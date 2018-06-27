   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
O reglementare problematică: Registrul Naţional de Publicitate Mobiliară

BURSA 31.08.2018

CAMELIA IANŢUC, ASSOCIATE PELIFILIP
 
     La data de 23 mai 2018, Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat proiectul de lege privind Registrul Naţional de Publicitate Mobiliară (RNPM) şi pentru abrogarea Ordonanţei Guvernului nr. 89/2000 privind unele măsuri pentru autorizarea operatorilor şi efectuarea înscrierilor în Arhiva Electronică de Garanţii Reale Mobiliare. Ulterior, preşedintele ţării a înaintat Senatului o cerere de reexaminare a Proiectului, atrăgând atenţia asupra anumitor prevederi problematice ale acestuia. În prezent, acesta a fost înaintat comisiilor de specialitate ale Senatului, urmând a fi analizat de acestea în luna septembrie, după vacanţa parlamentară.
     Într-adevăr, din perspectiva unui practician al dreptului, anumite prevederi ale Proiectului ies în evidenţă ca având potenţial de a îngreuna procesul de înregistrare a unor anumite acte juridice în RNPM, ceea ce va afecta, în mod implicit, şi modul de desfăşurare a tranzacţiilor de finanţare.
      *  Înscrierea titlurilor executorii
     La începutul anului 2017, art. 641 din Codul de Procedură Civilă a fost modificat în sensul în care înscrisurile sub semnătură privată nu mai pot fi titluri executorii decât dacă sunt înregistrate în registrele publice, în cazurile şi în condiţiile prevăzute de lege. La momentul respectiv, această modificare a făcut obiectul unor îndelungi discuţii în practică, care şi-au propus să răspundă întrebării: vor trebui înregistrate toate titlurile executorii (de exemplu, şi un contract de credit sau un contract de asistenţă juridică) sau numai acele titluri executorii cu privire la care legea prevedea deja condiţia înregistrării pentru validitate sau opozabilitate (de exemplu, contractele de ipotecă)?
     Corpul Operatorilor Arhivei Electronice de Garanţii Reale Mobiliare a emis, la acel moment, un comunicat prin care a exprimat disponibilitatea acestui sistem pentru înregis-trarea titl-urilor executorii, prin intermediul avizelor specifice.
     Au existat şi o serie de păreri potrivit cărora, într-o interpretare rezonabilă, prevederea respectivă ar viza doar acele titluri executorii pentru care legea prevede deja condiţia înregistrării pentru validitate sau opozabilitate. Practica instanţelor poate însă varia şi este deja binecunoscută o încheiere a Judecătoriei din Sânnicolau Mare prin care a fost respinsă o cerere de încuviinţare a executării silite deoarece contractul de credit nu era înregistrat într-un registru public.
     Proiectul reia ideea din Codul de Procedura Civilă, stabilind în art. 4 alin. (1) că înregistrarea înscrisurilor sub semnătură privată care sunt titluri execturorii în condiţiile legii se face în RNPM şi în alin. (3) că titlurile executorii constatate prin înscrisuri sub semnătură privată pentru care legea solicită realizarea formalităţilor de publicitate îndeplinesc această condiţie prin înscrierea în RNPM.
     În opinia noastră, formularea alin. (1) este de natură a redeschide discuţiile cu privire la executorialitatea anumitor tipuri de contracte (precum cele de credit sau cele de asistenţă juridică) în lipsa înscrierii acestora în RNPM, urmând ca, după intrarea în vigoare a legii, practicienii să aştepte cu interes interpretarea instanţelor cu privire la aceste prevederi. Cu atât mai mult în acest context este recomandabilă o modificare legislativă la nivelul Codului de Procedura Civilă prin care să fie clarificată aplicarea cerinţei înregistrării în registrele publice relevante exclusiv a acelor titluri executorii pentru care legea prevede deja condiţia înregistrării pentru validitate sau opozabilitate.
     Remarcăm şi faptul că un proiect legislativ similar preciza într-un mod mult mai clar faptul că înscrisurile declarate prin legi speciale titluri executorii sunt exceptate de la cerinţa înscrierii în registrele de publicitate, însă acest proiect a fost retras de către iniţiator, iar acest limbaj nu a fost preluat şi în Proiectul despre care discutăm în acest articol.
     *  Teritorialitatea înscrierilor
     În premieră pentru materia publicităţii în materie mobiliară, Proiectul prevede că înscrierile în RNPM se vor face la sediul operatorului sau al agentului din circumscripţia teritorială a Curţii de Apel unde îşi are domiciliul sau sediul unul dintre debitori (sau în circumscripţia teritorială a Curţii de Apel Bucureşti, în cazul în care debitorii nu au sediul în România).
     Este greu de văzut beneficiul unei astfel de competenţe teritoriale, mai ales prin prisma faptului că, în practică, finanţatorul este cel care preia de cele mai multe ori responsabilitatea efectuării înscrierilor în Arhiva Electronică de Garanţii Reale Mobiliare (viitorul RNPM), în vederea asigurării celerităţii înscrierii drepturilor sale după semnarea contractelor de garanţie relevante.
     Dacă Proiectul intră în vigoare în forma actuală, băncile se vor vedea fie în poziţia de a găsi operatori RNPM cu care să colaboreze în fiecare dintre circumscripţiile Curţilor de Apel din ţară, fie de a impune debitorilor să preia formalităţile.
     Merită remarcat că introducerea competenţei teritoriale se numără şi printre motivele pentru care legea a fost reîntoarsă către Senat, argumentându-se că teritorialitatea nu este în măsură să asigure celeritatea înscrierilor.
     În concluzie, în lumina cererii de reexaminare, ne exprimăm speranţa că în comisiile de specialitate şi, ulterior, în plenul Senatului, aceste prevederi ale Proiectului vor fi revăzute în spiritul unei abordări care să răspundă şi cerinţelor practice şi vor fi ajustate pentru a asigura bunul mers al pieţei bancare. Rezultatul rămâne de văzut pe finalul acestui an. Nu în ultimul rând, este de interes o eventuală modificare a Codului de Procedură Civilă pentru a clarifica faptul că cerinţa înregistrarii în registrele de publicitate relevante se aplică doar acelor titluri executorii pentru care legea prevede deja condiţia înregistrării pentru validitate sau opozabilitate. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
31.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 39 milioane lei, sub media anului
     * BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 39,03 milioane de lei, sub valoarea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
