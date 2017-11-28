   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Macroeconomie

Mai poate câştiga America războiul comercial împotriva Chinei?

BURSA 23.01.2018

CĂLIN RECHEA
 
CĂLIN RECHEA      Una dintre promisiunile preşedintelui Donald Trump din timpul campaniei electorale a fost aceea a "luptei" pentru obţinerea unor "relaţii comerciale corecte" cu principalii parteneri externi. De la început a fost evident că ţinta majoră era China, considerată "vinovată" nu doar pentru pierderea locurilor de muncă din Statele Unite, ci şi pentru obţinerea unor avantaje semnificative prin aplicarea, din partea companiilor chineze, a unei aşa-numite politici de dumping, adică urmărirea unor cote de piaţă tot mai mari prin vânzarea produselor la preţuri aflate sub nivelul costurilor.
     Ultima conferinţă a Organizaţiei Mondiale a Comerţului (WTO), organizată în Argentina la sfârşitul anului trecut, s-a încheiat fără "acorduri de substanţă", însă pe fondul unui front comun al Japoniei, Statelor Unite şi Uniunii Europene în ceea ce priveşte "decizia de a lupta împreună împotriva politicilor comerciale care distorsionează piaţa şi a politicilor care au condus la capacităţile excedentare de producţie".
     În acest context au venit declaraţiile recente ale preşedintelui american în cadrul unui interviu acordat agenţiei de ştiri Reuters.
     Donald Trump a precizat că a fost lansată o investigaţie cu privire la "presupusul furt al proprietăţii intelectuale", după cum scrie Reuters, în condiţiile în care administraţia de la Washington consideră că "a fost forţat transferul proprietăţii intelectuale a companiilor americane cu afaceri în China".
     Despre cauzele care au determinat companiile americane să caute noi pieţe de desfacere şi centre de producţie în China, în orice condiţii, nu se spune nimic.
     "Preşedintele a spus că Statele Unite doresc o relaţie bună cu China, însă Beijing-ul trebuie să trateze corect Statele Unite", mai scrie Reuters.
     Întrebat de jurnalişti dacă se poate ajunge la un război comercial pe fondul divergenţelor privind comerţul cu oţel, aluminiu şi panouri solare, preşedintele Trump a declarat că speră să nu se ajungă până acolo, dar "dacă se va întâmpla, atunci asta este situaţia".
     Este greu de estimat care ar fi consecinţele unei astfel de confruntări, însă este sigur că vor exista numeroase "victime colaterale", multe dintre ele aflate în categoria aliaţilor de bază ai Statelor Unite.
     În timp ce America se pregăteşte de războiul comercial împotriva Chinei, Bloomberg scrie că "transformarea economiei Chinei s-ar putea să nu fie favorabilă Germaniei", deoarece tranziţia către o economie unde consumul intern joacă un rol important "ar putea să însemne o cerere mai mică pentru bunurile de capital produse în Germania".
     O astfel de tendinţă poate fi accentuată şi de alte măsuri ale autorităţilor de la Beijing, adoptate ca răspuns la reglementările protecţioniste din Europa, justificate de dispariţia locurilor de muncă bine plătite de pe continent ca urmare a ceea ce unele guverne, în special ale Franţei şi Italiei, numesc politica de dumping a companiilor chineze.
     Dar îşi poate permite America să intre într-un conflict comercial cu China, având în vedere că marea putere economică a Asiei este şi cel mai mare creditor al său?
     Conform ultimelor date de la Trezoreria SUA, din noiembrie 2017, valoarea portofoliului de obligaţiuni guvernamentale americane deţinut de China a fost de 1,176 de trilioane de dolari, semnificativ sub maximul de 1,316 trilioane, înregistrat în noiembrie 2013 (vezi graficul).
     Mai mult, datele de la Bloomberg arată că valoarea cumulată a portofoliilor de obligaţiuni guvernamentale americane deţinute de China şi Japonia a scăzut până la cel mai redus nivel din 2000 raportată la valoarea totală a investiţiilor externe în instrumente de datorie ale guvernului american.
     Creşterea accelerată a investiţiilor chineze în obligaţiuni guvernamentale americane în perioada 2005 - 2011 a avut loc pe fondul adâncirii puternice a deficitului comercial al Statelor Unite în relaţiile comerciale bilaterale.
     Ultimele date oficiale arată că deficitul comercial total al SUA a fost de 732,5 miliarde de dolari în primele 11 luni din 2017, după o creştere de 7,8% faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului precedent, în condiţiile în care deficitul faţă de China a crescut cu 7,9%, până la 344,4 miliarde de dolari.
     Într-o convorbire telefonică recentă cu preşedintele chinez Xi Jinping, preşedintele Trump "şi-a exprimat dezamăgirea în faţa acestei evoluţii", după cum scrie Reuters, şi a mai precizat că "deficitul comercial nu este sustenabil".
     Dar dacă problema deficitului comercial bilateral nu poate fi rezolvată la Beijing, ci la Washington?
     Într-un articol din revista Asia & the Pacific Policy Studies (n.a. "United States-China Trade: President Trump's Misunderstandings", decembrie 2017), profesorul Ralph Huenemann, de la University of Victoria din Canada, scrie că "atâta vreme cât există un deficit masiv al bugetelor guvernamentale, intrările nete ale importurilor vor continua" şi "niciun preşedinte, fie el Donald Trump sau altul, nu poate schimba această realitate fără reducerea deficitului bugetar".
     Recent au apărut informaţii de la Bloomberg care arată că oficiali de la Beijing au recomandat reducerea expunerii faţă de titlurile de stat americane. Reacţia pieţelor a fost promptă în ceea ce priveşte creşterea costurilor de finanţare ale guvernului de la Washington, mai ales în condiţiile în care semnalele de la Federal Reserve arată că dobânda de politică monetară va creşte în continuare.
     Noua tendinţă nu pare să-l îngrijoreze pe Donald Trump, care a declarat, în interviul pentru Reuters, că "orice schimbare a comportamentului Chinei referitor la achiziţionarea obligaţiunilor guvernamentale nu va afecta negativ economia americană", deoarece "toată lumea vrea să cumpere obligaţiuni americane".
     Deocamdată nu se pune problema unei vânzări masive a titlurilor de stat americane de către China, dar o astfel de acţiune ar fi greu de compensat de alte achiziţii din "toată lumea".
     De ce? Pentru că "niciodată în istorie un guvern nu a controlat o avuţie aşa de mare", după cum scriu Robert Blackwill şi Jennifer Harris, de la Council on Foreign Relations, în cartea "Război prin alte mijloace" din 2016.
     În opinia autorilor, "China este descrisă adesea drept cel mai important practician al geoeconomiei", iar avuţia acumulată permite autorităţilor de la Beijing să transforme China în "factorul major de revenire a proiecţiei puterii la nivel regional sau global din punct de vedere economic".
     Despre efectele acestei "proiecţii a puterii economice" a avertizat, încă din 2010, Leslie Gelb, fost oficial de rang înalt atât în Departamentul de Stat cât şi în cel al Apărării, într-un articol apărut în influenta publicaţie Foreign Affairs, sub titlul "Produsul Intern Brut contează acum mai mult decât forţa". "Liderii globali consideră că economia Chinei creşte, iar cea a Statelor Unite scade, ca urmare, mai ales, a incapacităţii politice a Washington-ului de a lua decizii dure în ceea ce priveşte economia internă", scria atunci Gelb.
     Recent a fost luată, totuşi, o decizie care pare să se încadreze în categoria celor dure. Este vorba despre reforma fiscală aprobată de Congres, care va conduce, din păcate, la o creştere cumulată a deficitelor bugetare în următorii 10 ani cu circa 1,7 trilioane de dolari, conform estimărilor prezentate de Congressional Budget Office (CBO), adică va fi o nouă "sursă" pentru alimentarea tendinţei de creştere a deficitului comercial al Statelor Unite. O decizie cu adevărat dură ar fi doar aceea care să implice, pe lângă scăderea impozitelor, şi scăderea masivă a cheltuielilor federale, însă voinţa politică nu există pentru aşa ceva în niciun partid din Congresul american.
     Afirmaţiile lui Leslie Gelb au fost citate şi în cartea lui Blackwill şi Harris, conform cărora "Beijing-ul joacă în noua competiţie economică la nivel de maestru, deoarece a avut grijă să evite războaiele şi confruntările politice, concentrându-se aproape exclusiv asupra afacerilor".
     În aceste condiţii, "influenţa globală a Chinei depăşeşte puterea sa economică", iar "alte naţiuni nu se tem de puterea militară a Chinei, ci de capacitatea ei de a restricţiona relaţiile comerciale şi investiţiile", deoarece "economia este acum principala monedă a relaţiilor internaţionale, iar Produsul Intern Brut contează mai mult decât puterea miliară".
     "Concentrarea Chinei asupra construirii unor structuri multilaterale care se supun regulilor sale sugerează că Beijing-ul va deveni, în timp, mai puţin dependent de sistemele vestice care domină guvernanţa globală", subliniază şi James Kynge, autorul cărţii "China zguduie lumea" (2006), într-un articol recent din Financial Times.
     În opinia sa, "Iniţiativa Centura şi Drumul (Belt and Road Initiative, BRI) pune China în postura de lider al unui nou tip de multilateralism", iar "domeniile către care se îndreaptă nemulţumirile şi acuzaţiile Japoniei, UE şi Statelor Unite fac parte din natura partidului-stat de la Beijing" şi sunt "expresii ale unei economii politice la care China nu va renunţa".
     Creşterea exponenţială a Chinei din ultimele trei decenii a schimbat radical configuraţia geopolitică şi geoeconomică la nivel global şi a creat o reţea de interdependenţe sau, mai bine spus, de dependenţe faţă de cea mai mare putere economică a Asiei, astfel încât războaiele comerciale au cu totul alt înţeles faţă de cele din alte vremuri.
     Oare mai poate câştiga America un război comercial împotriva Chinei? Dar dacă deja l-a pierdut? 

     "Concentrarea Chinei asupra construirii unor structuri multilaterale care se supun regulilor sale sugerează că Beijing-ul va deveni, în timp, mai puţin dependent de sistemele vestice care domină guvernanţa globală". (James Kynge)

 
 
