016 şi decembrie 2016".
     Încercările acţionarului să pri­mească lămuriri de la companie au rămas fără răspuns.
     În data de 23 mai 2017, cu ocazia Adunării Generale Ordinare a Acţionarilor având pe ordinea de zi aprobarea situaţiilor financiare şi a raportului administratorilor aferent anului 2016, Zoltan Prosszer, în calitate de administrator special, a arătat că "pierderea de 180.000.000 lei (raportată în 16 februarie 2017 pieţei reglementate) a fost o eroare contabilă", mai aminteşte acţionarul.
     Acesta acuză că infracţiunile săvârşite de membrii consiliului de administraţie şi directorii Romcab au fost comise cu intenţie, având în vedere că societatea este admisă la tranzacţionare, fiind obligată să întocmească atât raportări periodice, cât şi raportări continue, cauzate de evenimente cu impact major asupra poziţiei sale economice: "Fiind administratorii şi directorii unei societăţi listate pe o piaţă reglementată de capital, făptuitorii nu pot invoca necunoaşterea consecinţelor ce rezultă din efectuarea unor raportări incomplete. (...) Administratorii şi directorii Romcab nu au efectuat raportarea privind condiţiile esenţiale ale societăţii nici după ce au apărut în mass-media informaţii privind existenţa unor incidente de plată masive. Nu se poate susţine, în aceste condiţii, că adminis­tratorii şi directorii Romcab nu au acceptat rezultatul produs de absenţa raportării informaţiilor corecte privind situaţia economică a Romcab".
     Referitor la deprecierea stocurilor, operată de emitent, Valentin Stănescu arată: "Se poate observa că a fost operată la sfârşitul anului 2016 de către conducerea societăţii o ajus­tare a activelor circulante cu 180 de milioane de lei. Singura explicaţie pe care o oferă administratorul special Zoltan Prosszer, acţionar majoritar indirect şi director general al Romcab, este aceea că «marcarea pierderii din exploatare s-a datorat în mod concret încorporării cheltuielilor aferente deprecierii stocurilor existente în sold la sfârşitul anului, în sumă de 178,9 milioane de lei».
     O astfel de explicaţie indică în mod indubitabil că raportările anterioare au fost false, întrucât au menţionat o valoare eronată a stocurilor, mult peste cea reală.
     În plus, este de cercetat dacă societatea nu a omis să redacteze şi să facă cunoscut investitorilor, prin intermediul unor raportări curente, anumite acte juridice încheiate cu terţi care au afectat situaţia patrimonială a societăţii, într-o măsură în care, dacă ar fi fost cunoscute, ar fi avut un impact asupra preţului acţiunilor Romcab".
     Urmarea imediată a acestei infracţiuni constă în prejudiciul creat tuturor investitorilor în acţiuni Romcab , care au efectuat actele juridice de achiziţie ale acestora necunoscând situaţia reală a societăţii, acuză investitorul.
     * Două amenzi de la ASF pentru Zoltan Prosszer
     La începutul anului, Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF) i-a amendat pe Zoltan Prosszer şi pe Sebastian Vlădescu, actualul, res­pectiv fostul preşedinte al "Romcab" Târgu Mureş (MCAB).
     Autoritatea a constatat că cei doi sunt responsabili pentru că nu au asigurat cadrul necesar auditării în timp util a situaţiilor financiare din 2016 şi nu au raportat către BVB contractele companiei cu afiliaţii, mai mari de 50.000 de euro, conform legii. Astfel, Prosszer a primit o amendă de 15.000 de lei, iar Vlădescu, de 13.000 de lei.
     Într-un interviu acordat în luna februarie 2017, fostul preşedinte Romcab, Sebastian Vlădescu, spunea că dacă firma are stocurile, atunci compania nu are nicio problemă, în condiţiile în care preţul cuprului creştea. Domnia sa susţinea, atunci, că problema stocurilor trebuie rezolvată de SGS, firma angajată să certifice stocurile.
     "Romcab" este controlată de "Sadalbari", în acţionariatul căreia au avut loc schimbări în anul recent încheiat. Astfel, "Sadalbari" nu mai este controlată de Zoltan Prosszer, preşedintele Romcab şi administratorul special al acesteia.
     "Sadalbari" SRL a intrat în insolvenţă, la cerere, pe 31 martie, potrivit deciziei Tribunalului Mureş.
     Pe 27 ianuarie 2017, Zoltan Prosszer i-a cedat Roxanei Târcă (reprezentantul departamentului pentru relaţia cu investitorii de la Romcab) 35 din cele 45 de părţi sociale deţinute la "Sadalbari". Astfel, Roxana Târcă ajunsese la o deţinere de 46,7% din "Sadalbari", în timp ce Zoltan Prosszer rămăsese cu numai 9,35%. În acţionariatul "Sadalbari" se mai regăseau, la data respectivă, Rodica Dochiţoiu (cu 37,38%) şi Amberyce Limited (cu 6,54%), conform datelor din Monitorul Oficial. Ulterior, societatea a raportat BVB că "Motoplus Paneuro"- o societate controlată de Florin Dorin Costea, care ar fi fratele lui Zoltan Prosszer - a ajuns la o deţinere de 91,8% din "Sadalbari", în timp ce Prosszer a rămas cu o participaţie infimă.
     De asemenea, pachetul majoritar de 69,02% din "Romcab", deţinută de "Sadalbari", a fost gajat către "Stareal Limited" din Cipru, pe 6 februarie 2017, cu patru zile înainte ca producătorul de cabluri din Târgu Mureş să îşi ceară insolvenţa, potrivit Arhivei Electronice de Garanţii Reale Mobiliare.
     Acţiunile "Romcab" au fost sus­pendate de la tranzacţionare, pe 17 februarie, la solicitarea Autorităţii de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF), care i-a cerut companiei un raport detaliat cu privire la factorii care au generat modificarea situaţiei financiare de la data de 30.09.2016, la 16.02.2017.
     Atunci, ASF l-a amendat pe pre­şedintele "Romcab" cu 7.000 de lei, pentru că nu a răspuns unor solicitări ASF sau a răspuns cu întârziere.
     Tabelul creditorilor Romcab cuprinde datorii de un miliard de lei, cel mai mare creditor fiind EximBank, cu o creanţă de 113,02 milioane de lei, în nume propriu, şi 98,4 milioane de lei, în numele şi contul statului. Banca Transilvania are de recuperat 111 milioane de lei, în timp ce banca de stat CEC Bank are o creanţă de 34,6 milioane de lei. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] DIICOT a început urmărirea penală in rem, în cazul Romcab

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 19.02.2018, ora 01:22)  
 In tot razboiul asta european, eu m-as multumi cu foarte putin: sa-l stiu priponit la bulau pe cunoscutul cârnăţar al BVB.


 
2.  Institutiile dorm?
    (mesaj trimis de Anonim în data de 19.02.2018, ora 08:24)  
 A trecut 1 an de la teapa romcab si nici un vinovat pana acum
 Chiar nu a fost nici o ilegalitate?


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
ANAT susţine demersul TAROM de a-şi dezvolta flota click să citeşti tot articolul
PE FONDUL SCĂDERII TARIFELOR DE TRANSPORT AL ENERGIEI ELECTRICE
Profitul Transelectrica a scăzut cu 90%, în 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
Administratorul Fondului Proprietatea deţine peste 5% din Purcari click să citeşti tot articolul
CITITORII NE SCRIU:
"Viaţa locuitorilor din cartierul Greenfield, dată peste cap din cauza închiderii drumului din pădurea Băneasa" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ovidiu Ioan Secară, numit director general al Poştei Române click să citeşti tot articolul
COMPLEX DE TRATAMENTE TERMICE PENTRU PESTE 160.000 TONE DE ŢEVI PE AN
Investiţie de 36 milioane dolari la TMK Artrom click să citeşti tot articolul
ŞTEFAN MINOVICI, RABC:
Romanian American Business Council a creat un fond de investiţii dedicat Europei Centrale şi de Est click să citeşti tot articolul
Profitul producătorului sucevean de bere Bermas a crescut cu 15%, în 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
Aeroporturi Bucureşti organizează două licitaţii, în valoare totală de 3,2 milioane euro, fără TVA click să citeşti tot articolul
Cocor a încheiat anul 2017 cu un profit de peste 3 ori mai mare faţă de cel din 2016 click să citeşti tot articolul
Profitul operaţional al Allianz a urcat la 11,1 miliarde de euro anul trecut, compania a plătit despăgubiri record click să citeşti tot articolul
Profitul operaţional al Allianz a urcat la 11,1 miliarde de euro anul trecut, compania a plătit despăgubiri record click să citeşti tot articolul
Raiffeisen Bank îşi schimbă poziţionarea de brand printr-o campanie-manifest click să citeşti tot articolul
CONSULTANTUL ANDREEA SZABO:
"Programul Start-up Nation ar putea trece în 2018 de la stadiul de Trabant la cel de Mercedes" click să citeşti tot articolul
Memento Bus a lansat serviciul "ShuttleBus" de pe Aeroportul Otopeni către hoteluri din Bucureşti click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 09:35
Fostul director Oxfam în Haiti a recunoscut că a recurs la dame de companie
     Fostul director al ONG-ului britanic Oxfam în Haiti a recunoscut că a adus prostituate la domiciliu înainte să renunţe la funcţia din organizaţie, în 2011, relevă concluziile unei anchete interne de la acea vreme, făcute publice luni, informează Le Figaro, citat de news.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 09:26
Mai puţine locuri de muncă înregistrate în ultimul trimestru al anului trecut
     În trimestrul IV al anului 2017, rata locurilor de muncă vacante a fost de 1,13%, în scădere cu 0,09 puncte procentuale faţă de trimestrul precedent, se arată într-un raport al Institutului Naţional de Statistică, dat astăzi publicităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 09:01
Săptâmâna trecută a avut loc lansarea Uniunii Cooperativelor din Sectorul Vegetal
     Săptămâna trecută a avut loc şedinţa de inaugurare şi operaţionalizare a Uniunii Naţionale de Ramură a Cooperativelor din Sectorul Vegetal (U.N.C.S.V.), se arată într-un comunicat remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 08:38
Svastici şi injurii înscripţionate pe porţile Ambasadei Poloniei în Israel
     Svastici au fost inscripţionate pe porţile Ambasadei Poloniei în Israel, la o zi după de premierul polonez a declarat la Conferinţa de Securitate de la Munchen că printre autorii Holocaustului s-ar fi aflat şi evrei, informează BBC.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 08:00
ANAT susţine demersul TAROM de a-şi dezvolta flota
     Asociaţia Naţională a Agenţiilor de Turism (ANAT) susţine demersul Companiei Naţionale de Transporturi Aeriene TAROM de a dezvolta propria flotă, prin închirierea sau cumpărarea a patru aeronave noi Airbus A320 sau Boeing 737, în acest an, se arată într-un comunicat remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
19.02.2018
BVB
Rulajul rămâne peste media acestui an
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute în creştere, cea mai mare apreciere, dintre indicii bursei, de 1,19%, fiind marcată...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene au încheiat cea mai bună săptămână din 2016 până acum
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, încheind cea mai bună săptămână din 2016 până în prezent, pe fondul reducerii semnificative a volatilităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
BVB
Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Piaţa a reacţionat pozitiv la rezultatele bune ale companiilor"
     * Volum de 66,5 milioane de lei
       Rulajul înregistrat ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a urcat la 66,55 milioane de lei (14,28 milioane de euro), cu mult peste valoarea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară, de 24 de milioane...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa urcă datorită "Airbus"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce "Airbus" SE a raportat o situaţie financiară bine primită de piaţă.
     Titlurile constructorului de avioane "Airbus"...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 24 milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii în teritoriul pozitiv, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând creşteri.  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cifrele privind inflaţia din SUA, în atenţia pieţelor de acţiuni
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, în condiţiile în care SUA au anunţat o creştere peste aşteptări a preţurilor de consum în ianuarie, generând temeri privind...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 16 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9702
2.3824
2.9904
4.0452
0.1838
0.6256
0.2114
4.6595
5.2498
1.4962
3.5186
0.2229
0.4807
1.1207
0.0662
0.4698
0.9946
3.7306
0.3209
1.1557
0.5877
0.0581
0.3503
0.2016
2.7663
0.0394
0.1381
1.0157
0.6264
0.1193
162.9856
5.4429 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook