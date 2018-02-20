   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Mai are Banca Naţională a României o strategie de politică monetară?

BURSA 29.03.2018

Călin Rechea
 
Călin Rechea      Pe site-ul Băncii Naţionale a României încă mai scrie că strategia sa de politică monetară este ţintirea directă a inflaţiei.
     Acest cadru de politică monetară a fost adoptat de numeroase ţări dezvoltate sau cu economii emergente începând din 1990, pornindu-se de la premisa că o politică monetară bazată pe reguli transparente, în condiţiile independenţei băncilor centrale, poate asigura mai bine stabilitatea preţurilor decât o politică monetară discreţionară.
     Într-o analiză de la FMI, referitoare la stadiul actual al ţintirii inflaţiei la nivel global ("Inflation Targeting: Holding the Line", iulie 2017), se arată că "dovezile empirice cu privire la performanţa ţintirii inflaţiei susţin, dar nu în totalitate, eficienţa acestui cadru pentru obţinerea unei inflaţii scăzute, reducerea volatilităţii inflaţiei şi ancorarea aşteptărilor inflaţioniste".
     BNR a adoptat ţintirea inflaţiei în august 2005, iar instituţia monetară a statului român arăta atunci că "au fost satisfăcute şi celelalte cerinţe şi criterii care condiţionează eficacitatea acestei strategii".
     Printre acestea se regăsesc reducerea ratei anuale a inflaţiei sub 10%, acumularea şi consolidarea unui câştig de credibilitate de către banca centrală, întărirea independenţei de drept şi de fapt a BNR şi restrângerea dominanţei fiscale (n.a. termenul defineşte condiţia economică apărută pe fondul unor datorii guvernamentale şi deficite bugetare mari, care obligă banca centrală să menţină dobânzile scăzute pentru evitarea falimentului suveran).
     Alte condiţii îndeplinite erau întărirea sistemului bancar şi relativa creştere a intermedierii financiare, sporirea transparenţei şi responsabilităţii băncii centrale, flexibilizarea cursului de schimb şi reducerea vulnerabilităţii economiei la fluctuaţiile acestuia.
     Pe ultimul loc în lista prezentată de BNR se află un criteriu deosebit de important pentru succesul ţintirii inflaţiei, respectiv "conturarea mai clară a comportamentelor macroeconomice şi a mecanismelor de funcţionare a economiei necesară identificării şi creşterii eficacităţii canalelor de transmisie monetară".
     Din păcate, gradul de îndeplinire al acestor criterii şi condiţii a scăzut considerabil în ultimii 10 ani şi pune sub un mare semn de întrebare nu doar eficienţa strategiei, ci însăşi raţiunea de a exista a acesteia.
     Conform datelor oficiale, volatilitatea inflaţiei a fost ridicată în ultimii ani, pe fondul unui trend descendent, dar şi acesta a cunoscut o inversare violentă de mai bine de un an (vezi graficul).
     În aceste condiţii, este greu să vorbim despre eficienţa ţintirii inflaţiei în ceea ce priveşte reducerea volatilităţii preţurilor de consum.
     Dacă s-a adoptat ţintirea inflaţiei ca strategie de politică monetară, implicaţia directă este aceea că Banca Naţională are şi va utiliza diverse instrumente pentru controlarea creşterii preţurilor.
     Cel mai important instrument este dobânda de politică monetară, care, dincolo de incompatibilitatea sa cu economia de piaţă liberă, ar trebui să aibă un caracter proactiv, nu reactiv, pentru a reduce volatilitatea preţurilor.
     Atunci, de ce sunt găsite tot felul de justificări pentru ratarea ţintei de inflaţie, când însăşi existenţa ei presupune că dinamica preţurilor poate fi "controlată"?
     Ultimele rapoarte asupra inflaţiei de la BNR include afirmaţii de genul "accelerarea ratei anuale a inflaţiei este determinată de componente ale coşului de consum exogene sferei de acţiune a politicii monetare".
     Întotdeauna există, însă, "componente exogene", a căror influenţă ar trebui luată în calcul pentru atingerea ţintei de inflaţie, deoarece nu trăim într-un univers determinist.
     Analiza de la FMI mai arată că, pe lângă anunţarea explicită a ţintei de inflaţie, care la noi este de 2,5% cu un interval de variaţie de un punct procentual, strategia de ţintire a inflaţiei presupune şi "comunicarea către public, clar şi fără ambiguitate, că atingerea ţintei este primordială în faţa altor obiective ale politicii monetare".
     În cazul BNR, divergenţa dintre declaraţii şi fapte nu pare să indice că ţinta de inflaţie este prioritară pentru politica monetară. Dacă ar fi fost, majorarea dobânzii de politică monetară ar fi început mai demult, astfel încât să nu fie nevoie de "salturi" majore pe fondul creşterii accelerate a inflaţiei.
     Un calcul relativ simplu, pe baza regulii prezentate de profesorul John B. Taylor într-un articol din 1993, arată că dobânda de politică monetară a BNR ar trebui să fie de circa 9% în prezent, pe fondul unei rate a inflaţiei care depăşeşte cu mult ţinta şi a unei diferenţe pozitive semnificative între PIB-ul actual şi cel potenţial.
     Conform unei reguli Taylor modificate, în care una dintre variabile este diferenţa între rata actuală a şomajului şi rata de echilibru a şomajului, dobânda de politică monetară de la noi ar trebui să fie de circa 7%.
     În spiritul transparenţei, care ar trebui să caracterizeze cadrul de ţintire a inflaţiei pentru toate băncile centrale, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta publică trimestrial valoarea dobânzii de politică monetară, rezultată prin aplicarea unei reguli Taylor ajustate.
     Conform acestei formule, ultimele date de la noi, privind rata inflaţiei şi diferenţa dintre PIB-ul real şi cel potenţial, arată că dobânda de politică monetară ar trebui să fie de 4,5%. Valoarea actuală a dobânzii de politică monetară, de 2,25%, ar fi trebuit anunţată încă din T1 2017.
     De ce nu se iau măsuri? Deoarece Banca Naţională a României, chiar dacă este independentă de jure, nu mai este independentă de facto şi nu mai urmăreşte ţintirea inflaţiei.
     Este posibil aşa ceva? Desigur, iar confirmarea pare să vină de la un consultant de strategie din cadrul BNR, care a publicat recent un articol pe site-ul Economica.net, unde încearcă să arate că "politica monetară poate stăvili inflaţia dacă este bine înţeleasă" (n.a. vezi articolul "Politica monetară poate stăvili inflaţia dacă este bine înţeleasă", autor Daniel Oanţă, 14.03.2018).
     Articolul se concentrează, în principal, pe minimalizarea impactului unor declaraţii ale guvernatorului Mugur Isărescu asupra aşteptărilor inflaţionis­te ale populaţiei şi firmelor, dar include şi o afirmaţie cu un mare potenţial de subminare a strategiei declarate de politica monetară.
     Pe fondul dezbaterilor actuale privind limitarea dobânzilor pentru creditele acordate populaţiei, autorul sus­ţine că "a lega ombilical, spre exemplu costul creditelor din întreaga economie, de dobânda de politică monetară, care este decisă discreţionar şi nu este una a pieţei, este nu doar o eroare strategică şi un nonsens ce poate încetini creşterea economică, ci şi o subminare a celui mai puternic instrument de care dispune o bancă centrală".
     Adică dobânda de politică monetară este "decisă discreţionar", nu conform unor reguli transparente, pe baza cărora se formează şi aşteptările inflaţioniste?
     Este adevărat că strategia de ţintire a inflaţiei lasă loc şi pentru decizii dis­creţionare ale băncii centrale. În analiza de la FMI se mai arată că "un avantaj major al ţintirii inflaţiei este acela al combinării regulilor şi aspectului discreţionar", iar această strategie este considerată a fi una caracterizată de "arbitrariul restricţionat", care include două elemente distincte: "o ţintă precisă de inflaţie pe termen mediu şi posibilitatea reacţiei la şocurile economice pe termen scurt".
     Oare nu este o cale cam lungă de la comportamentul discreţionar restricţionat până la decizia discreţionară în ceea ce priveşte dobânda de politică monetară, mai ales când declaraţii ale unor oficiali ai marilor bănci centrale arată o ignoranţă totală cu privire la nivelul dobânzilor de intervenţie, dar şi al mecanismelor inflaţioniste?
     Cel mai important element care sus­ţine afirmaţia că BNR nu mai este independentă de facto şi nu mai urmăreşte ţintirea inflaţiei este extinderea dominanţei fiscale, adică existenţa unei datorii guvernamentale semnificative şi a deficitelor bugetare mari, care obligă banca centrală să menţină dobânzile scăzute pentru evitarea falimentului suveran.
     Unul dintre vinovaţii pentru aceas­tă situaţie este chiar BNR, care, prin politicile sale ultrarelaxate din ultimii ani, a "stimulat" nu doar apetitul pentru împrumuturi al guvernului, ci şi apetitul populaţiei pentru credite, mai ales când există un program "Prima Casă".
     BNR nu este singura bancă centrală care şi-a "uitat" strategia de ţintire a inflaţiei în anii care au urmat declanşării crizei financiare globale.
     Banca Centrală a Australiei (RBA), care a adoptat ţintirea inflaţiei în 1993, şi-a justificat recent menţinerea dobânzii de politică monetară la minimul istoric de 1,5% prin "luarea în considerare a nivelului ridicat al datoriilor populaţiei", populaţie care "a profitat de dobânzile scăzute pentru a specula pe piaţa imobiliară", după cum scrie Reuters.
     Situaţia este similară şi în Statele Unite. Bill Gross, manager de portofoliu la Janus Capital Group, a scris recent că "economiile la nivel global sunt prea îndatorate pentru a face faţă creşterii agresive a dobânzilor de către Federal Reserve". În opinia lui Gross, dobânda de politică monetară a băncii centrale americane nu poate depăşi 2% în condiţiile unei rate a inflaţiei de 2%, adică a unei dobânzi reale de 0%.
     Acelaşi Bill Gross declara, în toamna anului trecut, că "acum avem pieţe false", deoarece "pieţele financiare sunt comprimate artificial iar capitalis­mul este distorsionat din cauza politicii monetare relaxate a Fed-ului".
     Dacă păstrăm proporţiile, acelaşi lucru se poate spune şi despre "capitalismul" autohton, deşi adevărul ar fi, mai degrabă, că acesta nici nu a existat la noi în cei aproape 30 de ani de "tranziţie".
     În faţa Comisiei economice din Senat, guvernatorului Isărescu nu-i mai rămâne decât să folosească o replică celebră din filmul "A Few Good Men". "Vreţi adevărul? Nu puteţi face faţă adevărului!", după cum proclama personajul lui Jack Nicholson în faţa Curţii Marţiale.
     Din păcate, parlamentarii şi cetăţenii nu sunt singurii care nu pot face faţă adevărului. Nici Banca Naţională a României nu poate face faţă, pentru că nu înţelege sau nu vrea să înţeleagă cum "funcţionează" o economie "torturată" de politici iresponsabile. 
 
