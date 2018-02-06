   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Macroeconomie

MARIUS BUDĂI:

"Isărescu atrage creşterea preţurilor, prin prezentarea inflaţiei"

BURSA 14.03.2018

E.O.
 
măreşte imaginea
Mugur Isărescu, guvernatorul Băncii Naţionale a României
     *  BNR prognozează o creştere a inflaţiei la 4,9% în primul trimestru din acest an, respectiv la 5,1%, în al doilea trimestru
     *  Budăi: "FMI nu a venit la noi să ne tragă de urechi, Fondul este obligat să ne evalueze anual"
       Mugur Isărescu, guvernatorul Băncii Naţionale a României (BNR), atrage majorarea preţurilor, prin prezentarea nivelului la care va ajunge rata inflaţiei, este de părere social-democratul Marius Budăi, preşedintele Comisiei pentru buget, finanţe şi bănci din Camera Deputaţilor. Acesta susţine că agenţii economici cresc anticipat preţurile, precizând, citat de Agerpres: "O să am o părere un pic contondentă cu domnul guvernator al Băncii Naţionale şi o să vă spun că, din punctul meu de vedere, ca preşedinte al Comisiei de buget-finanţe, atunci când guvernatorul Ro­mâniei iese şi spune că vom avea o inflaţie de 4,3% nu face altceva decât să atragă o mărire a preţurilor pentru că fiecare - şi am discutat cu cei din mediul privat - a primit un semnal de alarmă şi atunci ei au zis: «Băi, noi nu mai aşteptăm aprilie, mai, iunie. Majorăm de acum preţurile»".
     Domnul Budăi ne-a spus că, prin prognozele făcute, Guvernatorul BNR poate să creeze o oarecare panică în piaţă.
     Banca Naţională a României a revizuit în creştere, de la 3,2% la 3,5%, prognoza de inflaţie pentru finalul acestui an. Pentru finele lui 2019, BNR estimează o rată a inflaţiei de 3,1%. Rata anuală a inflaţiei a urcat la 3,32%, în luna decembrie 2017, adică la cel mai înalt nivel de după august 2013, când atingea 3,67%.
     Raportul BNR aspra inflaţiei din luna februarie 2018 arată o creştere a indicelui preţurilor de consum la 4,9% în primul trimestru din acest an şi apoi la 5,1%, în al doilea trimestru din 2018.
     Mugur Isărescu a explicat că majorarea inflaţiei în prima parte a acestui an se va produce pe un efect de bază cauzat de faptul că în lunile ianuarie şi februarie 2017 au fost înregistrate scăderi de preţuri: "Dacă mai avem în vedere şi majorările de preţuri din a doua jumătate a anului precedent, vedem de unde apar cele 4,5% - 5%, cât vom vedea în indicele de preţ. Altminteri, prognoza noastră este foarte calmă. Dacă nu avem factori externi, creşterile lunare vor fi, începând cu primăvara acestui an, efectiv limitate. Cifra care o să apară şi o să vă tulbure de fiecare dată la Statistică va fi însă 4,5 - 4,8%. Şi repetată în fiecare lună creează anticipaţiile inflaţioniste. Când se stinge acest efect de bază? Se stinge în partea a doua a anului când se împlinesc 12 luni şi când creşterile masive, 1,3% din octombrie 2017, ies din indicele de calcul".
     Rata anuală a inflaţiei a urcat, în februarie 2018, la 4,7%, de la 4,3% în ianuarie 2018, conform Institutului Naţional de Statistică (INS), publicate ieri. Acesta arată: "Rata medie a preţurilor de consum în ultimele 12 luni (martie 2017 - februarie 2018) faţă de precedentele 12 luni (martie 2016 - februarie 2017), calculată pe baza IPC, este 2,1%. Determinată pe baza IAPC, rata medie este 1,6%".
      Preţul mărfurilor alimentare au crescut cu 3,74% şi a celor nealimentare cu 6,27%, comparativ cu luna februarie 2017.
     Potrivit sursei citate, faţă de luna ianuarie 2018, preţurile au urcat cu 0,3%, în condiţiile în care mărfurile alimentare au fost mai scumpe cu 0,61%, cele nealimentare cu 0,13%, iar serviciile cu 0,18%. Faţă de luna decembrie 2017, preţurile au urcat cu 1,08%, în februarie 2018, în condiţiile în care mărfurile alimentare au fost mai scumpe cu 1,25%, cele nealimentare cu 1,21%, iar serviciile cu 0,5%.
     *  Inflaţia, deficitul bugetar şi structura creşterii economice - în atenţia FMI
     Inflaţia reprezintă unul dintre subiectele de interes pentru delegaţia Fondului Monetar Internaţional (FMI), care se află în ţara noastră. Marius Budăi a discutat, ieri, în cadrul comisiei pe care o conduce, cu oficialii Fondului, printre subiectele de pe ordinea de zi regăsindu-se atât nivelul deficitului bugetar, cât şi structura creşterii economice. Budăi a menţionat "Au fost discuţii interesante. Ei ne-au prezentat îngrijorările lor. Ne-au şi felicitat pentru creşterea economică. Ne-au cerut date suplimentare pe care le-am pus la dispoziţie, cu cifre, cu nume, cu ramuri separate. Am folosit în prezentarea pentru Fondul Monetar Internaţional cifre publicate de Banca Naţională a României, de Institutul Naţional de Statistică, de Comisia Europeană şi nu în ultimul rând de Eurostat. Au fost mulţumiţi la sfârşitul discuţiei, zic eu, deoarece au văzut că multe din cele ridicate de colegii noştri din opoziţie nu s-au transferat şi nu s-au adeverit şi în cifre. Au spus, la sfârşitul discuţiei, că vom rediscuta la sfârşitul misiunii, după ce se vor întâlni cu toţi factorii şi cu toţi decidenţii din România".
     Parlamentarul a menţionat că reprezentanţii delegaţiei FMI au fost interesaţi în ce măsură creşterea noas­tră economică este sustenabilă, precum şi dacă aceasta este bazată pe consum.
     Printre altele, domnul Budăi ne-a spus că cifrele prezentate FMI sunt cele oficiale, din rapoartele BNR, INS, CE şi Eurostat, componentele inflaţiei cu care se confruntă ţara noastră fiind atât de ordin intern, cât şi extern.
     Potrivit lui Marius-Constantin Budăi, delegaţiei FMI i-au fost prezentate trei iniţiative: banca de dezvoltare, legea achiziţiilor publice şi legea parteneriatului public-privat: "Le-am prezentat ceea ce vrem să modificăm prin Legea achiziţiilor publice. Să preluăm acel model german de Lege a achiziţiilor publice şi acel model de lege, vă spun acest lucru în premieră, astăzi am discutat de parteneriat public-privat pe modelul Slovaciei, să-l adaptăm la situaţia din România".
     Parlamentarul a ţinut să menţioneze că "FMI nu a venit în ţara noas­tră ca să ne tragă de urechi", precizând: "Noi suntem membri cu drepturi depline ai FMI, iar acesta are obligaţia să vină şi să ne facă această evaluare în fiecare an".
     Claudiu Năsui, membru al USR, a declarat că delegaţia FMI a atras atenţia asupra faptului că avem o creştere economică bazată în mare parte pe consum, că nu este sustenabilă şi că a venit odată cu explozia deficitelor bugetar şi structural.
     Potrivit celor mai recente date ale INS, creşterea noastră economică în ultimul trimestru din 2017 a urcat cu 6,9% pe seria brută şi cu 7% pe seria ajustată sezonier, comparativ cu perioada similară de anul trecut. PIB-ul estimat pentru anul 2017 a fost de 856,351 miliarde de lei preţuri curente, în creştere - în termeni reali - cu 7% faţă de anul 2016. Creşterea a fost generată, în principal, de cheltuiala pentru consum final al gospodăriilor populaţiei, al cărei volum s-a majorat cu 10,3% contribuind cu 6,4% la avansul PIB. Deficitul bugetului general consolidat a urcat la 24,3 miliarde de lei, respectiv 2,88% din Produsul Intern Brut (PIB), în 2017. 

     *  Guvernatorul BNR a răspuns interpelării lui Marius Budăi
     Marius Constantin Budăi i-a adresat, recent, unele întrebări Guvernatorului BNR Mugur Isărescu, deputatul făcând referire la articolul publicat de domnul Lucian Croitoru, consilierul Guvernatorului BNR, pe platforma opiniibnr.ro, cu titlul "Îngrijorările domnului profesor Socol referitoare la vinovatul de serviciu".
     Marius Constantin Budăi precizează, în textul interpelării: "În pofida «disclaimer»-ului menţionat pe platforma menţionată, potrivit căruia articolele publicate pe site-ul «OpiniiBNR.ro» reprezintă doar puncte de vedere personale ale unor specialişti BNR, care nu ar reflecta poziţia oficială a Băncii Naţionale a României, vă mărturisesc că îmi vine greu să fac o delimitare între aceste opinii personale ale domnului Lucian Croitoru şi poziţia sa oficială de consilier personal al Guvernatorului BNR.
     Această dificultate este accentuată de faptul că domnul consilier Lucian Croitoru exprimă poziţii care contestă datele oficiale prezentate de Banca Naţională a României. Aşadar, dacă poate fi de înţeles caracterul personal al interpretărilor pe care le pot avea specialiştii BNR asupra unor date oficiale prezentate de această instituţie, este foarte greu de explicat când aceştia contestă pur şi simplu aceste date oficiale al Băncii Naţionale a României. (...) Este foarte greu ca un cititor al acestor opinii personale să facă abstracţie de calitatea oficială a domnului Lucian Croitoru de consilier al Guvernatorului BNR şi să nu se întrebe dacă dânsul nu are cumva acces la alte date decât cele prezentate oficial sau dacă nu cumva domnia sa şi consideră că datele BNR nu sunt foarte precise, ceea ce, în mod evident, afectează imaginea acestei instituţii şi poate induce confuzie în sistemul bancar din România".
     Şeful Băncii Centrale i-a răspuns parlamentarului, menţionând că poziţia domnului Lucian Croitoru reprezintă o părere personală şi nu poziţia BNR, după cum ne-a spus Marius Budăi. Domnia sa ne-a declarat: "Am formulat din nou o opinie, ca răspuns la scrisoarea BNR, pe care o voi retrimite Guvernatorului Băncii Naţionale, cu speranţa că voi avea cu domnia sa o discuţie constructivă. Eu nu înţeleg cum pot decela care sunt opiniile personale pe care le au angajaţii BNR de cele pe care le au în calitate de reprezentanţi ai băncii".
     -----------------------------------
     *  Băncile centrale caută noi strategii pentru atingerea ţintei de inflaţie
     În condiţiile în care multe bănci centrale nu reuşesc să îşi atingă ţinta de inflaţie, unele au început să se gândească la modificarea acestui instrument pe care îl utilizează pentru a ghida economia, transmite Bloomberg, potrivit Agerpres.
     Decizia Băncii Naţionale a Norvegiei de a reduce ţinta de inflaţie este ultimul exemplu în acest sens şi vine după alte ajustări mai mult sau mai puţin oficiale în Suedia, Argentina şi zona euro. Chiar şi în Noua Zeelandă, prima ţară care a adoptat politica de ţintire a inflaţiei, Banca centrală a decis să treacă la un obiectiv mai amplu care să includă şi un accent pe gradul de ocupare.
     Nu există, însă, o unică soluţie pentru toate autorităţile monetare, iar opiniile sunt împărţite. Majorarea ţintei de inflaţie a fost discutată intens în ultimii ani, la fel ca reducerea sau modificarea acestei ţinte.
     Claudio Borio, un oficial de la Banca Reglementelor Internaţionale, a pus gaz pe foc în această dezbatere, într-un discurs ţinut în luna septembrie, în care a cerut o amplă regândire a modului în care globalizarea şi progresele tehnologice au influenţat inflaţia.
     "Ar trebui să aruncăm cărţile de economie?", s-a întrebat, retoric, săptămâna trecută preşedintele Băncii Centrale Europene, Mario Draghi, adăugând: "Există costuri serioase care apar odată cu renunţarea la credibilitate şi ancorarea estimărilor".
     Chiar dacă liderii BCE au rămas credincioşi ţintei lor de stabilitate a preţurilor în timpul crizei care a lovit zona euro în ultimul deceniu, ei şi-au acordat totuşi mai mult timp pentru a atinge obiectivul propus. Orizontul mediu de timp în care inflaţia de bază ar urma să se apropie de 2%, orizont care odată se presupunea că acoperă o perioadă cuprinsă între 18 şi 24 de luni, a fost prelungit până undeva între trei şi cinci ani.
     În SUA, mai mulţi oficiali ai Rezervei Federale şi-au exprimat opinia ca ţinta de inflaţie să fie operată ca un interval în timp ce alţii ar dori ţintirea preţurilor. Însă, orice modificare a ţintei de 2% ar atrage atenţia Congresului. Noul preşedinte al Fed, Jerome Powell, a fost întrebat cu privire la acest subiect la o audiere care a avut loc luna trecută. "Cred că actualul cadru funcţionează", a spus Jerome Powell în faţa comisiei pentru servicii financiare din Camera Reprezentanţilor.
     În Norvegia, Banca Naţională a adoptat recent prima modificare a ţintei de inflaţie din ultimii 17 ani, reducând ţinta la 2%, de la 2,5%. În acest fel, ţinta de inflaţie a Băncii Naţionale este similară cu cea a altor bănci centrale şi acesta este o decizie rezonabilă având în vedere că intrările de fonduri în economie provenite din exporturile de petrol vor începe să scadă.
     În Suedia, Banca Centrală a modificat ţinta de inflaţie pentru a ţine cont de costurile creditelor ipotecare şi a reintrodus o bandă de variaţie de 1-3 puncte procentuale în jurul ţintei de inflaţie de 2%. În plus, o companie guvernamentală de revizuire analizează în prezent modificarea ţintei de inflaţie, introdusă în urmă cu 20 de ani, iar recomandările comisiei vor fi prezentate la începutul lui 2019.
     În Polonia, rata inflaţiei, al cărui control este principalul mandat al Băncii Naţionale, a depăşit ţinta de 2,5% aproape în continuu după 2012. O propunere venită din partea membrului în comitetul de politică monetară Kamil Zubelewicz de a reduce ţinta de inflaţie, impusă în urmă cu 14 ani, nu a obţinut sprijinul altor membri.
     În Noua Zeelandă, la trei decenii după ce a introdus pentru prima dată la nivel global ţintirea inflaţiei, Banca Centrală a decis să îi extindă mandatul pentru a include şi un accent pe locurile de muncă. Această modificare a fost declanşată de o schimbare de guvern. În plus, noua administraţie vrea să adauge şi membrii externi în comitetul de politică monetară al Băncii Centrale.

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Isărescu atrage creşterea preţurilor, prin prezentarea inflaţiei"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 14.03.2018, ora 00:10)  
 La mintea rinocerilor PSD, geofizicienii sunt vinovati de producerea cutremurelor, cobind in studiile lor de specialitate.


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 14.03.2018, ora 01:01)
 
 Geofizică e una, sociologia e altceva.
 La mintea 'ugurlanilor propagandei securiste, dacă dai sondaje cu partidul Securității la 20%, calitatea membrilor acestui partid este responsabilă pentru depășirea pragului minim de intrarea în Parlament.
 Tot țugurlanii propagandei securiste cred că dacă Isărescu le spune rinocerilor că vor crește prețurile, aceștia nu vor mai consuma produse vândute la suprapreț de către jigodii.


 
Ediţii precedente
Cotaţii Internaţionale

English Section
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
.

