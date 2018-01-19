   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie

"Lupta anticorupţie a fost vitală pentru supravieţuirea României"

BURSA 27.02.2018

A consemnat Ancuţa Stanciu
 
     *  Interviu cu avocatul Gabriel Zbârcea
     *  "Nu cred în apariţia unei crize economice globale"
     *  "Calea europeană a României este ireversibilă şi neechivocă"
     *  "Antreprenorii români nu trebuie să aştepte totul de la stat, trebuie să se mişte, să încerce să intre pe pieţe din alte ţări"
     *  "Rolul elitei româneşti ar trebui să fie acela de mediere, de catalizator al împăcării într-o societate profund divizată"
       Reporter: Anul acesta, sărbătorim 100 de ani de la Marea Unire. Într-un interviu, aţi declarat: "Cred în poporul meu, mă regăsesc în tradiţiile, obiceiurile, în tot ce e autentic, neatins, românesc". Cum este România, din punctul dumeavoastră de vedere? Care este viitorul României?
     Gabriel Zbârcea: Eu pot vorbi de România mea, aşa cum o văd eu, cum mă regăsesc în ţara mea, printre românii mei.
     Pentru mine, România înseamnă mânăstirile din Bucovina, mirosul inconfundabil al Mării Negre, costumele tradiţionale purtate duminica la liturghie de săteni. Înseamnă parfumul de tei din Bucureşti, înseamnă Iaşi, Cluj, Braşov şi Delta Dunării. Dar mai înseamnă şi oamenii care o locuiesc, oameni inteligenţi, meşteşugari sau antreprenori, cu toţii sunt fraţi cu aceleaşi rădăcini şi identitate strămoşească. Viitorul României depinde de solidaritatea cetăţenilor ei şi de strategia de ţară pe care o va construi clasa conducătoare din România.
     Reporter: Care este opinia dum­neavoastră despre identitatea naţională a ţării noastre, în contextul integrării în Uniunea Europeană?
     Gabriel Zbârcea: Excelentă întrebare. Uniunea Europeană presupune aderarea la un set de valori comune, având în centrul preocupărilor drepturile şi libertăţile fundamentale ale cetăţeanului. Calea europeană a României este ireversibilă şi neechivocă. Trebuie să învăţăm din experienţa ţărilor mai dezvoltate, din bunele practici în materie legis­lativă, administrativă, de bună guvernare. Trebuie să încurajăm investiţiile străine în România după cum trebuie să protejăm iniţiativa privată ro­mânească.
     România trebuie să continue buna tradiţie industrială şi să nu se trans­forme doar într-o mare piaţă de des­facere a produselor din Vest. Ajustările necesare trebuie să ţină cont de specificităţile ţării noastre, de reperele şi valorile morale şi culturale româ­neşti, nu ar trebui să importăm modele care nu au aplicabilitate practică.
     Reporter: Cum apreciaţi elitele din România?
     Gabriel Zbârcea: Rolul elitelor este uriaş în orice societate, dintot­deauna elitele au dat sensul, tendinţele, şi au contribuit la dezvoltarea unei ţări.
     În anul Centenarului găsesc că rolul elitei româneşti ar trebui să fie acela de mediere, de catalizator al împăcării într-o societate profund divizată.
     Cred că aceasta este nevoia acută a României, solidaritatea naţională în folosul ţării şi implicit al fiecărui cetăţean.
     Reporter: De ce credeţi că Româ­nia nu a putut avea/nu are o Strategie coerentă de dezvoltare?
     Gabriel Zbârcea: Orice strategie de dezvoltare ar trebui să aibă un Obiectiv Naţional sau mai multe asemenea obiective. Mă întreb dacă avem aşa ceva.
     Am putea de exemplu să avem ca obiectiv în anul Centenarului Marii Uniri realizarea unor autostrăzi care să lege provinciile istorice, Transilvania de Ţara Românească şi de Moldova. Cum putem să acceptăm în anul de graţie 2018 să avem Carpaţii ca barieră naturală în calea dezvoltării României?
     Nu cunosc dacă România are o Strategie de Dezvoltare. O asemenea strategie de dezvoltare, o strategie de ţară ar trebui să se desfăşoare sub coordonarea Preşedintelui României la care ar trebui să contribuie specialişti din diverse domenii de activitate, lucrători din zona de intelligence dar şi trend setteri, oameni pragma­tici şi cu viziune.
     În acelaşi timp, antreprenorii români nu trebuie să aştepte totul de la stat, trebuie să se mişte, să încerce să intre pe pieţe din alte ţări.
     De pildă, m-am bucurat să aflu că Banca Transilvania a achiziţionat un pachet semnificativ din Victoriabank în Republica Moldova.
     În acest moment, la Chişinău se află un Guvern proeuropean deschis relaţiilor economice şi culturale cu România. Republica Moldova este în acest moment o foarte bună oportunitate pentru investiţii româneşti, societatea noastră de avocaţi are din ce în ce mai multe solicitări de asis­tenţă juridică spre acea zonă.
     Surpriza plăcută din ultima perioa­dă o constituie neîndoielnic Trans­gaz. Compania noastră naţională ar putea să devină un jucător regional însemnat în cazul în care investiţiile pe care intenţionează să le realizeze în Republica Moldova şi în Grecia se vor finaliza cu succes.
     Pentru preluarea pachetului de 66% din DESFA, operatorul de trans­port de gaze din Grecia, Transgaz s-a asociat cu o societate importantă din Spania, Regenosa dar şi cu Banca Europeană de Reconstrucţie şi Dezvoltare.
     Se cunoaşte că Statele Unite ale Americii ca acţionar important în BERD are un rol determinant în luarea deciziilor BERD. Cu atât mai importantă din punct de vedere strategic mi se pare o asemenea asociere de renume.
     Acestea sunt doar câteva exemple de iniţiative de succes româneşti care pot fi parte dintr-o Strategie Naţională de Dezvoltare.
     Reporter: Aţi declarat în mai multe rânduri că vă tentează să intraţi în politică. De ce nu aţi făcut acest pas până acum?
     Gabriel Zbârcea: M-ar tenta să pot să fac diferenţa, să pot să aduc ceea ce cunosc în slujba României.
     Nu am loc însă în acest moment în peisajul politicii româneşti, scena este ocupată.
     În plus, ar trebui să fac parte dintr-o echipă, singur nu poţi face mare lucru. Nu am găsit încă acea echipă. Mai caut.
     Reporter: Cum apreciaţi campania anticorupţie desfăşurată în ultimii ani, având în vedere recentele dezvăluiri despre procurorii DNA?
     Gabriel Zbârcea: Lupta anticorupţie a fost vitală pentru supravieţuirea României. Am făcut progrese însemnate în combaterea corupţiei. Cred că în acest moment nu mai putem spune că suntem pe ultimele locuri în Uniunea Europeană.
     Problema majoră legată de orice fel de exerciţiu al puterii este că puterea nelimitată corupe, puterea exercitată fără mecanisme de control, check and balances, poate duce la abuzuri.
     Toate procedurile judiciare trebuie aduse în matca instituţională, trebuie să se aibă în vedere respectarea drepturilor şi libertăţilor fundamentale ale omului şi a prezumţiei de nevinovăţie.
     Îmi doresc ca situaţiile controversate relatate în media să se clarifice cât mai repede. DNA are nevoie să păstreze tot ceea ce a fost bun în aceas­tă luptă şi să cureţe ce nu a fost făcut potrivit legii, deci este prima instituţie interesată de limpezirea aspectelor menţionate de dumneavoastră, tocmai pentru a nu se pune în umbră toată munca imensă desfăşurată din 2005.
     *  "Parteneriatele public-privat ar fi o soluţie de îmbunătăţire a serviciilor medicale"
     Reporter: Sistemul de educaţie şi cel de sănătate sunt la pământ, fiind considerate chiar un atentat la siguranţa naţională. Cum credeţi că pot fi salvate?
     Gabriel Zbârcea: Nu sunt un expert în acest domeniu, e greu să dau un sfat.
     Dar ca beneficiar al serviciilor medicale din România cred că o alocare mai generoasă a resurselor bugetare către sistemul medical coroborată cu stoparea tendinţelor de jaf din sistem ar putea să ducă la o îmbunătăţire semnificativă a calităţii serviciilor.
     Parteneriatele public-privat ar fi de asemenea o soluţie de îmbunătăţire a serviciilor medicale.
     Reporter: Care este opinia dumneavoastră despre apariţia unei noi crize economice atât în România, cât şi la nivel global? Au învăţat oamenii ceva din criza din 2008?
     Gabriel Zbârcea: Nu cred în apariţia unei crize economice globale, avem creşteri economice concomitente pe cele trei pieţe, europeană, asiatică, americană.
     Creşterea PIB-ului în România a fost uriaşă în 2017, creşterea va continua şi anul acesta. Printre avantajele României aş aminti faptul că suntem a şaptea ţară din UE ca populaţie şi a noua ca suprafaţă. Suntem astfel a doua piaţă majoră de desfacere în Europa Centrală şi de Est.
     Din punct de vedere al locaţiei, Româ­nia ocupă o poziţie strategică fiind la joncţiunea coridoarelor 4, 7 şi 9, o poartă de intrare către Europa, ţările din spaţiul CIS, Balcani, Orientul Mijlociu şi Nordul Africii.
     Trebuie să nu uităm că suntem în continuare o ţară cu forţă de muncă ieftină. Avem al doilea cel mai mare port din Europa după Rotterdam.
     România este pentru străini o ţară sigură din punct de vedere al criminalităţii, fără probleme majore de mediu, de poluare, o ţară în care viaţa de "expat" este foarte bună.
     Da, oamenii au învăţat din experienţa trecută, stau pe cash, se uită mai mult la ce cumpără, cheltuielile utile sau necesare au luat locul celor voluptuarii.
     Reporter: Cum caracterizaţi modificările fiscale operate de autori­tăţi la începutul anului? Cum vor influenţa acestea mediul de afaceri autohton?
     Gabriel Zbârcea: Modificările fiscale introduse anul acesta par să aibă un impact major asupra mediului de afaceri, primul motiv fiind în sine numărul mare de impozite afectate (impozit pe venit, contribuţii sociale, impozit pe venitul microîntreprinderilor, impozit pe profit, TVA). Amploarea acestor modificări a condus la apariţia de neînţelegeri, discuţii controversate şi necesitatea introducerii unor ordonanţe de urgenţă menite să clarifice aspecte care, nemodificate, ar fi avut efecte nefavorabile asupra unor categorii de contribuabili - mă refer aici de exemplu la noul regim al contribuţiilor sociale, parte din aşa-numita "revoluţie fis­cală".
     Fără a intra în detalii tehnice, mediul de afaceri resimte probabil cel mai puternic (poate chiar mai presus decât majorarea costurilor cu contribuţiile sociale şi alte efecte financiare ale măsurilor fiscale introduse) o oarecare impredictibilitate şi lipsa de dezbatere publică reală înainte de a vedea în legislaţie noi reguli, măsuri importante, schimbări de paradigmă. De aceea, cred că o mai bună planificare legislativă ar aduce un plus de credibilitate în rândul mediului de afaceri şi ar putea permite o mai bună gestionare a tuturor modificărilor care apar.
     Reporter: Care este opinia dumneavoastră cu privire la înfiinţarea Fondului Suveran de Investiţii şi a Fondului de Dezvoltare?
     Gabriel Zbârcea: Nu pot să mă pronunţ asupra viabilităţii proiectului Fondului Suveran câtă vreme nu ştiu conţinutul actului normativ care îi reglementează existenţa. Nu ştiu ce regim juridic aplicabil are, ce îşi propune să facă acest fond, cum vor fi aleşi managerii fondului, politic sau pe criterii de performanţă. În acest moment, nu văd raţiunea constituirii Fondului, dacă România vrea să investească în străinătate o putem face prin intermediul companiilor naţionale. Dacă ne dorim să vindem din ce avem o putem face pe Bursă sau prin procese de privatizare transparente.
     Reporter: În câte procese reprezentaţi statul român la ICSID? Câte aţi pierdut şi câte aţi câştigat pentru statul român?
     Gabriel Zbârcea: În prezent, nu asistăm Statul Român dar, în trecut, membrii echipei noastre de arbitraj internaţional au reprezentat Statul Român în patru dosare ICSID. Toate aceste dosare s-au finalizat favorabil pentru România.
     *  "Piaţa avocaţială a continuat să se fragmenteze în 2017"
     Reporter: Cum a evoluat piaţa de avocatură anul trecut, comparativ cu anul precedent?
     Gabriel Zbârcea: Piaţa avocaţială a continuat să se fragmenteze în 2017, iar numărul proiectelor semnificative a rămas scăzut comparativ cu anii de boom. Concurenţa pentru mandate noi este tot mai intensă, în condiţiile în care firmele de calitate s-au înmulţit. În plus, există o presiune uriaşă pe onorarii, atât din partea clienţilor proprii, cât şi din partea competitorilor în contextul unor pitch-uri.
     Reporter: Care au fost cele mai importante proiecte ale Casei de Avocatură Ţuca Zbârcea şi Asociaţii, în anul 2017?
     Gabriel Zbârcea: Motoarele pentru noi, anul trecut, au fost serviciile financiar-bancare, litigiile şi arbitrajele, fuziunile/achiziţiile şi dreptul societar. Mi-e greu să enumăr toate proiectele, dar printre cele mai reprezentative mandate, cu caracter public, se află câteva deal-uri M&A şi finanţări. Pe lângă clienţii tradiţionali, am asistat şi clienţi care şi-au făcut intrarea pe plan local, un exemplu în acest sens fiind finanţarea de 30 milioane de dolari acordată UiPath de către fondul de investiţii Accel Partners. Dar şi preluări de business-uri cu vechime pe piaţă, cum ar fi achiziţia de către Dr. Max a lanţurilor de farmacii Arta, în care noi am acordat consultanţă clientului nostru Dr. Max/ Penta Investments. Am sprijinit Carrefour România în înfiinţarea Cooperativei Agricole Vărăşti, o premieră pe plan local, dar şi Fortuna Entertainment în preluarea caselor de pariuri Bet Active Concept S.R.L., Bet Zone S.R.L., Public Slots S.R.L. şi Slot Arena S.R.L., precum şi Hattrick Bet. Un alt mandat interesant a fost vânzarea Elit SRL şi Vericom SRL către Smith­field sau finanţarea acordată de fondul american de investiţii SignalFire companiei româneşti Holotech Studios, în valoare de 2 milioane de dolari, pentru dezvoltarea pe mai departe a softului de animaţie FaceRig, precum şi pentru lansarea unei platforme B2B.
     Reporter: Cum a evoluat procesul de vânzare a creditelor neperformante de către bănci?
     Gabriel Zbârcea: Băncile din România au avut abordări diferite cu privire la gestionarea portofoliilor de credite neperformante. Trebuie înţeles că, iniţial, băncile au fost destul de reticente în a lansa vânzarea unor portofolii mari de credite neperformante, preferând să gestioneze intern procesul de recuperare a acestor expuneri, combinat eventual cu vânzarea unor pachete mai mici de credite neperformante, în general credite retail de valori reduse. Pe de altă parte, pe lângă investitorii care s-au specializat în preluarea unor astfel de portofolii, sunt investitorii de calibru care vizează de regulă tranzacţii mari şi preferă creditele acordate companiilor.
     Tranzacţiile de portofolii mari de credite neperformante au început să apară din perioada 2013-2104, iar numărul şi valoarea acestora au continuat să crească de la an. Aceste tranzacţii au fost văzute ca o necesitate pentru bănci, ţinând cont de cos­turile de capital, finanţare şi resurse umane pe care le implică ges­tionarea internă a creditelor neperformante, o zonă nelucrativă pentru o instituţie de credite, în loc ca aces­te resurse să fie direcţionate spre proiecte noi sau dezvoltarea unor afaceri.
     În acest domeniu sunt interesante iniţiativele la nivel european de lansare a unor platforme pe care să se tranzacţioneze astfel de credite, însă e greu de apreciat dacă acestea vor viza şi piaţa din România - cel puţin piaţa creditelor corporate, ţinând cont că pentru achiziţionarea unor credite neperformante acordate consumatorilor este necesară înregistrarea la Autoritatea pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor.
     Reporter: Cum apreciaţi procesul de restructurare şi consolidare a sectorului bancar din Ro­mânia?
     Gabriel Zbârcea: Anul 2017 s-a caracterizat printr-o efervescenţă a tranzacţiilor în zona băncilor din România, fiind notabil şi faptul că multe din procesele care au stagnat în anii precedenţi au fost finalizate cu succes sau sunt într-un stadiu foarte avansat. Aceste tranzacţii implică şi o consolidare, dat fiind că în general cumpărătorii au fost bănci care erau deja prezente: Banca Transilvania care a preluat Banc­post, după mai vechea achiziţie a Volksbank, OTP Bank care a preluat Banca Românească, după ce anterior achiziţionase Millenium Bank, şi Intesa Sanpaolo care a preluat Veneto Bank. O excepţie notabilă o constituie achiziţia Piraeus Bank de către fondul de investiţii JC Flowers, dovadă că sectorul bancar din România suscită şi interesul investitorilor financiari. Anul 2018 va fi anul consolidărilor acestor preluări, astfel că ne aşteptăm la modificări în clasamentul băncilor, în eşalonul 2 mai ales.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

     *  "România trebuie să continue buna tradiţie industrială şi să nu se transforme doar într-o mare piaţă de desfacere a produselor din Vest"
     *  "Viitorul României depinde de solidaritatea cetăţenilor ei şi de strategia de ţară pe care o va construi clasa conducătoare din România"
     *  "O alocare mai generoasă a resurselor bugetare către sistemul medical coroborată cu stoparea tendinţelor de jaf din sistem ar putea să ducă la o îmbunătăţire semnificativă a calităţii serviciilor"

 
 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.02.2018, ora 07:15)  
 Penibil de la un cap la altul. Eu cred ca Romania supravietuia si fara Luluta & Co. In schimb, prostia cu siguranta a supravietuit.


 
2.  Nu tocmai
    (mesaj trimis de Dan Coe în data de 27.02.2018, ora 07:30)  
 Genocid, jaf si insclavizare. Fara aceste trei "ingrediente" revolutia industrial-capitalista nu at fi fost posibila. Acumularea de capital doar pe cai cinstite at fi fost infinit mai lenta asa ca trebuie sa ne hotaram: vrem cinste si saracie sau coruptie si progres.


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.02.2018, ora 11:08)  
 Bună ziua! Din câte știu, marea unire ar avea legătură cu România Mare! Din moment ce nu mai există ce sărbătorim? Sărbătorim o Românie mică? Păi atunci să știu și eu! Este dl. Zbârcea omul să-mi lămurească această dilemă? Altfel scorul este 70-70 nu-i așa dle.? :))


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.02.2018, ora 11:18)  
 Da înțeleg acum că vă scapă ceva...anul 1948 ! Anul în care onu a hotărât înființarea statului... ! De CE vorbim în continuare de România Mare când ea nu mai există dle. Zbârcea???:))


 
  4.1.   Oare ?  (răspuns la opinia nr. 4 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 11:43)
 
 Ma inseala memoria sau am intalnit undeva numele intervievatului in relatie cu DNA ?Daca gresesc -scuze ,daca nu ma insel , s-ar explica anumite afirmatii .


 
5.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de zaza în data de 27.02.2018, ora 11:48)  
 .... Articolul si interviul este dupa parerea mea...corect si pertinent...Imi pare rau ca nu vad din partea celor care au inceput sa comenteze...o mai multa seriozitate.


 
  5.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5 )
    (mesaj trimis de ion , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 12:01)
 
 .... Da ...din nefericire cu acesti comentatori "defilam" asa ca nu outem avea pretentii ca aceasta tara sa discute de...strategii..colaborari institutionale.,coeziune....Tr ebuie sa umblam inca mult la cultura .....
  Felicitari pentru reporter si intervievat.


 
