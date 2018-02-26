   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Politica

LIVIU DRAGNEA:

"Adrian Dobre şi-a dat demisia din funcţiile de secretar de stat şi de purtător de cuvânt al PSD"

BURSA 16.04.2018

D.I.
 
măreşte imaginea
Liviu Dragnea
     Adrian Dobre şi-a dat demisia din funcţia de purtător de cuvânt al PSD şi de secretar de stat, a anunţaţ astăzi preşedintele formaţiunii, Liviu Dragnea, după şedinţa conducerii PSD.
     Dobre a fost numit purtător de cuvânt al PSD în februarie 2017. El deţinea de asemenea funcţia de secretar de stat în Ministerul pentru Mediul de Afaceri, Comert si Antreprenoriat.
     Dragnea a mai anunţat că în şedinţa de astăzi a conducerii partidului i-a fost retras sprijinul politic deputatului Cătălin Rădulescu: "PSD Argeş a prezentat hotărârea organizaţiei de retragere a sprijinului politic pentru Rădulescu. Conducerea PSD a luat act şi a validat hotărârea".
     Organizaţia judeţeană i-a retras sprijinul politic după poziţiile critice la adresa conducerii ale lui Rădulescu în contextul Congresului PSD, atunci deputatul spunând că alegerile pentru posturile de conducere au fost o "farsă".
     Dragnea a precizat şi că Ovidiu Iane şi-a prezentat demisia din funcţia de preşedinte al organizaţiei PSD Diaspora. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Adrian Dobre şi-a dat demisia din funcţiile de secretar de stat şi de purtător de cuvânt al PSD"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
LIVIU DRAGNEA:
"Guvernul nu intenţionează să adopte OUG pe Codurile penale" click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTERUL SĂNĂTĂŢII:
"O parte dintre dozele de imunoglobulină a fost distribuită deja spitalelor" click să citeşti tot articolul
Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis va susţine o declaraţie de presă la ora 18 click să citeşti tot articolul
LIVIU DRAGNEA:
"Am decis organizarea unui miting mare al PSD pentru susţinerea familiei tradiţionale" click să citeşti tot articolul
Conducerea PSD s-a reunit în Comitetului Executiv Naţional PSD click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTRUL SĂNĂTĂŢII:
"Mă întâlnesc cu managerii spitalelor unde au loc proteste" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministrul de Externe participă, astăzi, la reuniunea Consiliului Afaceri Externe click să citeşti tot articolul
FREEDOM HOUSE 2018
Criza democraţiei click să citeşti tot articolul
EUROPARLAMENTARUL DANIEL BUDA:
"Ţara noastră este victimă sigură a dublului standard al produselor"  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
ORBAN, DESPRE EXCLUDEREA LUI ZAMFIR DIN PARTID:
"Nu o fac cu plăcere, sincer, dar sunt obligat" click să citeşti tot articolul
ORBAN DESPRE DATORIA PUBLICĂ A ROMÂNIEI:
"PSD-ALDE ne fură şi viitorul" click să citeşti tot articolul
Guvern: România susţine şi este solidară cu acţiunea în Siria a SUA, Mare Britanie şi Franţa click să citeşti tot articolul
BĂSESCU, DESPRE PLECAREA ELENEI UDREA ÎN COSTA RICA:
"Un om care simte că e hăituit are dreptul să se apere prin toate mijloacele" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministerul Justiţiei suplimentează numărul de posturi de execuţie scoase la concurs pentru personal de specialitate juridică click să citeşti tot articolul
LIVIU DRAGNEA:
"Exprim solidaritatea cu aliaţii noştri SUA, Marea Britanie şi Franţa, care au răspuns de o manieră fermă şi proporţională la atacul chimic din Siria" click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 16:21
ANAR a neutralizat unda de poluare de pe râul Mureş
     Echipe ale Administraţiei Naţionale "Apele Române" (ANAR) au neutralizat unda de poluare de pe râul Mureş cauzată de Termocentrala Iernut astfel că, astăzi, în aval de salba de baraje absorbante, nu mai erau vizibile pete compacte de ulei şi nici irizaţii, informează un comunicat al instituţiei, dat publicităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 16:15
LIVIU DRAGNEA:
"Guvernul nu intenţionează să adopte OUG pe Codurile penale"
     Preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a declarat, astăzi, că Guvernul nu intenţionează să adopte ordonanţă de urgenţă pentru modificarea Codurilor penale, urmând ca acestea să fie discutate în comisia parlamentară specială, informează News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 16:03
Transelectrica l-a numit pe Gheorghe Olteanu preşedinte provizoriu al Consiliului de Supraveghere
     Compania de transport al energiei electrice Transelectrica (simbol bursier TEL) a anunţat că membrii Consiliului de Supraveghere l-au numit în funcţia de preşedinte pe Gheorghe Olteanu, se arată într-un comunicat publicat astăzi pe site-ul Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 15:55
CFR deschide 14 şantiere pentru lucrări de modernizare a unor poduri şi podeţe din sudul ţării
     Compania Naţională CFR deschide şantiere de lucrări pentru modernizarea a 14 poduri şi podeţe aflate în judeţele Argeş, Olt, Dolj, Gorj, Mehedinţi şi Sibiu, se arată într-un comunicat dat astăzi publicităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 15:43
ALEGERI ÎN MUNTENEGRU:
Milo Djukanovic, candidatul pro-UE, a câştigat alegerile prezidenţiale
     Candidatul pro-Uniunea Europeană, Milo Djukanovic, a câştigat alegerile prezidenţiale din Muntenegru, în cadrul unui scrutin văzut drept un test pentru deschiderea ţării faţă de Europa, informează Politico.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
16.04.2018
BVB
Cădere de 1,21% pentru BET-NG
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Deprecierea cotaţiilor pieţei reprezintă o corecţie normală după creşterea din ultima perioadă"
     
     Şedinţă de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii a fost...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în notă pozitivă
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, deşi investitorii au fost atenţi la situaţia din Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
Volumul coboară la 33 de milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă din punctul de vedere al preţurilor acţiunilor, cotaţiile majorităţii emitenţilor...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     Acţiunile din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul atenuării uşoare a temerior legate de un potenţial conflict militar în Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BVB
Jumătate din volum realizat cu acţiunile Electrica
     Rulajul total înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost de 84,8 milioane de lei (18,2 milioane de euro), circa jumătate (51,7%)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele se tem de un eventual atac al SUA împotriva Siriei
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care preşedintele american Donald Trump a indicat că ia în calcul să atace Siria. Analiştii spun că o acţiune militară a SUA împotriva Siriei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 16 aprilie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9234
2.3778
2.9828
3.9172
0.1840
0.6245
0.2126
4.6507
5.3803
1.4984
3.5076
0.2299
0.4843
1.1167
0.0609
0.4466
0.9189
3.7600
0.3118
1.0977
0.5983
0.0575
0.3502
0.2082
2.7628
0.0394
0.1441
1.0237
0.6273
0.1203
162.6052
5.4773 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook