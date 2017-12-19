   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

LA ÎNTÂLNIREA CU ANRM

Surse: "Ambasada SUA s-a interesat de preţul de referinţă la gaze"

BURSA 14.02.2018

A.A.
 
     * Intenţiile companiei Mazarin de preluare a unor perimetre, în discuţie
       Conducerea Agenţiei Naţionale pentru Resurse Minerale (ANRM) s-a întâlnit ieri cu Shelley Saxen, consilier economic adjunct al Ambasadei SUA la Bucureşti, pe agenda discuţiei figurând Ordinul de vinerea trecută al ANRM, care stabileşte că preţul de referinţă pentru gazele naturale extrase în România, în vederea stabilirii redevenţelor, se va calcula în funcţie de preţurile de tranzacţionare de pe hub-ul de la CEGH Viena, după cum ne-au relatat surse apropiate discuţiilor.
     Oficial, în cadrul întâlnirii, era programată o discuţie despre planurile de viitor ale ANRM, iar, între acestea, preşedintele Agenţiei Gigi Dragomir a menţionat revizuirea legilor petrolului şi a minelor, respectiv a articolelor care reglementează redevenţele şi preţul de referinţă, potrivit surselor noastre.
     Astfel, oficialul SUA a arătat că a auzit îngrijorări legate de faptul că preţul de referinţă este mai mare decât preţul de vânzare şi a dorit să afle ce a stat la baza actualizării preţului, de ce s-a ales hub-ul de la Viena ca referinţă şi dacă ANRM a ţinut cont de opiniile exprimate în piaţă, ne-au relatat sursele citate.
     Potrivit acestora, preşedintele ANRM a explicat că preţul de referinţă pentru gaze era neactualizat din 2008, că între timp a avut loc liberalizarea pieţei, şi că Ordinul ANRM este menit să aducă la îndeplinire deciziile Curţii de Conturi, confirmate în instanţă. Sursele au mai menţionat că ANRM a transmis Ambasadei SUA că formula de calcul a preţului de referinţă este perfectibilă şi că va fi dublată de o actualizare a legislaţiei, astfel încât să se ţină cont de calitatea zăcămintelor extrase de fiecare producător.
     Reprezentanţii ANRM au considerat că bursa locală de tranzacţionare a gazelor este imatură, iar hub-ul de la Viena a fost identificat ca cel mai apropiat de condiţiile de aici, explicând că nu sunt motive de îngrijorare cu privire la creşterea preţului gazelor, în condiţiile în care preţul din piaţă, în noiembrie, a fost cu 2 lei sub cel de referinţă.
     Oficialul american a transmis conducerii ANRM că societăţile americane sunt interesate să investească cât mai mult în zona noastră. Sursele noastre susţin că, în discuţie, au fost aduse şi intenţiile companiei Mazarin de preluare a unor perimetre din România. Acestea ne-au relatat: "Pentru a avea acces la date, în vederea preluării de perimetre, firma era obligată să îşi deschidă un birou de documente secrete, care să lucreze cu un birou similar, din partea ANRM. Pentru că nu au făcut asta, au primit chiar o amendă, iar Ambasada a întrebat dacă nu se poate da un ordin de preşedinte pentru desecretizare.
     I s-a răspuns că nu este cazul şi că cel mai bine este ca Mazarin să deschidă biroul de documente secrete. Preşedintele a transmis că ANRM este deschisă la colaborare, dar conform legii".
     Ordinul ANRM privind aprobarea Metodologiei de stabilire a preţului de referinţă pentru gazele naturale extrase în România a fost publicat, luni, în Monitorul Oficial şi a intrat în vigoare.
     Într-o dezbatere recentă, Dorinel Ursărescu, consilier la Agenţia Naţională de Resurse Minerale (ANRM), a spus că statul român a pierdut, în ultimii zece ani, 7 miliarde de lei din neactualizarea preţului de referinţă la gazele naturale, potrivit rapoartelor Curţii de Conturi, domnia sa subliniind că, din păcate, Agenţia Naţională de Resurse Minerale nu a avut disponibilitatea să actualizeze acest preţ, care a rămas la nivelul lui 2008.
     ANRM precizează într-un comunicat transmis vineri că, prin Ordinul privind aprobarea Metodologiei de stabilire a preţului de referinţă pentru gazele naturale extrase în România, Agenţia Naţională pentru Resurse Minerale aduce la îndeplinire deciziile Curţii de Conturi din 2010 şi 2015, menţinute prin hotărârea Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie nr. 972 din 4 martie 2015: "Curtea de Conturi a stabilit că, prin neactualizarea preţului de referinţă la gaze, din 2008, statul român a pierdut, în perioada 2008-2015, circa 7 miliarde de lei".
     Curtea de Conturi a cerut actualizarea preţului de referinţă pentru gazele naturale extrase din România.
     În schimb, Asociaţia Română a Companiilor de Explorare şi Producţie Petrolieră (ROPEPCA), a reiterat, printr-un comunicat, faptul că producătorii de gaze nu sunt de acord ca preţul de referinţă să fie raportat la cotaţiile din Austria.
     Producătorii români de gaze naturale au plătit până în prezent redevenţa pentru gazul produs la nivelul veniturilor realizate, un principiu de bază pentru orice taxă aplicată veniturilor, a transmis, duminică, ROPEPCA. 

     FEDERAŢIA PATRONALĂ PETROL ŞI GAZE:
     "ANRM a aprobat un preţ de referinţă care nu reflectă realităţile pieţei din România"
     Federaţia Patronală Petrol şi Gaze (FPPG) a transmis, ieri, că dezaprobă decizia Agenţiei Naţionale pentru Resurse Minerale (ANRM) de stabilire a preţului de referinţă la gaze naturale în funcţie de preţurile de tranzacţionare de pe hub-ul CEGH din Viena, în baza unui studiu realizat de Universitatea de Petrol Gaze Ploieşti, care nu reflectă realităţile pieţei din România.
     FPPG arată: "În condiţiile în care România nu exportă gaze naturale şi nicio moleculă nu ajunge în hub-ul din Baumgarten, determinarea preţului de referinţă pe baza indicelui CEGH nu reflectă corect valoarea gazelor naturale extrase în România şi în consecinţă contravine Legii Petrolului nr. 238/2004, care prevede la art. 49 alin. (2) că «redevenţa petrolieră se stabileşte ca o cotă procentuală din valoarea producţiei brute extrase». Teoria economică şi standardele profesionale aplicabile în România şi pe plan internaţional impun determinarea valorii de piaţă pe baza tranzacţiilor de vânzare-cumpărare referitoare la bunurile respective".
     Astfel, valoarea gazelor naturale din România este cea obţinută prin tranzacţiile realizate de către producători, nu un preţ stabilit artificial, mai precizează Federaţia, adăugând: "România devine astfel un caz izolat pe plan mondial, în care preţul de referinţă al gazelor naturale este calculat pe baza tranzacţiilor realizate în altă ţară în care nu există livrări de gaze naturale extrase în România. Nici măcar în ţări europene unde există hub-uri importante de tranzacţionare a gazelor naturale (ex. Marea Britanie, Olanda) nu sunt folosiţi indicii de preţuri de hub pentru calculul redevenţelor/impozitelor specifice, ci sunt luate în considerare preţurile efectiv realizate de producătorii de gaze naturale. La fel se întâmplă şi în ţările producătoare fără hub-uri (ex. Norvegia, Danemarca). Alternativ în alte ţări europene (ex. Germania, Austria) se calculează un preţ de referinţă pe baza tranzacţiilor efective realizate în ţările respective".
     În plus, folosirea ca reper a preţului Pieţei pentru Ziua Următoare ("PZU") nu este relevantă la contractele încheiate pe termen lung care se supun altor termeni şi altui mecanism de formare a preţului, susţine Federaţia, precizând: "Formula actuală foloseşte indicele CEGH fără deducerea costurilor de transport. Chiar dacă în viitor vor exista livrări de gaze naturale extrase în România la hub-ul Baumgarten, valoarea de valorificare a gazelor naturale realizată de producători va fi preţul CEGH minus costul transportului din România până în Austria.
     Astfel, producătorii plătesc redevenţe raportate la o valoare incorectă, formulă ce vine în contradicţie cu practica internaţională şi chiar cu reglementări emise anterior de către ANRM pentru determinarea preţului de referinţă pentru ţiţei care luau în considerare costurile de transport (de exemplu, Ordinul 98/1998).
     Producătorii din România vor ajunge astfel să plătească redevenţe raportate la un preţ nerealizat, la un preţ administrativ fără legătură cu realităţile valorii gazelor tranzacţionate pe piaţa locală.
     FPPG respinge ferm afirmaţiile ANRM cu privire la absenţa datelor de la titulari. Toate datele solicitate de ANRM au fost furnizate şi în plus producătorii furnizează lunar către ANRE rapoarte cu privire la tranzacţiile de gaze naturale realizate. Aceste rapoarte ar putea furniza informaţii credibile pentru determinarea valorii gazelor naturale din România, ca medie ponderată. Preţurile realizate pe baza contractelor de vânzare-cumpărare sunt şi cele admise de autoritatea fiscală pentru determinarea de impozite şi taxe".
     FPPG precizează că producătorii au plătit până în prezent redevenţa la maximul dintre preţul realizat şi preţul de referinţă, Statul încasând astfel contribuţia justă în raport cu valoarea resurselor exploatate, în conformitate cu prevederile legale aplicabile.

 

 link: "Agenţia Naţională pentru Resurse Minerale a avut un rol important în arbitrajul cu Chevron, nu doar «Zamfirescu Racoţi&Partners»"
 
Surse: "Ambasada SUA s-a interesat de preţul de referinţă la gaze"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
