Politica

Luminile (şi umbrele) Centenarului

BURSA 11.09.2018

     (Interviu cu Ilie Bădescu, director al Institutului de Sociologie al Academiei şi membru corespondent al Academiei Române, partea a III-a)
     
     *  Primul Război Mondial din perspectivă creştină
     
     Victor Roncea: Rolul corpurilor militare a fost, după cum spuneaţi în partea precedentă a acestui interviu, esenţial, la momentul schimbării lumilor în pragul ultimului veac al celui de-al doilea mileniu creştin?
     Ilie Bădescu: Cu siguranţă. Duhul cel rău, devoalat de Troţki prin sintagma "răspândirea bolşevismului", ţintea atunci armatele creştine, de unde ar fi urmat, în faza a doua, să se răspândească şi în corpul popoarelor creştine, alungându-l pe Iisus Hristos din viaţa acestor popoare prin răsturnarea ordinii fundamentate pe sistemul ecleziei militans, al botezului, cununiei şi înmormântării creştine şi, deci, pe legământul cu Dumnezeu, pentru orânduirea învăţătorească divină a ciclului vieţii individuale şi colective, adică a modului de a fi şi a călători pe pământ. În temeiul acestei învăţături, viaţa pe pământ este o călătorie euharistică, prin care omul trece din eclesia militans în regimul ceresc al eclesiei triumphans, adică parcurge iniţiatic un drum eliberator. Drumul vieţii capătă înţeles iniţiatic de drum eliberator şi, deci, de triumf eclesial. Acesta este un drum ascensional, urcător, pe care democraţiile seculariste, de culoare roşie sau albastră, l-ar voi suprimat în favoarea unei idolatrii ideologice, a unei false eliberări pe orizontala pă-mânteas-că, fără de vreun acces la verticala cerească.
     Confruntarea soldaţilor lui Ernest Broşteanu era confruntarea pentru apărarea acestei ordini eclesiale care uneşte, în călătoria pământeană, cerul cu pământul, exact ceea ce voiau să fractureze comuniştii lui Lenin şi Troţki. Este adevărat că nu toată armata rusească fusese cucerită de duhul stelei roşii în cinci colţuri, fiindcă Comandamentul rusesc, în frunte cu generalul Scerbacev, erau fideli spiritului armatei creştine, astfel că trupele române trec Prutul atât la cererea Sfatului Ţării de la Chişinău, cât şi la cererea Comandamentului rusesc şi deci a generalului Scerbacev din fruntea acelui Comandament. Frontiera Duhului era apărată atunci de corpurile celor două armate creştine într-un teritoriu aflat sub asaltul stihiei bolşevice.
     Românii şi ruşii reprezentaţi, ca popor încă îmbisericit, de un corp militar ataşat spiritului unei armate creştine, acţionau ca apărători ai frontierei Duhului pe liniamentul care lega Baltica de Marea Neagră. Privit pe această faţetă a sa, Războiul îşi descoperea un alt înţeles. Nici nu se încheiase războiul dintre Puterile Înţelegerii şi Puterile Centrale că în Răsărit şi apoi în prima linie a Europei Centrale se declanşase un alt război, un al doilea prim război mondial, cel dintre ideologiile idolatre şi mai apoi dintre acestea şi frontul creştin, de apărare a ordinii ecleziale a popoarelor.
     
     *  Faliile geospirituale ale "războiului sfârşitului lumilor"
     
     Victor Roncea: Războiul prim mondial apare, în viziunea aceasta, cu mult mai complex decât în descrierea istoriografiei convenţionale sau oficiale. Vă puteţi referi mai în detaliu la această chestiune?
     Ilie Bădescu: Războiul I mondial a fost şi un fel de "război al sfârşitului lumilor", cum ar spune cunoscutul scriitor latino-american Llosa, al unor lumi istorice, evident. Eclezia militans intrase în război cu ideologia bolşevică, antiteistă şi antinaţională, antiumană. Acest război îşi are primul său moment şi, deci, prima ciocnire chiar pe pământ românesc. În Moldova anului 1917. Acesta este, probabil, un prim episod al războiului mondial al ideologiilor (termenul lui Huntington nu acoperă întru totul înţelesul acestui nou tip de război, fiindcă, la polul opus ideologiei bolşevice, se afla nu o ideologie, ci un tip de ordine creştină a lumii, deci însăşi eclesia militans, adică ordinea de pe pământ a creştinilor, a neamurilor creştine). Războiul începuse prin conjuncţia germano-bolşevică menită a susţine trecerea secretă a lui Lenin în Rusia, care a mijlocit astfel "răspândire duhului diabolizant al bolşevismului în rândurile armatei ruse din Moldova". Incendiaţi de acest duh, armata imperială, anterior creştină, se transformă peste noapte într-o hoardă de pradă, recapitulând vechiul raid prădător cunoscut ruşilor şi românilor din istoria raidurilor tătare. În primăvara lui 1917, aliaţii ruşi devin inamicii României creştine. Fos-tul corp militar creştin al ţarului se transformase în agent al anarhiei bolşevice, declanşând nou tip de război sub forma operaţiunilor unui raid de pradă. Duhul stăpânirilor nedrepte, care a început să domine sufletul militar rusesc deviat (prin efectul anarhiei bolşevice), cel puţin în Basarabia, va fi şi calul troian de penetrare a unui alt duh, încă mai periculos, duhul dezlănţuit al bolşevismului, care aducea cu sine diabolizarea armatei, dovadă că, în timp record, armata, care, ieri, încă era fidelă ţarului, se transformă peste noapte într-o armată dezertoare, anarhizată şi anarhizantă, iar procesul aces-ta îşi arată faţa aproape anticipativ tocmai în Moldova. Armata rusă din Moldova, câştigată de duhul neascultării şi al trufiei noului ighemon, iniţiase aici un viclean război logistic, şi deci se livrase vicleniei şi trădării aliatului, jefuind şi terorizând de-a dreptul ro-mânii, cu sălbăticie, la fel cum au făcut-o apoi şi în al doilea conflict mondial şi după.
     
     *  Războiul logistic. Noile ciocniri şi triumful ordinii naţionale în Europa Centrală
     
     Victor Roncea: Aţi propus, în altă parte, noţiunea de război logistic. Probabil că nu e cazul să reluăm aici dis-cuţia decât poate pentru a schiţa aliniamentele noilor ciocniri înăuntru cărora a triumfat totuşi ordinea naţională în Europa Centrală.
     Ilie Bădescu: Păi să remarcăm, mai întâi, că la propensiunea anarhizantă a unora dintre corpurile armatei ruse, devenite "roşii", se va adăuga în martie 1918 trădătoarea pace de la Brest Litovsk, semnată între Rusia şi Germania, ceea ce va da o lovitură tot logis-tică dispozitivului defensiv şi ofensiv al Puterilor Înţelegerii, iar pentru români această pace devenise cadrul unei teribile presiuni militare, logistice, politice asupra teritoriilor româneşti, dovadă fiind toate actele diplomaţiei sovietice în respectiva conjunctură, care toate aveau un impact devastator asupra României şi vor conduce, în conjuncţie cu pasivismul egoist al dispozitivului militar aliat, la Pacea de la Bucureşti, dintre România şi Puterile Centrale. Cum se ştie, la 18 februarie/3 martie se semna pacea de la Brest Litovsk între Rusia Sovietică şi Germania. România se găseşte, prin efectele acestei păci, încercuită de inamici (germani, turci, bulgari şi sovietici), "lipsită şi de sprijinul promis de aliaţi" (Ion C. Popa, p. 88), România este silită, ca urmare a trădărilor foştilor aliaţi, să semneze Tratatul cu Puterile Centrale la Bucureşti în 1918, aprilie/mai.
     
     *  Sprijinul logistic, financiar şi de intelligence german pentru sovietizarea Rusiei
     
     Victor Roncea: Ce alţi factori s-ar cuveni menţionaţi pentru o mai completă caracterizare a mediului istoric în care va triumfa ordinea Noii Europe bazată pe pacea naţiunilor?
     Ilie Bădescu: S-ar cuveni să amintim, de pildă, că Mitteleuropa pangermană agravase criza ordinii europene la acel moment. Panideea Mitteleuropeană întăreşte un tip de subordine bazată pe un sistem cu o agravată polarizare panideologică, de o parte, şi lucrarea Catehonului creştin, de alta. Polarizarea nazistă şi cea bolşevică (în cele două expresii ale sale, cominternistă şi stalinistă) se prefigurase încă din timpul primului război mondial. În fond, Cominternul va şi lua fiinţă în 1919, pe 2-6 martie, iar pangermanis-mul îşi derulase prima sa iniţiativă prin susţinerea lui Lenin şi prin instaurarea regimului bolşevic la Moscova, operaţiune imposibilă fără de sprijinul logis-tic, financiar şi de intelligence german. Această nouă ordine antieclesială va triumfa în şi prin Pactul Ribbentrop-Molotov, care este şi piscul aces-tei ordini panideologice, germano-sovietice. Acţiunile militare, informative şi general spirituale ale României vor plasa statul român între cele mai consecvente structuri de suport ale Europei Christiana, Europa unor popoare creştine, organizate sub forma reţelei defensive de state-naţiuni non-agresive, respectuoase faţă de ideea naţională şi faţă de spiritualitatea creştină. Aşa trebuie înţeles sistemul Antantei celei mari, după modelul căreia se vor construi micile antante, sau Înţelegerile regionale, precum Mica Înţelegere, Antanta Balcanică etc., concepute ca bastioane de apărare în faţa puterilor revizioniste şi contra anarhocraţiei sovietizante. Cele două mari agresiuni de formulă nouă, Revizionismul şi Sovietismul, devin ameninţări permanente pe toată durata interbelică şi România împreună cu Polonia au fost statele apărătoare ale frontierei Europei creştine în faţa celor două valuri devastatatoare, aşa de puternice ieri şi renăscute azi, cu mici ajustări, dar cu aceeaşi viclenie. Din acest punct de vedere, cele trei mari operaţiuni militare ale corpurilor militare româneşti atât din estul cât şi din vestul Româ-niei, de la Viena din 1918, avându-i în frunte pe generalul Ion Boeriu şi pe însuşi Iuliu Maniu, eliberatori ai Vienei de hoardele bolşevice anarhizante, de la Chişinău, din Basarabia, şi apoi de la Budapesta, curăţată de bolşevici de Armata Română, în 1919, au prefigurat sistemul defensiv al Europei naţiunilor creştine în faţa celor două expansiuni panideologice antinaţionale şi anticreştine, revizionismul în haina sa mitteleuropeană sudică şi sovietis-mul în cele două formule ale sale, stalinismul şi cominternismul. Revizionismul este expresia de la suprafaţă a nazismului tipologic, iar sovietismul este expresia de epocă a cominternis-mului troţkist şi a stalinismului tipologic. Ambele erau îndreptate împotriva ordinii naţionale, adică bazate pe dreptul popoarelor la autodeterminare naţională. Este, aşadar, evident că instaurarea unor dominaţii panideologice, cu germen totalitar, nu se poate realiza decât prin răsturnarea ordinii naţiunilor libere, prin recurs la suportul unei ideologii dominatoare. Dacă le-ar lipsi un astfel de suport, asemenea supraordonări antinaţionale nu s-ar putea susţine.
     
     *  Erori ale naţionalismului interbelic
     
     Victor Roncea: Ce puteţi spune des-pre naţionalismul interbelic şi postbelic într-un atare context?
     Ilie Bădescu: Noua ordine post-trianonică s-a legat evident de forţele naţionalismului deschis al naţiunilor central-europene, aşa cum triumful asupra sistemului bolşevic, şi deci pentru răsturnarea unei hegemonii ideologice anticreştine, s-a legat tot de forţele naţionaliste ale popoarelor central-europene. Marea greşeală a unora dintre ideologii naţionalismului interbelic a constat în atribuirea unui referenţial etnic forţelor potrivnice ordinii naţionale. Mă refer în primul rând la referenţialul antisemit profund eronat. Fenomenele şi forţele potrivnice ordinii naţionale nu au suport etnic, ci, precum vedem, fie un suport imperialist, fie colonial, fie pur şi simplu ideologic (incluzând aici "colonialis-mul mental"), fie revizionist. Tentaţia de a căuta duşmani în apartenenţele etnice este de două ori primejdioasă: întâi că dezinformează asupra resorturilor şi deci asupra rădăcinilor reale ale celor două fenomene subordinaţionis-te la care ne-am referit (subordinaţionismul bolşevic, panideologic, cominternist sau cel fascisto-nazist) şi în al doilea rând că direcţionează fals acţiunea ofensivă şi defensivă împotriva acestor forţe şi acţiuni antinaţionale şi anticreştine. Cele două tipuri de agresiuni anticreştine (comunisto-kominternistă şi nazisto-fascistă) nu izvărăsc din vreun neam, ci, din contră, acţionează împotriva ideii de neam şi împotriva ordinii eclesiale iudeo-creştine. Ca să putem fi naţionalişti autentici, trebuie categoric să ne desprindem de orice tentaţie antisemită, vicleană, fiindcă antisemitismul este invenţia unui nou Marut, care doreşte să devieze afirmarea naţională, întemeiată pe iubirea de neam, într-o direcţie care ar compromite-o, mutând-o, pervers, în orizontul obscur al unor confruntări eronate, anarhizante, istovitoare şi finalmente autodistructive. Cel ce se revendică de la învăţătura eternă a Sfintei Scripturi nu poate să nu iubească primul popor biblic deodată cu toate popoarele planetei care sunt toate prezente, într-o formă sau alta, în textul, supratextul, subtextul şi intratextul Bibliei. De aceea, Biblia trebuie privită drept ceea ce este: Carte de Învăţătură Universală, dumnezeiască. Aceasta ne opreşte să facem rău ori, încă mai complet, ne îndrumă, prin cuvântul direct al lui Dumnezeu, să facem binele, fiindcă, astfel, sigur vom fi, implicit, opriţi de la facerea de rău. Răul nu vine de la cei ce iubesc Biblia şi împărtăşesc iubirea de neam, ci de la cei ce urăsc Biblia şi odată cu aceasta şi neamurile, răul vine de la cei care luptă pentru o lume fără de Biblie şi, deci, fără de Dumnezeu şi fără diversitatea binecuvântată a neamurilor. În cele din urmă, problema reală a unora ca aceştia n-ar fi atât că nu pot primi Biblia, în genere, învăţăturile revelate (pe cale naturală şi supranaturală) şi deci cuvântul lui Dumnezeu ori că nu pot auzi chemarea la iubire de neam, ci că sfârşesc prin a se transforma în cruciaţi ai unui război contra Bibliei şi împotriva iubirii de neam ca sentiment universal. Abia această ipostază îi transformă în agresori care vor stârni, în mod fatal, reacţia iubitorilor de pace, de Dumnezeu şi de neam. Iar această reacţie este afirmativă, se manifestă sub forma întreitei căi: calea păcii (adică a iubirii semenilor), calea iubirii de Dumnezeu şi calea iubirii de neam. Cele trei iubiri sunt arma de apărare a căii celei bune pe care călătorim spre ţinta finală şi de aceea este vital să o apărăm de inamicii ei: ura de Dumnezeu, de semeni şi de neam, nedreptatea, minciuna, trufia. Duhul slavei deşarte este cel mai viclean dintre toate duhurile cele potrivnice şi singura cale de a ne apăra de lucrarea lui este calea celor trei iubiri. Din ele se nasc şi cele trei slujiri: faţă de semeni (slujirea păcii), faţă de ordinea dumnezeiască (eclesia sau chemarea la comuniune slujitoare cu Dumnezeu) şi faţă de neamul din care te tragi deodată cu cel în mijlocul căruia trăieşti. Fiecare om trăieşte în aceste grădini şi este chemat să le cultive ca să nu se sălbăticească lumea din dreptul lui şi deci din locul lui sălbăticindu-se astfel şi propria fiinţă, pe care o vor copleşi buruienile patimilor în frunte cu cea care otrăveşte sufletul, buruiana slavei deşarte, a trufiei. Aceasta ucide sufletul fără a se atinge de trup, pe care însă îl preschimbă în cavoul propriului suflet transformând făptura în cadavru viu, cum ne spune Tolstoi. Persoana lovită de această patimă este purtătoarea unui mormânt în lume, a unui templu al morţii, groaznic, devastator. În lumea fără de Dumnezeu şi deci fără de iubire se înmulţesc aceşti purtători ai morţii, şi lumea aceasta este pe toată lăţimea ei locul unei terifiante culturi a morţii, a unei morţi umblătoare. Cultura morţii este cultura unei lumi cu suflete secate, lipsite de medicamentul întreitei iubiri.
     Victor Roncea: Dar neamurile nu pot greşi? Este o evidenţă că anumite neamuri au înclinaţii aparte, după cum o dovedeşte istoria, respectiv, ca să dau doar două exemple, nemţii, cu toate că au vârfuri de cultură universală extraordinare, ceea ce denotă profunzime sufletească, sunt pe fond militarişti şi suferinzi de această boală a dominării cu orice preţ, ruşii, deşi au o inteligenţă artistică specială, sunt hrăpăreţi şi sălbatici în manifestări contra altor neamuri, ca să fiu elegant, etc.? Iar acum, noi, cu aceste pruncucideri în masă din ultimii zeci de ani, de peste 20.000.000 de suflete? Cum vor atârna pe cântarul mântuirii neamurilor?
     Ilie Bădescu: Greşeala neamurilor este posibilă, deşi niciodată un popor nu cade în greşeală cu toată fiinţa lui. Dumnezeu ne dă posibilitatea pocăinţei, a îndreptării. Poate ar fi mai bine să vorbim despre greşeala din popor, nu despre greşeala poporului, fiindcă e greu să faci o asemenea inferenţă asupra unui popor ca întreg şi deci ca entitate istorică şi transistorică totodată. Aşa ceva doar proorocul lui Dumnezeu are putere să vadă şi să mărturisească. Pentru judecata obişnuită este mai nimerit să vorbim despre greşeala din popor, care dacă ar absorbi tot poporul acesta ar pieri. Pentru a redobândi şansă izbăvitoare şi eventual preventivă, popoarele trebuie să se privească mereu în oglinda faptelor lor istorice. Care este oglinda neamurilor? Însuşi Dumnezeul iubirii şi al dreptăţii. În această chestiune este bine să luăm pilde de la poporul mărturisit de Dumnezeu în Cartea Sa, din care aflăm că segmente ale poporului cu regele lui au greşit, au căzut, dar au avut tăria să se întoarcă şi să plângă precum a plâns Saul cu fiul său şi cu poporul care se fla cu el în Ghibeea: "Saul, împreună cu Ionatan, fiul său, şi cu poporul ce se afla cu ei s-au oprit în Ghibeea lui Veniamin; şi plângeau" (I regi, 13, 16). Plângeau pentru că Saul şi poporul ce se afla cu el (deci nu tot poporul) nu res-pectaseră rânduiala lui Dumnezeu şi nici porunca Sa, după cum i le tâlcuise Samuel, preotul lui Dumnezeu. Chiar şi aşa, pentru plânsul căinţei lor şi dacă Saul şi poporul care se afla cu el n-ar fi greşit a doua oară în faţa lui Dumnezeu, Saul n-ar fi fost lepădat de Dumnezeu. Părerea mea este că prima ilus-trare istorică a greşelii din popor este cea prin care se ia în deşert ceea ce Dumnezeu a rânduit pentru popoare, prin darul autohtoniei, al pământeniei. Este suficient să privim în istorie felul războaielor pentru a ne da seama care dintre popoarele din jur cu tot cu regii şi cu cei mari ai lor au greşit împotriva poruncii autohtoniei, năzuind să fie stăpîni peste alte popoare şi în dispreţul pământeniei. Revizionismul se încadrează aici, ocupaţiile, panideile, silniciile ideologice, de esenţă, idolatră, se încadrează tot aici. Vom putea sesiza stilurile naţionale în istorie din lecţia întâlnirii popoarelor pe acelaşi teritoriu. Când alte neamuri au venit în pământurile locuite şi lucrate de daco-romani, acelea au fost primite cu frăţietate, dar, din nefericire, noii veniţi nu s-au mulţumit cu frăţietatea, ci s-au precipitat, întru slavă deşartă, să devină stăpâni şi să-l elimine pe localnic, adică au devenit uzurpatori. Citiţi Memorandumul transilvănenilor către Francisc Iosif I de la 1892 pentru a sesiza cum a părăsit feudalitatea maghiară frăţietatea cu românii autohtoni din Transilvania, trecând la un lung proces de anulare retrogresivă a dreptului public al românilor asupra pământurilor lor şi asupra numelui lor. Acestea sunt greşeli în faţa rânduielii lui Dumnezeu fiindcă încalcă porunca pământeniei (Dumnezeu i-a dăruit omului pământul spre folosinţă, cultivare şi incluziune, nu spre eliminare şi exclusivitate), a frăţietăţii (iubirii) şi a dreptăţii. Când se petrec asemenea fapte şi poporul sosit consimte la samavolniciile mai marilor lui, acel popor cade în greşeală de neam. Când cineva foloseşte harta ca semn şi ca instrument al stăpânirii şi al exclusivităţii, se face apostol al duhului slavei deşarte, săvârşind o mare eroare fiind-că semănând vânt va culege furtună. Ce dreptate au săvârşit sovieticii la Fântâna Albă, în Basarabia, când au săvârşit masacrul asupra celor 3000 de oameni neînarmaţi, bărbaţi, femei şi copii, doar pentru că aceia au ales calea exilului interior, la fraţii lor, adică mutarea în grădina propriei pământenii?! Ce imperativ au slujit acei soldaţi prin care ajungea firul crimei de neam de la Moscova până la Prut? Cu toate acestea, nu suntem îndreptăţiţi să punem stigmate asupra întregului popor rus pentru ceea ce s-a întâmplat acolo la Fântâna Albă ori pentru crima lui Stalin de la Katyn.
     Sigur, ar fi fost necesar ca reprezentanţii acestui stat, moştenitorii autorităţilor criminale de ieri, să ceară iertare, creştineşte, urmaşilor victimelor şi martirilor de atunci şi din timpul ocupaţiei ruseşti a Poloniei şi, în ce ne priveşte, a Basarabiei şi Bucovinei şi a întregii Românii. Dar aceasta ţine de ceea ce spunea chiar Tolstoi... Istoria este plină de asemenea greşeli scrise definitiv în dreptul unor segmente ale popoarelor, dar nici acestea nu îndreptăţesc ura de neam ori spaima etnofiliei, a iubirii de neam. Fiindcă, a face bine, aşa cum sună porunca Noului Testament (respectiv, a nu face răul, cum ne cere Vechiul Testament), este incompatibil cu a-ţi plimba frontiera urii ori a slavei deşarte şi a răzbunării pe teritorii proprii ori străine. Din contră, frontiera duhului este, precum am mai spus-o, frontiera întreitei iubiri: de Dumnezeu, de semeni, şi de neam; în care se concentrează, în formă completă, cultura vieţii, iubirea de familie, de părinţi, cerută prin porunca a cincea din Tablele Legii şi deci din legământul sinaitic cu Dumnezeu şi rememorată în cadrul Tratatului de la Trianon vădind esenţa covenantală a acestui excepţional document diplomatic al Puterilor lucide ale Înţelegerii care au vorbit atunci înlăuntrul cuvântului lui Dumnezeu: "Şi a zis Dumnezeu să se facă dreptate şi s-a făcut dreptate".
     A consemnat Victor Roncea 
 
