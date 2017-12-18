   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Politica

MCCLATCHYDC.COM:

"Invitarea lui Dragnea în SUA - legătură cu interesele unui lobbyst american în zona militară"

BURSA 09.02.2018
     * Circinus Defense SRL a încheiat, în februarie, un acord cu Romarm, cu o valoare estimată de 180 de milioane de euro
       Invitarea preşedintelui PSD, Liviu Dragnea, în Statele Unite şi a ex-premierului Sorin Grindeanu are legătură cu interesele lobbystului american Elliot Broidy în extinderea afacerilor sale în zona contractelor militare, conform publicaţiei americane McClatchydc.com, care a publicat o investigaţie privind afacerile lui Broidy.
     Sursa scrie că una din firmele lui Broidy, cel care a semnat invitaţia pentru Dragnea şi Grindeanu în vederea participării, în ianuarie 2017, la ceremonia de învestire a preşedintelui american Donald Trump, şi-a deschis în luna mai 2017 o filială în România: Circinus Defense SRL, al cărei acţionar, cu 99%, este Circinus LLC, firmă specializată în servicii high tech pentru armată, deţinută de Broidy.
     McClatchydc.com notează:
     "În ce-l priveşte pe Broidy, invitarea românilor (n.r. Dragnea şi Grindeanu) la ceremonia de inaugurare a preşedintelui Trump pare să fi fost una din numeroasele eforturi de a câştiga mai multe contracte acasă şi în străinătate pentru o companie specializată în contracte militare, Circinus LLC, pe care a cumpărat-o discret în 2015.
     Mica firmă, cu sediul în Virginia, este specializată în furnizarea de servicii de informaţii bazate pe înaltă tehnologie pentru diferite instituţii militare.
     Achiziţia firmei a fost rezultatul unui interes mai larg manifestat de Broidy în zona combaterii teroris­mului, a declarat unul dintre purtătorii lui de cuvânt, Ron Bonjean.
     «După atentatele din 11 septembrie 2001, Elliot Broidy a fost un sus­ţinător înfocat al activităţilor care ar ajuta Statele Unite în lupta contra terorismului, inclusiv susţinerea acelor candidaţi care se dovedesc a fi persoanele potrivite pentru a proteja de terorişti Statele Unite şi pe cetăţenii ei», a mai spus Bonjean.
     Broidy şi Bonjean au refuzat să răs­pundă la anumite întrebări despre afacerile lui Broidy legate de cazul de faţă.
     În 2014, înainte ca Broidy să cumpere firma, Circinus a câştigat statutul de contractant agreat în cadrul unui contract mai amplu în valoare de 7,2 miliarde de dolari pentru furnizarea de asistenţă pentru Centrul de Comandă pentru Informaţii şi Securitate Naţională al Armatei (INSCOM).
     Dar acest lucru nu garanta comenzi valoroase din partea guvernului, ci însemna doar că firma este eligibilă pentru a concura în continuare pentru astfel de contracte.
     Pe de altă parte, Broidy era bine poziţionat să beneficieze de pe urma acestora în momentul în care noul preşedinte a cerut o creştere «istorică» a cheltuielilor de apărare. Circinus, care a anunţat recent un venit anual de 4,6 milioane de dolari, l-a angajat pe primul său agent federal de lobby în iulie 2017, plătind 80.000 de dolari către Fidelis Government, o firmă care îl are ca partener pe fostul şef de cabinet al vicepreşedintelui Mike Pence pentru a face lobby pe lângă cabinetul lui Pence în vederea câştigării unor contracte guvernamentale. Iar în 2017 au crescut şi contribuţiile politice ale lui Broidy, el donând peste 500.000 de dolari unor candidaţi politici şi comitete, peste jumătate din bani mergând la RNC (Republican National Commettee), potrivit registrelor federale.
     Totalul donaţiilor sale a fost de trei ori mai mare decât sumele date în oricare dintre anii precedenţi. În august şi septembrie 2017, companiei Circinus părea să-i surâdă şi mai mult norocul: a câştigat o comandă din partea INSCOM evaluată până la 17 milioane de dolari - cea mai mare comandă câştigată de firmă - şi un contract de până la 700.000 de dolari acordat de Serviciul de Securitate Militară, potrivit datelor privind contractele federale.
     Însă Circinus caută oportunităţi şi în străinătate. În mai 2017, la o lună după ce Broidy a devenit şeful adjunct al finanţelor RNC - Circinus a înregistrat o filială în România, altă ţară cu angajament de creştere a cheltuielilor militare.
     Aici are un rol cheie Dragnea, musafirul lui Broidy la inaugurare, au spus specialiştii în probleme ro­mâneşti. «Nu poţi obţine un contract, în România, fără acordul lui Drag­nea», a spus expertul.
     Broidy s-ar fi întâlnit cu ministrul român al Apărării, Mihai Fifor, în timpul vizitei acestuia în SUA, din septembrie, iar CEO-ul companiei, Alan Blaine Stone, a participat la o recepţie desfăşurată în octombrie la Bucureşti, la care au fost prezenţi oficiali români şi legiuitori americani.
     Fostul senator democrat Bob Kerrey, membru în board-ul Circinus, a spus că i-a consiliat pe Broidy şi pe un alt şef Circinus, Stan Manning, să acţioneze cu atenţie în această ţară, având în vedere reputaţia ei.
     «Sunt foarte conştient că în Ro­mâ­nia au existat unele situaţii care, cel puţin la suprafaţă, par corupte», a spus Kerrey, adăugând: «Sfatul meu pentru Stan şi Elliott a fost să nu preseze prea mult»".
     Investigaţia mai arată că Circinus a realizat un parteneriat cu un institut naţional de cercetare din România în încercarea de a obţine un contract, dar este neclar dacă această licitaţie s-a finalizat cu succes.
     Hotnews a scris aseară că un acord cu miză financiară majoră a fost semnat în data de 1 februarie între reprezentanţii Romarm şi oficialii firmei americane Circinus, la eveniment participând ministrul economiei, Dănuţ Andruşcă, minis­trul Apărării, Mihai Fifor, şi ambasadorul american Hans Klemm. HotNews.ro susţine că ar fi vorba de realizarea sistemului C4ISR, unul din programele prioritare majore de înzestrare a Forţelor Armate, cu o valoare estimată la circa 180 de milioane de euro.
     Se pare că Circinus LLC a încheiat şi un parteneriat cu Institutul Naţional de Cercetare Informatică în vara lui 2017.
     Potrivit datelor de la Registrul Comerţului, Circinus Defense SRL are ca acţionari Circinus LLC (99%) şi Alain Blaine Stone, (1%) care este şi administratorul firmei.
     Alan Blaine Stone este expert în intelligence, operaţii speciale şi contracte militare, având peste 30 de ani experienţă.
     Experienţa domnului Stone include, de asemenea, colaborări cu Comunitatea de Informaţii, Inter-Agency, şi Departamentul Apărării în combaterea ameninţării teroriste multinaţionale. A lucrat anterior ca ofiţer de operaţiuni în domeniul serviciilor de informaţii cu armata Statelor Unite. 

     Publicaţia americană: "Fostul senator democrat Bob Kerrey, membru în board-ul Circinus, a spus că i-a consiliat pe Broidy şi pe un alt şef Circinus, Stan Manning, să acţioneze cu atenţie în această ţară, având în vedere reputaţia ei".

 
 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  Descoperirea gauri in macaroana !
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 09.02.2018, ora 06:39)  
 Poate nu stiam detali dar din avion se vedea schita !
 De traia Ceausescu contractul era zero, dar asa cu Dragnea ne Dragnea contractele trebuie semnate ca firmele americane sa aiba de lucru?
 Sua avea intereres sa il inlature pe Ceausescu pentru un contract ca acesta si pentru ca caposul nu mai vroia sa ia bani de la Fmi?
 Asa noi suntem obligati sa platim din datoria Sua?
 Mica -marea coruptie?!?
 Ceva senator american a constatat ( daca nu ma insel) ca cel care vine droguri putine e condamnat la puscarie dar cel care vinde cu trenul nu, sau primeste cu suspendare. China le ofera glont la amandoi. In lumea araba cum e?
 La stiri apar ca drogati se urca la volan. Asa ceva nu am auzit pe vremea lui Ceausescu.


 
vezi toate articolele
