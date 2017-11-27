   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

International

MACRO NEWSLETTER 22 Ianuarie 2018

BURSA 22.01.2018
     Preţurile de consum din Marea Britanie şi-au temperat creşterea anuală în decembrie 2017, până la 3%, de la 3,1% în luna precedentă, pe fondul unei creşteri lunare de 0,4%, după un avans de 0,3% în luna anterioară. Preţurile alimentelor şi-au temperat creşterea anuală până la 3,9%, de la 4,1% în luna precedentă, în condiţiile unei creşteri lunare de 0,6%, iar preţurile utilităţilor şi-au temperat creşterea anuală până la 2,3%, de la 2,4% în luna anterioară, pe fondul unei creşteri lunare de 0,1%. Indicele core al preţurilor şi-a temperat creşterea anuală până la 2,5%, de la 2,7% în luna anterioară, în condiţiile unei creşteri lunare de 0,3%. (sursa: ONS)
     Preţurile de consum din Germania şi-au temperat creşterea anuală în decembrie 2017, până la 1,7%, de la 1,8% în luna precedentă, pe fondul unei creşteri lunare de 0,6%, după un avans de 0,3% în luna anterioară. Preţurile alimentelor şi-au temperat creşterea anuală până la 3%, de la 3,2% în luna precedentă, în condiţiile unei creşteri lunare de 0,8%, iar preţurile utilităţilor şi-au temperat creşterea anuală până la 1,4%, de la 1,8% în luna anterioară, pe fondul unei creşteri lunare de 0,1%. (sursa: Destatis)
     Preţurile de consum din Polonia şi-au temperat creşterea anuală în decembrie 2017, până la 2,1%, de la 2,5% în luna precedentă, pe fondul unei creşteri lunare de 0,2%, după un avans de 0,5% în luna anterioară. Preţurile alimentelor şi-au temperat creşterea anuală până la 5,8%, de la 6,5% în luna precedentă, în condiţiile unei creşteri lunare de 0,6%, iar preţurile utilităţilor şi-au temperat creşterea anuală până la 2,6%, de la 2,7% în luna anterioară, pe fondul unei creşteri lunare de 0,1%. (sursa: GUS)
     Preţurile de consum din zona euro şi-au temperat creşterea anuală în decembrie 2017, până la 1,4%, de la 1,5% în luna precedentă, pe fondul unei creşteri lunare de 0,4%, după un avans de 0,1% în luna anterioară. Preţurile alimentelor şi-au temperat creşterea anuală până la 2%, de la 2,3% în luna precedentă, în condiţiile unei noi creşteri lunare de 0,2%, iar preţurile utilităţilor au crescut cu o rată anuală de 1,5%, după un avans de 1,9% în luna anterioară, pe fondul unei creşteri lunare de 0,1%. Indicele core al preţurilor a crescut cu o rată anuală de 0,9%, în condiţiile unei creşteri lunare de 0,5%. (sursa: Eurostat)
     Preţurile de consum din Finlanda şi-au temperat creşterea anuală în decembrie 2017, până la 0,5%, de la 0,8% în luna precedentă, pe fondul unei stagnări lunare, după o creştere de 0,2% în luna anterioară. Preţurile alimentelor şi-au temperat declinul anual până la 0,3%, de la 0,5% în luna precedentă, în condiţiile unei creşteri lunare de 0,3%, iar preţurile utilităţilor şi-au temperat creşterea anuală până la 1%, de la 1,3% în luna anterioară, pe fondul unei stagnări lunare. (sursa: Finland Statistics)
     Preţurile de consum din Portugalia şi-au temperat creşterea anuală în decembrie 2017, până la 1,5%, de la 1,6% în luna precedentă, pe fondul unei stagnări lunare, după un declin de 0,4% în luna anterioară. Preţurile alimentelor şi-au temperat creşterea anuală până la 2,3%, de la 2,4% în luna precedentă, în condiţiile unei scăderi lunare de 0,1%, iar preţurile utilităţilor şi-au menţinut creşterea anuală la 1,3%, pe fondul unei creşteri lunare de 0,2%. (sursa: INE Portugal) 
 
English Section
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
