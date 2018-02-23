   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Piata De Capital

LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:

Lichiditate de 3,24 milioane de euro pe BVB

BURSA 05.04.2018

V.D.
 
măreşte imaginea
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima parte a şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi, o lichiditate de 15,10 milioane lei (3,24 milioane euro).
     La orele prânzului, principalii indici BVB erau în creştere.
     Indicele BET creştere cu 0,51%, la 8.801,18 puncte.
     Indicele BET-FI se aprecia cu 0,23%, la 40.654,70 puncte.
     Indicele BETPlus urcă cu 0,50%, ajungând la 1.316,96 puncte.
     Indicele BET Total Return, se afla în apreciere cu 0,51%, la 11.832,80 puncte.
     Acţiunile "Fondul Proprietatea" (FP) erau în apreciere cu 0,21%, la un preţ de 0,9480 lei/unitate.
     Titlurile "Romgaz" (SNG) stagnează, la 38,00 lei/unitate. Pe bursa de la Londra, preţul certificatelor de depozit (GDR) "Romgaz" se afla în depreciere cu 1,50%, la 9,85 dolari.
     Acţiunile "Electrica" (simbol EL) urcă cu 0,17%, la valoarea unitară de 11,66 lei. Pe bursa de la Londra, preţul certificatelor de depozit (GDR) "Electrica" se apreciază cu 0,83%, la 12,20 dolari.
     Până la ora 14:30, a fost înregistrată o tranzacţie de tip "deal" pe piaţa reglementată, de 0,66 milioane lei, cu titluri "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale " (BRD), încheiată la preţul unitar de 15,18 lei. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Lichiditate de 3,24 milioane de euro pe BVB

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 


ATENŢIE!
Orice comentariu care nu are legătură cu textul articolului dar se încadrează in tematica pieţei de capital, va fi redirijat de administrator în Forumul BURSA.
.
Aceeasi sectiune (Piata De Capital)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Indicii BVB au deschis în teritoriul pozitiv click să citeşti tot articolul
Adrian Tănase, validat de ASF ca administrator provizoriu la Depozitarul Central click să citeşti tot articolul
SEB Investment Management a achiziţionat 8,45% din Purcari  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
Acţiunile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu negativ, pe un rulaj de 5,4 milioane de euro click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 2,5 milioane de euro pe BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au deschis în teritoriul pozitiv click să citeşti tot articolul
AGA DE LA ŞANTIERUL 2 MAI CONSFINŢEŞTE INTENŢIILE STATULUI SĂ PREIA CONTROLUL DMHI
Datoriile Şantierului Mangalia către Daewoo vor fi preluate cu discount şi convertite în acţiuni click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF Transilvania - RAPORT CURENT click să citeşti tot articolul
Fondul deţinut de Erste şi Pogonaru a ajuns la 5% din SIF Oltenia click să citeşti tot articolul
Fondul de Pensii Administrat Privat NN nu mai vrea să se retragă din Ropharma  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
ANALIŞTII BANCA TRANSILVANIA:
"Obiectivul de preţ pentru Romgaz este situat la 40 de lei" click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
Aproape un sfert din rulaj realizat pe piaţa "deal" click să citeşti tot articolul
Voluthema Property Developer va cumpăra unităţi de fond emise de fondul Certinvest Acţiuni click să citeşti tot articolul
Raporate BVB ATS 03.04.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 16:21
NEMULŢUMIŢI DE REGULAMENTUL DE SPORURI,
Angajaţii institutelor "Matei Balş" şi "Marius Nasta" au protestat în faţa unităţilor medicale
     Zeci de angajaţi ai Institutului de Pneumologie "Marius Nasta" şi ai Institutului Naţional de Boli Infecţioase "Matei Balş" din Capitală au protestat, astăzi, în faţa celor două unităţi medicale, fiind nemulţumiţi de reducerea sporurilor, care înseamnă o scădere a veniturilor lunare de până la 1.300 de lei, mai ales în cazul asistenţilor şi al infirmierilor, informează News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 16:02
CSM anunţă că a încheiat în 2012 un "protocol instituţional" cu SRI, denunţat în 2017
     CSM anunţă că a încheiat în 2012 un "protocol instituţional" cu SRI, denunţat în 2017 şi că a început procedura de declasificare a acestui document. Un alt protocol este cel încheiat în 2014 cu Centrul Naţional Cyberint, pe durată nedeterminată, acesta nefiind clasificat, se arată într-un comunicat al CSM, dat astăzi publicităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 15:46
ITALIA:
Matteo Salvini doreşte să un acord de guvernare cu Mişcarea Cinci Stele
     Liderul Ligii Nordului din Italia (extrema-dreaptă), Matteo Salvini, a afirmat, astăzi, că viitorul guvern al ţării ar trebui să fie o coaliţie formată din conservatori şi Mişcarea Cinci Stele (M5S), relatează agenţia dpa.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 15:32
MINISTERUL AFACERILOR INTERNE:
"Risc ridicat de avalanşă pe platoul Bucegi. Urcaţi pe munte doar cu telecabina şi să nu vă îndepărtaţi din zona Babelor şi a Sfinxului"
     Riscul de producere a avalanşelor în Masivul Bucegi este ridicat, transmite Ministerul Afacerilor Interne (MAI), care îi sfătuieşte pe turişti să urce pe munte doar cu telecabina şi să nu îndepărteze din zona Babelor şi a Sfinxului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 15:13
CĂTĂLIN RĂDULESCU, PSD:
"Pedeapsa la domiciliu sau în week-end este o măsură umană, firească"
     Propunerea ca anumite categorii de deţinuţi să-şi ispăşească pedeapsa la domiciliu sau în week-end este o măsură umană, firească şi europeană, a declarat, astăzi, la RFI deputatul PSD Cătălin Rădulescu, în opinia căruia termenul de corupţie este unul "desuet", informează News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
05.04.2018
BVB
Acţiunile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, preţul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Tensiunile comerciale ţin pieţele pe scădere
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce SUA şi China au anunţat sancţiuni vamale reciproce, alimentând temerile legate de un război comercial.  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BVB
Aproape un sfert din rulaj realizat pe piaţa "deal"
     Valoarea tranzacţionată în ziua bursieră de ieri a urcat, după două şedinţe în care rulajul s-a situat între patru şi cinci milioane de lei, la 40,27 milioane de lei (8,64 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene, pe curs descendent
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, investitorii temându-se de un eventual război comercial internaţional.
     Titlurile "Sodexo" SA au pierdut 4,8%,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BVB
Bursa consemnează cea mai redusă valoare tranzacţionată din 2018
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, o valoare a transferurilor de doar 4,39 milioane de lei (0,94 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile legate de un război comercial revin pe burse
     Bursele din SUA au început săptămâna în scădere, investitorii având din nou temeri legate de un război comercial, după ce China a decis să impună, începând de ieri, tarife vamale unui număr de 128...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 05 aprilie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9174
2.3834
2.9717
3.9539
0.1842
0.6259
0.2149
4.6615
5.3393
1.4976
3.5473
0.2314
0.4868
1.1080
0.0660
0.4526
0.9421
3.7965
0.3187
1.1404
0.6021
0.0584
0.3581
0.2094
2.7664
0.0395
0.1457
1.0336
0.6273
0.1216
161.9907
5.5078 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook