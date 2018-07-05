   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

International

Lehman Brothers, amintiri despre viitor

BURSA 12.09.2018

Călin Rechea
 
[ document ataşat " Graficul 1: Divergenţa dintre credit şi Produsul Intern Brut în SUA, Graficul 2: Evoluţia creditului acordat sectorului nefinanciar la nivel global" - click aici ] 
măreşte imaginea
Ilustraţie de MAKE
Călin Rechea      Dispariţia unei venerabile bănci de investiţii de pe Wall Street nu a fost suficientă pentru învăţarea lecţiilor crizei, o criză care a fost negată de oficialii marilor bănci centrale până în ziua fatidică de 15 septembrie 2008.
     În decembrie 2010, pe site-ul publicaţiei Business Insider a fost publicată o colecţie de declaraţii ale lui Ben Bernanke, preşedinte al Federal Reserve între 2006 şi 2014, des­pre care autorii spun că "sunt aşa de absurde, încât nu ştii dacă să râzi sau să plângi".
     "Guvernul SUA are o tehnologie, numită tiparniţă, care permite producţia discreţionară a dolarilor fără niciun cost", scria Bernanke într-un studiu din 2002.
     Dar cum să nu existe costuri la nivelul societăţii când se creează artificial putere de cumpărare şi apoi este distribuită discreţionar? Orice economist care are astfel de convingeri face de râs întreaga profesie şi nu ar trebui să depăşească "rangul" unui măturător de stradă.
     Şi totuşi, Ben Bernanke a fost numit şi confirmat să fie urmaşul lui Alan Greenspan la conducerea celei mai puternice bănci centrale din lume.
     După ce a ocupat fotoliul de preşedinte al Fed-ului, Bernanke şi-a exprimat convingerea, în luna mai 2007, că "nu ne aşteptăm la propagarea efectelor de pe piaţa creditelor subprime la nivelul economiei sau sistemului financiar", iar în ianuarie 2008 spunea că "Federal Reserve nu prognozează o recesiune", deşi economia americană tocmai intrase în Marea Recesiune.
     La mijlocul anului 2009, tot Ben Bernanke declara, în faţa unei comisii a Congresului, că "Federal Reserve nu va monetiza datoria", deşi banca centrală americană pornise deja tiparniţa în noiembrie 2008 pentru a cumpăra instrumente financiare "construite" pe baza creditelor ipotecare (n.a. MBS, Mortgage Backed Securities).
     Au urmat alte două etape ale programului de relaxare cantitativă, QE2 şi QE3, în urma cărora bilanţul Federal Reserve s-a "îmbogăţit" şi cu un portofoliu de obligaţiuni guvernamentale de peste 2,4 trilioane de dolari.
     Aceste măsuri disperate au fost "împachetate" frumos şi vândute unui public cuprins de panică, care a fost convins, cel puţin o vreme, că "autorităţile" ştiu ce fac, iar salvarea Wall Street-ului este o condiţie absolut necesară pentru a evita prăbuşirea Main Street-ului (n.a. termen generic pentru economia reală).
     Nenumărate cărţi şi studii au abordat cauzele Crizei Financiare Globale, printre care cele mai "populare" sunt lăcomia bancherilor şi relaxarea reglementării sistemului financiar, însă adevăratul "izvor" îl reprezintă ruperea legăturii dintre dolar şi aur, în 15 august 1971.
     Până atunci, însemnele monetare mai aveau, cel puţin teoretic, o acoperire în metalul preţios, care a îndeplinit rolul banilor timp de milenii.
     Bancherul JP Morgan declara în 1912, în faţa unei comisii a Congresului, că "banii sunt aur şi nimic altceva", în timp ce sublinia diferenţa între bani şi credit.
     Fără "ancoră", creditul acordat sectorului nefinanciar din SUA a intrat pe o traiectorie exponenţială, a cărei divergenţă faţă de creşterea Produsului Intern Brut s-a accentuat puternic, mai ales după 1990 (vezi graficul 1).
     Pe fondul "stimulării" monetare a Federal Reserve din ultimii 10 ani, dezechilibrul dintre credit şi PIB a ajuns la cote care induc nostalgia după vremurile "bune" de la sfârşitul deceniului trecut.
     Aceasta nu îi împiedică pe trei dintre "actorii" principalii ai crizei financiare globale să revină în atenţia publicului cu un editorial în New York Times, în care ne spun "ce avem nevoie pentru a lupta împotriva crizei viitoare".
     După ce au recunoscut că "seminţele crizei au fost plantate timp de mai multe decenii", Ben Bernanke, Timothy Geithner şi Henry Paulson scriu că "autorităţile de reglementare financiară au nevoie de instrumente adecvate pentru combaterea incendiilor" şi avertizează că "puterea de a acţiona în condiţii de urgenţă a Fed-ului a fost restricţionată, iar Trezoreria nu mai poate garanta fondurile de piaţă monetară", aceste puteri fiind "de o importanţă critică pentru oprirea panicii din 2008".
     Editorialul din NYT scris de Bernanke, Geithner şi Paulson a primit o replică din partea reputatului analist Jim Grant, care scrie că aceştia ar putea beneficia de lecţiile oferite de Peter Fisher, fost vicepreşedinte al Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
     În cadrul unei conferinţe din martie 2017, Fisher a declarat că "în mod curios, Fed-ul nu a recunoscut nicio greşeală, toate experimentele au avut succes, fără efecte secundare negative, fără pervertirea motivaţiilor, doar scăderea randamentelor".
     Fostul oficial al băncii centrale americane mai subliniază că "în loc să evite dezbaterile privind incertitudinea, crezând că astfel îşi păstrează credibilitatea", Federal Reserve ar trebui să ştie că "nu îşi poate recâştiga credibilitatea decât dacă abordează deschis problema incertitudinii deciziilor de politică monetară".
     Mai mult, Fisher arăta că "normalizarea politicii monetare nu înseamnă doar readucerea dobânzilor la un nivel similar celui din trecut", ci, mai ales, "eliminarea obiceiurilor proaste care s-au format între timp".
     Toate marile publicaţii financiare internaţionale au scris în ultimele zile despre lecţia oferită de prăbuşirea băncii de investiţii Lehman Brothers.
     "Criza financiară ne-a făcut să ne fie frică de risc, dar numai pentru un timp", arată Greg Ip în Wall Street Journal.
     Financial Times a mers mai departe, dedicând o întreagă serie de articole "memoriei" crizei financiare globale, unde s-a remarcat mărturisirea unui renumit jurnalist al publicaţiei, John Authers.
     Acesta a mărturisit, pe fondul prezenţei sale în New York în acea perioadă, că "în vreme de criză, câteodată nu spui toată povestea" şi a recunoscut că "a existat o perioadă în care nu am publicat informaţii importante pentru cititori".
     Despre ce este vorba? La două zile după falimentul Lehman Brothers, Authers spune că a trăit "cea mai înfricoşătoare zi din criză", în condiţiile în care AIG, gigantul din industria asigurărilor, a fost salvat cu 85 de miliarde de dolari de către autorităţile americane.
     AIG s-a angajat timp de mai mulţi ani în garantarea instrumentelor derivate "elaborate" de marile bănci de pe Wall Street, în special CDS-uri (n.a. Credit Default Swap). Incapacitatea de plată ar fi condus la prăbuşirea în lanţ a unor mari instituţii financiare, printre care s-ar fi aflat şi Goldman Sachs.
     Pe fondul panicii generalizate, jurnalistul de la FT a mers la Citibank pentru a-şi diviza depozitele, inclusiv prin transferul la alte bănci, astfel încât resursele sale financiare să intre sub acoperirea pragului de garantare.
     Acolo a găsit o coadă lungă, formată, aproape în exclusivitate, de angajaţi ai marilor instituţii financiare de pe Wall Street, care îşi "împrăştiau" banii. Când a ajuns la ghişeu, angajatul Citi i-a explicat că există o înţelegere cu banca de peste drum, Chase Bank, subsidiară a gigantului JP Morgan, astfel încât clienţii să nu fie nevoiţi să-şi mute fondurile.
     Soluţia a fost deschiderea unor conturi pe numele soţiei, copiilor, probabil şi a căţelului, astfel încât depozitele să nu "fugă" la alte bănci.
     Jurnalistul de la FT spune că nu a scris despre această situaţie deoarece "o singură fotografie ar fi fost suficientă pentru a împinge sistemul dincolo de marginea prăpastiei". Oare a fost responsabilitate sau complicitate?
     Acum Authers scrie că "în cazul unei noi crize nu voi mai păstra tăcerea". Confesiunea şi promisiunea ziaristului de la FT nu au fost suficiente pentru a obţine iertarea de la un cititor. "Deci oamenii din interior îşi protejează banii, însă consideră că este justificată menţinerea publicului în ignoranţă, deoarece noi am intra în panică", scrie cititorul FT, pentru care "articolul a contribuit la erodarea încrederii, deja reduse, pe care o avem în sectorul financiar şi jurnaliştii săi".
     Lecţiile crizei par că au fost învăţate, deşi tardiv, de un fost conducător al unei importante bănci centrale.
     În cartea sa publicată în primăvara anului 2016, "Sfârşitul alchimiei", Mervyn King, guvernator al Băncii Angliei între 2003 şi 2013, scrie că "încrederea în banii de hârtie se bazează pe abilitatea şi dorinţa guvernelor de a nu abuza de puterea de a-i tipări" şi compară sistemul financiar din ultimele secole cu alchimia.
     "O societate care îşi bazează sistemul financiar pe alchimie îşi face o publicitate proastă în ceea ce priveşte raţionalitatea sa", arată King, iar "pentru a pune capăt alchimiei trebuie să ne asigurăm că riscurile implicate în bani şi în sectorul bancar sunt identificate corect şi suportate de cei care se bucură de beneficiile sistemului nostru financiar".
     Raţionalitate şi corectitudine? Oare mai ştiu bancherii, inclusiv cei din băncile centrale, semnificaţia acestor noţiuni?
     Mervyn King mai avertizează că "lichiditatea este doar o iluzie, care este aici astăzi, iar mâine nu mai este" şi se declară nedumerit că "după cea mai mare criză financiară din istorie, nimic nu s-a schimbat cu adevărat în ceea ce priveşte structura fundamentală a sistemului bancar sau în ceea ce priveşte dependenţa de băncile centrale pentru restaurarea prosperităţii macroeconomice".
     "Conexiunea toxică formată între răspunderea limitată, garantarea depozitelor şi existenţa unui creditor de ultimă instanţă implică faptul că asumarea riscurilor de către bănci se bucură de o subvenţie implicită masivă", mai scrie fostul guvernator al Băncii Angliei.
     Toată această "structură" extrem de instabilă s-a format de-a lungul deceniilor, pe fondul extraordinarului privilegiu al băncilor, acela de a crea "bani" din nimic prin acordarea de credite. Procesul este descris pe larg într-un buletin lunar al Băncii Angliei, din primăvara anului 2014.
     Semnificaţia? Băncile, în frunte cu băncile centrale, sunt principalii promotori ai hazardului moral dintr-o societate.
     În ciuda dovezilor clare privind gravele distorsiuni induse în economie de creşterea accelerată a creditării din ultimele decenii, pe fondul politicilor monetare ultrarelaxate, soluţia promovată de principalele bănci centrale şi de autorităţile guvernamentale a fost tot stimularea creditării, în condiţiile în care s-a apreciat că există un deficit de cerere, care subminează perspectivele creşterii economice.
     Unde s-a ajuns? La depăşirea sistematică a recordurilor de îndatorare la nivel global, după cum arată datele de la BIS (Bank for International Settlements).
     După o dublare a soldului creditului global acordat sectorului nefinanciar între 2002 şi sfârşitul anului 2009, acesta a crescut cu aproape 40% de atunci până la sfârşitul anului 2017 (vezi graficul 2), pe fondul unei creşteri accelerate a creditului din economiile emergente.
     În aceste condiţii, economişti precum William White, fost economist-şef la BIS, care a avertizat, încă din 2003, cu privire la efectele creşterii necontrolate a creditării, trag un nou semnal de alarmă.
     Pentru White, "situaţia este mai gravă decât în 2007", opinie împărtăşită recent şi de un reputat analist de la JP Morgan, Marko Kolanovic, pentru care "principalul atribut al crizei următoare va fi dislocarea severă a lichidităţii".
     Nici reglementările prudenţiale adoptate de autorităţile europene nu vor avea un efect pozitiv. Un colaborator al profesorului Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Pasquale Cirillo, a publicat mai multe analize în ultimii ani în care demonstrează că "reglementările financiare sunt precum gardurile", deoarece "creează un sentiment de falsă siguranţă prin ascunderea riscului".
     În ceea ce-l priveşte pe Taleb, autorul cărţilor "Lebăda neagră", "Antifragil" şi "Pielea în joc", acesta a analizat recent implicaţiile complexităţii pentru deciziile politice şi arată că "nicio decizie nu trebuie luată de cineva care nu va părăsi scena în caz că greşeşte".
     Acest principiu elementar, dar atât de important, nu a fost luat nici măcar o secundă în considerare de autorităţile fiscale şi monetare care nu au făcut nimic înainte de criză, însă au susţinut apoi că ştiu cum să o rezolve.
     Totodată, aplicarea "principiului pielii în joc" are o importanţă crucială pentru societate, nu doar din perspectiva strunirii motivaţiilor din spatele deciziilor, dar şi prin introducerea unui "filtru" pentru eliminarea decidenţilor care greşesc.
     În plus, "orice companie care beneficiază de garanţii guvernamentale ar trebui tratată precum o companie de utilităţi, iar directorii trebuie să beneficieze de o compensaţie similară funcţionarilor publici", mai scrie Taleb.
     Despre cât de pregătite sunt autorităţile noastre pentru ceea ce va urma nu sunt prea multe de spus. "Ce treabă avem noi cu criza lor?", întreba în 2008 Mugur Isărescu, guvernatorul de atunci şi din totdeauna al BNR.
     De atunci nu am evoluat deloc, ci am involuat, pe fondul permanentizării programului subprime cunoscut sub numele de "Prima Casă" şi a disputelor politice iraţionale, iar iluzia stabilităţii sistemului bancar este mai mare decât niciodată.
     Mai există, totuşi, o speranţă. "Ploaia care va veni, le va potopi pe toate", după cum cânta Florian Pittiş cu Pasărea Colibri. 

     *  Scurt calendar al crizei din 2008 (MarketWatch)
     
     16.03.2008 - JP Morgan a cumpărat Bear Stearns.
     05.08.2008 - Federal Reserve menţine dobânda de politică monetară la 2%
     15.08.2008 - Soros Fund Management a informat că şi-a majorat portofoliul cu 9,47 de milioane de acţiuni de la Lehman Brothers, în condiţiile în care deţinea 10.000 de acţiuni la sfârşitul lunii martie 2008.
     17.08.2008 - Un comunicat de presă de la Federal Reserve arată că "riscurile au crescut în mod apreciabil".
     27.08.2008 - Lehman Brothers încearcă să găsească un cumpărător pentru divizia de administrare a activelor financiare.
     03.092008 - O bancă din China şi HSBC îşi exprimă interesul pentru cumpărarea Lehman Brothers.
     07.09.2008 - Fannie Mae şi Freddie Mac sunt preluate de autorităţile federale.
     11.09.2008 - Conducătorii Lehman Brothers anunţă oferta de vânzare a băncii pentru a preveni intrarea în faliment.
     15.09.2008 - Lehman Brothers cere protecţia conform Capitolului 11 din Legea falimentului, pe fondul unor datorii de peste 600 de miliarde de dolari.
     17.09.2008 - Guvernul SUA a preluat controlul asupra companiei de asigurări AIG, după un bailout de 85 de miliarde de dolari, iar SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) a interzis vânzarea short a acţiunilor instituţiilor financiare.
     21.09.2008 - Goldman Sachs şi Morgan Stanley primesc avizul pentru a deveni instituţii financiare reglementate, care beneficiază de garantarea depozitelor şi acces la finanţări din partea Federal Reserve.
     25.09.2008 - Instituţia de garantare a depozitelor (FDIC) a anunţat lichidarea creditorului ipotecar Washington Mutual.
     03.10.2008 - Este promulgată legea "Stabilizării Economice de Urgenţă".
     07.10.2008 - FDIC majorează plafonul de garantare a depozitelor până la 250.000 de dolari.
     08.10.2008 - Federal Reserve anunţă scăderea dobânzii de politică monetară până la 1,5%.
     
     _____________________________
     
     "Ploaia care va veni, Le va potopi pe toate."
     Pasărea Colibri

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Lehman Brothers, amintiri despre viitor

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (International)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele continuă să fie atente la tensiunile comerciale click să citeşti tot articolul
PENTRU A UŞURA TRANZIŢIA CĂTRE BREXIT
Guvernatorul Băncii Angliei va rămâne în funcţie până în ianuarie 2020 click să citeşti tot articolul
Putin: Moscova şi Beijing-ul vor să folosească cât mai puţin dolarul în tranzacţiile comerciale click să citeşti tot articolul
ADAIR TURNER, EX-PREŞEDINTELE AUTORITĂŢII FINANCIARE DIN MAREA BRITANIE:
Economia globală nu este ameninţată de sectorul bancar, ci de datoria masivă click să citeşti tot articolul
Directorul financiar al ING va demisiona click să citeşti tot articolul
Acţiunile "New Unilever", lansate la tranzacţionare în 24 decembrie click să citeşti tot articolul
Directorul Tesla şi-a prăbuşit acţiunile cu un... joint click să citeşti tot articolul
Piloţii şi însoţitorii de bord ai "Ryanair" Germania, în grevă click să citeşti tot articolul
ANTONIO GUTERRES, SECRETARUL GENERAL AL ONU:
Schimbările climatice se mişcă mai repede decât noi click să citeşti tot articolul
În Marea Britanie creşterea salariilor a depăşit inflaţia click să citeşti tot articolul
Rusia organizează exercitii militare ample click să citeşti tot articolul
Industria petrolieră venezueleană, contracte după un model anulat click să citeşti tot articolul
SUA ameninţă Curtea Penală Internaţională click să citeşti tot articolul
Casa Albă schimbă politica privind telefoanele click să citeşti tot articolul
Financial Times: Listarea "Volvo Cars", amânată click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
12.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele continuă să fie atente la tensiunile comerciale
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, din cauza temerilor generate de situaţia tensionată a comerţului global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.09.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursieri
     * Rulaj de peste 36 milioane de lei
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de peste 36 milioane de lei (7,8 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.09.2018
BVB
Peste 30% din lichiditate, asigurată de BRD
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în sedinţa de luni, un rulaj de 39,83 milioane de lei, în apropierea valorii medii...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene lasă în urmă temerile privind războiul comercial
     * Titlurile "Danske Bank" scad pe fondul unui scandal din Estonia
     
     Bursele din Europa au urcat ieri, investitorii din regiune lăsând în urmă temerile legate de războiul comercial global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.09.2018
BVB
Peste o treime din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile Romgaz
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în ultima zi de tranzacţioare a săptămânii la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 40,63 milioane de lei, în apropierea valorii medii consemnate în acest an, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
07.09.2018
BVB
Banca Transilvania a asigurat 21% din rulaj
     * BET-BK şi BET-FI, singurii indici în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de joi, un rulaj de numai 24,91 milioane de lei (5,37 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 11 septembrie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8372
2.3686
3.0356
4.1001
0.1806
0.6211
0.2239
4.6325
5.2059
1.4272
3.5864
0.2387
0.4773
1.0745
0.0569
0.4409
0.6160
3.9946
0.2644
0.9775
0.5816
0.0549
0.3541
0.2071
2.6052
0.0391
0.1421
1.0875
0.6242
0.1217
153.3126
5.5843 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
05.09.2018
MRS. FIREA'S VERBAL BOMBS
The mayor of Bucharest continues the war with the internal affairs minister
     * "There have been attempts for the prefect to be made a scapegoat"
     * "The support from the government wasn't much to talk about, so if it were withdrawn, there wouldn't be much of a difference"
     Bucharest's General Mayor was heard on Tuesday as a witness by the prosecutors of the General Prosecutor's Office in the case concerning the events which happened on August 10th in Victoriei Square. Before going into the Prosecutors' Department building, Gabriela Firea said she stood by her statements made immediately after the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD and said: "I always speak based on facts, not just in this particular case, but in other areas as well, including politics. I will be answering to the questions of the prosecutor who contacted me and told me I was supposed to be heard in the case which is now being investigated concerning the intervention of the gendarmes on August 10th".  click here to read the entire article
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
.