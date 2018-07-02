   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

Politica

Luminile (şi umbrele) centenarului

BURSA 07.09.2018
măreşte imaginea
       Centenarul este mai mult decât o simplă ocazie aniversară. Cei 100 de ani de nouă Europă se constituie într-o unitate de cunoaştere, un cronotop cu funcţie epistemologică axială în procesul de cunoaştere şi de memorare a Europei profunde şi a unităţii de destin a neamului românesc. Un dialog asupra Centenarului este, de aceea, un dialog despre luminile centenarului, adică despre ceea ce putem înţelege şi învăţa din cei 100 de ani de la Mare Unire Întregitoare a românilor, care se suprapune peste cel mai însemnat prag al Europei, graţie căruia putem vorbi despre Noua Europă, Europa naţiunilor, nu a imperiilor, o Europă care a rupt lanţul subordinaţionismului devenind primul continent locuit de popoare libere, asociate printr-un tratat comunalist, de inspiraţie testamentară vădită, Tratatul de la Trianon. Deschidem aici seria dialogurilor despre luminile Centenarului spre triumful deplin al ştiinţei mărturisitoare ca să se risipească ceaţa de pe zorii dimineţii popoarelor şi să fie denunţate forţele saturniene care împing lumea spre un ciclu de nouă domnie a forţelor întunericului, după cum afirmă profesorul Ilie Bădescu, director al Institutului de Sociologie al Academiei şi membru corespondent al Academiei Române. În ce priveşte comentariile lansate în urma publicării primei părţi, profesorul Bădescu mulţumeşte tuturor cititorilor BURSA şi îi asigură că singura tabără din care face parte este aceea a Culturii Vieţii, a Referendumului pentru Familie, a Adevărului revelat. Continuăm dialogul cu această a doua parte a interviului (urmând să continuăm seria interviurilor cu domnul Ilie Bădescu), în care arătăm că, în contra acestor forţe, românii sunt primii care s-au opus armat bolşevismului încă de acum 100 de ani şi chiar au stopat avansul lui european, exprimându-se constant, ca popor, împotriva comunismului, a culturii morţii, Centenarul Marii Uniri putând fi considerat şi un Centenar al luptei anticomuniste, ca un omagiu adus tuturor celor care şi-au dat viaţa sau şi-au sacrificat tinereţea în închi­sori, în Lumina Învierii, pentru a se opune acestei forţe întunecate de ocupaţie. În acelaşi context, profesorul Bădescu se exprimă şi asupra naţionalismului, internaţionalismului antinaţional şi antisemitismului.

       (Interviu cu Ilie Bădescu, director al Institutului de Sociologie al Academiei şi membru corespondent al Academiei Române, partea a II-a)
     
     *  O privire asupra anului 2018: forţele fracturii, forţele unităţii
     
     
     *  Ce înseamnă Anul Centenarului
     
     Victor Roncea: Aş porni, în aceas­tă a doua parte a interviului, cu o întrebare legată de motivarea pragmatică a discuţiei noastre. Anul aniversar al Marii Uniri s-a scurs aproape şi conştiinţa publică românească este dominată de un duh al zavistiei şi al unei teribile risipiri. În literatura chestiunii nu s-a făcut mai nimic. Nici măcar nu există o politică de reeditare a lucrărilor monumentale dedicate acelui moment. Marile personalităţi militante şi precursoare ale Marii Uniri de la 1918, ca Mihai Eminescu şi Mihai Viteazul, sau Avram Iancu şi Gheorghe Cârţan, ca să dau doar câteva exemple, lipsesc complet din omagierea publică. Ce se întâmplă?
     Ilie Bădescu: Ai subliniat foarte bine starea de spirit din cuprinsul primelor opt luni ale anului aniversar. Editurile stau departe de cărţile însemnate ale acelui moment. Revis­tele par şi ele destul de frigide la problematica Marii Uniri Întregitoare. În tot acest timp, site-urile dedicate Trianonului abundă în materiale de circulaţie internaţională, fiind scrise în engleză, în care predomină un duh revizionist, deşi chestiunea Trianonului este dincolo de cercul de interese al unor state locale, fie acestea şi unele foarte zgomotoase în chestiune, precum Ungaria. Responsabilitatea României, ca şi a Poloniei, de pildă, în această chestiune este foarte mare, fiindcă moştenirea Versailles-ului şi deci a Trianonului este una de însemnătate europeană, nicidecum de relevanţă provincială, bilaterală. O discuţie pe temă este, aşadar, binevenită, mai ales că vine în completarea unor intervenţii de maximă comprehensiune precum sunt cele ale preşedintelui Academiei Româ­ne, Acad. Ioan Aurel Pop, îndrituit prin calitatea sa de istoric excepţional să intervină în dezbaterea publică, nu doar în studiul aplicat al domeniului.
     Victor Roncea: Ce înseamnă, de fapt, Anul Centenarului?
     Ilie Bădescu: Enorm de mult, deşi nu multe. Mult, fiindcă anul Centenarului este anul reasumării, nu doar al unei identităţi întregite denumită România, ci al unei Europe unite pentru prima dată într-o formulă curat europeană, bazată pe un nou model de pace, Pacea naţiunilor suverane, iudeo-creştine. Modelul are o istorie a lui, care a trecut de 300 de ani. Este vorba despre modelul Westfalian, consacrat prin Pacea de la Westphalia, de la 1648, unde a participat şi Principatul Transilvaniei (Ungaria după Mohacs, 1526, nu mai exista pe hartă ca stat: devenise paşalâc). Acest model este reasertat la Trianon prin tratatul care a confirmat existenţa naţiunilor iudeo-creştine suverane, pământenia românilor în patrulaterul carpato-danubiano-ponto-baltic, universalitatea statelor-naţiuni în tot cadranul european, legitimitatea monarhiilor constituţional-creştine în Europa sud-estică, libertatea bulevardului geopolitic al Dunării şi a strâmtorilor, care nu mai erau controlate de imperii, modulaţia naţionalistă a liberalismului, ceea ce înseamnă o miraculoasă conjunctio opositorum, o coincidenţă a opuşilor în una şi aceeaşi formulă guvernamentală etc.. Acestea multe sunt faţetele multului confirmat pentru Europa la Trianon, pe care încearcă astăzi, după represiunea bolşevică, să-l anihileze într-un nou tumult forţele internaţionalismului anticreştin şi antinaţional.
     
     *  Naţionalism, internaţionalism, globalism, stânga, dreapta
     
     Victor Roncea: Anul Centenarului este ocazia redeschiderii unor dosare culturale controversate, precum este şi dosarul unei fracturi persis­tente a culturii române şi care nu dă semne de vindecare, separând persoa­ne, opere, sisteme de gândire etc.. Convenţional, aceste două fronturi au fost socotite de stânga şi de dreapta. Dar, după cum vedem în spaţiul politic din România, cât şi în subteranul lui, mişcări pretinse de dreapta, construite în laboratoare, sunt, de fapt, de inspiraţie şi formaţie bolşevică, internaţionalistă, mimând însă chiar şi naţionalismul. Am putea să lărgim discuţia noastră pe această latură?
     Ilie Bădescu: E, cu adevărat, convenţională clasificarea aceasta, fiind­că după căderea Cortinei de fier, diviziunea "stânga-dreapa" a lăsat locul uneia mai semnificative: naţionalism-internaţionalism (mai ales în varianta lui de "internaţionalism antinaţional", cum l-a definit D. Gusti). Ca să înţelegem lucrurile, ar trebui să facem o incursiune tipologizantă în veacul al XIX-lea, când cele două mişcări s-au profilat în deplinătatea lor tipologică. Secolul al XIX-lea a fost considerat, cu deplin temei, secolul revoluţiilor. Se poate adăuga: al revoluţiilor sociale şi naţionale. Faptul acesta a imprimat întregului secol o formulă dualistă: revoluţiile sociale se mişcau în aceeaşi albie cu revoluţiile naţionale păstrându-şi, însă, profilul distinct şi relativa autonomie categorială. În vreme ce revoluţiile naţionale aveau legături adânci cu duhul popoarelor, fiind îndreptate împotriva nedreptăţii şi dominaţiei imperiilor asupra popoarelor, ca fiinţe morale, colective, revoluţiile sociale se iscau dintr-o apăsare teribilă a claselor sociale, exercitată de vechiul regim (rezemat pe imperii). Inamicul celor două revoluţii era cam acelaşi: imperiul cu sistemul său de apăsări şi de extorcări, dar linia programului lor şi deci obiectivele celor două tipuri de revoluţii se diferenţiau într-o măsură însemnată. Revenind la dualismul celor două formule ale spiritului revoluţionar - socială şi naţională - vom sesiza o a doua distincţie care vizează, de data aceasta, cadrele propagării lor. Revoluţiile sociale puteau fi uşor internaţionalizate şi lucrul acesta s-a şi întâmplat prin lucrarea diferitelor structuri organizaţionale oculte, culminând cu cele trei internaţionale socialiste şi comuniste, care au recuperat în manifestarea lor formula reţelelor internaţionale. Revoluţiile naţionale, însă, erau determinate, prin matricea lor, să rămână în cadre naţionale, singura lor formă de manifestare pe scene internaţionale fiind "cooperările", un fel de consocieri cu celelalte naţiuni în marea mişcare suveranis­tă mondială, din care s-a şi născut dreptul statelor suverane, doctrina independenţei şi a libertăţii popoarelor etc.. Cele două formule au mers împreună până la momentul 1917, al aşa numitei "Revoluţii din Octombrie", când, practic, bolşevicii au rupt orice legătură cu mişcările naţionale şi deci cu doctrina "ridicării poporului", aceasta fiind deja socotită reacţionară, reprimată ca duşmană a revoluţiei. Practic, revoluţia bolşevică nu se înrudeşte cu revoluţiile sociale din veacul anterior decât în semnele de la suprafaţă. În spatele ei, opera viclean o formaţiune diabolică visând la o dominaţie nouă şi o victorie atât împotriva ideii naţionale, cât şi împotriva lui Dumnezeu. Ei voiau nu o eliberare a popoarelor din opresiunea imperiilor, ci instaurarea unei dominaţii noi bazată pe anihilarea diferenţelor naţionale şi a credinţei în Dumnezeu. Naţionalis­mul intrase în conflict deschis cu bolşevismul şi, deci, cu doctrina internaţionalistă asociată lui, Kominternis­mul, o formulă doctrinară nouă, a unei reţele internaţionaliste, cunoscuta Internaţională comunistă sau Kominternul, care va genera formula pe deplin cristalizată a "internaţionalismului antinaţional", cum l-a definit D. Gusti. Sub această formulă îl regăsim la lucru şi în zilele noastre într-o sfidare antinaţională şi anticreştină, de fapt antibiblistă, fiindcă, de la Kropotnik încoace contestarea Vechiului Testament capătă profil tot atât de bine conturat ca şi a Noului Testament.
     
     *  Internaţionalismul antinaţional
     
     Victor Roncea: Aţi vrea să vă referiţi mai în detaliu la chestiunea internaţionalismului antinaţional?
     Ilie Bădescu: Internaţionalismul antinaţional (de formulă cominternis­tă şi neocominternistă actuală) se opinteşte împotriva întregii fundaţii iudeo-creştine a Europei. Chestiunea se definise, precum am precizat deja, în cadrul mişcării şi doctrinei bolşevice, cu manifestările lor atroce din Rusia, împotriva ortodoxiei şi, deci, a Bisericii, în principiu, şi deopotrivă împotriva poporului binecredincios (duhul doctrinei bolşevice revine pe scena publică în exprimări neocominterniste, precum o atestă terorismul limbajului unui atac recent contra BOR, la care s-ar cuveni să ne referim într-un cadru special). Bolşevicii nu mai aveau nevoie de doctrina revoluţiilor naţionale, ei se împiedicau în propensiunea lor planetaristă de ideea revoluţiilor naţionale, suveraniste, idee pe care o voiau eliminată, ieri, cominterniştii, o vor eliminată neocominterniştii, azi, de pe scena gândirii. Doctrina troţkistă a revoluţiei mondiale şi cea leninist-stalinistă, a provocării rupturilor la nivelul verigii slabe a sistemului, intraseră fatalmente în conflict cu ideea de veac XIX a ridicării popoarelor împotriva oricărei formule de subordinaţionalism. Practic, din 1918, cele două direcţii de propagare a mişcărilor de tip revoluţionar, direcţia socială anarhis­tă şi cea naţională restauratoare, devin chiar inamice, ceea ce îi permite lui D. Gusti să vorbească deja, precum am precizat mai înainte, despre două tipuri de internaţionalism: naţional şi antinaţional. Curios este că internaţionalismul poate deveni antinaţional, dar naţionalismul nu devine anti-internaţional decât în formula sa imperialistă, cum s-a întâmplat cu stalinismul care a rupt lumea în două şi a iniţiat politicile izolaţioniste sovietice, de izolare a popoarelor prin efectul de lagăr al sistemului comunist şi deci prin ruptura totală faţă de lumea cealaltă, occidentală. La rândul său, prin politica de containement, Occidentul aderase şi el la ideea ruperii lumilor şi astfel războiul rece s-a mondializat. Însă izul separaţionist nu este produsul ideii naţionale, ci al ideologiei de sistem, a celor două sisteme opuse, care intraseră deja în noul tip de război, acela al ideologiilor, cum l-a tipologizat Huntington, numit şi "război rece". Războiul rece nu este produsul naţionalismelor, ci al sistemelor de tip imperialist. Noua doctrină a internaţionalismului antinaţional, de tip bolşevic, dar şi de tip neoliberal-hegemonic şi globalist, învăţase să folosească conjuncturile mişcărilor sociale - legitime - îndreptându-le împotriva mişcărilor şi a ideilor naţionale, legitime şi ele, evident. O formulă ciudată se născuse în Europa Centrală în cadrul imperiului dualist, unde centrala maghiară a imperiului va încerca să folosească revoluţiile sociale de tip paşoptist împotriva revoluţiilor naţionale ale românilor, slavilor de sud etc., adică împotriva mişcărilor de eliberare naţională din imperiul dualist. Profitând de circumstanţa că imperiul austriac ieşise slăbit din ciocnirea cu forţele revoluţiilor paşoptiste, dieta de la Budapesta a folosit suprastructura dualis­tă în interesul oligarhiei proprii şi împotriva românilor transilvăneni. Aşa se face că primii care au developat formula dualistă, devoalând specificul utilizării ei ca tehnică dominatoare antiromânească, vor fi memorandiştii trănsilvăneni, care au demontat acest fenomen al dualismului în cadrul Memorandumului adresat Împăratului Francisc Josif I la 1892. Procesul memorandiştilor va şi atrage o mondializare mediatică a revoluţiei naţionale a românilor transilvăneni, dat fiind că reacţia opiniei publice contra încarcerării memorandiştilor capătă rază duocontinentală şi, astfel, doctrina revoluţiilor naţionale, în formulă transilvăneană, se internaţionalizează ea însăşi. Apare astfel deja un internaţionalism naţional, curent care va fi puternic contestat, tot mai contes­tat după primul război mondial.
     
     *  Centenarul războiului antibolşevic
     
     Victor Roncea: Cum se leagă revoluţia naţională de războiul împotriva bolşevismului, mai precis care au fost fazele transformării mişcărilor de eliberare naţională în război contra bolşevismului universal, ţinând seama de faptul că bolşevismul de ieri, sovietist, este acelaşi cu cel de azi, neocominternist, cu prelungiri în doctrina "corectitudinii politice", după cum mi-a spus într-un interviu cunoscutul disident anticomunist rus Bukovski. La noi, acest război cu valorile naţionale, duce la o nouă tentativă de epurare a culturii române de opere şi valori cruciale ale acesteia, precum viaţa şi opera unor vârfuri româneşti şi universale, ca Mircea Vulcănescu, Mircea Eliade şi alţii?
     Ilie Bădescu: Noul ciclu, al naţionalismului deschis, revoluţia naţională, devine pe deplin comprehensibil prin războiul împotriva bolşevismului, prin transformarea mişcărilor de eliberare naţională în război contra bolşevismului universal. Bukovski arată că forţele care susţin bolşevis­mul cu noile lui forme provin din afara regimurilor politice şi a unor arii ale planetei. Acest nou tip de bolşevism susţine energetic şi eliminarea operei de valoare universală şi chiar a memoriei publice a lui Mircea Vulcănescu, mort în puşcăriile bolşevice din România şi menit unei a doua epurări, încă mai nedemnă decât prima, la ani buni după căderea regimului comunist. Războiul împotriva bolşevismului (care de fapt face parte din cruciada popoarelor creştine contra bolşevismului internaţionalist anticristic, chiar antiteist şi antinaţional) începuse încă în 1918. Armata română avea deja patru ani de război, fiindcă, prin ramura sa transilvăneană participase la ciocnirea dintre cele două imperii, austriac şi ţarist, iar prin ramura sa regăţeană (din Vechiul Regat) intrase direct în marea ciocnire a forţelor lumii noi, grupate în jurul Antantei, cu forţele care nutreau năzuinţa imperialismelor nordice, revigorată prin sovietism şi, practic, deja aliată, după Brest-Litovsk, cu Germania, şi sudic, austro-ungar, de perpetuare a vechii ordini supranaţionale în Europa Centrală şi Răsăriteană. Geopolitic, în 1918, prin decizia trupelor conduse de generalul Ernest Broşteanu de a trece Prutul pentru a restabili ordinea răsturnată de trupele bolşevice în Basarabia, începuse deja un alt tip de război mondial, înlăuntrul celui vechi al popoarelor contra imperiilor. Era vorba despre războiul popoarelor cu imperiul nou, ideologic, reprezentat atunci de sistemul ideocratic bolşevic, care îşi instaurase celula canceroasă la Moscova şi, după o scurtă alianţă, la Brest Litovsk cu Germania, ataşată de vechiul tipar imperial, va declanşa ofensiva în Europa Centrală. După ce a dat jos regimul pravoslavnic al Romanovilor, instaurând regimul anarho-nihilist al noului Marut bicefal, sub cele două nume circumstanţiale, Lenin şi Troţki, bolşevicii au declanşat planul invaziei noului păgânism spre Europa Centrală şi, de acolo, mai departe aşa cum o atestă conceptul troţkist de "export al revoluţiei", pentru a declanşa o "revoluţie mondială", de fapt un haos mondial controlat abil de forţele nihilismului antiteist al stelei roşii în cinci colţuri. Nu întâmplător, acest simbol stelar roşu era conceput ca un simbol contrar stelei verotestamentare în şase colţuri şi simbolului crucii, adică celor două simboluri biblice. Noul val devastator al stelei roşii era, în mod vădit, stârnit de surse din afara Bibliei, şi, ca atare, din afara realităţii (nu intru aici în detalii legate de simbolismul stelei în cinci colţuri, mă refer doar la faptul că Troţki a adoptat-o, punând pe ea culoarea roşie, ca simbol al armatei revoluţiei mondiale, ce-ar fi urmat să se întindă peste toate cele cinci continente ale planetei). Răbufnirea acestei stihii, menită să şteargă de pe pământ rânduiala covenantală de sorginte biblică, se izbeşte în Europa Centrală de armatele creştine ale celor două popoare creştine, polonez şi român.
     
     *  Prăbuşirea duhovnicească a armatei ruse explică triumful bolşevismului în Rusia ortodoxă
     
     Victor Roncea: Cum se explică triumful bolşevismului într-o Rusie ortodoxă, ataşată totuşi de valori creştine? A contat aşa de mult jocul german, ţinând seama de faptul că şi Germania l-a introdus clandestin pe Lenin în Rusia susţinând planul anarhizant al acestuia în inima imperiului ţarist?
     Ilie Bădescu: A contat şi asta, dar nu decisiv. Bolşevismul a reuşit în Rusia pentru că acolo a căzut frontiera Duhului înlăuntrul armatei ruse, al cărei spirit a fost dizolvat prin efectul valului anarhizant al unui duh rău, duhul răzvrătirii în numele trupului. Armata era formată din opresaţii vechiului imperiu şi viclenia bolşevică a constat în propovăduirea unei noi soterii, a unei eliberări a trupului cu preţul vânzării sufletului. Acesta era nucleul târgului invizibil, dar vădit mai târziu, când gulagul bolşevic se va umple de ruşi, în frunte, evident, cu ruşii creştini, adică tocmai cu apărătorii crucii în faţa cumplitei deflagraţii anticreştine şi antiumane, care năzuia transformarea omului cu suflet şi iubire de Dumnezeu în cadavru viu, cum îl numise vizionar Tolstoi, adică în om cu lucirea feţei cucerite la duhul urii şi al dezbinării fraţilor. Soteriologia aceasta imanentist-istoricistă care propovăduieşte libertatea trupului, prin dezlănţuirea dezlânat-anarhizantă a patimilor şi râvnirilor trupeşti este miza acelor democraţii din care este eliminată eclesia, chemare lui Dumnezeu la un tip de ordine înălţătoare, eliberatoare de orice dependenţe faţă de apucăturile din lumea decăzută de la cele înalte, ruptă de ordinea cerească. La momentul în care Ernest Broşteanu trecea Prutul cu trupele sale din corpul armatei creştine, a unui rege creştin, apărător al noii ordini anunţate de Puterile Antantei (titlu premonitor, profetic), de dincolo de linia imperiului roşu, Troţki devoala tehnica noii ofensive. Leon Troţki, comandant al Armatei Roşii, adică a forţei care trecuse în subordinea noului Marut (fără ca acea armată să bănuie măcar pe cine va sluji), propunea o invazie asupra României, care, sublinia el: "va fi urmată de o răspândire a bolşevimului în rândul Armatei Române, aşa cum s-a întâmplat în cazul Ucrainei". Bieţii soldaţi ruşi, mulţi dintre ei cu suflet creştin, nu puteau bănui ce forţă cumplită se stârnise în lume cu ajutorul unei armate, fidelă până ieri Crucii, şi devenită peste noapte braţul înarmat al stihiei noi, antiteiste. Troţki înţelesese că locul frontierei apărătoare a ordinii celei bune şi deci asupra căreia trebuia dirijat asaltul, era tocmai corpul armatelor. Armatele popoarelor europene erau formate din soldaţi creştini, erau deci armate creştine. Acolo trebuia concentrat asaltul, cu ele trebuia început războiul şi experienţa din Rusia atesta în parte plauzibilitatea noului război. Acesta era un război împotriva frontierei Duhului şi această frontieră era apărată de armatele creştine. Când aceste armate ar fi decreştinate şi deci anarhizate, scoase din ordinea ecleziei militans, războiul împotriva crucii ar fi câştigat. Lucrul acesta se putea produce pe două căi: 1) prin instaurarea în forţă a unor regimuri marionetă acolo unde puterea militară era slăbită, aşa cum s-a întâmplat în Ungaria prin regimul lui Bela Kuhn şi parţial în Bavaria; 2) prin anarhizarea armatelor creştine, provocată de duhul potrivnic al noului Marut bolşevic şi deci prin anihilarea frontierei Duhului apărată tocmai de corpul armatelor creştine. Dacă acele armate ar fi încetat să mai fie creştine, cauza ar fi fost pierdută, ordinea eclesiei militans ar fi fost răsturnată în Europa şi ar fi urmat o epocă a barbariei anticris­tice şi deci a unei represiuni aşa de cumplite încât atunci ar fi fost sfârşitul Europei Christiana.
     
     A consemnat Victor Roncea
     
     (va urma) 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Luminile (şi umbrele) centenarului

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Adina Florea, propunerea ministrului Justiţiei pentru şefia DNA click să citeşti tot articolul
Olguţa Vasilescu susţine că Dragnea nu poate pleca acum din fruntea PSD click să citeşti tot articolul
Meleşcanu: rămânem unul dintre cele mai pro-europene state din UE click să citeşti tot articolul
Tudorel Toader a umflat organigrama Inspecţiei Judiciare click să citeşti tot articolul
Dăncilă, discuţii cu preşedintele guvernului spaniol click să citeşti tot articolul
Stelian Ion: Ministrul Justiţiei dovedeşte lipsă de transparenţă click să citeşti tot articolul
Firea: "Dacă se transferă Centura Capitalei la PMB se pierd fonduri europene" click să citeşti tot articolul
TEODOROVICI, DESPRE DISCUŢIILE DE LA COTROCENI:
"Lipsă de respect a preşedintelui Iohannis faţă miniştri" click să citeşti tot articolul
DIICOT:
Din 2017, protocolul PICJ-SRI nu a mai fost invocat click să citeşti tot articolul
Situaţia din România, dezbătută în Parlamentul European click să citeşti tot articolul
Şedinţa coaliţiei de guvernare a început astăzi click să citeşti tot articolul
Vosganian îi cere explicaţii primarului din Iaşi click să citeşti tot articolul
Ionel Dancă: Gabriela Firea face mult rău Bucureştiului click să citeşti tot articolul
Adina Florea, obiectivele proiectului de management click să citeşti tot articolul
O şedinţă a Coaliţiei PSD-ALDE este programată astăzi click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
07.09.2018
BVB
Banca Transilvania a asigurat 21% din rulaj
     * BET-BK şi BET-FI, singurii indici în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de joi, un rulaj de numai 24,91 milioane de lei (5,37 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.09.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursieri
     
     * Rulaj de numai 8,43 milioane de euro
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de miercuri, printr-un rulaj de numai 39.09 milioane de lei, sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.09.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se menţine sub media anului
     * BET-FI, singurul indice pe minus
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, un rulaj în creştere de 21,99 milioane de lei, aproape dublu faţă...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.09.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 12,3 milioane de lei
     * BET-BK şi BET-FI, singurii indici în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de luni, printr-un rulaj de doar 12,36 milioane de lei, cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.09.2018
BVB
O treime din rulaj provine din acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de vineri, o lichiditate 7,73 milioane de euro, sub valoarea medie a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
31.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 39 milioane lei, sub media anului
     * BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 39,03 milioane de lei, sub valoarea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 06 septembrie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8688
2.3716
3.0283
4.1134
0.1803
0.6220
0.2228
4.6383
5.1623
1.4169
3.5836
0.2397
0.4752
1.0721
0.0584
0.4387
0.6083
3.9903
0.2597
0.9627
0.5838
0.0555
0.3558
0.2070
2.6293
0.0392
0.1414
1.0863
0.6238
0.1216
154.3963
5.5822 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
.