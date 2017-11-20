   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Editorial

La vama timpului

BURSA 05.01.2018

Cornel Codiţă
 
Cornel Codiţă      Aşa este, bunule şi preţuit al meu cititor, ai dreptate! Timpul nu este egal pentru toţi şi nici măcar cu el însuşi decît în aparenţa creată de mişcarea regulată a mecanismelor de ceasornic. În rest, este cît se poate de diferit pentru fiecare dintre noi, nu doar din punctul de vedere al încărcăturii de evenimente pe care le conţine, ci şi din cel al modului în care curge, nu pe lîngă noi, inert, ci purtîndu-ne pe unda lui o vreme pentru a ne odihni, din cînd în cînd, la cîte un popas, ori pentru a ne scufunda definitiv sub unde, într-o bună zi. Ziua în care devenim una cu el.
     Ce fel de timp se va depăna sub zodia lui 2018? Din punct de vedere uman, nu pentru puţini, va fi un timp decisiv: pentru cei care se nasc, pentru cei care mor. Sunt singurele lucruri, din viaţa fiecăruia, aflate dincolo de bariera care separă radical ceea ce suntem de ceea ce nu suntem, rostul transcendental care ne împiedică, în ciuda tuturor eforturilor şi a încercărilor noastre, să intervenim asupra acestor capete de drum, cu gîndul sau cu fapta.
     Spre deosebire de timpul individual, cel colectiv este mult mai sărac şi mai slab colorat. În România, pecetea lui 2018 are ca motiv o celebrare. O sută de ani de existenţă politică şi statală, tulburată din plin, politic, teritorial, economic, uman şi cultural, de consecinţele incontrolabile ale celor trei mari războaie care au modelat acest relativ scurt interval de istorie, pentru noi, pentru Europa şi pentru întreaga lume. Dincolo de aparenţe, o sută de ani mai tîrziu, România nu este nici întreagă, nici mai sigură de ea, nici mai capabilă să se opună eficient vicisitudinilor, voinţei de putere a celor mari, ori să fructifice oportunităţile şi resursele de care dispune. România, ca stat, nu este nici mai înţeleaptă, nici mai articulată, nu are nici voce, nici aplomb pentru a influenţa decisiv cursul evenimentelor generate de marile mişcări ale tectonicii geopolitice. Excelează doar la rămînere în urmă şi la voluptatea prostiei de a se vinde pe doi bani, cui are chef şi zvîc "să o mai ia o dată". Orizontul ei de existenţă, ca şi al celor mai mulţi dintre cetăţenii săi, este cel al supravieţuirii. De azi pe mîine, de mîine pe poimîine şi tot aşa, dacă avem noroc, încă o sută de ani! Iar, dacă nu, NU! Şi, atunci, e clar... n-am avut noroc!!!
     Cît despre "politica" din România nu avem nici un motiv de îngrijorare. Asemenea Jeanei, din versurile lui Mărgineanu, chiar dacă e moartă, încă înainte de a se naşte, nu e cazul să o plîngem. Trebuie să luăm lucrurile filosofic, "Jeana nu e moartă, Jeana se transformă." PSD-ul lui Iliescu se transformă în PSD-ul lui Năstase, apoi al lui Ponta, al lui Dragnea şi al tuturor celor care se vor mai folosi de acum înainte de acest uriaş paravan electoral pentru a-şi realiza ambiţiile de parvenire, pentru a agonisi averi pe seama "afacerilor" bazate pe prăduirea statului, a avutului comunităţilor locale ori al tuturor celor de la care poţi lua ceva cu japca, acoperit, fie şi parţial, fie şi numai o vreme, ori de "lege", ori de umbra binevoitoare a Stăpînilor Jocului. În realitate, PSD-ul nu se transformă niciodată, dar nici nu vrea şi nici nu poate să moară, electoral vorbind, pentru că se adapă din bazinul tot mai larg al altor şi altor generaţii de dezmoşteniţi cărora nişte circari de bîlci ai politicii le vînd iluzia "revanşei", a "recuperării", a "repunerii în drepturi", a "îndreptării nedreptăţilor" etc!!! Tot aşa se transformă, deşi mort şi ţeapăn, şi PNL-ul în PD, PD-ul în PNL, PNL-ul în ALDE şi ALDE în PSD şi toate dintr-una în alta, deşi nu sunt decît nişte mortăciuni care împut locul. O să plece Dragnea, sau nu o să plece; o să plece Tăriceanu, sau nu o să plece; o să plece Kovesi sau nu o să plece, o să plece alţii şi alţii sau nu o să plece...toţi măşti de ipochimeni ai tranziţiei... Totul se transformă, justiţie, partide, instituţii, reguli, doar pentru a rămîne în cele din urmă egale cu sine şi funciarmente ineficiente, incapabile să creeze gradul de articulare instituţională şi socială de care România ar avea nevoie pentru a ieşi de sub zodia timpului pierdut.
     E clar, deci, 2018 va fi doar "un alt an de tranziţie" !!! 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] La vama timpului

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  tranzitia nu se mai termina
    (mesaj trimis de Salomeea în data de 05.01.2018, ora 00:15)  
 Nici macar nu stim ce inseamna....poate ca e sinnim c zodia timpului pierdut! Eu ii doresc sa iesim din acest semn!


 
  1.1.   Jpiter ne ajuta!  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Salomeea , in data de 05.01.2018, ora 00:20)
 
 Tranzitia sinonim cu zodia timpului pierdut..chiar imi doresc sa iesim din aceasta paradigma cumva, in acest an benefic pentru cei cu soarele in Scorpion...Jupiter, marele benefic ne ajuta!


 
2.  crudul adevar!
    (mesaj trimis de Penelope în data de 05.01.2018, ora 00:25)  
 Ministra de finante sppunea ca nu mai vrem sa muncim pe 2 lei...dar a uitaa sa spuna ca ne vindem pe 2 lei...pentru cine mai doreste sa ne mai ia o data!,,,suntem pregatiti, chiar asteptam cu voluptate!
 O alta ministra voluptoasa, taie salariile celor care nu muncesc pe 2 lei...face dreptate!


 
  2.1.   Confesiune de M Eminescu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 05.01.2018, ora 06:25)
 
 ''...Ca sa va-nsel privirea am nascocit eu timpul.
 El va arata iadul, imperiul, Olimpul
 Si cu mândrie poarta a veciniciei masca
 Când mama lui e-o clipa, care când sta sa-l nasca
 Îl si ucide.Totusi, în clipa suspendata,
 Daca din noapte-eterna o fiinta se arata,
 El vede cer si stele, oceanul, universul;...."
 Da,'' timpul ....nu este egal nici macar cu el insusi...".Magnifica idee! De altfel,primul paragraf e de pus in rama,la propriu.
 Timpul e la fel pentru toti,dar ne lasa libertatea de a-l vedea diferit...Poate asta e farmecul lui,de a-l percepe diferit si,tototodata,de a-i fi robi pe vecie.Cand uitam de el,devenim liberi.Exista doar pentru cei care il vad,in aceeasi masura cum exista pentru cei care nu il mai iau in seama,dar sunt liberi....


 
  2.2.   cine este autorul  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Piscu , in data de 05.01.2018, ora 07:17)
 
 Buna ziua. Va rog sa imi transmiteti cine este autorul poeziei.Multumesc


 
  2.3.   scuze  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de Piscu , in data de 05.01.2018, ora 07:19)
 
 Cer scuze. Nu vazusem toata postarea. Multumesc insa pt reamintirea de Eminescu


 
  2.4.   Vaiete care nu duc la nimica  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de C. Cristi , in data de 05.01.2018, ora 08:47)
 
 Domnul ziarist Pârvulescu iarăși zice multe fără sa spună nimica. Cum adica trece timpul. Normal ca trece. Totuși am plâns pentru ca nimica nu se da la pensie. Cum adică.


 
  2.5.   A venit bolnavul  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.4 )
    (mesaj trimis de Tzopo Tzop , in data de 05.01.2018, ora 09:50)
 
 Cristi C este penibil. Stie asta si insista sa demonstreze cat de mult ne inselam: este jenant de penibil.


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 05.01.2018, ora 09:55)  
 Domnul PROFESOR.


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 05.01.2018, ora 10:39)  
 ... daca as analiza mai profund idea de conspiratie si as cauta cu adevarat efectele acesteia asupra psihicului uman ... as putea ajunge cu usurinta la concluzia ca ea poate aduce, paradoxal, o stare de confort ... dara confortul conduce la lene iar lenea conduce la resemnare si resemnarea conduce la depresie (ca o remarca personala, as spune ca "refugiul" in consumerism este o stare depresesiva sau sa o numim predepresiva, de dragul aparentelor) ... acea idee conform careia lumea este condusa de un grup nevazut si nu poti face nimic pentru a schimba mersul lucrurilor, este una lenesa si confortabila ... si astfel imi amintesc vorbe celebre: "nu va intrebati ce poate face tara pentru voi, intreabati-va ce puteti face voi pentru tara!" ... desi multe conspiratii, mai mari sau mai mici, vor deveni vizibile, vremurile apar a fi haotice si poate deveni limpede pentru acela care vrea sa vada, ca lumea este mai mare decat ar vrea unii sa cuprinda ... si va cadea in sarcina fiecaruia ca sa sadeasca haos si haos va culege ori sa aleaga liniste si Linistea il va culege! ... ca Timpul intra-n vremuri si vremuri intra-n tine ... tu cauta Pacea-n Sine si cauta a face bine! ... si multa framantare va fi iara sub Soare ... tu imbraca-te de sarbatoare si vezi ca lumea-i mare ... si nu lasa "alesul", sa scrie tie mersul ... ca ceasul e la tine, tu cearca a face bine! ..


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Editorial)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
În căutarea timpului... click să citeşti tot articolul
Fascinaţia dezastrului click să citeşti tot articolul
Nebuni în libertate click să citeşti tot articolul
Despre relativitate, bogăţie şi inegalitate click să citeşti tot articolul
Eppur si Muove click să citeşti tot articolul
Fiat Justitia... click să citeşti tot articolul
Sindromul Vasa click să citeşti tot articolul
Despre bună credinţă şi eroare prin omisiune click să citeşti tot articolul
Cronica unui altfel de război ciudat click să citeşti tot articolul
Misterele dezvăluite ale "statului paralel" click să citeşti tot articolul
Statul de drepţi click să citeşti tot articolul
Şi totuşi...ce sărbătorim noi? click să citeşti tot articolul
Spre Lumea a Treia click să citeşti tot articolul
Respectaţi legea offsetului! click să citeşti tot articolul
Coincidenţe stranii click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Politică, 08:46
Noua conducere a CSM va fi aleasă astăzi
     * ACTUALIZARE 10:05 Şedinţa plenului CSM a început
     Şedinţa plenului CSM a început, la aceasta fiind prezent şi Klaus Iohannis.
     ---------
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis va participa astăzi, începând cu ora 10:00, la şedinţa plenului Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii (CSM), în care va fi aleasă noua conducere şi se va discuta raportul de activitate pe anul 2017.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:49
Bursele europene au deschis în apreciere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:28
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:03
Spotify a ajuns la 70 de milioane de abonaţi plătitori
     Serviciul de streaming muzical Spotify anunţă depăşirea pragului de 70 de milioane de abonaţi care plătesc pentru acces.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 09:30
Cheltuielile Tarom vor fi diminuate cu aproximativ 12,7 milioane lei pe an
     Cheltuielile Tarom vor fi diminuate cu aproximativ 12,7 milioane lei pe an, în urma unei reevaluări a cheltuielilor, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
05.01.2018
BVB
BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, cel mai lichid emitent
     După creşterea înregistrată de piaţă în prima zi de tranzacţionare a anului, cotaţiile şi-au continuat aprecierea şi în şedinţa de ieri, cea mai mare urcare, de 1,64%, fiind marcată de indicele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Datele privind creşterea economică a Europei aduc avans pe pieţele din regiune
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut ieri, în baza datelor solide privind creşterea economică a regiunii şi a avansului cotaţiilor petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.01.2018
BVB
Prime Transaction: "Bursa locală a început anul 2018 în forţă"
     * Toţi indicii BVB au marcat creşteri de peste 1%
       Prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a anului 2018 a început într-o notă pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) înregistrând creşteri de peste un...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans pe pieţele internaţionale ale acţiunilor
     Pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, odată cu intrarea în vigoare a directivei europene MiFID II privind pieţele financiare, dar şi în baza unor date pozitive referitoare la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.12.2017
BVB
Rulajul scade la 5,7 milioane de euro
     * Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Este posibil ca, săptămâna viitoare, să asistăm la şedinţe cu volatilitate crescută"
       Piaţa principală de Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost caracterizată, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de oscilaţii relativ reduse ale indicilor, cea mai mare scădere, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.12.2017
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni Banca Transilvania
     * BET - NG, singurul indice în scădere
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săpătămânii a fost marcată de creşterea celor mai mulţi indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), singurul coş de acţiuni ce a încheiat ziua în scădere...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 04 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0164
2.3675
3.0700
3.9389
0.1817
0.6219
0.2170
4.6304
5.2074
1.5012
3.4132
0.2257
0.4747
1.1145
0.0672
0.4712
1.0213
3.8425
0.3126
1.1870
0.5915
0.0606
0.3618
0.1995
2.7375
0.0389
0.1371
1.0461
0.6237
0.1192
162.2684
5.4845 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
20.11.2017
ANPC STRIKES AGAIN
BCR, slammed by the courts in a class action lawsuit over abusive lending clauses
     * BCR: "Ongoing contracts no longer contain the clauses that have been subjected to examination"
     * Sources: "ANPC has 6 lawsuits against BCR, which will lead to enormous losses for Erste Bank if BCR loses in court"
       After forcing Raiffeisen Bank to eliminate the unfair practices from the loan agreements, the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) strikes again, this time the biggest bank in the system. BCR lost in the court of first instance, against the ANPC, in a class action lawsuit concerning abusive lending clauses.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook