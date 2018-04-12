   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Companii Afaceri

LA TELEMUNCĂ STĂM BINE, LA MINORI SUNT PROBLEME

Copiii, forţa de muncă "neagră" a României

BURSA 25.06.2018

GEORGE MARINESCU
 
măreşte imaginea
     Telemunca sau munca la domiciliu a prins la români. Conform datelor pe care Inspecţia Muncii le-a furnizat în exclusivitate ziarului nostru, în primele două luni de la aprobarea şi promulgarea legii 81/2018, în România, peste 6000 de cetăţeni au ales acest tip de job.
     Astfel, în perioada 30 martie - 31 mai, 6.030 de contracte de muncă la domiciliu au fost introduse în baza de date REVISAL.
     Conform art. 2 lit. a din legea 81/2018, telemunca este forma de organizare a muncii prin care salariatul, în mod regulat şi voluntar, îşi indeplineşte atribuţiile specifice funcţiei, ocupaţiei sau meseriei pe care o deţine, în alt loc decât locul de muncă organizat de angajator, cel puţin o zi pe lună, folosind tehnologia informaţiei şi comunicaţiilor.
     În afara acestui tip de muncă, din datele furnizate de Inspecţia Muncii, iese în evidenţă numărul mare al contractelor de tip part-time. La nivel naţional, la data de 5 iunie 2018, erau înregistrate ca fiind active 867.720 de contracte cu timp parţial de lucru.
     Din păcate, inspectorii de muncă se confruntă în continuare cu nerespectarea de către patroni a legislaţiei privind angajarea minorilor.
     În primele cinci luni ale anului, 31 de angajatori au fost sancţionaţi pentru că foloseau la muncă, fără contract încheiat, 32 de tineri cu vârste cuprinse între 15 şi 18 ani. 29 dintre aceşti angajatori au fost sancţionaţi contravenţional, valoarea totală a amenzilor aplicate de inspectorii de muncă ridicându-se la 510.000 lei.
     *  15 dosare la Parchet pentru angajarea ilegală a minorilor
     Mai grav este însă faptul că în Româ-nia mai sunt patroni care nu respectă legislaţia privind angajarea tinerilor, folosind la muncă minori cu vârsta mai mică de 15 ani sau care nu au acordul scris al părinţilor de a se angaja cu timp redus de lucru în conformitate.
     Constituţia României în art. 49:
     "(3) Exploatarea minorilor, folosirea lor în activităţi care le-ar dăuna sănătăţii, moralităţii sau care le-ar pune în primejdie viaţa ori dezvoltarea normală sunt interzise.
     (4) Minorii sub vârsta de 15 ani nu pot fi angajaţi ca salariaţi."
     Cu toate acestea, de la începutul anului 2018 şi până la 5 iunie, inspectorii de muncă au trimis către parchete 15 sesizări privind cazuri în care minorii au fost încadraţi în muncă cu neres-pectarea condiţiilor legale de vârstă sau cu încălcarea prevederilor legale referitoare la regimul de muncă al minorilor.
     Conform art. 265 alin. 1 din Codul Muncii, încadrarea în muncă a unui minor cu nerespectarea condiţiilor legale de vârstă sau folosirea acestuia pentru prestarea unor activităţi cu încălcarea prevederilor legale referitoare la regimul de muncă al minorilor constituie infracţiune şi se pedepseşte cu închisoare de la 3 luni la 2 ani sau cu amendă.
     Potrivit Codului Muncii, o persoană dobândeşte capacitate legală de muncă la împlinirea vârstei de 16 ani, când minorul este capabil să îşi asume drepturi şi obligaţii, prin încheierea valabilă a unui contract individual de muncă.
     Art. 13 alin. 2 din Legea nr. 53/2003 prevede o excepţie de la această regulă şi stabileşte că un minor poate încheia un contract de muncă în calitate de salariat şi la împlinirea vârstei de 15 ani, cu acordul părinţilor sau al reprezentanţilor legali, însă doar pentru activităţi potrivite cu dezvoltarea fizică, aptitudinile şi cunoştinţele sale, dacă astfel nu îi sunt periclitate sănătatea, dezvoltarea şi pregătirea profesională.
     În toate situaţiile, încadrarea în muncă, în locuri de muncă grele, vătămătoare sau periculoase, se poate face după împlinirea vârstei de 18 ani. Cu alte cuvinte, minorii nu pot fi angajaţi în asemenea locuri de muncă.
     Conform art. 3 din HG nr.867/2009 privind interzicerea muncilor periculoase pentru copii, muncile periculoase sunt determinate de următoarele criterii: expunerea la riscuri fizice, psihologice sau sexuale; efectuarea de activităţi sub pământ, sub apă, la înălţimi periculoase sau în spaţii restrânse; efectuarea de activităţi cu maşini, materiale sau instrumente periculoase, care implică manipularea sau trans-portul unor greutăţi; efectuarea de activităţi într-un mediu în care copiii sunt expuşi la acţiunea unor substanţe, agenţi sau proceduri periculoase ori în condiţii de temperatură, umiditate, zgomot sau vibraţii care le-ar prejudicia sănătatea; efectuarea de activităţi în condiţii extrem de dificile, pe parcursul mai multor ore sau în timpul nopţii, ori pentru care copilul este reţinut într-un mod nejustificat de către angajator; efectuarea de activităţi în locurile cu condiţii deosebite sau speciale de muncă, stabilite potrivit legii; expunerea la riscuri de accidentare sau de îmbolnăvire profesională; orice formă de muncă care, prin natura aces-teia, contravine scopurilor şi măsurilor luate în vederea frecventării obligatorii a unei forme de învăţământ, potrivit legii.
     *  Condiţii pentru angajarea minorilor
     Tot în materia protecţiei minorilor la locul de muncă avem şi normele prevăzute în art. 7 şi 9 din HG 600/2007.
     Conform art. 7, angajatorul este obligat să informeze, în scris, tinerii asupra eventualelor riscuri şi asupra tuturor măsurilor luate în ceea ce priveşte securitatea şi sănătatea lor. Totodată este obligat să informeze, în scris, părinţii sau reprezentanţii legali ai copiilor angajaţi (cu vârsta cuprinsă între 15 şi 16 ani) asupra tuturor măsurilor luate în ceea ce priveşte securitatea şi sănătatea lor.
     Conform art. 9, este interzisă angajarea tinerilor pentru activităţi care depăşesc în mod evident capacităţile lor fizice sau psihologice; implică o expunere nocivă la agenţi toxici, cancerigeni, care determină modificări genetice ereditare, având efecte nocive pentru făt pe durata gravidităţii sau având orice alt efect nociv cronic asupra fiinţei umane; implică o expunere nocivă la radiaţii; prezintă riscuri de accidentare, pe care se presupune că minorii nu le pot identifica sau preveni, din cauza atenţiei insuficiente pe care o acordă securităţii în muncă, a lipsei lor de experienţă ori de pregătire; pun în pericol sănătatea acestora din cauza frigului ori a căldurii extreme sau din cauza zgomotului ori a vibraţiilor.
     Durata legală a timpului de lucru a angajatului minor este de maximum 6 ore/zi, 30 ore/săptămână, fără a avea posibilitatea de a efectua ore suplimentare sau muncă de noapte.
     Angajaţii minori beneficiază de o pauză de masă de cel puţin 30 de minute consecutive, în cazul în care durata zilnică a timpului de muncă este mai mare de 4 ore şi jumătate.
     Cu alte cuvinte, pentru că tot a venit vacanţa şi sunt părinţi care îşi îndeamnă copiii să lucreze la agenţii economici de pe litoral sau la terasele din staţiunile montane ori din marile oraşe, îi sfătuim să citească atent legis-laţia muncii, pentru a şti de ce drepturi beneficiază minorii.
     Nu de alta, dar a devenit o practică modul în care agenţii economici de pe litoral folosesc minorii în sezonul estival şi îi pun să lucreze între 8 şi 12 ore zilnic, deşi legislaţia în vigoare stipulează clar că timpul maxim de lucru al unui minor este de 6 ore pe zi. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Copiii, forţa de muncă "neagră" a României

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
OPEC va majora producţia de petrol click să citeşti tot articolul
Sierra Quadrant va reorganiza activitatea ELCEN click să citeşti tot articolul
Importăm mai multă încălţăminte, exportăm mai puţină click să citeşti tot articolul
ŞI LA EDIŢIA DIN ACEST AN,
Peste 15.000 de euro, strânşi la Maratonul caritabil DHL pentru Comitetul Naţional Paralimpic  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
OBSESII ALIMENTARE
Grăbeşte-te... încet! click să citeşti tot articolul
AU FOST PUSE ÎN VÂNZARE
Apartamente pe litoral, pentru o săptămână pe an click să citeşti tot articolul
SOCIETATEA CIVILĂ DIN IAŞI ÎNDEAMNĂ STATUL SĂ NU MAI AMÂNE:
Cererea de finanţare pentru A8 trebuie depusă până în martie 2019 click să citeşti tot articolul
SURSE:
JSW Steel India vrea să cumpere ArcelorMittal Galaţi click să citeşti tot articolul
KASPERSKY LAB:
"Multe organizaţii nu iau măsuri ca să-şi îmbunătăţească securitatea tehnologiilor" click să citeşti tot articolul
Dănuţ Vasile renunţă la conducerea Biofarm  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
RATB cumpără de la Hidroelectrica energie electrică click să citeşti tot articolul
SIERRA QUADRANT,
Noul administrator judiciar al Electrocentrale Bucureşti click să citeşti tot articolul
Romgaz continuă exploatarea a 11 perimetre petroliere click să citeşti tot articolul
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM:
Concediază 10.000 de angajaţi din divizia de IT click să citeşti tot articolul
PÂNĂ ÎN ANUL 2027:
Inteligenţa artificială va duce la dispariţia a 24,7 milioane de locuri de muncă click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Sport, 00:10
CM RUSIA
Japonia - Senegal 2-2, duminică, pierzi sau câştigi
     Duminică, pierzi sau câştigi, e titlul unui film despre fotbal, fotbal american, cu Al Pacino în rolul principal. În fotbalul european, practicat de o lume întreagă, lucrurile stau puţin diferit, există şi varianta egalului. Noi, ca telespectatori, nu am avut de pierdut, spectacolul sportiv a fost agreabil, iar cele două echipe au avut de câştigat, amânând verdictul final până în ultima etapă.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
25.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii
     * Rulaj de numai 4 milioane de euro
     
     Volumul înregistrat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de numai 4 milioane de euro, mai puţin de jumătate din valoarea medie a acestei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
25.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Curs pozitiv pe pieţele europene
     Bursele din Europa au urcat vineri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activitatea întreprinzătorilor din zona euro este în creştere. O influenţă pozitivă asupra pieţelor din regiune a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din rulaj, realizat cu titlurile BRD
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin puternic în sectorul auto german
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după apariţia informaţiei conform căreia cei mai mari producători auto din Germania nu mai susţin eliminarea taxelor de import dintre Uniunea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 33 milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.06.2018
BVB
Recul de aproape un procent pentru BET
     * Circa jumătate din volum, realizat cu titlurile Banca Transilvania şi BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au înregistrat, în mare parte,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 22 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9756
2.3871
3.0154
4.0461
0.1812
0.6265
0.2240
4.6686
5.3249
1.4420
3.6343
0.2391
0.4946
1.0829
0.0635
0.4526
0.8488
4.0026
0.2962
1.0627
0.6162
0.0591
0.3615
0.1978
2.7650
0.0396
0.1524
1.0897
0.6326
0.1215
163.3962
5.6540 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
.