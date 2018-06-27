   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

Politica

LIVIU DRAGNEA:

"Dacă premierul va cere o remaniere guvernamentală, o decizie va fi luată în CEx"

BURSA 03.09.2018

A.P.
 
     Dacă premierul Viorica Dăncilă va considera necesară o remaniere guvernamentală, atunci o decizie va fi luată în Comitetul Executiv al partidului, a spus, sâmbătă, în CexN al PSD, Liviu Dragnea, liderul social-democraţilor.
     Întrebat dacă o eventuală remaniere guvernamentală ar putea să cuprindă şi miniştrii ALDE, Dragnea a răspuns: "Am avut o discuţie cu domnul Tăriceanu şi, printre altele, am abordat şi subiectul acesta şi amândoi avem acelaşi punct de vedere. Dacă doamna prim-ministru va veni cu o propunere în faţa noas-tră, prin care să ne spună că e nevoie să se opereze o remaniere guvernamentală, indiferent de la ce partid, o vom analiza şi împreună vom decide".
     Coaliţia PSD-ALDE va avea un candidat comun la alegerile prezidenţiale, a mai anunţat preşedintele PSD Liviu Dragnea, adăugând: "Nu am stabilit să nu fie un candidat de la PSD, dar să fie un candidat comun. De principiu, am avut această discuţie cu domnul Tăriceanu. Nu era firesc să hotărâm doar noi doi, pentru că este o decizie importantă, şi încep discuţiile în partid, pe care trebuie să le finalizăm într-un termen rezonabil, şi să stabilim întâi că, da, vom avea un candidat comun. Trebuie să decidem ce facem şi la alegerile europarlamentare, dacă mergem pe lis-te comune sau nu. Ar fi dificil să mergem pe liste separate la europarlamentare şi, după aceea, să avem un candidat comun la prezidenţiale. (...) Colegii noştri, în marea lor majoritate, au agreat ideea unui candidat comun". Dragnea a spus că, "într-un termen rezonabil", se va stabili cine va fi candidatul PSD-ALDE la alegerile prezidenţiale.
      *  Dragnea: "I s-a cerut premierului demararea procedurii pentru rechemarea în ţară a ambasadorului României în SUA, George Maior"
     Liviu Dragnea a menţionat că premierului Viorica Dăncilă i s-a cerut, sâmbătă, să fie demarată procedura pentru rechemarea în ţară a ambasadorului României în SUA, George Maior: " S-a cerut doamnei prim-ministru ca să-i ceară domnului ministru Meleşcanu să declanşeze procedura de rechemare a domnului ambasador George Maior din Statele Unite ale Americii în România, procedură care înseamnă ministru de Externe, prim-ministru, preşedinte. (...) Dacă domnul ministru Meleşcanu va analiza că din punct de vedere diplomatic, juridic (...) nu este oportun, o să dis-cutăm în coaliţie". Dragnea a precizat, citat de Agerpres, că Maior ar trebui rechemat pentru că are "multe explicaţii de dat": "Eu cred că ar trebui rechemat pentru că are multe explicaţii de dat în legătură cu protocoale şi cu acuzaţiile care au tot ieşit la iveală împotriva dumnealui. Iar în ceea ce priveşte poziţiile pe care le-a avut public în Statele Unite, eu cred că depăşesc atribuţiile unui ambasador. Ambasadorul, totuşi, teoretic, nu e nici politic şi nu reprezintă decât interesele statului român, nu ale unui om sau ale unui sistem". 

     Liviu Dragnea a anunţat, sâmbătă, la Neptun, lansarea unui program naţional pentru revitalizarea staţiunilor balneare.
     Potrivit acestuia, pentru punerea în practică a acestei măsuri va fi alocat cel puţin un miliard de euro în următorii zece ani, beneficiarii fiind atât agenţii economici, cât şi administraţiile publice locale.
     "Vorbim de cel puţin un miliard de euro în următorii zece ani pentru cele 31 de staţiuni balneare. Este vorba de un fond care va fi creat la care vor avea acces la o parte din el agenţii economici care operează în acele staţiuni, iar la altă parte vor avea acces autorităţile locale prin proiectele depuse şi de unii şi de alţii", a menţionat liderul PSD.
      --
     Preşedintele PSD Liviu Dragnea spune că Legea offshore nu va fi modificată decât în sensul unor clarificări pe care le-a transmis către guvern, iar chestiunile importante, legate de impozitul pe venituri suplimentare şi de faptul ca 50% din gazul din Marea Neagră să se comercializeze pe piaţa din România, vor rămâne neschimbate.
     "Indiferent ce se va întâmpla cu mine, eu nu am de gând să cedez şi nu am de gând să pun umărul la pierderea resurselor României. Şi nu o spun apăsat, o spun calm. Indiferent ce se va întâmpla, forma plecată la preşedinte nu va fi modificată decât în sensul unor clarificări pe care le-am şi anunţat şi pe care le-am şi transmis premierului. Doamna prim ministru era pregătită cu ministrul energiei să opereze nişte clarificări în anexe".
     Legea offshore, care reglementează exploatarea gazelor din Marea Neagră, a fost adoptată de Camera Deputaţilor, în calitate de for decizional, în sesiunea extraordinară din iulie.
     Legea va impune operatorilor să plătească impozite progresive pe venituri suplimentare, 50% din toată producţia va trebui tranzacţionată pe piaţa românească, iar sumele obţinute vor fi direcţionate spre parteneriatele public-private.
     La începutul lunii august, preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a trimis Parlamentului, spre reexaminare, Legea privind unele măsuri necesare implementării operaţiunilor petroliere de către titularii de acorduri petroliere referitoare la perimetre petroliere offshore.

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Dacă premierul va cere o remaniere guvernamentală, o decizie va fi luată în CEx"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Toamnă fierbinte în Parlament click să citeşti tot articolul
Firea spune că are o relaţie tensionată cu Dragnea click să citeşti tot articolul
Convenţia Europeană a Drepturilor Omului, la ceas aniversar click să citeşti tot articolul
ORBAN, DESPRE OUG PE PROTOCOALE:
"Nu există temei pentru adoptarea unei Ordonanţe" click să citeşti tot articolul
CIOLOŞ:
"Criza pestei porcine, cauzată de incompetenţa Guvernului" click să citeşti tot articolul
DAN NICA DESPRE OBIECTIVUL PSD:
Iohannis, împiedicat la un nou mandat click să citeşti tot articolul
DRAGNEA, DESPRE O REMANIERE GUVERNAMENTALĂ:
"Nu s-a discutat în CEx" click să citeşti tot articolul
Firea: Episodul "Cliseru, certată de un cetăţean" regizat de ministrul Internelor click să citeşti tot articolul
FIREA, ÎNTREBATĂ DESPRE RELAŢIA SA CU DRAGNEA:
"Îmi pare rău să o spun, dar este tensionată" click să citeşti tot articolul
PMP doreşte eliminarea pensiilor speciale click să citeşti tot articolul
PATRONATUL NAŢIONAL ROMÂN
Propunere: "Trecerea la salariul minim pe oră şi pauză de masă obligatorie " click să citeşti tot articolul
MIHAI TUDOSE, DESPRE SITUAŢIA DIN PSD:
"Este un moment de inflexiune" click să citeşti tot articolul
CEXN (PSD)
Gabriela Firea, invinsă de Carmen Dan click să citeşti tot articolul
DOCUMENT PSD:
"Modernizăm România - Proiecte legislative septembrie - decembrie 2018" click să citeşti tot articolul
SENATORUL NICULAE BĂDĂLĂU (PSD):
"Poate premierul ar trebui să dea cu pumnul în masă" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
03.09.2018
BVB
O treime din rulaj provine din acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de vineri, o lichiditate 7,73 milioane de euro, sub valoarea medie a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
31.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 39 milioane lei, sub media anului
     * BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 39,03 milioane de lei, sub valoarea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 31 august 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8799
2.3745
3.0580
4.1143
0.1804
0.6229
0.2232
4.6440
5.1764
1.4236
3.5907
0.2398
0.4776
1.0812
0.0585
0.4369
0.6065
3.9789
0.2709
0.9587
0.5822
0.0561
0.3567
0.2082
2.6432
0.0393
0.1408
1.0832
0.6242
0.1216
154.4121
5.5781 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
.