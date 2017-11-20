   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Piata De Capital

LA FINALUL ANULUI 2017,

BVB a înregistrat cea mai mare capitalizare din istorie, dar schimburile zilnice sunt încă sub 2007

BURSA 04.01.2018

ANDREI IACOMI
 
     * Numărul intermediarilor continuă să scadă *  Indicele BET-TR a avut o rentabilitate mai mare cu aproape 10% peste cea obţinută de BET
       Capitalizarea Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a fost de circa 164,4 de miliarde de lei (35,28 miliarde de euro), la finalul anului 2017, cea mai mare din istoria bursei, potrivit datelor comunicate de BVB (vezi tabel).
     Totodată, valoarea medie zilnică s-a situat în 2017 la nivelul de 47,79 milioane de lei (10,46 milioane de euro), în creştere faţă de valorile din anii 2016 (36,4 milioane de lei) şi 2015 (35 milioane de lei), dar sub cele înregistrate în 2014 (aproape 52 milioane de lei) şi 2007 (55,2 milioane de lei), acesta din urmă fiind şi anul cu cel mai mare rulaj din istoria BVB, în contextul în care, la finalul lui 2007, capitalizarea bursei era de aproape 86 de miliarde de lei.
     Pe de altă parte, numărul intermediarilor a continuat să scadă, ajungând la doar 34, cel mai scăzut nivel din 1995 încoace, anul reînfiinţării bursei după o perioadă de aproape 50 de ani.
     Anul trecut, brokeri precum Intercapital Invest sau Romintrade Braşov au ales să se retragă din piaţă, iar Confident Invest Bucureşti a anunţat că intenţionează să se autorizeze ca agent delegat persoană juridică.
     De asemenea, în luna decembrie a anului trecut, Raiffeisen Bank anunţa că, începând din 2018, va închide activitatea de tranzacţionare pe piaţa de capital din România, urmând să-şi mute operaţiunile la Viena.
     Din perspectiva cotaţiei indicelui BET, al celor mai lichide treisprezece companii de la bursă exceptând SIF-urile, se observă că acesta a cunoscut, pe parcursul anului trecut, două perioade cu evoluţie diferită (vezi grafic).
     Astfel, în prima parte a lui 2017, principalul coş de acţiuni s-a înscris pe o tendinţă de creştere, marcată prin linia de trend ascendent (liniile de trend reprezintă instrumente de analiză tehnică folosite pentru identificarea trendului), pentru ca, în cea de-a doua parte a anului, BET să dezvolte o tendinţă de scădere, situaţie ce se menţine şi în prezent.
     De asemenea, listările companiilor private la bursă au continuat, anul trecut cunoscând patru asemenea evenimente: Digi Communications NV (DIGI), Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), Aages (AAG) şi Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (TBK). De asemenea, a avut loc şi o serie de listări de obligaţiuni, printre cele mai importante fiind cele ale companiei de investiţii imobiliare Globalworth Real Estate Investment Limited sau cele ale băncilor Unicredit Bank şi International Investment Bank.
     * Ovidiu Şerdean, IFB Finwest: "Scăderea numărului societăţilor de brokeraj este o consecinţă firească a reducerii volumelor de tranzacţionare şi a comisioanelor practicate"
     Punând-o în contextul ultimului deceniu, Ovidiu Şerdean, broker în cadrul IFB Finwest, ne-a transmis modul în care domnia sa percepe evoluţia bursei din anul 2017.
     Analistul a apreciat: "Putem spune că, în pofida greutăţilor întâmpinate, piaţa de capital îşi urmează cursul firesc, de dezvoltare. În acest an (n.r. anul anterior), două dintre companiile listate au avut o contribuţie semnificativă la creşterea capitalizării bursei şi aici mă refer la DIGI şi SFG (Sphera). Intrarea la tranzacţionare a celor patru companii private (n.r. DIGI, SFG, AAG şi TBK) reprezintă un semnal încurajator fiind de aşteptat ca, în anii care urmează, să vedem cât mai multe afaceri de succes listate la BVB".
     În ultima perioadă, am remarcat o implicare tot mai mare din partea bursei în ceea ce priveşte educaţia financiară de calitate, a menţionat domnul Şerdean, care a adăugat: "Totuşi, nu putem să nu observăm faptul că în 2017 avem un volum de tranzacţionare sub cel din 2007, cu toate că în ultimii zece ani numărul companiilor noi a crescut semnificativ.
     Criza din perioada anilor 2007 - 2008 a lăsat în urmă mult «sânge» şi multe dezamăgiri. Rănile ei încă se mai văd şi astăzi, îndeosebi în cazul celor care au crezut în bursă şi, mai ales, în oamenii din spatele afacerilor în care au decis să investească".
     Scăderea numărului de societăţi de brokeraj este o consecinţă firească a reducerii volumelor de tranzacţionare precum şi a comisioanelor practicate, a spus brokerul, care a explicat: "Dacă în 2007 vorbeam de comisioane de 1% - 2%, astăzi vorbim de 0,3% - 0,5%, această reducere nefiind susţinută de o creştere a volumelor tranzacţionate.
     În anii 2000, cupoanele de privatizare încă constituiau o sursă bună de venit pentru multe societăţi de brokeraj. Odată cu dispariţia lor s-a schimbat şi percepţia asupra acestui business".
     În continuare, analistul de la IFB Finwest a subliniat că, pentru viitorul pieţei de capital, educaţia financiară reprezintă un factor foarte important, atât în rândul investitorilor cât şi al antreprenorilor.
     Domnul Şerdean a punctat: "În ultima perioadă, se vorbeşte foarte mult despre educaţie, scoţându-se în evidenţă, îndeosebi, nivelul redus de educaţie financiară al investitorilor. În opinia mea, la fel de important este şi nivelul de educaţie financiară al antreprenorilor, atât al celor existenţi cât şi al celor viitori".
     Bursa înseamnă în primul rând încredere, subliniază Şerdean, care accentuează: "Dacă există încredere, apar investitorii şi, implicit, finanţarea. Când un antreprenor întelege că în momentul în care a decis să-şi listeze compania la bursă, averea sa nu mai înseamnă «firma», ci pachetul de acţiuni pe care-l deţine la respectiva societate, atunci cred că lucrurile se aşază pe nişte principii sănătoase, iar de aici apare şi încrederea".
     Referitor la motivele apariţiei noilor emitenţi la BVB, domnul Ovidiu Dumitrescu, director general adjunct la Tradeville, ne-a declarat: "Cred că sporirea numărului de listări are legătură, în primul rând, cu eforturile susţinute ale BVB de promovare a finanţării prin bursă, dar şi cu un mediu de piaţă propice, în care lichiditatea este în continuare destul de ieftină, iar indicii bursieri se află la cote înalte".
     Totodată, domnul Dumitrescu a mai punctat că, în opinia analiştilor de la Tradeville, numărul de intermediari a continuat să scadă atât din cauza migrării din ultimii ani a clienţilor către acei intermediari care oferă servicii de brokeraj îmbinate cu elemente de înaltă tehnologie, dar şi pe fondul unui mediu de reglementare din ce în ce mai dificil.
     Potrivit doamnei Cristina Boicu, şeful Departamentului de Vânzări de Acţiuni din cadrul Raiffeisen Bank România, restrângerea pieţei de brokeraj reprezintă un fenomen firesc, în condiţiile în care costurile recurente ale intermediarilor şi investiţiile necesare pentru a ţine pasul cu noile reglementări sunt tot mai mari.
     Totodată, analistul Raiffeisen Bank a punctat: "Grupurile mari de brokeraj au ajuns la concluzia că investiţiile la scară largă sunt mai eficiente, prin urmare, acestea activează în mai multe pieţe, de la distanţă.
     Pentru comparaţie, în Polonia activează 56 de intermediari, cu un rulaj mediu zilnic de 4 milioane de euro fiecare, iar în România mai sunt activi circa 30 de intermediari, cu un rulaj mediu zilnic de 300.000 de euro de fiecare".
     * Brokerii: "Dividendele mari şi listările au reprezentat principalii factori pozitivi interni pentru piaţa de capital în 2017"
     În ceea ce priveşte elementele interne cu efect benefic în anul anterior asupra pieţei de capital locale, brokerii au evidenţiat, în primul rând, dividendele mari acordate de emitenţii având statul drept acţionar majoritar şi listările companiilor private din 2017.
     De asemenea, un alt factor arătat de analişti este constituit de rezultatele financiare preponderent pozitive avute de majoritatea companiilor importante ale bursei.
     În acest sens, membrii Departamentului de Analiză de la BT Capital Partners ne-au spus: "Piaţa de capital românească a fost influenţată în sens pozitiv de dividendele generoase acordate de companiile energetice la solicitarea statului în primăvara acestui an (nu vorbim de cele suplimentare), de rezultatele preponderent pozitive publicate de societăţi, dar şi de listarea a patru noi emitenţi: DIGI, AAG, TBK şi SFG".
     De aceeaşi părere este şi Ovidiu Dumitrescu de la Tradeville care ne-a declarat: "În privinţa factorilor interni cu impact asupra pieţei locale de capital aş enumera ca evenimente semnificative: (1) creşterea gradului de distribuire a dividendelor la cel puţin 90% din profitul anual pentru companiile la care statul este acţionar majoritar; (2) rezultatele financiare peste aşteptări pentru cei mai importanţi emitenţi listaţi la bursă; şi (3) noi listări pentru companii importante din sectorul de telecomunicaţii şi consum.
     Şi Ovidiu Şerdean, analist în cadrul IFB Finwest vede cele patru listări şi nivelul ridicat al dividentări acordate de către companiile deja consacrate în acest sens drept principalele elemente benefice pentru piaţa locală de capital în 2017.
     Continuăm să fim printre pieţele cu cel mai mare randament al dividendelor, a punctat brokerul, adăugând: "Am asistat şi la un concept nou pentru piaţa de capital, anume acordarea de dividende suplimentare/anticipate. Acest lucru poate reprezenta o bucurie pentru moment, dar rămâne de văzut în anii următori care vor fi consecinţele acestor acţiuni".
     Legat de influenţele pozitive interne asupra bursei din anul trecut, Cristina Boicu, de la Raiffeisen Bank, ne-a transmis: "Creşterea agresivă a cheltuielilor guvernamentale a fost principalul motor al pieţei, anul acesta (n.r. anul trecut). Astfel, au fost două valuri de euforie generate de plata dividendelor anuale şi a celor speciale".
     În ceea ce priveşte evenimentele de natură internă cu impact nefast asupra pieţei de capital în 2017, analiştii de la BT Capital Partners au evidenţiat: "De cealaltă parte (n.r. a elementelor cu efecte negative asupra bursei) menţionăm speculaţiile privind posibila naţionalizare a Pilonului II (n.r de pensii private obligatorii), dar şi cele privind posibila introducere a unei taxe pe activele bancare, tensiunile politice şi multiplele modificări în plan fiscal".
     Acestea au afectat încrederea investitorilor, contribuind la scăderile bursei din cea de-a doua parte a anului, au spus analiştii, completând: "În plus, tentaţia marcării de profituri pe fondul unui avans de peste 20% al indicelui BET la mijlocul anului a contribuit, de asemenea, la parcursul nefavorabil al bursei din ultimele luni".
     Legat de factorii interni nefavorabili bursei în anul precedent, Cristina Boicu, de la Raiffeisen Bank, ne-a transmis: "Au existat şi momente de îngrijorare, cum ar fi cel legat de eventuale taxe suplimentare pentru domeniul bancar".
     Potrivit domnului Ovidiu Şerdean, ce reprezintă societatea IFB Finwest, factorul politic a constituit, în 2017, principala cauză pentru care piaţa din România nu a reuşit să se conecteze la parcursul pozitiv al celor mai importante pieţe financiare ale lumii.
     * BT Capital Partners: "Revenirea preţului petrolului lasă loc de creştere pe termen mediu şi lung pentru SNP"
     Referitor la elementele din exteriorul României cu impact asupra pieţei de capital locale, analiştii de la BT Capital Partners ne-au spus: "Ca factor de influenţă extern menţionăm revenirea preţului petrolului, însă, deşi compania-mamă OMV a înregistrat la bursa de la Viena creşteri substanţiale ca urmare a acestei evoluţii, titlurile OMV Petrom (SNP) tranzacţionate la bursa de la Bucureşti nu au beneficiat de pe urma acestui trend, ceea ce lasă loc de creştere pe termen mediu şi lung, cu atât mai mult cu cât profitul companiei la nouă luni s-a dublat comparativ cu aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut".
     Potrivit domnului Ovidiu Dumitrescu, ce activează în cadrul Tradeville, pe plan extern, principalele repere din 2017 au fost: (1) prima accelerare economică perfect sincronizată din ultimii şase ani; (2) noi maxime record pentru bursa americană, cu cea mai mică volatilitate din istorie; (3) avans de peste 30% pentru cele mai mari companii din sectorul de tehnologie; (4) cea mai importantă şi rapidă depreciere a dolarului american după 1986; (5) cele mai mari cotaţii ale petrolului din ultimii doi ani.
     * Brokerii: "Sectorul energetic şi cel financiar - bancar au fost cele mai atractive pentru investitori în anul trecut"
     Potrivit analiştilor pieţei de capital locale, domeniile energiei şi cel financiar - bancar au reprezentat, în 2017, sectoarele preferate de investitori la BVB.
     În acest sens, Ovidiu Şerdean de la IFB Finwest a apreciat: "Sectorul energetic continuă să rămână printre preferinţele investitorilor. La fel şi cel financiar a adus rezultate bune, mai ales în prima jumătate a anului".
     Pe lângă cele două sectoare menţionate, Ovidiu Dumitrescu de la Tradeville evidenţiază şi sectorul de apărare ca făcând parte din preferinţele investitorilor la bursă în anul anterior.
     Analistul a punctat: "Pe bursa locală, preferinţele investitorilor au fost influenţate de gradul ridicat de alocare a dividendelor şi de o creştere economică mult peste aşteptări. Rezultatele financiare ale principalelor companii listate au surprins favorabil la rândul lor".
     Băncile beneficiază de creşterea consumului, sectorul de apărare este vizat de relaţii tot mai bune cu noua administraţie americană, iar preţurile energiei au crescut, a explicat domnul Dumitrescu, completând: "Toate aceste sectoare sunt bine reprezentate la bursa locală, iar investitorii locali au recunoscut atractivitatea lor încă din debutul anului".
     Potrivit analiştilor de la BT Capital Partners, un alt domeniu atrăgător pentru investitori în anul anterior a fost cel al telecomunicaţiilor. Echipa de la BT ne-a transmis: "Sectorul financiar-bancar s-a aflat în 2017 în topul preferinţelor investitorilor, aşa cum arată volumele tranzacţionate cu acţiunile reprezentanţilor acestui sector în indicele BET, urmat de sectorul energetic si apoi de telecom".
     În legătură cu preferinţele investitorilor în 2017, Cristina Boicu de la Raiffeisen Bank a arătat: "Domeniul de petrol şi gaze a fost cel mai interesant din punctul de vedere al investitorilor, pe fondul revenirii preţurilor materiilor prime, dar şi al dividendelor generoase".
     În anul 2017, indicele BET-TR, ce include şi dividendele, a avut o creştere cu 9,65% mai mare faţă de BET, principalul coş de acţiuni al pieţei.
     Practic, BET-TR a încheiat ultima zi de tranzacţionare a anului la nivelul de 10.422,6 de puncte, cu 19,09% peste ultima valoare din 2016, de 8.751,95 de puncte, după ce, pe data de 9 august 2017, a atins un maxim al anului de 11.263,73 de puncte.
     Pe de altă parte, indicele BET a avut un avans de 9,44%, încheind 2017 cu 7.753,74 de puncte, faţă de nivelul din ultima zi de tranzacţionare din 2016, de 7.085,05 de puncte. În acest caz, cotaţia maximă a anului, de 8.786,61 de puncte, a fost cunoscută pe data de 6 iunie 2017, cu circa două luni mai devreme decât în cazul BET-TR. 
 
BVB a înregistrat cea mai mare capitalizare din istorie, dar schimburile zilnice sunt încă sub 2007

 
Opinia cititorului 


ATENŢIE!
Orice comentariu care nu are legătură cu textul articolului dar se încadrează in tematica pieţei de capital, va fi redirijat de administrator în Forumul BURSA.
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 04.01.2018, ora 03:46)  
 BET ,prin evolutia de ieri,a reusit sa inchida deasupra liniei de trend descendent(care a unit maximele mai importante din ultima jumatate de an),inceput din 31 mai 2017.Inca vreo cateva zile de stabilizare deasupra respectivei linii si sentimentul negativ din piata e schimbat.


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 04.01.2018, ora 06:54)
 
 Tine mai mult de vânzările instituționalilor. Dacă au terminat de descărcat ceea ce e foarte posibil pentru ca fac asta la final de an ca sa- și echilibreze portofoliile, atunci BET începe sa recupereze scăderea din ultima parte a anului, mai ales ca multiplii de piata sunt foarte atragatori.O stabilizare deasupra liniei de trend de scădere poate reprezenta un indiciu pentru asta. Mai depinde și de ce fac politicienii. La noi te trezești peste noapte cu o chestie cu pensiile sau mai știu eu cu ce, ca nu mai funcționează nici PER-uri, nici linii de trend, nici nimic.


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 04.01.2018, ora 07:27)
 
 Unii se simt mai bine tranzactionand pe ''ce ar putea fi'' ,aici ma refer la ce ar putea face niste politicieni bolnavi de guta,de exemplu ,sau , ce se intampla acum e datorita institutionalilor care si-au ajustat portofoliile...si altele asemenea. In schimb ,foarte putini isi cauta un sistem de tranzactionare , indiferent care , fie ca e pe baza de analiza fundamentala,fie ca e analiza tehnica ,fie astrotrading sau altele ,care sa excluda cat mai mult partea emotionala a celui care investeste sau speculeaza in pietele financiare.
  Diferentele intre un gambler si unul care are actiuni la bvb sunt destul de mici,cu cat e ceata mai densa,cu atat se simte mai bine.Curios!
 Unii au avansat ideea ca a desfasura aceasta activitate ,de trader sau chiar investitor pe burse,e una dintre cele mai dificile din lume. E nevoie de studiu ,nu putin , dar si de un psihic solid ,care in momentele importante ale pietei ,cum ar fi de : euforie sau panica,sa nu te tradeze.
 Si daca nu functioneaza nimic la bvb ,nici linii de trend ,nici PER ,nici RSI ...nici nimic ,de ce mai aveti investitii in bursa?Va place sa va ''jucati '' banii ca la cazinou? Exista cazinouri pentru asa ceva , poker ,ruleta etc.Bursa e altceva.E locul unde intalnesti cele mai stralucite minti ,deci trebuie sa ''furi '' bani din buzunarele acestor oameni inteligenti . Daca o puteti face doar cu impresii , pareri si raspunsuri de genul : un politician nu a dormit bine azi noapte si a dat o declaratie in urma careia piata '' s-a dus dracu''', sunteti pe un drum gresit....
 Puneti mana pe carte !Sau ,ca sa citez dintr-o Carte: ''cauta si vei afla'' !


 
  1.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 04.01.2018, ora 07:48)
 
 Ai înțeles greșit. Ideea era ca la noi politicul creează o stare de incertitudine care se reflecta asupra pietei.Poate și de asta suntem piata de frontiera. N-am spus ca la Bvb nu funcționează nimic niciodată, ci doar ca din cauza acestui mediu și a dimensiunii reduse a pietei de multe ori tehnici care în piețe dezvoltate funcționează la noi dau gres. Cand tranzactionezi cu o strategie la Bvb trebuie sa ai în vedere mediul, ca în orice piața de fapt, adică sa-ți adaptezi tehnica și sa practici o administrare a riscurilor și a capitalului de fier. În piață ești în general în fata mulțimilor care acționează în mare parte emoțional.Dacă ar fi numai genii piața ar fi complet eficienta și singura strategie care ar funcționa ar fi buy and hold, dar nu e așa.


 
