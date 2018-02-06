   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

International

Mai poate câştiga America un război comercial global?

BURSA 08.03.2018

Călin Rechea
 

Călin Rechea      Reacţiile la adresa măsurilor protecţioniste anunţate de administraţia Trump au variat de la critice şi negative până la cele apocaliptice.
     În presa internaţională a fost amintită măsura similară adoptată de preşedintele George W. Bush în 2002, care ar fi trebuit să fie aplicată pentru un orizont de 3 ani, şi a generat reacţii deosebit de negative din partea UE, Japoniei, Chinei şi Braziliei.
     Partenerii comerciali ai Americii au apelat la World Trade Organization, care a declarat tarifele ilegale şi a des­chis calea aplicării contramăsurilor în noiembrie 2005. După o lună, adminis­traţia Bush a renunţat la tarife deoarece "şi-au atins scopul". Studii ulterioare au arătat că economia SUA a pierdut circa 200 de mii de locuri de muncă în urma aplicării tarifelor.
     Prezenţa lui Donald Trump la Forumul de la Davos a atenuat temerile privind "asaltul" său asupra globalizării, iar decizia de aplicare a unor tarife de 25%, respectiv 10%, pentru importurile de oţel şi aluminiu a fost neaşteptată.
     "Măsurile sunt privite ca un asalt neprovocat asupra sistemului comercial şi amintesc de tarifele Smoot-Hawley din anii "30", scrie Ambrose Evans-Pritchard în cotidianul britanic The Telegraph.
     În faţa reacţiilor globale, Trump nu a făcut decât să toarne gaz peste foc când a scris pe Twitter că "războaiele comerciale sunt bune şi uşor de câştigat".
     Tarifele aplicate importurilor de oţel şi aluminiu, justificate prin apelul la securitatea naţională, au fost prezentate iniţial în presa financiară internaţională ca măsură îndreptată împotriva Chinei, acuzată că practică preţuri de dumping şi de alţii în ultimii ani.
     Datele oficiale arată, însă, altceva. Conform ultimului raport trimestrial Global Steel Trade Monitor de pe site-ul Departamentului Comerţului, din T3 2017, Statele Unite se află doar pe locul al 26-lea în clasamentul destinaţiilor pentru exporturile de oţel ale Chinei. În primele 9 luni din 2017, exporturile de oţel ale Chinei către SUA au scăzut cu 5% faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului precedent, până la 610 mii tone.
     China nu apare în clasamentul primelor 10 surse ale importului de oţel în SUA, unde primul loc este ocupat de Canada (16% din oţelul importat în SUA, respectiv 4,3 milioane tone), urmată de Brazilia (13%, respectiv 3,6 milioane tone) şi Coreea de Sud (10%, respectiv 2,7 milioane tone).
     Cea mai mare economie a Asiei apare, însă, pe primul loc în clasamentul măsurilor compensatorii aplicate partenerilor comerciali de către Statele Unite, care includ tarife antidumping, tarife pentru neutralizarea efectelor subvenţiilor sau suspendări ale unor convenţii comerciale. În primele cinci locuri ale acestui clasament, China este urmată de Coreea de Sud, India, Japonia şi Taiwan.
     În aceste condiţii, motivul aplicării tarifelor trebuie să fie altul, iar varianta cea mai probabilă o reprezintă forţarea partenerilor comerciali să renegocieze cadrul comercial multilateral şi tratatele comerciale bilaterale ale Statelor Unite, inclusiv acordul de liber schimb din America de Nord (NAFTA).
     Europa a reacţionat dur, chiar dacă ipocrizia poziţiei "comune" este evidentă, prin vocea preşedintelui Comisiei Europene şi a Comisarului European pentru Comerţ, Cecilia Malmström.
     "Regretăm puternic acest pas, care pare să reprezinte o intervenţie flagrantă pentru protejarea industriei americane şi nu are nicio justificare din punct de vedere al securităţii naţionale", a declarat Jean-Claude Juncker.
     Preşedintele CE şi ceilalţi oficiali europeni care au atacat decizia administraţiei Trump au uitat că, în urmă cu doi ani, Uniunea Europeană a impus noi tarife, de până la 13%, asupra oţelului importat din China. Eurofer, asociaţia producătorilor de oţel din Europa, a salutat atunci decizia, considerată a fi "măsură pentru remedierea practicilor comerciale incorecte".
     În octombrie 2016, Bloomberg scria că UE a anunţat tarife de până la 73,7% pentru două tipuri de oţel importate din China în încercarea de a "tempera competiţia pentru producătorii din UE".
     Şi asta nu este tot. Doar în urmă cu câteva zile, o ştire Bloomberg preluată de Zerohedge arăta că perioada de aplicare a unor tarife de până la 71,9% impuse importurilor de oţel din China va fi prelungită cu 5 ani. Comisia Europeană a justificat decizia prin faptul că "producătorii din Franţa, Spania şi Suedia se confruntă cu riscul importurilor de oţel la preţuri scăzute incorect", adică la fel cum a justificat şi Donald Trump noile tarife.
     Reacţiile altor parteneri importanţi ai Statelor Unite au fost mult mai rezervate. "Există mai multe interese comune decât diferenţe, iar cooperarea este singura opţiune pentru ambele ţări", a declarat Zhang Yesui, ministrul adjunct de externe după cum scrie Financial Times. "China nu doreşte un război comercial cu SUA", a mai subliniat ministrul chinez, însă îşi va apăra interesele. Încă nu se cunosc rezultatele vizitei la Washington, chiar în zilele în care Trump anunţa noile tarife, a principalului consilier economic al preşedintelui Xi Jinping, Liu He.
     De asemenea, Japonia a solicitat administraţiei americane să renunţe la tarife, însă oficialii de la Tokyo nu au ameninţat cu represalii. Şi poziţia Germaniei s-a temperat după ce Trump a ameninţat că va impune tarife şi pentru importurile de automobile.
     Având în vedere datoriile mari ale guvernului american faţă de principalii parteneri comerciali, reflectate de portofoliile de obligaţiuni guvernamentale deţinute de China sau Japonia, era de aşteptat ca "ameninţarea" cu vânzarea lor, urmată de creşterea puternică a costurilor de finanţare, să fie luată în considerare ca "armă" în războiul comercial care se pre­figurează, după cum scrie Reuters.
     O astfel de acţiune radicală este, însă, puţin probabilă, deoarece "ţările respective s-ar împuşca singure în picior", conform unei declaraţii a unui manager de portofoliu pentru Reuters.
     Odată cu demisia lui Gary Cohn din poziţia de consilier economic principal al preşedintelui Trump, pe baza divergenţelor referitoare la tarifele anunţate, dar care nu au intrat încă în vigoare, opinia de pe pieţe pare să fie că oficializarea lor este doar o chestiune de zile.
     În ciuda opiniilor aproape unanime cu privire la efectele negative al barierelor ridicate în faţa schimburilor comerciale, există şi păreri care susţin măsurile protecţioniste ale lui Trump.
     "Politica sa comercială este bună şi trebuie menţinută", a scris recent James Rickards pe contul său de Twitter. Autorul cărţilor "Moartea banilor" şi "Drumul către ruină" consideră că reacţiile negative ale burselor nu trebuie luate în considerare, deoarece "piaţa acţiunilor nu este America, ci o locaţie secundară de tranzacţionare, care permite profesioniştilor să vă lase fără bani".
     Despre Peter Navarro, asistent al preşedintelui în calitate de director al Consiliului Naţional pentru Comerţ, şi Wilbur Louis Ross, ministrul comerţului în cabinetul lui Trump, James Rickards spune că sunt voci importante, dar "eminenţa cenuşie" din spatele tarifelor propuse este Robert Lighthizer, preşedintele agenţiei guvernamentale USTR (Office of the United States Trade Representative), a cărei misiune este recomandarea şi elaborarea politicilor comerciale.
     După cum scrie Rickards, Lighthizer este cel care "a forţat Japonia să mute locurile de muncă în SUA în anii "80, iar acum foloseşte acelaşi scenariu şi în relaţiile cu China pentru că funcţionează".
     După ce mai afirmă că "susţinătorilor globalizării nu le pasă de locurile de muncă", Rickards explică de ce susţine tarifele anunţate.
     În cartea sa "Drumul către ruină", economistul american arată că teoria avantajului comparativ a lui David Ricardo, care stă la baza argumentelor în favoarea liberului schimb, nu poate fi aplicată în condiţiile actuale, deoarece ipotezele sale nu sunt conforme realităţii economice din prezent.
     "Problema nu este că teoria lui Ricardo este greşită, ci doar că nu se poate aplica într-o lume a factorilor mobili de producţie", scrie Rickards, care aminteşte că la vremea apariţiei sale era dominant sistemul monetar bazat pe standardul aur, iar comparaţiile de preţ erau posibile.
     Acum nu mai există această ancoră monetară în sistemul financiar internaţional. "Ratele de schimb flexibile nu reprezintă o forţă stabilizatoare, ci o invitaţie la declanşarea războaielor valutare", mai arată analistul american, în opinia căruia "aurul reprezintă cea mai bună formă a banilor, prin rolul său de ancoră pentru celelalte forme".
     Deşi susţine, în cartea "Războaiele valutare", că nimeni nu câştigă pe termen lung de pe urma războaielor comerciale sau valutare, Rickards mai arată că "victoria" într-o astfel de confruntare poate fi privită şi din punct de vedere al minimizării pierderilor: câştigă cel care pierde cel mai puţin.
     Conform datelor prezentate în ultimele zile în presa financiară internaţională, exporturile reprezintă 46% din economia Germaniei, 20% din cea a Chinei, 42% din cea a Coreei de Sud. "Expunerea" Canadei este de 31%, iar a Mexicului de 38%.
     Exporturile Statelor Unite reprezintă doar 12% din economie, iar aceasta arată că "într-un război comercial vom câştiga datorită cererii interne mari", după cum scrie Rickards.
     Tot în "Drumul către ruină", James Rickards arată şi ce a devenit, de fapt, aşa-numitul comerţ liber. "Un grup mic de corporaţii globale, care dispune de capital mobil, capacitatea de relocare rapidă a unităţilor de producţie şi puterea de a influenţa ratele de schimb în absenţa standardului aur îşi bat joc de comerţul liber", scrie autorul american, în condiţiile în care "aceste corporaţii îşi creează propriile avantaje şi îşi scriu propriile reguli".
     Cartea a apărut în perioada campaniei pentru alegerile prezidenţiale din SUA din 2016, iar atunci Rickards scria că "Statele Unite ar beneficia de pe urma unui tarif de 30% aplicat tuturor bunurilor importate, care ar fi însoţit de o reducere cu 10% a impozitului pe salarii".
     În timp ce recunoaşte că "pentru o perioadă îndelungată multe ţări au impus tarife bunurilor importate din SUA fără să existe tarife similare pentru bunurile exportate către SUA", iar decizia lui Trump nu face decât "să-i oblige pe toţi să joace după aceleaşi reguli", analistul american Martin Armstrong scrie că "marea problemă este aceea că Trump nu ştie cum funcţionează cu adevărat economia".
     În opinia lui Armstrong, "impunerea unor tarife asupra unor importuri care sunt produse mult mai eficient în afară nu va conduce la protejarea locurilor de muncă din SUA", ci doar la "impunerea unor costuri mai mari asupra tuturor cetăţenilor". Competitivitatea Americii nu poate fi crescută prin tarife, fiind nevoie de "o reformă fiscală profundă şi de reformarea cadrului de acţiune al sindicatelor", după cum mai scrie Armstrong.
     Şi Peter Schiff, directorul executiv al companiei de brokeraj Euro Pacific Capital, consideră că dacă Donald Trump doreşte cu adevărat reducerea deficitului comercial al Americii, atunci principalele măsuri trebuie să fie simplificarea şi reducerea cadrului de reglementare, alături de o reducere masivă a cheltuielilor guvernamentale. Numai astfel pot fi eliberate resursele necesare investiţiilor în noi capacităţi de producţie şi capital uman, singura cale de creştere a competitivităţii globale.
     "Într-adevăr, deficitele comerciale pe termen lung sunt un dezastru, însă importurile la preţuri scăzute, plătite cu noi împrumuturi, reprezintă principalul factor care împiedică implozia economiei noastre false bazate pe consum", mai scrie Schiff.
     Pentru profesorul Richard Werner, de la University of Southampton, noua politică de limitare a importurilor a lui Trump "nu este probabil o idee rea", mai ales când se iau în considerare efectele pe termen lung. Din păcate, "termenul lung" este o problemă majoră pentru politicienii, nu doar cei din SUA, care "gândesc" doar la cum îi ajută o măsură de politică economică să mai câştige un mandat.
     Fără îndoială, preşedintele Trump a "aruncat" tarifele în "ring" pentru a observa reacţiile partenerilor comerciali şi a stabili un punct de plecare pentru eventuale negocieri "în jos".
     Dar îşi permite America un război comercial pe scară largă, mai ales împotriva Chinei?
     "Eliminarea deficitului comercial ar putea să facă America mai puţin măreaţă", scria New York Times în vara anului 2016, din cauza unor factori cum sunt statutul de monedă internaţională de rezervă al dolarului, diplomaţia economică şi "ceva numit dilema lui Triffin".
     După cum arată cotidianul american, la mijlocul secolului trecut economistul Robert Triffin a avertizat că furnizorul monedei globale de rezervă trebui să înregistreze permanent un deficit comercial, astfel încât să nu se ajungă la "îngheţarea sistemului financiar global". Mai mult, deficitul comercial poate să alimenteze un ciclu intern al creşterii explozive urmate de o prăbuşire de aceeaşi magnitudine.
     Partea de creştere, alimentată de politica monetară mult prea relaxată a Federal Reserve din ultimele două decade, a trecut, iar prăbuşirea o fost pusă pe "stand-by" prin pornirea tiparniţei, care a reprezentat un factor hotărâtor al adâncirii inegalităţii sociale, nu doar în America, ci şi în Europa.
     Există voci care spun că un război comercial global înseamnă şi sfârşitul globalizării. Dar dacă tocmai atingerea limitelor globalizării, prin gradul extrem de financiarizare şi creşterea exponenţială a inegalităţii veniturilor, reprezintă cauza profundă a deciziei lui Donald Trump, iar relaţia de cauzalitate este inversă? 

     * Donald Trump: "Nu avem de ales, trebuie să aplicăm taxele vamale"
     Preşedintele american Donald Trump şi-a reiterat, zilele trecute, angajamentul pentru aplicarea tarifelor vamale planificate pentru importurile de oţel (25%) şi aluminiu (10%), spunând că SUA "nu au de ales", pe fondul condiţiilor comerciale "slabe" cu alte naţiuni, inclusiv cu Uniunea Europeană.
     Trump a spus că UE a fost "deosebit de dură" cu produsele din SUA, dar poate să vândă pe piaţa americană propriile bunuri, precum automobilele.
     Trump a avertizat că va impune taxe de 25% la importurile de automobile europene, în cazul în care blocul comunitar va impune, aşa cum a promis, taxe-represalii de 25% pe anumite bunuri americane, ca răspuns la taxele pe metale pe care le-au anunţat SUA.
     Christine Lagarde, directorul general al Fondului Monetar Internaţional (FMI), a declarat, marţi, că nimeni nu are de câştigat de pe urma unui război comercial, iar impactul macroeconomic al tarifelor vamale anunţate de SUA va fi semnificativ dacă şi alte state răspund cu impunerea propriilor tarife.
     "Impactul macroeconomic va fi serios, nu doar dacă Statele Unite impun taxe la anumite importuri, dar mai ales dacă alte ţări recurg la represalii, în special statele care sunt cel mai afectate, precum Canada, Europa, în particular Germania", a declarat Lagarde la postul de radio RTL France.
     Pe de altă parte, reprezentanţii sectorului american al aluminiului l-au avertizat pe Donald Trump asupra efectelor negative pe care le-ar putea avea impunerea de taxe vamale generalizate pentru importurile de aluminiu şi i-au propus acestuia să modifice planul.
     * Zero Hedge: "Demisia lui Cohn este mai gravă decât crede piaţa"
     Casa Albă a anunţat, marţi, demisia consilierului-şef pe economie de la Casa Albă, Gary Cohn, care pleda pentru un comerţ liber, iar Marc Cudmore, comentator Bloomberg pe macroeconomie, fost trader la "Lehman Brothers", este de părere că pieţele încă nu au realizat cât de rea este această veste.
     Potrivit zerohedge.com, care îl citează pe Cudmore, această demisie este îngrijorătoare pentru comerţul mondial şi, prin urmare, pentru creşterea globală, iar pieţele emergente pot deveni deosebit de vulnerabile.
     Sursa mai scrie că "impactul negativ nu se va opri aici", iar industria financiară din SUA şi-a pierdut un aliat-cheie în administraţie, ceea ce poate eroda încrederea în acest sector şi chiar în economie, per ansamblu. (A.V.)

 
 
