Lecţiile Argentinei pentru România

BURSA 06.09.2018

Călin Rechea
 
Călin Rechea      Simon Kuznets, laureat al premiului Nobel pentru economie în 1971, spunea odată că "există patru tipuri de ţări în lume: ţările dezvoltate, ţările subdezvoltate, Japonia şi Argentina".
     Acum nu se mai foloseşte termenul "subdezvoltat", iar noţiunea de "ţară în curs de dezvoltare", deşi a fost înlocuită cu "economie emergentă", care sună mai bine, nu schimbă deloc datele problemei.
     Dacă Japonia nu mai reprezintă de atunci o categorie în sine, Argentina continuă să fie o "enigmă" economică. La începutul secolului trecut, ţara reprezenta un magnet pentru emigranţi şi a cunoscut o dezvoltare accelerată pe fondul exploatării resurselor minerale, dar mai ales a celor agricole. Des­pre cineva care dispunea de resurse financiare apreciabile se spunea că este "bogat ca un argentinian".
     Marea Depresiune din anii "30 a reprezentat primul pas către sfârşitul "miracolului", iar lovitura de graţie a venit odată cu instalarea lui Juan Peron în fotoliul de preşedinte, care a marcat începutul dominaţiei mişcării politice cunos­cute sub numele Peronism, a cărei influenţă nu a putut fi "ştearsă" de dictaturile militare din perioada postbelică.
     După intrarea acestor dictaturi în istorie, la sfârşitul anului 1983, aproape toţi preşedinţii aleşi au fost Peronişti, cu excepţia lui Raul Alfonsin (1983 - 1989) şi a actualului preşedinte, Mauricio Macri, care şi-a început mandatul în 2015.
     Politicile populiste adoptate au subminat puternic economia Argentinei şi au condus la explozia tensiunilor sociale. În 2001, ţara a fost "condusă" de 5 preşedinţi în doar două săptămâni, iar guvernul a oprit plăţile pentru datorii de peste 100 de miliarde de dolari, cel mai mare default din istorie.
     Procesul de restructurare a datoriilor a durat până în 2016, când s-a anunţat ieşirea oficială din "insolvenţă", după finalizarea acordurilor de rambursare cu ultimii creditori.
     În iunie 2017, agenţiile de presă au scris că Argentina a reuşit să atragă investitori pentru obligaţiuni denominate în dolari cu maturitatea de 100 de ani. Guvernul de la Buenos Aires a împrumutat 2,75 miliarde de dolari, în condiţiile unei oferte de 9,75 miliarde, la un randament de 7,9%.
     Niciun avertisment nu a fost luat în considerare, deoarece "investitorii" considerau că pot să profite de pe urma tranzacţiilor ulterioare.
     "Dacă privim istoria, nu sunt sigur că există o perioadă continuă de 20 de ani în care Argentina nu a intrat în default", declara atunci Jorge Piedrahita, director executiv la Puma Investments, pentru CNBC.
     Înainte de finalizarea acordurilor cu creditorii, revista The Economist scria, în 2014, că "Argentina era viitorul acum o sută de ani", dar totul s-a năruit, iar economiştii nu pot să explice nici acum "declinul dramatic al ţării" în cei "o sută de ani de inepţie". Dar ce explicaţii mai sunt necesare când se afirmă că Argentina a urmat politici economice inepte timp de un secol?
     În aceste condiţii, măsurile de liberalizare a economiei adoptate de administraţia Macri nu aveau cum să reuşească fără apariţia unui şoc negativ deosebit de sever, deoarece dezechilibrele şi tensiunile sociale s-au acumulat. Pur şi simplu nu este posibil să îndeplineşti promisiuni electorale, în timp ce politica economică este "croită" după "tipare" care ridică bariere insurmontabile în faţa creşterii economice.
     În urmă cu un an, 16 peso cumpărau un dolar. În primăvara acestui an cursul era de circa 20 ARS/USD, iar acum a ajuns la 40 ARS/USD.
     Pe fondul panicii, guvernul de la Buenos Aires a solicitat asistenţa FMI, deşi experienţa istorică spune că "soluţia" este dezastruoasă. Autorităţile argentiniene au cerut ajutorul instituţiei financiare internaţionale şi înainte de a intra în incapacitate de plată în 2001.
     În urmă cu câteva zile, BCRA (Banco Central de la Republica Argentina) a majorat dobânda de politică monetară până la 60%, de la 45% anterior, cu un efect efemer asupra monedei naţionale.
     Pesoul şi-a continuat deprecierea accelerată faţă de dolar, în ciuda transferării primelor tranşe de la FMI, dintr-un pachet de asistenţă de 50 de miliarde de dolari, pentru creşterea rezervelor valutare (vezi graficul).
     Preşedintele Macri a cerut accelerarea transferului de fonduri din cadrul celui mai mare program de bail-out din istoria FMI şi a anunţat un nou program de austeritate, care ar trebui să "îmbuneze" sentimentul investitorilor.
     Programul include creşterea taxelor, reducerea birocraţiei şi reintroducerea unor taxe pentru exporturi, astfel încât ţara să fie ajutată de "cei care au cea mai mare capacitate de a contribui", după cum scrie Financial Times.
     Dar toate acestea nu par să fie suficiente pentru FMI, care a cerut autorităţilor argentiniene să nu mai foloseas­că rezervele valutare pentru a susţine cursul monedei naţionale, conform unui articol recent de la Zerohedge.
     Deprecierea accelerată a pesoului faţă de dolar din ultimele săptămâni a condus deja la pierderi semnificative pentru fondurile de investiţii. FT scrie că "nume mari de pe piaţa obligaţiunilor" au înregistrat pierderi de miliarde de dolari ca urmare a expunerii faţă de Argentina. Doar fondurile administrate de compania Franklin Templeton au pierdut circa 1,2 miliarde de dolari până acum, conform estimărilor de la Financial Times.
     Tot FT mai scrie că "implicarea Fondului în situaţia din Argentina reprezintă o problemă deosebit de sensibilă", având în vedere "succesul" programelor anterioare, în timp ce partidele din opoziţie "visează la plecarea lui Macri din palatul prezidenţial într-un elicopter", aşa cum un alt preşedinte "a părăsit palatul după eşecul programului FMI, înainte de criza din 2001".
     Elicopter? Se pare că argentinienii nu au învăţat de la "alţii" care ar trebui să fie sfârşitul "jocului" cu aceste mijloace de transport aerian, chiar dacă "spectacolul" se termină oricum rău pentru cetăţenii de rând.
     Asta este. Ei nu au învăţat lecţiile de la noi, iar autorităţile "noastre" par să facă un motiv de mândrie din ignorarea legilor economice, aşa cum au făcut şi autorităţile de la Buenos Aires timp de multe zeci de ani.
      Deşi Argentina este departe de noi, din punct de vedere geografic, Româ­nia este foarte aproape de "fraţii" de gintă latină din America de Sud.
     Inepţia politicilor economice din ultimele trei decenii ne uneşte. 
 
