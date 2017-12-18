   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Piata De Capital

MAX NICULA, BTCxCHANGE:

"Putem compara sistemul bancar cu fax-ul, iar Bitcoin-ul cu email-ul"

BURSA 13.02.2018

A.I.
 
     *  "Există o animozitate din partea sistemului bancar faţă de Bitcoin"
     *  "În lumea Bitcoin, fiecare persoană îşi este propria bancă, acesta fiind efectul descentralizării"
         Sistemul bancar este incompatibil cu monedele virtuale, acestea ur­mând să înlocuias­că băncile, consideră Max Nicula, CEO-ul plat­formei de tranzacţionare BTCxChange, care, de la începutul acestei luni a oprit transferurile în monedă fiduciară, ca urmare a închiderii, de către bănci, a mai multor conturi ale societăţii.
       Într-un comunicat de la finalul lunii trecute, Max Nicula arăta că, în data de 22 ianuarie, BTCxChange a primit o înştiinţare de la Idea Bank prin care se comunică închiderea conturilor bancare ale societăţii în termen de 15 zile.
       Domnia sa a precizat că, în mod legal, trebuia să primească această înştiinţare cu 60 de zile înainte.
       În schimb, reprezentanţii Idea Bank ne-au transmis că, relaţiile cu oricare client al băncii se derulează în baza condiţiilor generale de funcţionare a produselor şi serviciilor bancare oferite, în cadrul cărora se specifică faptul că, pentru persoane juridice, conturile pot fi închise, în anumite cazuri, cu o notificare prealabilă de 15 zile (vezi insert).
       "Fiind al patrulea cont al companiei închis de către bănci în ultimele douăsprezece luni, BTCxChange a luat decizia să nu îşi mai deschidă conturi noi, deoarece sistemul bancar nu-i oferă societăţii posibilitatea să se dezvolte în ritmul propus", se mai arată în comunicat.
       Şi în cazul clienţilor altei platforme de tranzacţionare a criptomonedelor au existat situaţii în care băncile au blocat anumite transferuri către societate, existând cazuri în care au fost închise conturi bancare din cauza tranzacţiilor cu monede digitale, potrivit unor surse din piaţă.
       Banca Naţională a României a transmis, recent, un comunicat, prin care descurajează investiţiile în monede virtuale. BNR clasifică monedele virtuale, precum Bitcoin, drept active speculative, extrem de volatile şi riscante, menţionând că descurajează orice fel de implicare în legătură cu acestea, inclusiv din perspectiva furnizării de servicii pentru entităţile care oferă servicii de investiţii sau de tranzacţionare a acestor monede, potrivit unui comunicat al băncii.
       De asemenea, Agustin Carstens, director general la Banca Reglementelor Internaţionale (BRI), a apreciat că monedele digitale, precum bitcoin, au devenit o "combinaţie de bulă speculativă, schemă piramidală şi dezastru ecologic".
       Max Nicula a avut amabilitatea de a ne răspunde la câteva întrebări legate de situaţia în care se află societatea pe care o conduce şi despre lumea criptomonedelor.

       Reporter: De ce credeţi că băncile au luat decizia de a închide conturile BTCxChange şi care este justificarea pe care aţi primit-o de la acestea?
     Max Nicula: Băncile şi criptomonedele sunt două lucruri incompatibile. Criptomonedele sunt pe cale să înlocuiască băncile, de aceea, încă de la început, există o animozitate ascunsă din partea sistemului bancar faţă de Bitcoin.
     Aceasta nu ar fi o problemă dacă am putea deschide uşor o bancă. În prezent, prin legislaţie, este restricţionată mişcarea numerarului în economie, ceea ce obligă persoanele să folosească sistemul bancar, iar acesta îi poate lăsa pe utilizatori fără conturi, situaţie în care persoanele sunt aruncate în afara sistemului.
     Noi, la BTCxChange, am solicitat de la Idea Bank să ni se lase conturile deschise pentru a ne onora obligaţiile faţă de furnizori şi buget, să oprim tranzacţionarea Bitcoin (schimburile între clienţi), dar să avem posibilitatea să facem transferuri către parteneri. Solicitarea noastră a fost, efectiv, ignorată. Astăzi, nu avem cont pentru a ne achita datoriile faţă de furnizori.
     Reporter: Ce ar trebui să se întâmple pentru ca băncile să nu mai impună restricţii celor ce tranzacţionează criptomonede?
     Max Nicula: În opinia mea, sistemul bancar este atât de stricat încât nu cred că mai poate fi reparat. Nimic nu va putea schimba situaţia. Zilnic vor apărea reguli şi restricţii noi şi tot mai multă lume va rămâne în afara sistemului.
     Pentru a evita toate aceste probleme este necesară accelerarea adopţiei criptomonedelor, unde astfel de probleme nu există în principiu, deoarece, în lumea Bitcoin, fiecare persoană îşi este propria bancă, acesta fiind efectul descentralizării.
     Reporter: Vă aşteptaţi la o astfel de decizie din partea băncilor?
     Max Nicula: Era o decizie previzibilă. Mai puţin previzibilă a fost lipsa de educaţie a celor care administrează Idea Bank. Aici nu mă refer la operatorii de conturi, ci la cei din administraţia sucursalei (n.r. Iaşi) şi de la oficiul central.
     Reporter: Prin ce sunt criptomonedele superioare sistemului bancar actual?
     Max Nicula: Putem compara sistemul bancar cu fax-ul iar Bitcoin-ul cu email-ul. În prezent, putem spune că asistăm la un conflict între maşina de fax şi email. Este evident cine va învinge în final.
     Posibilităţile oferite de Bitcoin sunt infinit mai mari decât cele ale sistemului bancar. La bancă, pentru fiecare transfer efectuat de noi se tipăreşte un document justificativ care se pune la mapă. Imaginaţi-vă cum arată acest proces şi cât spaţiu ocupă.
     Pe de altă parte, Bitcoin-ul trebuie să implementeze, cât mai curând, tehnologia Lightning Network pentu a facilita plăţi instant şi ieftin prin reţeaua Bitcoin, ceea ce va permite comercianţilor să accepte plăţi în Bitcoin. Nu vom mai avea nevoie de maşina bancară: înceată, subiectivă, scumpă, incompetentă şi parvenită.
     Personal sunt contra reglementărilor în orice domeniu, deoarece acestea nu fac nimic altceva decât să limiteze bazinul de oportunităţi pentru antreprenori, ceea ce se reflectă în economie. Reglementările sunt menite să oprească crimele, dar pentru a prinde 1-2% din populaţie care este criminală, reglementările îngreunează insuportabil viaţa şi activitatea celorlalte 99% de persoane cinstite. Pentru ce?
     Criminalii vor găsi mereu modalităţi de a ocoli reglementările. Nu e cu mult mai simplu ca poliţia să-şi facă meseria şi să prindă criminalii fără acţiuni de prevenire care ne afectează pe toţi?
     Astăzi banii nu îţi mai aparţin. Ai bani în cont la bancă, dar când vrei să-i transferi, banca îţi cere explicaţii. Pentru ce să dai explicaţii? Doar sunt banii tăi. Evident, vorbesc despre transferuri de valoare mare.
     Deci, dacă eşti sărac, nu ai probleme. Acestea apar când eşti bogat, exact ca în comunism.
     Fundamental, toate aceste reguli şi restricţii duc spre netezirea nivelului de trai al populaţiei şi ştim cu toţii ce înseamnă acest lucru: stat totalitar, lipsa drepturilor omului şi colaps economic. Este datoria noastră să dezvoltăm Bitcoin-ul pentru a ne proteja de puterea proletariatului needucat şi neproductiv.
     Echipa BTCxChange se va concentra, în continuare, pe proiecte în domeniul criptomonedelor, independent de sistemul bancar şi în afara jurisdicţiei din România sau a oricărui alt stat. Noi vedem domeniul criptomonedelor ca o ţară separată unde, în loc de legi, sunt contracte care nu pot fi neîndeplinite.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

     *  Surse: "Multe bănci refuză să ofere servicii platformelor de tranzacţionare de criptomonede, în lipsa reglementărilor"
     Surse apropiate unei platforme de tranzacţionare de criptomonede ne-au precizat că, din discuţiile avute cu clienţii săi, a reieşit că unele bănci blochează anumite transferuri de bani către serviciul companiei, existând cazuri în care au fost închise conturi bancare din cauza tranzacţiilor cu monede digitale.
     Sursele citate au precizat că, aceste platforme de tranzacţionare se află în situaţia în care doresc să fie reglementate, însă în lipsa reglementărilor, multe bănci refuză să le ofere servicii.
     Discuţii despre blocarea conturilor clienţilor care tranzacţionează criptomonede de către bănci apar pe forumuri şi bloguri.
     Recent, Banca Naţională a României a precizat, pentru Ziarul BURSA, că nu a dispus nicio blocare de conturi pentru cei care tranzacţionează moneda virtuală Bitcoin.
     În încercarea de a afla care este baza blocării conturilor, Ziarul BURSA a trimis solicitări, la începutul lunii, Asociaţiei Române a Băncilor (ARB), Oficiului Naţional de Prevenire şi Combatere a Spălării Banilor (ONPCSB), dar şi către Idea Bank, referitor la cazul particular al BTCxChange. Până la închiderea ediţiei ONPCSB şi Idea Bank au răspuns solicitării noastre.
     Reprezentanţii Idea Bank ne-au transmis: "Modul în care se desfăşoară relaţia de afaceri cu oricare client al băncii, inclusiv încetarea acesteia, este reglementat în cadrul condiţiilor generale de afaceri pe care clienţii băncii le pot accepta sau refuza la iniţierea relaţiei.
     Întrucât întrebarea dumneavoastră se referă la o persoană juridică, puteţi consulta condiţiile generale de funcţionare a produselor şi serviciilor bancare oferite de către Idea: Bank (art. 26.5.5)".
     Astfel, în condiţiile generale de funcţionare a produselor şi serviciilor bancare pentru persoanele juridice ale Idea Bank se menţionează:
     "Conturile titularului de cont pot fi închise de către bancă şi în următoarele cazuri: i) la cererea titularului de cont; ii) dacă titularul de cont nu mai îndeplineşte condiţiile cu privire la deschiderea şi funcţionarea contului; iii) dacă titularul de cont a produs incidente de plăti majore cu cecuri, bilete la ordin şi cambii şi nu are datorii la bancă, precum şi în cazurile în care acesta nu dă dovadă de corectitudine şi seriozitate în relaţiile cu banca; iv) prin denunţare unilaterală. În cazurile prevăzute la lit. ii),iii) şi iv), banca va notifica titularul de cont că în termen de 15 zile urmează să fie închis contul curent".
     În răspunsul primit de la ONPCSB se face trimitere la Directiva (UE) 2015/849 a Parlamentului European şi a Consiliului din 20 mai 2015, privind prevenirea utilizării sistemului financiar în scopul spălării banilor sau finanţării terorismului. Conform directivei, băncile şi firmele de jocuri de noroc sunt obligate să verifice şi să raporteze tranzacţiile mai mari de 10.000 de euro.
     Redăm integral răspunsul ONPCSB:
     "La data de 5 iunie 2015, în Jurnalul Oficial al Uniunii Europene a fost publicată Directiva (UE) 2015/849 a Parlamentului European şi a Consiliului din 20 mai 2015 privind prevenirea utilizării sistemului financiar în scopul spălării banilor sau finanţării terorismului, de modificare a Regulamentului (UE) nr. 648/2012 al Parlamentului European şi al Consiliului şi de abrogare a Directivei 2005/60/CE a Parlamentului European şi a Consiliului şi a Directivei 2006/70/CE a Comisiei;
     Directiva (UE) 2015/849 prevede o abordare bazată pe risc şi promovează standarde ridicate pentru combaterea spălării banilor sens în care sporeşte claritatea şi transparenţa normelor referitoare la obligaţia de precauţie privind clientela, pentru a asigura o mai bună cunoaştere a clienţilor şi o mai bună înţelegere a naturii activităţilor acestora.
     Principalele modificări consacrate de Directiva (UE) 2015/849 sunt următoarele:
     - extinderea domeniului de aplicare a directivei (reducerea pragului pentru comercianţii de bunuri care efectuează plăţi în numerar, de la 15.000 euro la 10.000 euro şi includerea în domeniul de aplicare a directivei a «furnizorilor de servicii pentru fiducii» «furnizorilor de servicii de jocuri de noroc»);
     - definirea unor termeni noi: «organism de autoreglementare», «relaţie de corespondenţă», «conducere de rang superior», «servicii de jocuri de noroc»;
     - introducerea obligaţiei pentru statele membre UE de a realiza o evaluare naţională a riscurilor de spălare a banilor şi de finanţare a terorismului, inclusiv prin desemnarea unei autorităţi sau prin instituirea unui mecanism pentru a coordona răspunsul naţional la riscurile menţionate. Identitatea autorităţii respective sau descrierea mecanismului este notificată Comisiei, AES, precum şi celorlalte state membre.
     - introducerea obligaţiei pentru statele membre UE de a menţine statistici complete în chestiuni relevante pentru eficacitatea sistemelor lor de combatere a spălării banilor şi a finanţării terorismului, pe care le transmit Comisiei.
     - abordarea bazată pe risc (completarea listei minime de factori care trebuie luaţi în considerare sau cu orientări care urmează a fi elaborate de către autorităţile europene de supraveghere);
     - informaţii privind beneficiarul real (sunt propuse măsuri noi în scopul de a face informaţiile privind beneficiarul real mai clare şi mai accesibile. Prin aceasta, persoanele juridice sunt obligate să deţină informaţii referitoare la proprii beneficiari reali);
     - înăsprirea sancţiunilor administrative;
     - unităţile de informaţii financiare (extinderea şi consolidarea cooperării);
     - autorităţile europene de supraveghere (propunerea conţine mai multe domenii în cadrul cărora sunt avute în vedere activităţi ale autorităţilor europene de supraveghere).
     Oficiul are rolul de coordonator tehnic la nivel naţional în procesul de transpunere în legislaţia românească a Directivei (UE) 2015/849, denumită generic Directiva a - IV - a .
     De asemenea, vă informăm că, Banca Naţională a României este autoritatea competentă pentru supravegherea modului în care instituţiile de credit implementează legea specială în domeniul spălării banilor şi al finanţării terorismului, având în vedere calitatea sa de autoritate de reglementare, autorizare şi supraveghere prudenţială a sectorului bancar. În acest context, vă recomandăm să vă adresaţi şi Băncii Naţionale a României pentru clarificări tehnice legate de activitatea băncilor".
     _______________________
     "Reglementările sunt menite să oprească crimele, dar pentru a prinde 1-2% din populaţie care este criminală, reglementările îngreunează insuportabil viaţa şi activitatea celorlalte 99% de persoane cinstite".
     _________________________
     "Astăzi banii nu îţi mai aparţin. Ai bani în cont la bancă, dar când vrei să-i transferi, banca îţi cere explicaţii. Pentru ce să dai explicaţii?"

 
 
1.  Infiorator...
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 13.02.2018, ora 00:22)  
 Dumnezeule, pur si simplu naucitor...


 
2.  toata lumea vrea reglementare
    (mesaj trimis de Anton Paul în data de 13.02.2018, ora 01:00)  
 Doar nu aveati impresia ca exista democratie !?!
 Si, pentru ca tot se dau rotunzi cei cu reglementarea, autorizarea si supravegherea siatemului bancar, este chiar intresant de studiat documentul de temelie al sectorului, OUG 99/2006. Cei cu un ochi mai avizat vor observa cum in aceasta reglementare BNR isi aroga dreptul de a trata anumite situatii/actiuni/tranzactii dupa bunul plac, netransparent. Apoi, asumandu-si inocenta, se ascund in spatele imunitatii oferite efemer de art. 25 din statutul BNR. Iata un exemplu teoretic de cum sa fi in acelasi timp si popa si hot cu ajutorul legislatiei. Probabil aceasta este moda copiata si de politrucii care conduc tara. Fac precizarea, ca sa nu se inflameze vreun zelos BNR-ist ca este vorba de un exemplu teoretic si nu o acuzatie la adresa lor, o portita legala...


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de micutu de la 5 în data de 13.02.2018, ora 06:50)  
 Toti se plang de suprareglementarea sistemului bancar (asta tocmai ca bancile lucreaza cu banii altora) dar cand a crescut CHF a iesit lumea in strada. Ganditi-va daca in locul CHF ar fi fost BTC cu crestere de 10.000%. Sau nu va mai ganditi. Banii sunt mijloc de plata si de economisire nu poti sa n-ai supraveghere control reglementari cat de cat ca s-alege praful. Pentru unu care i-a obtinut din furturi nu conteaza ca nici un hot nu face plangere pentru bani furati dar unu care i-a muncit si i-a strans are alta parere. Ca mecanism ca usurinta de plata costuri si rapiditate sigur ca se va introduce cat de curand, dar pana nu e asigurata siguranta si o volatilitate rezonabila nu stiu cati si-ar tine economiile in BTC. Aia cu banii tai nu sunt ai tai e exagerata. Cata vreme ii justifici nu vad care ti-e problema. Traim in lumea in care traim cu hackeri furturi offshoruri terorism etc asta e costul. Deocamdata criptovalutele sunt un mijloc de plati in underground le-a facilitat enorm platile dubiosilor care au scapat de supraveghere. Uitati-va la aia care au pierdut zeci de BTC de la atacurile hackerilor, nici unu nu plange dupa ei. Nimeni n-a iesit in strada.
 Baiatul asta zice ca e impotriva reglementarilor de orice fel. Sa traiasca el intr-o societate de-asta. Adica ce sa vezi reglementarile franeaza antreprenorii. Haidi bre...atunci sa trecem pe rosu sa ajungem mai repede la serviciu.
 Democratia si libertatile omului au granite. Asta e costul. Restul e zgomot de fond.


 
