Evoluţii Financiare
Caută în site
Ediţii Precedente
Servicii Financiare
Propune un articol !
Ce aţi dori să citiţi în Ziarul BURSA ?
Dosare
Abonaţi
BURSA 21.02.2018
V.D
Aceeasi sectiune (International)
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
BURSELE DIN LUME
DUPĂ CE A PRELUAT BURSA IRLANDEZĂ
ÎN PLIN SCANDAL DE CORUPŢIE
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Companii-Afaceri, 21:27
FSIA:
Un număr de 750 de persoane din şase judeţe situate în centrul ţării vor beneficia de servicii de antreprenoriat pentru înfiinţarea unor afaceri şi crearea de locuri de muncă, cu ajutorul unui proiect finanţat din fonduri europene, în valoare totală de 21,7 milioane de lei, derulat de Federaţia Naţională a Sindicatelor din Industria Alimentară în parteneriat cu SC Formare Managerială în Turism - FMT şi SC Abeona SRL. click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 20:55
Preşedintele Emmanuel Macron a propus înăsprirea legilor privind imigraţia în Franţa în pofida criticilor din partea organizaţiilor pentru apărarea drepturilor omului, scrie Reuters. click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 20:45
ŞOVA:
Ministrul Transporturilor, Lucian Şova, a declarat, astăzi, că în 2018 "tinde să aibă curajul să îşi asume" recepţia a circa 60 de kilometri de autostradă. click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 20:06
Nicolae Demetriade a fost ales preşedinte al Asociaţiei Naţionale a Agenţiilor de Turism pentru un mandat de 2 ani
Nicolae Demetriade a fost ales astăzi preşedinte al Asociaţiei Naţionale a Agenţiilor de Turism (ANAT) pentru un mandat de doi ani, se arată într-un comunicat al asociaţiei. click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 19:57
Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au închis în teritoriu negativ ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, lichiditatea totală fiind de 75,83 milioane de lei (16,2 milioane de euro). click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
21.02.2018
BVB
* George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Investitorii stau într-o stare de expectativă, ceea ce poate explica rulajul redus"
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri preponderent în scădere, singurul indice ce a cunoscut o creştere fiind BET-FI, al celor cinci... click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri preponderent în scădere, singurul indice ce a cunoscut o creştere fiind BET-FI, al celor cinci... click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, în a doua parte a zilei, datorită rezultator financiare peste aşteptări anunţate de unele companii. click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BVB
* BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
Volumul înregistrat în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 25,5 milioane de lei (5,47 milioane de euro), cu mult sub nivelul înregistrat în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 66... click să citeşti tot articolul
Volumul înregistrat în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 25,5 milioane de lei (5,47 milioane de euro), cu mult sub nivelul înregistrat în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 66... click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, în contextul unui volum redus, dat fiind că au fost închise atât pieţele americane, cât şi unele din Asia. click să citeşti tot articolul
19.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute în creştere, cea mai mare apreciere, dintre indicii bursei, de 1,19%, fiind marcată... click să citeşti tot articolul
19.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, încheind cea mai bună săptămână din 2016 până în prezent, pe fondul reducerii semnificative a volatilităţii. click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţii Internaţionale
bursa.ro in other languages
Curs Valutar
|
English Section
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
* Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
* The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
* Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs). click here to read the entire article
* The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
* Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs). click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
* The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
* Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company. click here to read the entire article
* Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company. click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
* Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day. click here to read the entire article
We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day. click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
* Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks. click here to read the entire article
The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks. click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
* Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
* ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania. click here to read the entire article
* ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania. click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day. click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
* Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
* The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest. click here to read the entire article
* The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest. click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah. click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive. click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
* NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
* Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
* Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
* Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
* The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
* Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process. click here to read the entire article
* Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
* Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
* Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
* The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
* Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process. click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience. click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
* Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries. click here to read the entire article
Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries. click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
* The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
* The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
* Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties. click here to read the entire article
* The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
* Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties. click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
* Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often". click here to read the entire article
The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often". click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations. click here to read the entire article